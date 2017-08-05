Ask Slashdot: Are Interactive Computing Devices Addictive? 14
This question came from two things noticed by Slashdot reader dryriver:
"Myself and just about every other kid I was friends with in the 1980s were definitely addicted to computers when we were young, and stayed that way until we reached college."
"There is increasing concern about everybody from young kids to people 60+ staring into smartphone, tablet computer and laptop screens for hours and hours every day and not partaking in other activities they used to before the "glowing screen" hooked them."
His question: Are interactive computing devices, whether networked or not, addictive in nature? What kind of applications appear to be the most addictive? (AAA games? Casual games? Social media? Texting?) And could the addiction have something to do with "Neuroplasticity", the fact that doing an activity over and over again each day that you place great importance in, and pay great attention to, can actually rewire the neurons in your brain?
Nicholas Carr once argued that "We're training ourselves, through repetition, to be facile skimmers, scanners, and message-processors -- important skills, to be sure -- but, perpetually distracted and interrupted, we're not training ourselves in the quieter, more attentive modes of thought." Slashdot readers seem uniquely qualified to address this, so leave your own attentive thoughts in the comments. Are interactive computing devices addictive?
everything Could Be addictive (Score:2)
Yes. (Score:1)
Anything can be addictive if you like it.
Re: (Score:2)
are we "addicted" to the workplace? (Score:1)
Every day, i find myself spending 8 hours sitting in a bizarre grey cube doing what people who are called my "bosses" tell me to do. Mostly it involves typing things into a black box, which then shows me markings on a screen, after which i type more things into the black box.
Twice a month i receive "credits" in an "account" - essentially i am just making a number go up in a database. Much like a gamer.
If you count travel and lunch time, i spend 50 hours a week doing this activity. I'm starting to get worrie
How about no (Score:2)
You ain't addicted, you're a lawyer looking for a way to get your stupid ass client off whatever stupid thing you did.
I'm sorry (Score:2)
The summary was pretty long. I did skim the first couple of lines, but - was there a question or something in there, somewhere?
- Sent from my iPad
I'm not distrac... oh a screen; great cat video... (Score:2)
wait, I was doing something... I forgot... wow, another cat video... I didn't know cats could do that, this is awesome
If the headline is a question.... (Score:1)
I can say, for the past 60+ crowd... (Score:2)
It just replaced my grandpa's TV. He would spend hours watching Direct-TV. Then he found Netflix and the same thing. Now its browsing any random shit he finds on YouTube or Facebook.
There is no epidemic. He is just board. Being forced to use a smart phone, he uses this rather than his computer because its more daunting. Rather than reading a book or watching the TV, we now just shit post on the internet for fun.
Though, even as I say this, even I want to tell my grandpa to turn the TV on once in a whil