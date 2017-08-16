Ask Slashdot: Female Engineers, Could You Please Share Your Thoughts On the Google Memo 152
Reader joshtops writes: The widely circulated memo written by software engineer James Damore has become the talking point across companies in Silicon Valley, and elsewhere. In an interesting take, The Economist on Tuesday argued with the scientific or otherwise assumptions made by Damore. I was wondering what female engineers -- or females in other STEM beats -- think of the memo.
Female engineers, could you please revisit this topic on Slashdot, yet again, to generate a big spike in ad traffic? In a week, we'll ask male engineers to say what they thought about what the female engineers thought. Because this definitely hasn't been discussed yet, and female engineers certainly wouldn't have participated earlier, not until they were asked to.
Many of the more reasonable criticisms of the memo say that it wasn't written well enough; it could've been more considerate, it should have used better language, or better presentation. In this particular link, Scott Alexander is used as an example of better writing, and he certainly is one of the best and most persuasive modern writers I've found. However, I can not imagine ever matching his talent and output, even if I practiced for years to try and catch up.
Seems like that is arguing for Damore to take women's feelings into account.
Well...that IS the most important aspect of running a successful business, isn't it???
[/sarcasm]
We're just tired of this bullshit. (Score:4, Informative)
There are women here at Slashdot who work in technical roles within a variety of industries, and we're tired of all of this bullshit.
When we go to work, we don't want to be subjected to these kinds of arguments.
We're there to work, to make money, and to go home. That's all there is to it.
We don't want to waste our days arguing about genitalia, sexual preference, racism, and transgenderism.
Yes, there are some unproductive people in major corporations and the media who wish to push their left-leaning political agendas on the public at large.
But we want no part of it.
And you know what? It's no different here at Slashdot.
We come here to learn about new technologies, about new scientific and mathematical discoveries, and to discuss computing.
We don't want to waste our days arguing about genitalia, sexual preference, racism, and transgenderism.
We just want this bullshit to end.
We want those on the political left to stop trying to divide society into small groups based on arbitrary traits.
Or at the very least, we want everybody else to ignore the divisions that the political left are trying to create.
We need to work together, regardless of what our genders are, or what our sexual preferences are, or what color our skins are.
We need to stop letting the political left divide us.
We just want to do our jobs, live our lives, and not be subjected to all of this bullshit from the political left, whether it's at work or whether it's at Slashdot.
...you say, based off the three minutes of evidence between when the story was posted and when you commented.
Hey now! He did exceed the standard for evidence in the original memo that stirred all this up.
Because we know all google employees are completely average like the rest of the citizenry. Nothing different average about them.
I'm not female (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:I'm not female (Score:5, Funny)
Better not count using breast size otherwise you'll get a lot of male users in your statistics.
The same as the percentage of Slashdot users who have had sex. With another person.
Re:Better question: (Score:4, Interesting)
Affirmative action isn't at odds with a merit based system. Actually is a response to a system that in general isn't merit based. For the most part for most Affirmative action complains, it is normally easy to prove the reason why a person didn't get hired was because the person who was, had superior qualifications. Affirmative action normally comes into play when their merits are nearly identical. And this is used to counter act the original existing bias.
However what is more the problem is keeping women in the field after they are hired. With such nasty Slashdot posts lately on these topics, makes me expect the general employees of these companies are making their lives difficult, not management, but the general work of the day.
The existence of special treatment will always cast a shadow over your own abilities and about whether or not you deserve the place you have. It's an adds an extra layer of bullshit that's an unnecessary and counterproductive distraction.
The idea that such measures are required is it's own special sort of bigotry.
Actually is a response to a system that in general isn't merit based
Liberals like to keep saying that, but it only takes a few seconds of reflection to see that it isn't true. The leftist, pro-affirmative-action-quota position is that there are some hiring managers out there who are frothing-at-the-mouth bigots who would say, "I don't care what you can do or what you know or how badly I need your particular skill set, I'll never hire a woman to do this job!" The liberal narrative is that there are privileged white men who would rather see a job go unfilled than give one
Indiana Jones and the Google Memo... (Score:1)
A mixed bag. Some females support it, some don't. (Score:2, Insightful)
https://medium.com/the-mission/im-an-ex-google-woman-tech-leader-and-i-m-sick-of-our-approach-to-diversity-17008c5fe999
Here's the Google diversity training (Score:2)
"Google's Bias Busting @ Work | Facilitator Guide"
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yNBCAro6b-S1KifD6PnZWrlyBZ_kEFGWPtUkIpvFljk/edit
I had posted this elsewhere. My op (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:I had posted this elsewhere. My op (Score:5, Insightful)
most of us would want them to build a system with agents that are compassionate. How will that happen if all of it is run by men who live like we are all on an island like the Lord of the Flies?
