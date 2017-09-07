AskSlashdot: How Do You See Your Life After Firefox 52 ESR? (mozilla.org) 78
Artem Tashkinov writes: Soon to be released Firefox 56 says that out of 35+ add-ons that I have installed only a single one is a proper WebExtension which means that Firefox 57 will disable over 95% of my add-ons many of which I just cannot live without and for most of them there are simply no alternatives. This number of add-ons sound like an overkill, but actually they are all pretty neat and improve your browsing abilities. That's the reason why I'm using Firefox 52 ESR, which still fully supports XUL add-ons, however after June 2018, it will stop being supported.
Let's list the most famous ones:
Let's list the most famous ones:
- DownThemAll is still largely irreplaceable since you can download from many parts of the internet much faster if you split the downloaded files in chunks and download them simultaneously;
- GreaseMonkey allows you to fix or extend your favourite websites using JavaScript;Lazarus: Form Recovery has saved my time and life numerous times; it regularly backups the contents of web forms and allows to restore them after browser restart or accidental page refresh;
- NoScript: allows you to whitelist JS execution only for websites that you really trust; JS has been used as an attack and tracking tool since its inception;
- Status-4-Ever and Classic Theme Restorer return Firefox to the time when it was a powerful tool with its own identity and looks, and not a Chrome clone;
- UnMHT add-on allows you to save complete web pages as a single MHT file;
So what will you do less than a year from now?
Ummm.... (Score:2, Informative)
...if your life is affected by a browser, you need to re-evaluate your life.
Use less firefox (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Firefox user here. I have never heard of pulseaudio
through I must say that throat based audio tastes intriguing
Re: (Score:2)
Firefox user here. I have never heard of pulseaudio
through I must say that throat based audio tastes intriguing
You might like this [wikipedia.org], then.
The same as before with one exception (Score:2, Insightful)
I now know what a slashvertisement for Firefox 56 looks like
Re: (Score:3)
Sorry, a slashvertisment would have nice things to say about the new and shiny not "OMG! They are taking away all my favorite add-ons"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Some people like cross platform browsers because they, you know, use more than one platform.
Re: (Score:2)
I used to use opera because it had tabs when others didn't, handled pop ups better, and it was so much faster than any other browser. Now it's just like chrome and safari for speed and everyone has tabs, pop up, and ad blockers now.
I think we need more browser choices (Score:2)
The Mozilla codebase has proven difficult to maintain - see Pale Moon. So just forking it is problematic.
The Google and Apple submissions are under corporate control and therefore are anti-user and more importantly, can't be forked.
Opera just has never been very good.
Konqueror or Links2 perhaps?
Re: (Score:2)
Konqueror is, in my opinion, one of the worst browsers available. Unless it has a major revamp (mostly to get rid of the numerous serious bugs and problems rendering HTML), it's not even in the running.
mozilla + rust = servo (Score:1)
Mozilla Firefox is and will remain the best option... with the work being put into servo and features being ported over to firefox we're seeing dramatic performance improvements coming up...
Extensions breaking is always sad, but there is finally a WebExtensions spec, so breakage can be prevented in the future. The reason extensions are breaking is because they historically have been tied to semi-
Re: (Score:2)
Seamonkey (Score:2)
I run seamonkey so hopefully the Firefox team won't break the base code so badly that Seamonkey can't be built.
But since they're trying to actively kill the plugin development community, it's possible there just won't be much to install in Seamonkey.
We need to keep track of who is in charge at Firefox so we can make sure they never get our business again, no matter what project they migrate to like locusts when FF is dead.
Mod parent UP. (Score:2)
Keep using 52 ESR? (Score:2)
And probably a plugin that lets me fake my browser's info to sites that ask.
Did that for FF 31 for a very long time, didn't really ever have functionality problems either. IMHO this current versioning system is complete and utter garbage as it no longer has any meaning. Used to be that the ones-digit meant a milestone. Tenths decimal was a major revision, possibly with additonal features
,but the look-and-feel remained largely the same and the user experience was similar enough that training documentatio
Re: (Score:2)
Sure. And Chrome's versioning sucks and is where FF go its versioning.
Re: (Score:2)
Yea, I'm still using 36 at work. Running anything newer kills my company Windows access within a few minutes, locking my account.
[John]
Gone (Score:3)
I suppose it'll be something else. There are other options and I'm going to start exploring them now. Maybe FF will get their sh*t together in the meantime.
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe FF will get their sh*t together in the meantime.
Don't bet on it.
Moving to Chrome... (Score:2)
So yeah - once they announced the move to WebExtensions from XUL I started looking at Chrome since it was clear that Mozilla didn't really care about their users or why people actuall
Already stopped updating (Score:2)
FireFox stopped allowing key add-ons I use already, because the authors have not created signed versions. So I had to reinstall version 47, where I could at least tell it to accept the fact that they add-on wasn't signed.
without my security extensions, play Vivaldi (Score:3)
Re:without my security extensions, play Vivaldi (Score:4, Interesting)
You're upset that firefox is moving to web extensions, so you abandoned it for a browser that also uses web extensions? And your cited example (umatrix) is also available as a ff57+ compatible web extension.
