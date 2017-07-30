Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Ask Slashdot: What Can You Do With Old Coaxial Cable?

Posted by EditorDavid
Long-time Slashdot reader Theaetetus writes: I recently bought a house and the previous owner left some coax (mostly RG59) running between rooms for cable distribution. I'm a cord cutter and don't need cable, and I've already run CAT6e everywhere. But before I pull the RG59 out and try to seal the various holes he left, I figured I'd pick Slashdot's brain: can anyone think of a good non-cable use for spare coax lines?
Leave your best answers in the comments. What can you do with old coaxial cable?

  • Throw them in the trash... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    and delete this stupid submission.

  • Unless they are unsightly why bother? Just leave them be. You never know when they might be of use again at some point in the future.

  • Don't pull? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DeBaas ( 470886 ) on Sunday July 30, 2017 @08:14AM (#54908031) Homepage

    How about, don't pull it out or tie some other wire that can be used to pull something new through to it and leave that in the walls (like one electrical wire, in Europe electricians often use black for that). That way if in 10 years from now you want to replace it with whatever is cool then you simply can pull that through.

  • I don't know why you'd bother removing the cable. If you don't want the jacks remove them and cover the holes. Make the spot in someway where the cable is though so you can find it again.

    Stripping the cable out of the wall for no reason would be a bad idea imho. You never know it could be useful again for something. If nothing else should you ever decide to move the next person might not be a cord cutter and might be really glad to have those cable runs.

    • I'm sure the $3.50 recycling payment will totally be worth all the work involved in pulling all that out of the wall and schlepping it to the recycling center 30 miles away.

  • Copper has some value, at least you will pay with it a beer. According to a report I saw recently, if you demolish a house, the resulting rubble has copper and iron concentrations much higher than what you find in iron/copper ores.

  • You are unlikely to live in that house forever, and the next owner may not be as tech-savvy as you. Leave it for them. You could even be nice and upgrade it to RG6(Q). When doing home improvements/modifications, always look to when you sell the house, and whether it will add value or detract from the house.

    I'm using the existing cable (RG6?) for MoCA throughout my house, rather than running Cat5/Cat6 everywhere (WiFi is good enough for my situation).

  • If you don't care about really high speeds, coax-to-ethernet bridges (designed for retrofitting surveillance cameras to IP devices) aren't expensive. If you don't have ethernet to those rooms then it's less hassle than running new wire and less prone to interference than powerline networking.