Which seems like a stronger generalizing statement than anything I saw in the kids manifesto.
Just because a woman is a woman, it doesn't mean she has any background in gender studies or any special understanding of gender issues. It's just her opinion and experiences.
It's just her opinion and experiences.
my CS classes in high school and university between 1990 and 1997 were easily 95% men. In later years, maybe 90% men, so my experiences of a pre dot-com utopia for equality in tech is the opposite of hers.
But then you saw the same in metalshop, welding, electronics, carpentry and other technical fields. Her insulting stance that
Re: (Score:2)
Long story short: nerds are cool, jocks are jerks?
Re: (Score:2)
I would complete with: "...and jocks on IT are extra jerks because they want big bucks by playing the nerd. Not even nerd status is safe anymore when you want a man that treats women with the respect they deserve".
But I would still not generalize it. There ARE disgusting, deuchebaggy nerds and always have been. That's the problem with sitgmas and stereotypes - they're flawed by definition. Christinagirl1 shows a nice view over time of her overview on tech, but you still can't extrapolate universally. Every
Re: (Score:2)
I am sorry to hear of your experiences.
As a cis white male in his 30s teaching CS at a university, would you have an opinion of what I can do to help the situation?
Re: (Score:2)
Stop referring to yourself as "cis"? It just creates more pointless divisions.
Do you believe that your inability to organize your writings into paragraphs may have adversely affected your employment prospects?
Re: (Score:2)
Modern formatting was bleeding edge stuff about 1300 years ago. Get with the times.
:p
A women in IT - can't figure out how
To format paragraphs.
Re:I had posted this elsewhere. My op (Score:4, Informative)
This is a week old account which has only posted on topics about the Google memo. Most of the posts appear to be badly copy/pasted.
I tried to read it but it's an impenetrable wall of text.
This is simple unprofessional behavior, unacceptable, period.
If these children cannot act like adults they should be fired.
1. And yet in all that time working with computers you still haven't figured out how to Preview and add line breaks??
2. Your link is broken -- it should be: james-damore-diversity-manifesto-science-logical-fallacy-2017-8
* http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
3. James has a Ph.D. in Biology. What are your degrees?
4. Four scientists agree with James' analysis.
http://quillette.com/2017/08/0... [quillette.com]
5. You are the one not thinking properly -- your logic is broken. **THINK** about what is _actually_ being said. I'm going
UnknownSoldier, proper noun, - a slashdotter who finds it necessary to have a directory of names to call people at the foot of his post. The irony of one of them complaining about Ad Hominem labels is apparently lost on him.
bad ass. so the fact that the boys and girls both live in poverty by default, helped create the good old boys network of women and coworker harassers to get ahead. all those acts you describe them doing would be an effort to steal jobs and get ahead at all costs. competition and capitalism. it sounds like men are generally doofuses but it's probably the fault of capitalism making them that way (our world from moment we are born promotes the behavior).
https://www.trumpsweapon.com/ [trumpsweapon.com]
Re: (Score:2)
But, the good guys are still there and they are somewhat left behind as well. They quietly watch the bullies from the Lord of the Flies and go about their business.
I have seen this happen and as a man it can be hard to speak up. You get accused of political correctness, and excluded from anything remotely fun because you are labelled a killjoy. Sometimes it goes the other way, the guy being a dick ends up ostracised, it really depends on the workplace.
Hence why this guy was fired.
I think it was more to do with his unwarranted conclusions. He has been debunked by the authors of the very papers he was citing in the memo. [wired.com]
"Women as a group score higher on neuroticism in Schmittâ(TM)s meta-analys
Just as ignorant as educated males see it (Score:5, Insightful)
This topic comes up with my wife fairly often; even more often since we had two daughters. She is a business / data analysis at a smallish multinational manufacturing company, and while it upsets me when I see this behavior directed at my female software engineer counterparts it is even worse when you hear first hand accounts from someone you care about deeply. From being treated like a secretary to having her comments dismissed, it is all behavior any reasonably educated male should notice even without having it pointed out by female coworkers.
It is often hard to give advice to my wife because I simply don't have to deal with the same obstacles. She cannot really complain about misogynistic behavior without being branded a trouble maker, and she has to walk a very fine line between being assertive or just a bitch.
