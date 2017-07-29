Ask Slashdot: Should Average Consumers Install More Than One Antivirus Program On Their System? 10
Even though you would assume that people would know better, an anonymous reader writes, in my experience, I have found many who think installing more than one antivirus program on their computer is the right way to go about it. Some have installed as many as three third-party security suites, which among other things, takes a toll on the performance. This week the New York Times' tech tip section addresses the matter. From the article, which could be paywalled, but you don't have to read it in entirety anyway: Installing more than one program to constantly scan and monitor your PC for viruses and other security threats can create problems, because the two applications will likely interfere with each other's work. Clashing antivirus programs can cause the computer to behave erratically and run more slowly as the applications battle for system resources. Microsoft advises against running its Windows Defender security software on the same system with another installed third-party antivirus program. Likewise, antivirus software companies also warn against using other system security products when you are using theirs; Bitdefender, Kaspersky Lab and Symantec all have articles on their sites explaining the potential problems in detail. Programs that do not constantly patrol your operating system, like mail scanners, may not be an issue. What do you folks recommend to people who are not as tech-savvy?
Ever since microsoft came out with their windows defender I have seen no need to install any other virus software.
- don't install shit you don't want/need (true for all os)
- don't use windows for browsing (especially if you browse to sites you don't trust)
- don't click and open every damn email and attachment you get
Don't take tech advice from a newspaper.
( I don't disagree about installing multiple anti-virus programs, but the NYT is not a highly regarded tech journal)
... Chrome OS or the expensive equivalent macOS and be done with it.
The only reason to use Windows is if you're running a specific type of software that only runs on Windows, like some engineering tool or some special creative or scientific software. Otherwise I'd recommend anything other than Windows.
If you're running a setup that requires anti-virus software on the client then you're running the wrong setup. Plain and simple.
My 2 eurocents.
