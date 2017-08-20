Ask Slashdot: How Can You Teach Programming To Schoolchildren? 73
Slashdot reader SPopulisQR writes: A new school year is approaching and I wanted to ask what are appropriate programming languages for children of various ages. Specifically, 1) what coding languages should be considered, and 2) are there are any self-guided coding websites that can be used by children to learn coding using guidance and help online? Let's say the ages are 8 and 12.
I know there's lots of opinions about CS education (and about whether or not laptops increase test scores). So leave your own best thoughts in the comments. How can you teach programming to schoolchildren?
LOGO writer?
I am currently reading "Mindstorms," by Seymour Papert, which is the namesake of the LEGO product for building intermediate robotics. The concepts of that product and its language—LEGO/LOGO—are inspired by Mr. Papert's work therein. Read it. Let's compare notes afterward, because I'm afraid that your questions betray your all-too-easy view of "education." To the questions:
They still need to learn math and logic...
at that age, so none of the above.
I don't understand why you were voted down, but this. They need a solid background before starting programming.
Why do they need this before they start programming? Why can't programming be an opportunity to learn these other things? Have the students program something fun or useful and then integrate the math and logic lessons in with the programming. They'll likely retain it much better if it's taught as part of a larger useful project rather than just through a series of lectures.
I actually came to say exactly the same thing. Get comfortable with logic and some basic algebra and go from there. Don't force it down the pupils' throats, rather teach it out based on aptitude after an introductory course.
They still need to learn math and logic...
Don't bother
Teach them the basics to get them through life. Few need to know programming. Why spend all that money when they'll just become auto mechanics or sell real estate.
You think I'm kidding but I'm not. Odds are your kid won't program software at all. Let the ones who show interest and have aptitude at the computer. The rest just want to use social media and games.
One bit at a time...
That's seriously just pushing the 'force them to work out context themselves' problem up a step. Maths is still normally taught in a way that is divorced from any specific content matter, but the reasons for this aren't expressed well to the students.
Give them a *functional* goal to succeed at. Something they can actually identify as being, if not worthwhile in itself, a precursor to something worthwhile.
Don't
Do
Have you even been around grade school age kids recently?
I don't understand this feeling that kids of that age should not learn programming, when MANY of us here learned programing at that age. If it wasn't a problem for so many computer professionals then, why would it be now?
I think there's a way more important question than what language to use though. Its what CAN the teacher actually use?
If they have zero teachers that can teach programming in any way, probably sadly the answer should be nothing.
But h
Critical thinking, lots of word problems in math class. Problem solving in general, given a set of tools to solve them with....
AI
If our AI dreams come true then no need to program in the traditional sense just instruct the computer what you want it to do.
Honestly programming is like accounting, you don't need to teach it unless they are interested. The problem with most teaching is it does not capture the interest so laptop or none if a kid is interested they will do it. If I think back to my schooling there were things I was more interested in and things I was less interested in guess which ones I was good at. So same IQ, same backg
Online programming web sites
Why bother?
Why bother? Get them grounded in something that won't be obsolete with the next language fad. You know, real science, real knowledge, something that will help them build their analytical and judgement skills. (No, most coding doesn't build analytical skills - most of it is boring boilerplate, which is why there are so many "code-by-cut-n-paste-from-the-net" "experts.") Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geology
...
Throw in various maths, as well as language (judging by the way so many slashdotters don't know the difference between brake and break, or rain, rein, and reign, if they can spell in 10 years time they'll be seen as brainiacs). And history - so they recognize past mistakes when they repeat them and don't over-commit to a bad course of action.
But forget computers. That they can pick up on their own if they're interested. And if you try to teach them you'll kill their interest by making i seem like school work instead of a possible fun hobby that might, at some future date, come in handy.
BASIC
I learned BASIC on an Apple II back in 6th grade. They bussed us across town to the one school that had them for one segment of the Gifted & Talented program. That was the best thing the school district ever did for me.
I'm not sure what the right answer is for today, but certainly it's a good idea to expose kids to the concept in elementary school. Some of the kids will latch on to it and run with it to be the next generation of developers.
Maybe something that kids can take and go on with themselves would be best, but I don't think the language really matters. Teach kids to program, and the ones that it clicks with will go on to grab whatever works for them.
And for those that say the schools should focus on more core curriculum aspects, I disagree. Yes, you can't neglect those, but you also need a variety of other topics so that kids find the topics that inspire them. For the kids who click with coding, the programming will drive their advancement in algebra and other areas of math.
What worked and kept the US exporting to the world
Basic? Ada? Logo? Pascal?
Teach the advanced math needed and then add computer projects.
Go back to what worked well in the past. Math and science. A few computer labs with tasks that built on math skills.