A quote from Bob Thaves about Ginger Rogers sums up the plight of women in the workforce in general, and women in STEM field especially. "Sure [Fred Astaire] was great, but don't forget Ginger Rogers did everything he did backwards and in high heels."
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah. It's almost like someone works with machines because they aren't a people person. Imagine that? HELL. If I had the soft skills too I would never bother with putting up with a corporate employer and having them take the lion's share of the value I create. What's the point really? It's like guys that are more people oriented not going into IT.
What's the point really?
It's like guys that are more people oriented not going into IT.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Did you read the memo?
Did it say anything about women being inferior to men and that they should stay in the kitchen?
No. What it did say was that it may be biological differences that women ON AVERAGE have different interests than men and that it is unwise to try to get 50% of employees be women.
Do women ON AVERAGE have different interests than men? Yes. Does this mean that all women are inferior to men at "men fields"? NO. This is the same as with physical strength. There are lots and lots of women who are
Re: (Score:2)
Because women at google are in no way different from the average.
There's no selection process at all at google. .
I.e. Brilliant women who have masters degrees in challenging engineering fields are exactly the same as high school dropouts with poor impulse control.
Google is a unique population of individuals. you'd have to study them on their own to draw any conclusions about what 'averages' are like there.
and it's already known to have issues discriminating against women and older people so the sample is tainted from the start.
Did it say anything about women being inferior to men
Yes. To quote directly: "higher anxiety, lower stress tolerance"
There is no qualification. He takes that as a simple statement of fact and proposes solutions based on it.
The author of the source he cites to back it up says that the conclusion is unwarranted: [wired.com]
"Women as a group score higher on neuroticism in Schmitt's meta-analysis, sure, but he doesn't buy that you can predict the population-level effects of that difference. "It is unclear to me that this sex difference would play a role in success within the
What it did say was that it may be biological differences that women ON AVERAGE have different interests than men and that it is unwise to try to get 50% of employees be women.
If that were true, then every career field would be dominated by one gender or the other. Law, Finance, Medicine: these are fields that were all male-dominated but have reached close to gender parity. There is nothing special about CS or IT, that would make gender preferences more pronounced.
Re: (Score:2)
Same boat, here. Albeit my wife isn't an an engineer or do tech work, and even though at least one of my two daughters (middle and high school) dabbles and ask me a lot of questions about computing topics, EE, code slinging and all the nefarious stuff I making a living out of at work and at home with my hobby projects, I'll say this: Women get the under-hand and deal with completely different psychological, work, aptitude and people obstacles I will never deal with as a male, dude, man, etc.
Maybe my girls
Re: (Score:2)
This is what is needed to get people to think about their actions, or more specifically their expectations when they ask women for sometging or assign tasks to them -- specific examples like yours of coworkers belittling her time on the job, wittingly or unwittingly, rather than pointing to disparate participation and immediately concluding sexism.
From being treated like a secretary to having her comments dismissed...
Do you seriously mean that this only happens to women?
Do you know that actually 3 persons have died in Charlottesville clashes? (gender of the other two should be easy to guess)
This post proves the Google memo correct (Score:1, Flamebait)
Re:This post proves the Google memo correct (Score:4, Insightful)
To even ask the question to females only acknowledges that men and women are in fact different, with different views driven by biology. Well done Slashdot.(emphasis mine)
While I agree in principle that men and women have different views and there are biological differences, I don't think this post is emphasizing those biological differences. It's asking for the same reason I often ask female coworkers the same thing: they have different experiences than I do. I want to better understand the problem, but I can't do that until I know what it is, and I can't know what it is myself because I can't experience it.
These different experiences can be attributed to different views that can then be ascribed to being based on gender, but that's an indirect relationship. This post is asking women, not because of their biology, but because they're the ones with the experience. That difference is important.
Asking for views on a matter specifically from the group most directly affected does not acknowledge any differences directly. It only admits incomplete knowledge on the part of the person doing the asking, an admission of ignorance.
Re: (Score:2)
In this hostile environment? (Score:2, Informative)
I am never anything but appalled by the majority of comments on Slashdot any time a topic related to females comes up, so I cannot imagine why any woman would respond to this. I know that I wouldn't want my daughter to ever have to interact with the kind of ignorant male jackasses who seem to constitute the majority of posters on Slashdot.
The Google memo was good (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Hi,
I'm a white male software engineer. I'm having a really hard time trying to separate out my own biases and the biases of others in reaction to the memo with actual factual discourse about the science. In almost all of the reaction commentary, even some of the better discourse, people keep wielding any ammunition they can find to defend their point of view on both sides. I worry that I am inclined to do the same thing.
