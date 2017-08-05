Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Ask Slashdot: Are Interactive Computing Devices Addictive? 56

Posted by EditorDavid from the finish-this-level dept.
This question came from two things noticed by Slashdot reader dryriver:

"Myself and just about every other kid I was friends with in the 1980s were definitely addicted to computers when we were young, and stayed that way until we reached college."

"There is increasing concern about everybody from young kids to people 60+ staring into smartphone, tablet computer and laptop screens for hours and hours every day and not partaking in other activities they used to before the "glowing screen" hooked them."

His question: Are interactive computing devices, whether networked or not, addictive in nature? What kind of applications appear to be the most addictive? (AAA games? Casual games? Social media? Texting?) And could the addiction have something to do with "Neuroplasticity", the fact that doing an activity over and over again each day that you place great importance in, and pay great attention to, can actually rewire the neurons in your brain?
Nicholas Carr once argued that "We're training ourselves, through repetition, to be facile skimmers, scanners, and message-processors -- important skills, to be sure -- but, perpetually distracted and interrupted, we're not training ourselves in the quieter, more attentive modes of thought." Slashdot readers seem uniquely qualified to address this, so leave your own attentive thoughts in the comments. Are interactive computing devices addictive?

    • if you let it

      This exactly. What is addictive? I find browsing the internet addictive. It releases endorphins and makes me happy so I continue to do it. I also do the same with wakeboarding, and tinkering with electronics.

  • Anything can be addictive if you like it.

    • Goes to show how little you know of addiction.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        It is all about brain states. Any activity that produces a individually desirable brain state ie happy will inherently be addictive, why would you not want to feel more content, that is the way a normal brain is genetically programmed. So some individuals find exploring thoughts more fun, more comfortable than exploring people or exploring the environment, whilst others are the opposite. The problem is in the nature of control freaks who demand that you alter your activities to suit them, their ego, their g

  • are we "addicted" to the workplace? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Every day, i find myself spending 8 hours sitting in a bizarre grey cube doing what people who are called my "bosses" tell me to do. Mostly it involves typing things into a black box, which then shows me markings on a screen, after which i type more things into the black box.

    Twice a month i receive "credits" in an "account" - essentially i am just making a number go up in a database. Much like a gamer.

    If you count travel and lunch time, i spend 50 hours a week doing this activity. I'm starting to get worrie

  • Do you foam at the mouth if you can't play a game when you want? Do you twitch when you can't get at your facebook profile? Do you break into people's houses when you can't get a grindr match?

    You ain't addicted, you're a lawyer looking for a way to get your stupid ass client off whatever stupid thing you did.

      There are varying degrees of drug addiction - from caffeine all the way to alcohol, opiates, cocaine, and the even stronger addiction to nicotine. Withdrawal symptoms vary too, from mild, to uncomfortable, to excruciating, to deadly. Previous posters in this thread have noted, (perhaps tongue in cheek, but there's truth there nonetheless), that 'anything can be addictive'. Anything that causes a pronounced, consistent, repeatable physiological and / or psychological response has addictive potential - all th

        I would also argue that just like a psychological disorder, it should only count as an addiction if it interferes with your life. If someone plays video games 4 hours a day but is happy with their life and is still able to pay their bills and takes care of what needs to be done, how is that different than someone who likes to take long walks in the evening or even someone who works a second job. There are plenty of people "addicted" to their job so much that it affects their life whether it is divorce or

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jiriw ( 444695 )

      I'm addicted to water. Even daily doses don't cut it for mild withdrawal symptoms. I have to have a hit every couple of hours. If I go three days without it, withdrawal symptoms become murderous, literally. And it's not only me. Wars are fought over it. It's the most destructive drug on the face of the earth. Not only for about every living thing, but also for the earth itself... Erosion is mostly caused by water (related) processes.
      More than 7 billion people and even most animals are addicted to the stuff,

  • I'm sorry (Score:4, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Saturday August 05, 2017 @10:03PM (#54948901)

    The summary was pretty long. I did skim the first couple of lines, but - was there a question or something in there, somewhere?

