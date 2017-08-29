Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Ask Slashdot: Is Leasing a Smartphone Better Than Buying One?

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader writes: The biggest benefit with a lease program is you have the option of upgrading to a newer phone model, usually after just a year. You don't get that option when you buy. But with a lease program, although it may be cheaper, you have to return the phone at the end of the agreement or when you upgrade -- meaning you can't pass it off to your child or sell it. So rather than leasing, buying may be a better option. But a New York Times column makes case for why leasing is the right way to go about it. I wanted to check with Slashdot readers, what do you prefer and why?

  • I almost always lease... (Score:3)

    by sudden.zero ( 981475 ) <sudden...zero@@@gmail...com> on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @02:08PM (#55104539)
    ...because phones, like cars, come out with new models every year. It really depends on the person, and how in tune with the cutting edge of technology one is.
    • I find that the upgrades each year...really aren't that groundbreaking or earth shaking....

      And as opposed to the article, I don't find my phone trashed in 2 years....I dunno what is with most people, but I tend to try to take care of all my possessions,including my phone.

      It is in a case, and I am not careless how I handle it and I rarely if ever drop it.

      Right now I'm not in a hurry to trade phones, in that I have some interesting lens attachments [moondoglabs.com] that likely wouldn't work on a new phone...so, I'm not i

  • Too little, too late (Score:4, Informative)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @02:10PM (#55104557) Homepage

    At this point, it is too little, too late. Phones are not changing frequently enough to really need to upgrade all that often anymore. Being on the Galaxy S5 right now and looking at the S8, there is only marginal increases over the past three years. Sure, it has a little more processing power, a little more RAM, and a little more storage, but that isn't all that needed.

  • If you don't care about your money it is great.

  • Lease or buy? Are we serious with this shit?

    When a phone gets so fucking expensive I have to debate whether to lease or buy it, it's time to buy a cheaper phone.

    Sadly, many people feel otherwise, and will sacrifice a lot in order to maintain the "celebrity" status of owning fashionable hardware.

  • My phone is 4-5 years old and still works great. I'm paying less than if I had a new phone (with a balance on it) considering the same plan for both. How is constantly paying for the phone better than not constantly paying for the phone? Phones today don't change enough to warrant the getting of the next model, unless you like throwing away your money or want to be seen with the latest technology. In that case you are materialistic and that's that.

  • I always buy outright. Never borrow money or rent. With leasing, someone is providing you with a service over and above the simple purchasing of a thing, and you'll pay for that service. Save money by buying.

