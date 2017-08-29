Ask Slashdot: Is Leasing a Smartphone Better Than Buying One? (cnbc.com) 8
An anonymous reader writes: The biggest benefit with a lease program is you have the option of upgrading to a newer phone model, usually after just a year. You don't get that option when you buy. But with a lease program, although it may be cheaper, you have to return the phone at the end of the agreement or when you upgrade -- meaning you can't pass it off to your child or sell it. So rather than leasing, buying may be a better option. But a New York Times column makes case for why leasing is the right way to go about it. I wanted to check with Slashdot readers, what do you prefer and why?
I almost always lease... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
And as opposed to the article, I don't find my phone trashed in 2 years....I dunno what is with most people, but I tend to try to take care of all my possessions,including my phone.
It is in a case, and I am not careless how I handle it and I rarely if ever drop it.
Right now I'm not in a hurry to trade phones, in that I have some interesting lens attachments [moondoglabs.com] that likely wouldn't work on a new phone...so, I'm not i
Too little, too late (Score:4, Informative)
At this point, it is too little, too late. Phones are not changing frequently enough to really need to upgrade all that often anymore. Being on the Galaxy S5 right now and looking at the S8, there is only marginal increases over the past three years. Sure, it has a little more processing power, a little more RAM, and a little more storage, but that isn't all that needed.
sure why not? (Score:2)
When to say no. (Score:2)
Lease or buy? Are we serious with this shit?
When a phone gets so fucking expensive I have to debate whether to lease or buy it, it's time to buy a cheaper phone.
Sadly, many people feel otherwise, and will sacrifice a lot in order to maintain the "celebrity" status of owning fashionable hardware.
What am I missing here? (Score:2)
Never a borrower nor a lender be. (Score:2)
I always buy outright. Never borrow money or rent. With leasing, someone is providing you with a service over and above the simple purchasing of a thing, and you'll pay for that service. Save money by buying.