    - Sent from my iPad

    • The question was, "Dude, like, are smart phones bad? Are the padawans turning into jeejahs?"

    • Not so far as I can tell. Something about tying an onion to your belt because that was they style at the time...

    • You must be addicted to Slashdot to post on this article.

      - Sent from another non iPad device.

  • wait, I was doing something... I forgot... wow, another cat video... I didn't know cats could do that, this is awesome

  • Computers are habit forming but not addictive. Addiction is caused by chemicals screwing with your biology. If you take a computer away from someone for a week, it bothers them because is breaks their habit, but they don't go through withdrawal like heroine or nicotine. Computers don't do that.

  • It just replaced my grandpa's TV. He would spend hours watching Direct-TV. Then he found Netflix and the same thing. Now its browsing any random shit he finds on YouTube or Facebook.

    There is no epidemic. He is just board. Being forced to use a smart phone, he uses this rather than his computer because its more daunting. Rather than reading a book or watching the TV, we now just shit post on the internet for fun.

    Though, even as I say this, even I want to tell my grandpa to turn the TV on once in a whil

  • ...Just count how many "computer addicts" are pimping themselves out to random strangers so only they can afford to play another session of WoW?

  • Are interactive computing devices, whether networked or not, addictive in nature?

    No. You can easily make any device frustrating enough to use that people will hate using it even if it saves them hours of work.

    What kind of applications appear to be the most addictive?

    This is the heart of the issue, the applications! A significant amount of neurological research has gone into how to trigger the reward centers in the brain which is what causes some software to be addictive. Some people research this and only this because it's become a very lucrative field.

  • "rewire the neurons in your brain" = learning. We all do it all the time. Re: "Are Interactive Computing Devices Addictive?" -- Social media services; Facebook, Twitter, etc.; are designed to be as addictive as possible. They make their money out of having lots of eyes on their web pages so they hire gaming (read: gambling) consultants to "game-ify" their services, and like the gaming industry, they do it regardless of any negative effects this may have in people's lives. The biggest difference is that the

  • >"Myself and [...] until we reached college."

    Eeek, try "I"! Did you finish college? Anyway...

    >"Are Interactive Computing Devices Addictive?"

    Absolutely. But just about anything can become "addictive." The human brain almost seems to be wired to become "addicted" to all kinds of things. I watch many people twitch when denied access to their phones for just short periods of time, as if they can't survive 10 minutes of just silent thinking, contemplation, or even just a hour of conversation (often th

  • Interactive things tend to be more addictive than dead things. I mean... think about it... How addicted are you to your dead friends, dead pets, dead rocks? Aren't the interactive ones more fun?

  • Any activity that causes the body to releases dopamine or happy-fun chemicals like norepinephrine can be addictive. Video games, exercise, sex, drugs. I would think that some things, like playing with your phone or getting swole, are more innocuous.

  • I thought the whole idea of games, social media and other apps like these that they were designed to be addictive - otherwise how are users going to tell other people about them ("Man, I just can't stop playing this" or "This is the same game Alec Baldwin refused to stop playing when the plane was supposed to take off").

    There's really two issues here. The first is that various apps are addictive and the answer to that is yes because they are designed to be.

    The second, which I think is much more important,

  • Slashdot readers are attentive? TIL. Flutters away to read something else.
  • I come to slashdot and other tech forums because it makes me feel better, as opposed to CNN. After reading that i want to off myself. ya these tech sites really seem to be a type of meditation almost... I think you all know what i mean... You have to be fully focused on what your doing (coding), or reading in regards to tech.... it takes your mind off the bad things quite well... especially if you got the BUG for it... you know what i mean about the BUG... that drive that makes you want to code... that feel

