Ask Slashdot: Female Engineers, Could You Please Share Your Thoughts On the Google Memo

Posted by msmash from the what-do-you-think dept.
Reader joshtops writes: The widely circulated memo written by software engineer James Damore has become the talking point across companies in Silicon Valley, and elsewhere. In an interesting take, The Economist on Tuesday argued with the scientific or otherwise assumptions made by Damore. I was wondering what female engineers -- or females in other STEM beats -- think of the memo.

  • This will not end well. (Score:5, Funny)

    by DuckDodgers ( 541817 ) <keeper_of_the_wolf&yahoo,com> on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @10:42AM (#55025001)
    Maybe you should post the question to a website with fewer trolls. I suggest 4chan.

  • Could you please... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ScentCone ( 795499 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @10:42AM (#55025009)
    Female engineers, could you please revisit this topic on Slashdot, yet again, to generate a big spike in ad traffic? In a week, we'll ask male engineers to say what they thought about what the female engineers thought. Because this definitely hasn't been discussed yet, and female engineers certainly wouldn't have participated earlier, not until they were asked to.

    Really?

    • Female engineers, could you please revisit this topic on Slashdot, yet again, to generate a big spike in ad traffic? In a week, we'll ask male engineers to say what they thought about what the female engineers thought. Because this definitely hasn't been discussed yet, and female engineers certainly wouldn't have participated earlier, not until they were asked to. Really?

      They'll be asking for nazi's opinions next time, that'll really get the clickbait going.

  • As a female engineer... (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Many of the more reasonable criticisms of the memo say that it wasn't written well enough; it could've been more considerate, it should have used better language, or better presentation. In this particular link, Scott Alexander is used as an example of better writing, and he certainly is one of the best and most persuasive modern writers I've found. However, I can not imagine ever matching his talent and output, even if I practiced for years to try and catch up.

    I do not think that anyone's ability to write

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by poity ( 465672 )

      Seems like that is arguing for Damore to take women's feelings into account.

      • Seems like that is arguing for Damore to take women's feelings into account.

        Well...that IS the most important aspect of running a successful business, isn't it???

        [/sarcasm]

    • Not to mention this is a thread for comments on the internet. Not a creative writing class.

  • It seems there are no female engineers on here...

    • We're just tired of this bullshit. (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @11:12AM (#55025295)

      There are women here at Slashdot who work in technical roles within a variety of industries, and we're tired of all of this bullshit.

      When we go to work, we don't want to be subjected to these kinds of arguments.

      We're there to work, to make money, and to go home. That's all there is to it.

      We don't want to waste our days arguing about genitalia, sexual preference, racism, and transgenderism.

      Yes, there are some unproductive people in major corporations and the media who wish to push their left-leaning political agendas on the public at large.

      But we want no part of it.

      And you know what? It's no different here at Slashdot.

      We come here to learn about new technologies, about new scientific and mathematical discoveries, and to discuss computing.

      We don't want to waste our days arguing about genitalia, sexual preference, racism, and transgenderism.

      We just want this bullshit to end.

      We want those on the political left to stop trying to divide society into small groups based on arbitrary traits.

      Or at the very least, we want everybody else to ignore the divisions that the political left are trying to create.

      We need to work together, regardless of what our genders are, or what our sexual preferences are, or what color our skins are.

      We need to stop letting the political left divide us.

      We just want to do our jobs, live our lives, and not be subjected to all of this bullshit from the political left, whether it's at work or whether it's at Slashdot.

    • ...you say, based off the three minutes of evidence between when the story was posted and when you commented.

      • Hey now! He did exceed the standard for evidence in the original memo that stirred all this up.

        Because we know all google employees are completely average like the rest of the citizenry. Nothing different average about them.

  • I'm not female (Score:5, Insightful)

    by redmid17 ( 1217076 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @10:44AM (#55025021)
    What's the % of female users on Slashdot, seriously?
  • Two things I don't want to read on Slashdot this week: Nazis and the Google Memo. I just might take my affiliate links and go home.

