AskSlashdot: How Do You See Your Life After Firefox 52 ESR? (mozilla.org) 78

Posted by msmash
Artem Tashkinov writes: Soon to be released Firefox 56 says that out of 35+ add-ons that I have installed only a single one is a proper WebExtension which means that Firefox 57 will disable over 95% of my add-ons many of which I just cannot live without and for most of them there are simply no alternatives. This number of add-ons sound like an overkill, but actually they are all pretty neat and improve your browsing abilities. That's the reason why I'm using Firefox 52 ESR, which still fully supports XUL add-ons, however after June 2018, it will stop being supported.

Let's list the most famous ones:
  • DownThemAll is still largely irreplaceable since you can download from many parts of the internet much faster if you split the downloaded files in chunks and download them simultaneously;
  • GreaseMonkey allows you to fix or extend your favourite websites using JavaScript;Lazarus: Form Recovery has saved my time and life numerous times; it regularly backups the contents of web forms and allows to restore them after browser restart or accidental page refresh;
  • NoScript: allows you to whitelist JS execution only for websites that you really trust; JS has been used as an attack and tracking tool since its inception;
  • Status-4-Ever and Classic Theme Restorer return Firefox to the time when it was a powerful tool with its own identity and looks, and not a Chrome clone;
  • UnMHT add-on allows you to save complete web pages as a single MHT file;

So what will you do less than a year from now?


AskSlashdot: How Do You See Your Life After Firefox 52 ESR?

  • Sadly, it looks like I will be using less firefox. On the plus side I will get some of that missing memory back.

  • I now know what a slashvertisement for Firefox 56 looks like

    • Sorry, a slashvertisment would have nice things to say about the new and shiny not "OMG! They are taking away all my favorite add-ons"

         

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      It's a trick question. If a new version of a browser is so important to you, you don't have a life.

  • The Mozilla codebase has proven difficult to maintain - see Pale Moon. So just forking it is problematic.
    The Google and Apple submissions are under corporate control and therefore are anti-user and more importantly, can't be forked.
    Opera just has never been very good.

    Konqueror or Links2 perhaps?

    • Konqueror is, in my opinion, one of the worst browsers available. Unless it has a major revamp (mostly to get rid of the numerous serious bugs and problems rendering HTML), it's not even in the running.

    • https://servo.org/ [servo.org] Browsers engines are hugely complicated, and forking then will always be hard, very hard.
      Mozilla Firefox is and will remain the best option... with the work being put into servo and features being ported over to firefox we're seeing dramatic performance improvements coming up...

      Extensions breaking is always sad, but there is finally a WebExtensions spec, so breakage can be prevented in the future. The reason extensions are breaking is because they historically have been tied to semi-
    • Opera was the best browser around through version 12. It was when they turned into a chrome clone that they turned into shit. Maybe Mozilla could learn a lesson from that...

  • I run seamonkey so hopefully the Firefox team won't break the base code so badly that Seamonkey can't be built.

    But since they're trying to actively kill the plugin development community, it's possible there just won't be much to install in Seamonkey.

    We need to keep track of who is in charge at Firefox so we can make sure they never get our business again, no matter what project they migrate to like locusts when FF is dead.

    • Track poor managers: Quoted from the parent comment: "We need to keep track of who is in charge at Firefox so we can make sure they never get our business again, no matter what project they migrate to like locusts when FF is dead."

  • And probably a plugin that lets me fake my browser's info to sites that ask.

    Did that for FF 31 for a very long time, didn't really ever have functionality problems either. IMHO this current versioning system is complete and utter garbage as it no longer has any meaning. Used to be that the ones-digit meant a milestone. Tenths decimal was a major revision, possibly with additonal features ,but the look-and-feel remained largely the same and the user experience was similar enough that training documentatio

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Bigbutt ( 65939 )

      Yea, I'm still using 36 at work. Running anything newer kills my company Windows access within a few minutes, locking my account.

      [John]

  • Gone (Score:3)

    by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:27PM (#55154875)

    I suppose it'll be something else. There are other options and I'm going to start exploring them now. Maybe FF will get their sh*t together in the meantime.

  • Honestly, the primary add-on that kept me in Firefox was TabGroups, which at least for FF57 won't be possible with WebExtensions. They finally came to an agreement on an API in early August that would re-enable extensions like TabGroups to work under WebExtensions, but before that work is completed it won't even be possible.

    So yeah - once they announced the move to WebExtensions from XUL I started looking at Chrome since it was clear that Mozilla didn't really care about their users or why people actuall

  • FireFox stopped allowing key add-ons I use already, because the authors have not created signed versions. So I had to reinstall version 47, where I could at least tell it to accept the fact that they add-on wasn't signed.

