Ask Slashdot: Is Leasing a Smartphone Better Than Buying One?

An anonymous reader writes: The biggest benefit with a lease program is you have the option of upgrading to a newer phone model, usually after just a year. You don't get that option when you buy. But with a lease program, although it may be cheaper, you have to return the phone at the end of the agreement or when you upgrade -- meaning you can't pass it off to your child or sell it. So rather than leasing, buying may be a better option. But a New York Times column makes case for why leasing is the right way to go about it. I wanted to check with Slashdot readers, what do you prefer and why?

  • I almost always lease... (Score:3)

    by sudden.zero ( 981475 ) <sudden...zero@@@gmail...com> on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @02:08PM (#55104539)
    ...because phones, like cars, come out with new models every year. It really depends on the person, and how in tune with the cutting edge of technology one is.
    • I find that the upgrades each year...really aren't that groundbreaking or earth shaking....

      And as opposed to the article, I don't find my phone trashed in 2 years....I dunno what is with most people, but I tend to try to take care of all my possessions,including my phone.

      It is in a case, and I am not careless how I handle it and I rarely if ever drop it.

      Right now I'm not in a hurry to trade phones, in that I have some interesting lens attachments [moondoglabs.com] that likely wouldn't work on a new phone...so, I'm not i

      • Yeah, sadly they are, or, instead of them being called slim, sexy, stylish, in designer colors, they would be a black slab of glass, plastic, metal with a LARGER battery, and a CHEAPER price, but, because they make them "status symbol-ish", we're stuck with phones that are so thin, you can easily bend/break them, have small batteries, and stupid expensive prices. Heck, it amazes me, you can walk in a mall, or around a college campus, and 3/4 of the people? Are they carrying it in a bag or case? Nope, gripp

    • I look at it this way: Apple gives you a 2 year, 0% loan on a phone. At the end of a year (or anytime thereafter), you can turn in the the phone and get the next model.

      Let's say you got last year's phone on the Apple Upgrade Plan. This year, you have a few options:

      1) You like the new phone this year so you want to get it. You check what your current phone is selling for.
      1a) Your current phone is selling for more than you owe on it (~50% its purchase price). But out the rest of the loan immediately, sell pho

  • Too little, too late (Score:4, Informative)

    by darkain ( 749283 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @02:10PM (#55104557) Homepage

    At this point, it is too little, too late. Phones are not changing frequently enough to really need to upgrade all that often anymore. Being on the Galaxy S5 right now and looking at the S8, there is only marginal increases over the past three years. Sure, it has a little more processing power, a little more RAM, and a little more storage, but that isn't all that needed.

      Quite often, the only real argument to buying newer models would be support.

      Given the kind of information these devices hold, the cost of being compromised due to an insecure device can be quite high.

    • +1. bought a Nexus 6 when it was on sale a couple years ago for $400, have it on a cheap plan, and it has been going strong. I am likely to still be using it in another year. Eventually I will repeat the process by buying last year's well reviewed phone on close out and use it for 3+ years.

      Spending a lot every month for a phone and plan just seems a waste of hard earned money. I got off the new-shiny every year treadmill of financial disaster years ago and have not looked back. I'll be retired in a few

  • sure why not? (Score:3)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @02:13PM (#55104563) Journal
    If you don't care about your money it is great.

  • When to say no. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @02:18PM (#55104591)

    Lease or buy? Are we serious with this shit?

    When a phone gets so fucking expensive I have to debate whether to lease or buy it, it's time to buy a cheaper phone.

    Sadly, many people feel otherwise, and will sacrifice a lot in order to maintain the "celebrity" status of owning fashionable hardware.

    • Sadly, many people feel otherwise, and will sacrifice a lot in order to maintain the "celebrity" status of owning fashionable hardware.

      Well, it may not even be that.

      There are actually a LOT of people out there with disposable income, where an upper tier smart phone really is not all that expensive to them.

      I'm not wealthy by any stretch of the imagination, but every few years a new top of the line smart phone isn't going to break the bank or make me miss a meal.

      Then again, I'm the type that doesn't often

  • What am I missing here? (Score:3)

    by PmanAce ( 1679902 ) on Tuesday August 29, 2017 @02:19PM (#55104603) Homepage
    My phone is 4-5 years old and still works great. I'm paying less than if I had a new phone (with a balance on it) considering the same plan for both. How is constantly paying for the phone better than not constantly paying for the phone? Phones today don't change enough to warrant the getting of the next model, unless you like throwing away your money or want to be seen with the latest technology. In that case you are materialistic and that's that.

  • I always buy outright. Never borrow money or rent. With leasing, someone is providing you with a service over and above the simple purchasing of a thing, and you'll pay for that service. Save money by buying.

  • Like the subject says, in almost all use case scenarios consumer leases are a scam. They great for the leasor, who gets a constant cash flow because most consumers can't afford or are unwilling to pay the buyout at the end of the lease, and thus create a perpetual rental situations.

    It's different for businesses, because while actually purchasing a capital asset means you can only write off the asset via depreciation, which can take a few years even for a phone, a lease is a regular write off. Unless your se

  • They're missing a very important part of the equation in that many phones these days are good enough to last for at least four years. I suppose there's some reason to be pessimistic about that if you have one of the Android handsets that isn't going to get updated after a year to two, or if the newest version of iOS makes your older iPhone incredibly sluggish, but from a financial point of view you end up saving a lot of money over leasing.

    If you make the flawed assumption that a phone is only good for t

  • No (Score:2)

    by nukenerd ( 172703 )

    FTFA :-

    ... there is a certain comfort to always having the latest.

    That's a givaway - it's an entirely emotive reason, just wanting shiny. I don't give a shit. I have a dumb phone that's about 7 years old and I'll use it until either it fails or they change the network technology.

  • If you lease, your option, if you want, to "do with it as you please" can be or may be limited. Can you root it? Can you install a custom rom without the block/lockdown/features removed? Plus, leasing will most likely be more expensive than outright purchasing it. Also, it puts you on an endless treadmill. Granted, if you are one of those that "has to have a new one every year", leasing it probably better for you, but, I typically buy a new phone, AFTER a new one comes out, then buy last years new model,

  • If you just don't care about money why not buy a new phone every year outright? Heck you could by a Galaxy S[n] in the spring and a Note [n] in the fall and have two new phones per year.

    It is all about how much you are willing to spend. I'm willing to spend $700 for a phone every other year ($900 price - $200 trade in) because I think it takes 2 years for a phone to start having glitches and after 2 years there are usually new features I am interested in. I'm not willing to pay $1200 every other year ($1800

  • If you can't afford a $1000 phone outright, you can't afford a $1000 phone, period. No matter how you finance/lease it.
    Sane personal/family financial planning should allow you to save in order to be able to afford that phone, or simply choose a less expensive phone to begin with.

  • I like owning things, vs perpetually renting them.

