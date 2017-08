Ask Slashdot: Are Interactive Computing Devices Addictive?

This question came from two things noticed by Slashdot reader dryriver "Myself and just about every other kid I was friends with in the 1980s were definitely addicted to computers when we were young , and stayed that way until we reached college.""There is increasing concern about everybody from young kids to people 60+ staring into smartphone, tablet computer and laptop screens for hours and hours every day and not partaking in other activities they used to before the "glowing screen" hooked them."His question:Nicholas Carr once argued that "We're training ourselves, through repetition, to be facile skimmers, scanners, and message-processors -- important skills, to be sure -- but, perpetually distracted and interrupted, we're not training ourselves in the quieter, more attentive modes of thought." Slashdot readers seem uniquely qualified to address this, so leave your own attentive thoughts in the comments. Are interactive computing devices addictive?