Just famous or famous and going away? (Score:2)
NoScript
Because NoScript is migrating [mozilla.org] to WebExtensions API. I believe that Classic Theme Restorer has already proclaimed that they won't. Don't know about the rest.
Re: (Score:2)
I believe that Classic Theme Restorer has already proclaimed that they won't.
Both the CTR folks and Mozilla have stated a number of times that it will not be possible to create an extension that does what CTR does -- so it's toast.
Which is, in the end, the deciding factor in my not staying with FF after 56. CTR is the only thing that makes the FF UI tolerable.
My add-on list: All are marked as "Legacy". (Score:3)
My list, updated from the list I posted to another story. Every add-on is marked "Legacy" in Firefox version 55.0.3 64-bits.
"This add-on will stop working when Firefox 57 arrives in November 2017."
"This add-on will stop working when Firefox 57 arrives in November 2017 and Mozilla drops support for XUL / XPCOM / legacy add-ons. It should still work on Firefox 52 ESR until ESR moves to Firefox 59 ESR in 2018 (~Q2)".
"There is no 'please port it' or 'please add support for it' this time, because the entire add-on eco system changes and the technology behind this kind of add-on gets dropped without replacement."
USE THIS: ghostery-5.4.10-sm+an+fx.xpi Link: Version 5.4.10 [mozilla.org]
Ghostery sells data it collects. [businessinsider.com] (Business Insider, Jun 18, 2013)
Ghostery web site [ghostery.com]
See the article by Richard Stallman, The JavaScript Trap [gnu.org]. Google is especially abusive: "Google Docs tries to download into your machine a JavaScript program which measures half a megabyte, in a compacted form that we could call Obfuscript because it has no comments and hardly any whitespace, and the method names are one letter long. The source code of a program is the preferred form for modifying it; the compacted code is not source code, and the real source code of this program is not available to the user."
USE THIS: snap_links_plus-2.4.3-sm+fx.xpi Link: Version 2.4.3 [mozilla.org]
Note about using Twitter Disconnect with other filtering add-ons like Adblock Plus: Twitter Disconnect is compatible with other filtering add-ons, but if you want Twitter Disconnect to show blocking info, uninstall then reinstall any other filtering add-ons you have (i.e., Twitter Disconnect must be added first).
Same as today, using Pale Moon (Score:3)
It's been about a year, and Firefox hasn't given me a single reason to come back.
Pale Moon (Score:4)
I'll probably switch to Pale Moon. Even has the old school UI that I like.
Current plugins installed:
NoScript *INDISPENSABLE*
GreaseMonkey
Nuke Anything
DownThemAll
VideoDownloadHelper
Re: (Score:2)
You'll still have NoScript after 56. So that's something.
Chromium (Score:2)
More Chrome or Chromium profiles until some of the add-ins catch up. Without AdBlock Plus, NoScript, and HTTPS Everywhere the web is nearly unusable. Without TabMixPlus and Xmarks, it's a lot less convenient.
Re: (Score:2)
Overblown to you, perhaps. But for some people, like myself, this is not a small problem.
Current Firefox performance is awful compared to Chrome.
Perhaps -- I use Chrome as little as I can get away with, so I can't really compare the two.
However, personally, this doesn't matter even a little. FF performance is acceptable to me, and that there are browsers out there that are faster is only meaningful if they don't suck for me in other ways. Chrome definitely sucks for me in most ways.
And, going by everything that Mozilla has said about 57, Firefox will too.
I switched to Chrome (Score:1)
After updating to Firefox I-don't-support-your-plugins-anymore version, and suffer the loss of O(200) tabs in tab mix plus, I finally switched to Chrome...
Fuck you Firefox. Fuck you.
Perhaps they will be updated (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on the addon. The new API is much less powerful than the old, and some things that plugins can do right now won't be possible after 56. Classic Theme Restorer, for example, is impossible to replicate (according to Mozilla).
Palemoon (Score:1)
I already switched to Palemoon. I have 19 extensions (including many of the ones you mentioned) and they all worked with Palemoon. A few of them even had native Palemoon versions.
Still evaluating (Score:3)
But right now, it's looking like I'll be switching to Pale Moon.
Same thing I'm doing now. (Score:1)
Using Pale Moon instead.
How do I see my life? (Score:2)
How Do You See Your Life After Firefox 52 ESR?
If my life was significantly different after a new release of any software, I think I'd see my life as re-evaluating whatever life choices made that software such a significant part of my life.
Netscape 4.7 (Score:2)
I used Netscape Communicator 4.7 way longer than I should have. Keep the installer bundle and run until she dies or you find a replacement.
Or find a fork.
The Death of FIrefox (Score:1)
'Less than a year' is 'Today' (Score:2)
Software should solve problems, not create them... (Score:3)
I'm in the throes of re-writing my extension (Score:2)
Wait a little more (Score:1)
Only now add-on developers started to migrate to webextension API and same new APIs is still being updated to allow more add-ons to work... not all the current features will exist, but most will, if not, open a mozilla bug requesting it and let then define how dangerous it is to be implemented or what workaround exists.
Please notice that the old add-on interface is way too powerful and hard to maintain compatibility, its a blocker to replace geko with servo, so yes, the old interface needs to go... keeping