  • A mixed bag. Some females support it, some don't. (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    https://medium.com/the-mission/im-an-ex-google-woman-tech-leader-and-i-m-sick-of-our-approach-to-diversity-17008c5fe999

  • Here's the Google diversity training Damore seems to have been reacting to.
    "Google's Bias Busting @ Work | Facilitator Guide"
    https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yNBCAro6b-S1KifD6PnZWrlyBZ_kEFGWPtUkIpvFljk/edit

  • I had posted this elsewhere. My op (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Christinagirl1 ( 5046417 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @10:53AM (#55025099)
    I read this article (see bottom of thread), felt like screaming and then felt compelled to write about my experiences and thoughts on the matter. ****I am a women in Information Technology and I have been doing this since 1995. Actually, even before that time since I worked at a computer camp at age 17 teaching BASIC computer language. ****Before there was oodles of money in IT, I rarely experienced prejudice and sexism in my job. I loved what I did and all of the guys in my field were very nice and helpful. They were collaborative and fun to be around. I never felt out of place and I did what anyone else was doing without anyone blinking an eye. When the dollar signs started to increase a lot of men must have thought "Well, I could like Tech if there's money in it." and started studying CS in school. Later, they would emerge into the dotcom time where money was flowing like honey. The boys club moved into my world and it has never been the same. **** I've been marginalized, badgered, stalked, ostracized, been the center of vicious gossip, denied work expenditures, had someone digging into my childhood and family and had IT peers hack into my home PC turn it on and listening to private conversations. Sadly, the list goes on and that last item is more common than you would believe. Note that that kind of voyeuristic behavior would have had someone in jail before the 90s. (Just creepy if you ask me.) But, the good guys are still there and they are somewhat left behind as well. They quietly watch the bullies from the Lord of the Flies and go about their business. ****This hierarchy that these guys have created is brutal. They are each testing boundaries trying to find out where they fit in and the weakest and most insecure pick on women. They pick on women because first and foremost, it bonds them with other men. Secondly, they do it because they can't hack being at the bottom of the pecking order and a woman is a nice target. Woman will often say nothing in a blind attempt to keep the peace. And if they do say something, they become a bitch. Which of course fits in with the first item mentioned, it bonds them with other men. ****So, what does this have to do with Information Technology? NOTHING! Yeah, that's right. Nothing! So, all of your money, all of your private information, all IoT (Internet of Things), all of your Security is exposed to this lot of people! Hence why this guy was fired. Google is smart enough to realize that they hold information about ALL of us. Male, female, straight, gay, black, white, Asian, Hispanic, transgenders etc. And guess what, we all want a say in who has our information and how it is used. We all want them to show empathy with our personal information and lives. And if Google, Facebook and IBM etc. are experimenting with AI, most of us would want them to build a system with agents that are compassionate. How will that happen if all of it is run by men who live like we are all on an island like the Lord of the Flies? So, I beg everyone to think about these ideas. We cannot afford this kind of behavior at the height of an epoch of science and discovery that has the tell tale signs of a change that will effect all of human existence as we know it. As for James Damore and his so called manifesto, his call for the elimination of empathy in IT is so short sighted that I can barely believe it. How can someone with such intelligence be so blind to how dangerous that would be. Hey wait, I answered my own question. He's on the island of The Lord of the Flies, that's how. He's not thinking properly. http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]â¦

    • Re:I had posted this elsewhere. My op (Score:5, Insightful)

      by butchersong ( 1222796 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @10:58AM (#55025159)
      Could you provide some examples of what he wrote that you found objectionable for discussion? It seems likely you're objecting to him characterizing women as being slightly inclined to more interpersonal roles and empathy but then in your post you say that:

      most of us would want them to build a system with agents that are compassionate. How will that happen if all of it is run by men who live like we are all on an island like the Lord of the Flies?

      Which seems like a stronger generalizing statement than anything I saw in the kids manifesto.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dr. Evil ( 3501 )

        Just because a woman is a woman, it doesn't mean she has any background in gender studies or any special understanding of gender issues.

        It's just her opinion and experiences.

        my CS classes in high school and university between 1990 and 1997 were easily 95% men. In later years, maybe 90% men, so my experiences of a pre dot-com utopia for equality in tech is the opposite of hers.

        But then you saw the same in metalshop, welding, electronics, carpentry and other technical fields. Her insulting stance that

    • Long story short: nerds are cool, jocks are jerks?

      • I would complete with: "...and jocks on IT are extra jerks because they want big bucks by playing the nerd. Not even nerd status is safe anymore when you want a man that treats women with the respect they deserve".

        But I would still not generalize it. There ARE disgusting, deuchebaggy nerds and always have been. That's the problem with sitgmas and stereotypes - they're flawed by definition. Christinagirl1 shows a nice view over time of her overview on tech, but you still can't extrapolate universally. Every

        • I get what your saying cloud.pt, I try not to do that but it can be difficult. I do know some misogynists that are nerds too. Overall, the field has changed a lot. I think the whole world has changed in what is being found as acceptable behavior in regards to privacy and just plain manners. I think what really rings true in my head is that these companies are inadvertently paying people to harass one another. And this memo was a way of doing that, though he tried to disguise his point with points from

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by godrik ( 1287354 )

      I am sorry to hear of your experiences.