Learn more math at home. Code in the lab. Build math skills. Then create projects that build on new math skills.
Putting a GUI together from a few pre set options in some educational software to create an instan
Only teach basic computer logic
Stop wasting everyone's time trying to teach them how to program.
They only need to understand the very basic functionality of processors: what memory is, RAM vs storage, how a processor can do maths on the memory and how it can take decisions based on values. That's it. Those who really are interested will learn on their own, choose computer classes on their own, etc.
Stop forcing everyone to be a programmer and teach them just enough so they stop thinking computers are incomprehensible magical boxes, and stop them from clicking "accept" on every damn prompt the computer asks them.
JavaScript
I hate to even recommend it but I think I have some decent reasons. It's in every browser. Hit F12 and you have a REPL, debugger, and you can start coding on the same machine without downloading anything else. Even though it's a very loose language, you can teach all the basics of control flow, data handling, and you will be forced to deal with numeric and type issues. You also have access to a graphical canvas which is amazing fun for kids.
I wouldn't expect things like File I/O to come up which could be problematic or burdensome. Theoretically you could teach event-driven programming but that's a bit overkill for kids. If you can push anything to a hosted server, they can view it on their phone, too. You can do some of this with other languages, of course. JavaScript just comes on so many things now, though.
Plrasantly Surprised
I learned early but kids need basics first. English, math, science. If they show an altitude then fine, but geez, give them a chance to get going.
Tim Bell has a program
my only issue with Scratch is 2 part. 1) the resultant source files are binary so they can't read them (yes, i accept that the sprites need to be binary, but one could base64 that or something), and 2) it remains dependent on Flash. time to just put that crap away, but as a school project, it doesn't have the resources to do such a migration.
What is your goal?
If it is to teach them programming concepts such as sorts, loops, etc. then I'd go for a simple language like BASIC. The language is important since you are trying to get them to learn how to think about problems, not be able to write code in a specific language.
If it is to teach them to program in a specific language I'd ask why do this at their age? It's likely whatever language they learn will be outdated by the time they finish school anyway.
Robots.... Dash, Sphero, and Ozobots
Kids need an exposure to programming at a young age so they understand it is simply giving instructions to a machine to do something. Some great toys for doing this are:
Dash by Wonderware
Sphero
Ozobots
The early exposure is key because if they don't have a successful early experience, they are less likely to try programming later in education. They will think, "Hmmmm... I programmed in 3rd grade, I can do computer programming, let me take that class."
Without the successful exposure at a young age they may t
English.
Once computers are fully capable of taking and following verbal directions I'm quite sure that a great majority of English speaking people will have no problem programming them.
"A keyboard, how quaint".
Great idea!
Console games in Python
I remember the early 80s learning BASIC from those Usborne game books.
Really simple text console games that introduced concepts like variables, loops, and conditionals within programs that mostly fit into 1K or less than 8K at least.
Of course, you could simply translate those programs into something like Python these days and have some fun while learning to program.
Probably the hardest thing to do when starting out on Python is to teach them input sanitising. Everything else is fairly standard.
Use robots
I see in previous comments that Logo and various other robots are recommended and I heartily agree that it's a practical approach that vividly shows how to program responses to different inputs and how to manage and display data.
Our Jade Robot (shameless plug: https://www.mimetics.ca/ [mimetics.ca] starts with an introduction to robotics using the on board UI and then allows the students to move on to our version of Scratch (which is a subset that tries to maintain basic structured, procedural programming statements). S
Lego Robotics
For a more PC based learning tool, we use to use Apple Logo. The Turtle Logo lives on as a free web site: https://turtleacademy.com/play... [turtleacademy.com]
For more advanced youth, an Ardruino kit may work well. https://www.arduino.cc/ [arduino.cc]
Religious school? OO Perl, obviously.
Since the foundation of Object Oriented Perl is the "bless()" command, this is clearly the correct language for religious schools.
Yes.
I started learning (teaching myself) AppleSoft BASIC when I was about 9. Before that, we used LOGO on TI-99s (I think). I wrote a database program (in BASIC, and it sucked, but it worked) in 7th grade.
Alice
Yet another kids' programming language, from yet another school, Carnegie Mellon, is Alice. [alice.org]
A toy
Just turn programming itself into a game, and the ones that show interest can learn more if they want.
Again, I recommend assembler for a simple machine
This has come up before and I recommended assembler. (And when I posted my recommendation before, I got some people posting their disagreement in followups. But their arguments were not enough to make me change my mind.)
I learned a few higher level languages before I got exposed to assembler, but it was only with assembler that some things about programming really made sense. Assembler de-mystifies computers.
It doesn't have to be a fancy machine. Use an emulator for a very basic machine and then add fe