  • without my security extensions, play Vivaldi (Score:3)

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:30PM (#55154897)
    If Mozilla doesn't come up with a way of keeping the extensions we have grown to love firefox for, I guess I won't be using FireFox. It is strange that Mozilla would not have taken this into account. I've been playing with Vivaldi and I'm a fan of the browser (as well as his music) Have Vivaldi with Umatrix installed, which is like "NoScript" on steroids. So for me Vivaldi is a good alternative to Firefox.

  • NoScript

    Because NoScript is migrating [mozilla.org] to WebExtensions API. I believe that Classic Theme Restorer has already proclaimed that they won't. Don't know about the rest.

    • I believe that Classic Theme Restorer has already proclaimed that they won't.

      Both the CTR folks and Mozilla have stated a number of times that it will not be possible to create an extension that does what CTR does -- so it's toast.

      Which is, in the end, the deciding factor in my not staying with FF after 56. CTR is the only thing that makes the FF UI tolerable.

  • The big issue: Technology companies are usually badly managed. Mozilla Foundation is just one example.

    My list, updated from the list I posted to another story. Every add-on is marked "Legacy" in Firefox version 55.0.3 64-bits.
    1. Adblock Latitude [palemoon.org] For Pale Moon browser only. Blocks display of ads. "Adblock Latitude is a direct fork of Adblock Plus made specifically for the Pale Moon browser."
    2. BetterPrivacy [mozilla.org] Deletes Local Shared Objects, LSOs. LSOs are files placed on your computer by the Adobe Systems Flash plug-in. Use of Adobe Flash allows web sites to track you, permanently even though your browser is configured to delete the files known as "Cookies" after each re-starting of your operating system.
    3. CanvasBiocker [mozilla.org] Prevents websites from using the Javascript <canvas> API to fingerprint them.
    4. Classic Theme Restorer [mozilla.org] Quoting 3 paragraphs:

      "This add-on will stop working when Firefox 57 arrives in November 2017."

      "This add-on will stop working when Firefox 57 arrives in November 2017 and Mozilla drops support for XUL / XPCOM / legacy add-ons. It should still work on Firefox 52 ESR until ESR moves to Firefox 59 ESR in 2018 (~Q2)".

      "There is no 'please port it' or 'please add support for it' this time, because the entire add-on eco system changes and the technology behind this kind of add-on gets dropped without replacement."
    5. Cookies Manager+ [mozilla.org]
    6. Disconnect [mozilla.org]
    7. Facebook Blocker [mozilla.org] Prevents Facebook from following you everywhere there are Facebook "Like" buttons.
    8. Firebug [mozilla.org] "Firebug integrates with Firefox to put a wealth of development tools at your fingertips while you browse. You can edit, debug, and monitor CSS, HTML, and JavaScript live in any web page..."
    9. Ghostery [mozilla.org] DON'T UPDATE. New versions don't allow sufficient user control.
      USE THIS: ghostery-5.4.10-sm+an+fx.xpi Link: Version 5.4.10 [mozilla.org]
      Ghostery sells data it collects. [businessinsider.com] (Business Insider, Jun 18, 2013)
      Ghostery web site [ghostery.com]
    10. HTTPS Everywhere [mozilla.org] Doesn't install in Pale Moon. Encrypts traffic by using HTTPS encryption rather than HTTP wherever web sites accept HTTPS. See How to Protect Your Data After Congress Passed Legislation That Allows Your Internet Search History to Be Sold [vogue.com] (Vogue Magazine, March 29, 2017)
    11. Mozilla Archive Format [mozilla.org] For Firefox and Waterfox only. Saves web pages. For the Pale Moon browser, use MozArchiver.
    12. MozArchiver [palemoon.org] For Pale Moon browser only. Like Mozilla Archive Format that is used with Firefox. Saves web pages.
    13. NoScript [mozilla.org] "The NoScript Firefox extension provides extra protection for Firefox, Seamonkey and other mozilla-based browsers: this free, open source add-on allows JavaScript, Java, Flash and other plugins to be executed only by trusted web sites of your choice..."