I've been trying to read as much research as possible in the last couple of days as s
Nazis don't hold you for the police. They just beat you up.
What passes for historical insight these days is simply appalling.
This is sexist (Score:3)
The question presumes, women have some sort of unique insight/opinion — simply due to their sex. People have lost their jobs for such ideas [theatlantic.com].
I thought (Score:2)
Form whatever opinion you want (Score:3)
his response basically shined a light on his illiteracy. he went big wild trying to get fired. he would not be fired if he had gotten to the correct points on the issue. there are many people smarter than the yap who saw through it.
https://www.trumpsweapon.com/ [trumpsweapon.com]
Did you get that memo? (Score:3)
My engineer wife says... (Score:1)
Surveyed 6 female Engineers (Score:2)
Why are there NO female engineers on Slashdot? (Score:2)
Economist (Score:4)
I started to read that post from The Economist until I got to this section:
Have you ever noticed how no one takes sentences that start “I’m not a racist, but” at face value? Here’s why, in the words of Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones” (season 7, episode 1). When Sansa Stark tells him: “They respect you, they really do, but,” Snow laughs and comes back with: “What did father used to say? Everything before the word ‘but’ is horseshit.”
Seriously....they argued with the science, but quoted Game of Thrones.
Let Me Google That For You (Score:1)
Considering how forceful and near-universal condemnation from women and women's groups in and out of tech has been to the memo, it is extremely difficult to believe that this Ask Slashdot was submitted in good faith. Particularly in light of the extreme ease of finding high-profile responses. Here is a (small) sample from a simple google search:
https://www.vox.com/the-big-id... [vox.com]
https://www.vox.com/first-pers... [vox.com]
http://fortune.com/2017/08/09/... [fortune.com]
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
https://patch.com/california/m... [patch.com]
Hi Rydia,
How do you view Dr. Debrah Soh's op-ed? Her's is one of the more well-written supportive article of Damore that I've seen.
https://www.theglobeandmail.co... [theglobeandmail.com]
Dr. Suzanne Sadedin has written a critical response, though more nuanced (and imho powerful) than some of the others that you've listed.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/q... [forbes.com]
DEMAND PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION! (Score:3)
When less than 50% of the responses to this question are female, we should investigate what slashdot can do to make the site more balanced, with an equal number of male and female users.
Because obviously any disparity is due to the inherent sexism of slashdot.
Maybe refuse to add male accounts until we have an equal number of females?
Only a problem in CS/IT (Score:2)
there *are* some good workplaces (Score:1)
Economist article doesn't argue against Damore (Score:2)
Instead, the Economist brings up counter-points to Damore's memo. e.g. That there are statistical differences between men and women which favor women, to counter his
These [realdoll.com] guys [jlist.com] have the perfect women for you. (first link NSFW, second link probably NSFW unless in Japan)
Yes, female brains are different -- but not in a way that would affect engineering or science reasoning.
Which leads more to: female engineers are just as good as male engineers.
But because of the differences, fewer females want to be engineers or scientists. But it isn't like 100% of men want to be engineers or scientists either.
Also leads to the counter-argument:
"If there is no difference between the way women and men think or operate, then it is wrong to claim that diversity would improve a company, or have any effect on business"
If women bring nothing unique to the table, then diversity becomes solely a placating effort.
brains are very close when it comes to most types of work. not related to work that can be performed, men do have a slight edge due to slightly larger brain. this has actually caused problems to reinforce their false beliefs of superiority, as has their economic status which is what men really use to stay ahead. the thing is engineers are not doing that advanced of work anyway, it might make absolutely no difference because they are all working on kid stuff. it's kid stuff we don't even need done on earth.
There has been tons of opinions asserting that the brains of females and males are not different in any respect and that there is no reason a female can't be a brilliant scientist or engineer.
There might not be physical differences but they definitely have different wiring. But yeah that's no reason a female can't be a brilliant scientist, engineer or whatever really.
Re: Brains Different, or Not? (Score:2)
Do an MRI and compare. Just like in the rest of nature, human gender is a biological construct in all aspects of physiology. However it is also noted that it's not a clear black/white division you can strike, just like with the rest of biology, there are variations across not just a 2D but a multidimensional spectrum.
Objective truths about it are never going to be accepted by either sides. There are good engineers and bad engineers across all of the gender spectrum. Hire according.