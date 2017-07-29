Ask Slashdot: Should Average Consumers Install More Than One Antivirus Program On Their System? 38
Even though you would assume that people would know better, an anonymous reader writes, in my experience, I have found many who think installing more than one antivirus program on their computer is the right way to go about it. Some have installed as many as three third-party security suites, which among other things, takes a toll on the performance. This week the New York Times' tech tip section addresses the matter. From the article, which could be paywalled, but you don't have to read it in entirety anyway: Installing more than one program to constantly scan and monitor your PC for viruses and other security threats can create problems, because the two applications will likely interfere with each other's work. Clashing antivirus programs can cause the computer to behave erratically and run more slowly as the applications battle for system resources. Microsoft advises against running its Windows Defender security software on the same system with another installed third-party antivirus program. Likewise, antivirus software companies also warn against using other system security products when you are using theirs; Bitdefender, Kaspersky Lab and Symantec all have articles on their sites explaining the potential problems in detail. Programs that do not constantly patrol your operating system, like mail scanners, may not be an issue. What do you folks recommend to people who are not as tech-savvy?
Ever since microsoft came out with their windows defender I have seen no need to install any other virus software.
Indeed. The buy the same signatures everybody else has. Also, installing two AW solutions may well result in them interfering with each other. Not a good idea.
The Microsoft AV solutions serve the one legitimate purpose of AV software: They absolve the person who installed the system from accusations of negligence when the user inevitably gets the system infected. No AV suite can prevent that, but if you don't install any, the lusers think you're the reason their computers got infected.
Other than that, MS AV is the least taxing on the system, but also lags behind on recognition rates. The former matters, the latter doesn't.
Indeed. The whole mantra that "you should run AV" is BS, because they offer preciously little protection anyway. But at least MSE does not get in the way.
Microsoft Security has one thing going for it: it's lightweight.
Every now and then other AV software appears that is light and fast, but invariably they will bloat into a hideous five-headed hippo, simply because they are run by (or bought by) corporations that have to sell, and marketing departments thus demand more and more features. Eset NOD32 is a prime example. It was the leanest meanest and most effective AV program out there. Now it's underperforming bloatware. Norton Antivirus is another exampl
It is easy to convince non-tech users to us an ad blocker, the NoScript gets more resistance since they have to think about which sites to give permission or not (my children hate NoScript).
- don't install shit you don't want/need (true for all os)
- don't use windows for browsing (especially if you browse to sites you don't trust)
- don't click and open every damn email and attachment you get
- don't install shit you don't want/need (true for all os) - don't use windows for browsing (especially if you browse to sites you don't trust) - don't click and open every damn email and attachment you get
Telling the masses to not use Windows for browsing is like telling people to not drive 4-wheel vehicles for transportation. No matter how stupidly easy alternate OSes could be to operate, they're not mainstream, and therefore they are not the dominant option for the illiterate masses. And because users are obscenely lazy, a Windows alternative will have to become the default option.
As far as installing shit you don't want/need, that describes 95% of the inventory in every app store. Installing pointless
Don't take tech advice from a newspaper.
( I don't disagree about installing multiple anti-virus programs, but the NYT is not a highly regarded tech journal)
Not being a newpaper, but a person who started my career writing AV software in the days when AV software writers worked for themselves, not corporations, my recommendation is to not trust any antivirus software, and particularly not the popular ones.
The virus writers have access to AV software and design and test malware so it slips through as many major AV products as possible. The end result is that the AV software will only get signatures added for the threat days or weeks later, after the malware has
Antivirus programs are a threat, not a mitigation.
Antivirus programs are a threat, not a mitigation.
The largest threat is the idiot behind the keyboard.
Good luck with that mitigation. The masses don't give a shit about security. Never have. Never will.
I wouldn't recommend doubling down on them though. What I would like to see, in addition to using a virus scanner, is a consumer grade device (or something in the router) that performs some useful intrusion / exfiltration detection on the LAN.
When you have bouncers from just one security firm, things are alright. He'll do his best to keep the baddies out, things can carry on mostly undisturbed. Things ain't perfect, but hey, whatcha gonna do.
On the other hand, if you hire additional bouncers from a different security firm, those two groups will spend most of their time shouting at each other, getting in scuffles, fucking things up for everyone.
Less than one would be better.