      As a cis white male in his 30s teaching CS at a university, would you have an opinion of what I can do to help the situation?

    • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Do you believe that your inability to organize your writings into paragraphs may have adversely affected your employment prospects?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by erexx23 ( 935832 )
      The fact that your article only got 3 on Slashdot says it all.

    • A women in IT - can't figure out how

      To format paragraphs.

    • Re:I had posted this elsewhere. My op (Score:4, Informative)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 ) <mojo&world3,net> on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @11:30AM (#55025481) Homepage Journal

      This is a week old account which has only posted on topics about the Google memo. Most of the posts appear to be badly copy/pasted.

      I tried to read it but it's an impenetrable wall of text.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ealbers ( 553702 )

      This is simple unprofessional behavior, unacceptable, period.
      If these children cannot act like adults they should be fired.

    • 1. And yet in all that time working with computers you still haven't figured out how to Preview and add line breaks??

      2. Your link is broken -- it should be: james-damore-diversity-manifesto-science-logical-fallacy-2017-8
      * http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]

      3. James has a Ph.D. in Biology. What are your degrees?

      4. Four scientists agree with James' analysis.
      http://quillette.com/2017/08/0... [quillette.com]

      5. You are the one not thinking properly -- your logic is broken. **THINK** about what is _actually_ being said. I'm going

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by gsslay ( 807818 )

        UnknownSoldier, proper noun, - a slashdotter who finds it necessary to have a directory of names to call people at the foot of his post. The irony of one of them complaining about Ad Hominem labels is apparently lost on him.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by strstr ( 539330 )

      bad ass. so the fact that the boys and girls both live in poverty by default, helped create the good old boys network of women and coworker harassers to get ahead. all those acts you describe them doing would be an effort to steal jobs and get ahead at all costs. competition and capitalism. it sounds like men are generally doofuses but it's probably the fault of capitalism making them that way (our world from moment we are born promotes the behavior).

      https://www.trumpsweapon.com/ [trumpsweapon.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      But, the good guys are still there and they are somewhat left behind as well. They quietly watch the bullies from the Lord of the Flies and go about their business.

      I have seen this happen and as a man it can be hard to speak up. You get accused of political correctness, and excluded from anything remotely fun because you are labelled a killjoy. Sometimes it goes the other way, the guy being a dick ends up ostracised, it really depends on the workplace.

      Hence why this guy was fired.

      I think it was more to do with his unwarranted conclusions. He has been debunked by the authors of the very papers he was citing in the memo. [wired.com]

      "Women as a group score higher on neuroticism in Schmittâ(TM)s meta-analys

  • Just as ignorant as educated males see it (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ranton ( 36917 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @10:53AM (#55025107)

    This topic comes up with my wife fairly often; even more often since we had two daughters. She is a business / data analysis at a smallish multinational manufacturing company, and while it upsets me when I see this behavior directed at my female software engineer counterparts it is even worse when you hear first hand accounts from someone you care about deeply. From being treated like a secretary to having her comments dismissed, it is all behavior any reasonably educated male should notice even without having it pointed out by female coworkers.

    It is often hard to give advice to my wife because I simply don't have to deal with the same obstacles. She cannot really complain about misogynistic behavior without being branded a trouble maker, and she has to walk a very fine line between being assertive or just a bitch.

    A quote from Bob Thaves about Ginger Rogers sums up the plight of women in the workforce in general, and women in STEM field especially. "Sure [Fred Astaire] was great, but don't forget Ginger Rogers did everything he did backwards and in high heels."

    • You're a good man. Thank you for caring about us enough to write on our behalf. Most of these we are discussing don't respect women in the first place, so they will never listen to our cries for equality. It takes men such as you, to make a lasting change in their thought patterns.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Pentium100 ( 1240090 )

      Did you read the memo?

      Did it say anything about women being inferior to men and that they should stay in the kitchen?

      No. What it did say was that it may be biological differences that women ON AVERAGE have different interests than men and that it is unwise to try to get 50% of employees be women.

      Do women ON AVERAGE have different interests than men? Yes. Does this mean that all women are inferior to men at "men fields"? NO. This is the same as with physical strength. There are lots and lots of women who are

      • YES, I did read the memo. Try replacing all the words of Women or Woman or females with Asian, black or hispanic. I'm guessing you will notice how screwed up it sound then.

