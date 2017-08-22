Slashdot Asks: What Are Your Favorite Android Oreo Features? (thehackernews.com) 35
Yesterday, Android O officially became Android Oreo and started rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices. While there are many new features available in the new OS, we thought we'd ask you: what are your favorite Android Oreo features? The Hacker News highlights eleven of the new features "that make Android even better" in their report: 1. No More 'Install From Unknown Sources' Setting: Prior to Android Oreo, third-party app installation requires users to enable just one setting by turning on "Install from unknown sources" -- doesn't matter from where the user has downloaded an APK file, i.e. from a browser, Bluetooth, transferred from a computer via USB or downloaded using another app. Android 8.0 Oreo has completely changed the way this feature works, bringing a much smarter and safer system called "Install other apps," in which a user has to manually permit 3rd-party app installation from different sources.
2. Autofill API Framework: Android 8.0 Oreo brings a built-in secure AutoFill API that allows users-chosen password manager to store different types of sensitive data, such as passwords, credit card numbers, phone numbers, and addresses -- and works throughout the entire system.
3. Picture-in-Picture: With Android Oreo, you can view a YouTube video while reading through a report in Word or be chatting on WhatsApp on your Android device -- thanks to Picture-in-Picture (PIP) feature.
4. Google Play Protect: Play Protect helps in detecting and removing harmful applications with more than 50 billion apps scanned every day.
5. Wi-Fi Aware (Neighborhood Aware Networking -- NAN): Android Oreo has added support for a new connectivity feature called Wi-Fi Aware, also known as Neighborhood Aware Networking (NAN), which allows apps and devices to automatically find, connect to, and share data with each other directly without any internet access point or cellular data.
6. Android Instant Apps: With Android 8.0 Oreo, you can now access a range of Instant Apps without downloading them.
7. Battery-Saving Background Limits: Google has blocked apps from reacting to "implicit broadcasts" and carrying out certain tasks when they are running in the background in an effort to enhance the battery life of Android device. Besides this, Android Oreo will also limit some background services and location updates when an app is not in use.
8. AI-based Smart Text Selection: Android Oreo brings the 'Smart Text Selection' feature, which uses Google's machine learning to detect when something like physical addresses, email addresses, names or phone numbers is selected, then automatically suggests the relevant information on other apps.
9. Notification Dots (Limit notifications): Oreo introduces Notification Dots that offers you to manage each app individually with "fine-grained control," allowing you to control how many notifications you see and how they come through.
10. Find my Device: Google has introduced a new feature, called Find my Device, which is a similar feature to Apple's Find my iPhone and allows people to locate, lock and wipe their Android devices in the event when they go missing or get stolen.
11. New Emoji and Downloadable Fonts: Android Oreo introduces 60 new emoji and a redesign of the current "blob" characters. The update also offers new color support to app developers and the ability to change or animate the shape of icons in their apps.
I like the creamy center.
That's what she said.
Find My Device? (Score:1)
My Nexus 6P running stock (rooted) 7.1.2 already has a "Find Device" app from Google which can remotely locate, ring, lock, and wipe the device. I believe it used to be called Device Manager. Why is this listed as a new feature?
Remember when phones made phone calls? (Score:1)
I'd be happy with a feature where the phone makes a phone call and both parties actually sound intelligible. High quality, even!
Cause Pepperidge Fahm remembahs!
Tell me more about this "Voice over LTE" codec of which you speak. Then get off my lawn!!`111!!1
Come again? (Score:2)
How the fuck do you run a program without downloading it? Or is this some marketing bullshit where "downloading" has a different meaning than "installing"?
It runs in the browser/webkit.
Everything old is new again.
Like many things, XKCD [xkcd.com] explains how (and predicts the feature/product a few years in advance.
The tooltip for that one could not be more on-topic.
An evolution in app sharing and discovery, Android Instant Apps allows Android users to run your apps instantly, without installation.
3. Picture-in-Picture (Score:4, Funny)
That's gonna be interesting watching a 96x54 pixel YouTube video while you read your report 3 words at a time.
The picture doesn't matter much, Youtube is mostly used as a music streaming service these days.
Find my device is new? (Score:1)
My mum lost her phone a couple of weeks ago.
I didn't realize flowers had phones.
:O
My favorite feature... (Score:2)
There's no feature that makes me feel like I need Android O.
Find my Device (Score:2)
How is this new? It's been available for years.
I'm wondering if this is controllable from the OS itself in a clear way. From what I've seen (or rather not seen) there's no settings on the device to control the Google's "Where is my phone" function.
Even now the only function I can find to control this is Samsung specific. They rolled their own version of this for some reason.
It's still from Google (Score:4, Informative)
And hence, evil. Therefore, I won't be using it.
Best Feature (Score:3)
If it detects any messages that deviate from Approved Google Thought, it will automatically email child porn to your contacts list as punishment for wrong-think.
It's open (Score:2)
dhcp6 client (Score:2)
Is dhcp6 client still missing?
The best feature (Score:1)