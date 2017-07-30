Ask Slashdot: What Can You Do With Old Coaxial Cable? 59
Long-time Slashdot reader Theaetetus writes: I recently bought a house and the previous owner left some coax (mostly RG59) running between rooms for cable distribution. I'm a cord cutter and don't need cable, and I've already run CAT6e everywhere. But before I pull the RG59 out and try to seal the various holes he left, I figured I'd pick Slashdot's brain: can anyone think of a good non-cable use for spare coax lines?
Leave your best answers in the comments. What can you do with old coaxial cable?
Re: Throw them in the trash...
This is the kind of comment that is making slashdot and other forums toxic. If you don't have an answer, just leave it be.
Showing off how "knowledgeable" you are by crapping on others without answering the question only fools newbies.
There are legitimate answers to this question, and maybe even some neat hacks. Sadly, they'll all show up below your waste of everyone's time.
Unsightly?
Unless they are unsightly why bother? Just leave them be. You never know when they might be of use again at some point in the future.
You never know how long you'll be in a property; the next owner might not be a tech head and cable in every room might be a selling point. Unless you can get more selling it than it might be worth when you come to sell the property, leave it in the walls. If you want to get rid of the sockets, fine, but pulling cable out without having a way to easily replace it is a recipe for future sadness.
Don't pull?
How about, don't pull it out or tie some other wire that can be used to pull something new through to it and leave that in the walls (like one electrical wire, in Europe electricians often use black for that). That way if in 10 years from now you want to replace it with whatever is cool then you simply can pull that through.
Why??
I don't know why you'd bother removing the cable. If you don't want the jacks remove them and cover the holes. Make the spot in someway where the cable is though so you can find it again.
Stripping the cable out of the wall for no reason would be a bad idea imho. You never know it could be useful again for something. If nothing else should you ever decide to move the next person might not be a cord cutter and might be really glad to have those cable runs.
NEVER remove infrastructure that is benign. The need to remove systems in walls is a fools errand. Use your time on something constructive instead of destructive. Dead unused wiring of any type is as dangerous as a rolled up extension cord hanging on a nail. If it's in the way then cut but leave enough to make a splice or install a connector in the future. Old systems can be re-purposed for many things without major snaking and wall destruction to install new wiring. I'm an electrician so I know this.
Off air antenna.
Most folks that we help with cutting the cord (we are a regional WISP) end up setting up a local off-air antenna to catch news and local programming.
There is something you can do!
Recycle it!
I'm sure the $3.50 recycling payment will totally be worth all the work involved in pulling all that out of the wall and schlepping it to the recycling center 30 miles away.
Thank you for confirming the fact that penalizing the shit out of people with heavy fines for improper waste disposal would be a far better way to encourage recycling.
It's rather obvious the average consumer hasn't been convinced to give a shit with paltry rewards.
or we can just wait until its more profitable to recycle
... nah ... lets make sure that we do the worst thing instead, just like you suggest with your bullshit leftist false dichotomy as a justification.
Here you go:
1. S&M. Coax makes for great bondage or whipping.
2. Committing suicide - only for the angst ridden rock star who is also on prescription drugs.
3. Tying up small children - like ones who can't keep their hands off of your computer.
4. Whipping small children - see above
5. Self-defense. Gimme a piece of coax and I'm the wave-guide Nija!
6, Scamming audiophiles or guitar players - "This is THE best cable you could EVAR use! You'll sound just like Van Halen and Steve Vai COMBINED!"
7. As a bandana - and it'l
Wish I had mod points!
Leave it in for now, use it to pull fiber later
see subject for comment
Recycle
Most of that copper/iron is not in the coaxial cable runs (electrical/random cast iron).
Leave it
You are unlikely to live in that house forever, and the next owner may not be as tech-savvy as you. Leave it for them. You could even be nice and upgrade it to RG6(Q). When doing home improvements/modifications, always look to when you sell the house, and whether it will add value or detract from the house.
I'm using the existing cable (RG6?) for MoCA throughout my house, rather than running Cat5/Cat6 everywhere (WiFi is good enough for my situation).
If the next potential owner comes in and sees that there's no outlets to plug their TVs into they won't become the next owner. Especially if they would want to set up their computer from a different place and get their Internet from the cable company.
Having all o the coax ripped out of the house would make me walk out the door in an instant. I want to choose where I have my home office. I've moved it around in my current house. And I want the modem and router in there where I can see them.
Wired Networking
If you don't care about really high speeds, coax-to-ethernet bridges (designed for retrofitting surveillance cameras to IP devices) aren't expensive. If you don't have ethernet to those rooms then it's less hassle than running new wire and less prone to interference than powerline networking.
Over-The-Air signal with antenna
Low power, low voltage distribution.
Distribute e.g. 5V with it, ditch the wall warts. Make sure to measure voltage drop, but should be good for half an ampere or so.
Terrestrial ATSC or DVB Television
Use it for that. Put a Put a ATSC Tuner card in a PCI Slot of your Domain Controller. Use the rest of the cable to run the rest to televisions, and attach the exterior input to a Terrestrial Antenna.
It's obvious that some Windows nerds read
/., but honestly... personal domain controllers? Is this a dormitory or fraternity house?
NOAA and COAX
Download Weather Satellite images from NOAA:
http://www.instructables.com/i... [instructables.com]
I would recommend removing all the wire from the house though. It's an eyesore, lets in spiders through the holes in the walls and is generally useless. Some people might suggest keeping the coax as a selling point in the future, but the people that can only afford Coax aren't going to be able to be able to afford to buy the house in the first place.
Pull cord
Use is for house-wide digital audio
Digital TV
I wouldn't remove it but
I wouldn't remove it but decades ago when the cable guys were hooking up my house they gave me all the extra RG59 they had. It's really high spec stuff, low loss and designed for being outside in the weather.
I use it to connect to my amateur radio antennas. Yes, it's 75 ohm where all my radio stuff is 50 ohm. However, if cut to the proper length it will act like a 50 ohm cable at the frequencies the antenna is for.