      • Because women at google are in no way different from the average.

        There's no selection process at all at google. .

        • I.e. Brilliant women who have masters degrees in challenging engineering fields are exactly the same as high school dropouts with poor impulse control.

          Google is a unique population of individuals. you'd have to study them on their own to draw any conclusions about what 'averages' are like there.

          and it's already known to have issues discriminating against women and older people so the sample is tainted from the start.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Did it say anything about women being inferior to men

        Yes. To quote directly: "higher anxiety, lower stress tolerance"

        There is no qualification. He takes that as a simple statement of fact and proposes solutions based on it.

        The author of the source he cites to back it up says that the conclusion is unwarranted: [wired.com]

        "Women as a group score higher on neuroticism in Schmitt's meta-analysis, sure, but he doesn't buy that you can predict the population-level effects of that difference. "It is unclear to me that this sex difference would play a role in success within the

      • What it did say was that it may be biological differences that women ON AVERAGE have different interests than men and that it is unwise to try to get 50% of employees be women.

        If that were true, then every career field would be dominated by one gender or the other. Law, Finance, Medicine: these are fields that were all male-dominated but have reached close to gender parity. There is nothing special about CS or IT, that would make gender preferences more pronounced.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by adosch ( 1397357 )

      Same boat, here. Albeit my wife isn't an an engineer or do tech work, and even though at least one of my two daughters (middle and high school) dabbles and ask me a lot of questions about computing topics, EE, code slinging and all the nefarious stuff I making a living out of at work and at home with my hobby projects, I'll say this: Women get the under-hand and deal with completely different psychological, work, aptitude and people obstacles I will never deal with as a male, dude, man, etc.

      Maybe my girls

    • -- All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing. -- Edmund Burke SO VERY TRUE!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by poity ( 465672 )

      This is what is needed to get people to think about their actions, or more specifically their expectations when they ask women for sometging or assign tasks to them -- specific examples like yours of coworkers belittling her time on the job, wittingly or unwittingly, rather than pointing to disparate participation and immediately concluding sexism.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Kartu ( 1490911 )

      From being treated like a secretary to having her comments dismissed...

      Do you seriously mean that this only happens to women?

      Do you know that actually 3 persons have died in Charlottesville clashes? (gender of the other two should be easy to guess)

  • To even ask the question to females only acknowledges that men and women are in fact different, with different views driven by biology. Well done Slashdot.

    • Re:This post proves the Google memo correct (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Scarred Intellect ( 1648867 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @11:06AM (#55025261) Homepage Journal

      To even ask the question to females only acknowledges that men and women are in fact different, with different views driven by biology. Well done Slashdot.(emphasis mine)

      While I agree in principle that men and women have different views and there are biological differences, I don't think this post is emphasizing those biological differences. It's asking for the same reason I often ask female coworkers the same thing: they have different experiences than I do. I want to better understand the problem, but I can't do that until I know what it is, and I can't know what it is myself because I can't experience it.

      These different experiences can be attributed to different views that can then be ascribed to being based on gender, but that's an indirect relationship. This post is asking women, not because of their biology, but because they're the ones with the experience. That difference is important.

      Asking for views on a matter specifically from the group most directly affected does not acknowledge any differences directly. It only admits incomplete knowledge on the part of the person doing the asking, an admission of ignorance.

    • Only if you think that opinions are driven exclusively by biology.

  • In this hostile environment? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I am never anything but appalled by the majority of comments on Slashdot any time a topic related to females comes up, so I cannot imagine why any woman would respond to this. I know that I wouldn't want my daughter to ever have to interact with the kind of ignorant male jackasses who seem to constitute the majority of posters on Slashdot.

  • The Google memo was good (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Space Grrrl ( 1552385 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @11:01AM (#55025199)
    I read the memo and found it well written and I think it pointed out how the SWJ and left leaning bias at Google isn't good for anyone including the class of people that the wrong headed policies seek to help. Google is clearly all about respecting everyone's opinion so long as they are the "correct" ones.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Nite_Hawk ( 1304 )

      Hi,

      I'm a white male software engineer. I'm having a really hard time trying to separate out my own biases and the biases of others in reaction to the memo with actual factual discourse about the science. In almost all of the reaction commentary, even some of the better discourse, people keep wielding any ammunition they can find to defend their point of view on both sides. I worry that I am inclined to do the same thing.

      I've been trying to read as much research as possible in the last couple of days as s

  • This is sexist (Score:3)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @11:03AM (#55025223) Homepage Journal

    I was wondering what female engineers -- or females in other STEM beats -- think of the memo.

    The question presumes, women have some sort of unique insight/opinion — simply due to their sex. People have lost their jobs for such ideas [theatlantic.com].

  • the whole point was there aren't that many women to speak up.

  • Form whatever opinion you want (Score:3)

    by burtosis ( 1124179 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @11:05AM (#55025253)
    But please read the full memo with links [documentcloud.org] before settling on an opinion. I was listening to NPR just two days ago and they resorted to straw man arguments and condemnation without being truthful about what it's contents were. Also keep in mind it was written as an internal reply in response to a specific request by google for controversial thoughts on improving workplace diversity practices.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by strstr ( 539330 )

      his response basically shined a light on his illiteracy. he went big wild trying to get fired. he would not be fired if he had gotten to the correct points on the issue. there are many people smarter than the yap who saw through it.

      https://www.trumpsweapon.com/ [trumpsweapon.com]

  • Did you get that memo? (Score:3)

    by Roger Wilcox ( 776904 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @11:13AM (#55025305)
    It's the new perpetual frontpage story!

  • My engineer wife says... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    I sent my wife, who is an engineer (AND is a female, FYI), a link to this post to make a comment. Here's what she texted back: "They're still going on about this on that crap /.? I don't have time to comment hun!" Yes, we're happily married. :)
  • Note this is a biased sample*. They are the 6 current or former engineers that I associate with, they are very confident and assertive. They all agreed with Demore. They have experienced minimal sexism from other engineers. 3 of them don't mind working as the only woman at a location. They all thought women on average had different job preferences than man. They also thought job security was more important to women than men and that if they were not so good at what they did and guarenteed to always ha
  • Well, they ALL want to come here, trust me. Through a system of evil and well-thought out artificial barriers Slashdot has managed to keep them at bay by blocking all female engineers with user imperceptible OSI layer micro-blockers.

  • Economist (Score:4)

    by Major Blud ( 789630 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @11:33AM (#55025507) Homepage

    I started to read that post from The Economist until I got to this section:

    Have you ever noticed how no one takes sentences that start “I’m not a racist, but” at face value? Here’s why, in the words of Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones” (season 7, episode 1). When Sansa Stark tells him: “They respect you, they really do, but,” Snow laughs and comes back with: “What did father used to say? Everything before the word ‘but’ is horseshit.”

    Seriously....they argued with the science, but quoted Game of Thrones.

  • Considering how forceful and near-universal condemnation from women and women's groups in and out of tech has been to the memo, it is extremely difficult to believe that this Ask Slashdot was submitted in good faith. Particularly in light of the extreme ease of finding high-profile responses. Here is a (small) sample from a simple google search:

    https://www.vox.com/the-big-id... [vox.com]
    https://www.vox.com/first-pers... [vox.com]
    http://fortune.com/2017/08/09/... [fortune.com]
    http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
    https://patch.com/california/m... [patch.com]

  • DEMAND PROPORTIONAL REPRESENTATION! (Score:3)

    by hsthompson69 ( 1674722 ) on Wednesday August 16, 2017 @11:41AM (#55025601)

    When less than 50% of the responses to this question are female, we should investigate what slashdot can do to make the site more balanced, with an equal number of male and female users.

    Because obviously any disparity is due to the inherent sexism of slashdot.

    Maybe refuse to add male accounts until we have an equal number of females?

  • I am not a female engineer, but I work in a scientific field (biomedical research) that is at gender parity. Medicine is at gender parity. Chemistry is at gender parity. Women are even well represented in the computational subdivisions of these fields. These are not the "soft" sciences they might have been 20 years ago; this is quantitative, computationally intensive research. I know women who can put together an fMRI from scratch and write the algorithms for novel data analysis. There is no question that w
  • I'm male and work at one of the giant software companies. I don't know what it's like on other teams, i've been on the same team my whole career, but i can say that at least on MY team, i haven't seen nor heard of any woman being treated as anything other than just how awesome she is. We have female engineers, female QE, female managers (who USED to be engineers or QE), and, IMHO, they are awesome at what they do. A best of the best white box QE lead is a woman, and she kicks everyone's ass, we're all like
  • The hypothesis Damore argued against is that all gender-differences in workplace representation are due to discrimination. You only need a single counter-example to disprove this hypothesis, and Damore provided several. The Economist article doesn't even try to tackle these (in fact it seems to avoid acknowledging them except implicitly).

    Instead, the Economist brings up counter-points to Damore's memo. e.g. That there are statistical differences between men and women which favor women, to counter his