      See the article by Richard Stallman, The JavaScript Trap [gnu.org]. Google is especially abusive: "Google Docs tries to download into your machine a JavaScript program which measures half a megabyte, in a compacted form that we could call Obfuscript because it has no comments and hardly any whitespace, and the method names are one letter long. The source code of a program is the preferred form for modifying it; the compacted code is not source code, and the real source code of this program is not available to the user."
    14. Nuke Anything, Enhanced [mozilla.org] Allows you to hide almost anything via context menu 'Remove Object' or 'Remove Selection' with possibility of multiple undo of 'Remove Object'. You can also make a selection and chose "Remove everything else" to clear the page and only leave the selected text.
    15. Open link in... [mozilla.org]
    16. Print Edit [mozilla.org]
    17. Session Manager [mozilla.org]
    18. Snap Links Plus [mozilla.org] DON'T UPDATE. New versions don't have as many features.
      USE THIS: snap_links_plus-2.4.3-sm+fx.xpi Link: Version 2.4.3 [mozilla.org]
    19. Stop Fingerprinting [mozilla.org] Disables or modifies browser APIs that would otherwise allow a particular browser installation to be uniquely identified.
    20. Tab Mix Plus [mozilla.org] "Tab Mix Plus enhances Firefox's tab browsing capabilities. It includes such features as duplicating tabs, controlling tab focus, tab clicking options, undo closed tabs and windows, plus much more. It also includes a full-featured session manager."
    21. Twitter Disconnect [mozilla.org] Don't allow the Twitter organization to follow you.

      Note about using Twitter Disconnect with other filtering add-ons like Adblock Plus: Twitter Disconnect is compatible with other filtering add-ons, but if you want Twitter Disconnect to show blocking info, uninstall then reinstall any other filtering add-ons you have (i.e., Twitter Disconnect must be added first).
    22. uBlock Origin [mozilla.org] (Apparently the best ad-blocker for Firefox.)
    23. Video DownloadHelper [mozilla.org]

  • Same as today, using Pale Moon (Score:3)

    by gosand ( 234100 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:33PM (#55154933)

    It's been about a year, and Firefox hasn't given me a single reason to come back.

  • Pale Moon (Score:4)

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:34PM (#55154935)

    I'll probably switch to Pale Moon. Even has the old school UI that I like.

    Current plugins installed:

    NoScript *INDISPENSABLE*
    GreaseMonkey
    Nuke Anything
    DownThemAll
    VideoDownloadHelper

  • More Chrome or Chromium profiles until some of the add-ins catch up. Without AdBlock Plus, NoScript, and HTTPS Everywhere the web is nearly unusable. Without TabMixPlus and Xmarks, it's a lot less convenient.

  • I switched to Chrome (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    After updating to Firefox I-don't-support-your-plugins-anymore version, and suffer the loss of O(200) tabs in tab mix plus, I finally switched to Chrome...
    Fuck you Firefox. Fuck you.

  • Is there any technical reasons these addons can't be moved to the new API?

    • Depends on the addon. The new API is much less powerful than the old, and some things that plugins can do right now won't be possible after 56. Classic Theme Restorer, for example, is impossible to replicate (according to Mozilla).

  • Palemoon (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I already switched to Palemoon. I have 19 extensions (including many of the ones you mentioned) and they all worked with Palemoon. A few of them even had native Palemoon versions.

  • Still evaluating (Score:3)

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:36PM (#55154967)

    But right now, it's looking like I'll be switching to Pale Moon.

  • Same thing I'm doing now. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Using Pale Moon instead.

  • How Do You See Your Life After Firefox 52 ESR?

    If my life was significantly different after a new release of any software, I think I'd see my life as re-evaluating whatever life choices made that software such a significant part of my life.

  • I used Netscape Communicator 4.7 way longer than I should have. Keep the installer bundle and run until she dies or you find a replacement.

    Or find a fork.

  • Yes, Firefox seem to be adept at shooting itself in the foot, but this time Mozilla will lose a very significant segment of their user base: There is a large user base who depend on the Add-On's which make Firefox so useful. The real showstopper for me is AdBlock Plus. Best we can do now is NOT update and keep checking on "Legacy" items in our Add-On's to which vendors have re-coded. Likely most will not within a decent time frame so I'll probably be jumping ship along with the other heavy Add-On users.
  • I have already switched to Pale Moon for Windows. I also did the same for my Mac, even though Pale Moon is still experimental on macOS and I needed to do a long search for its latest version. (If you are interested, it is here [palemoon.org].

  • Software should solve problems, not create them... (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:50PM (#55155075)
    The developers seem to be taking Firefox in a direction that results in a second-class clone of google's Chrome. If I had wanted to use Chrome, I'd be using Chrome. So it looks like, for me at least, the answer to the question is - I'll be looking for something to replace Firefox if what I need stops working. It's really a simple decision. I use software to help me solve problems, not to create more problems.
  • I've been putting it off because the APIs aren't completely settled and I don't much relish the thought of doing it twice (my app's a tricky beast thanks to some quirks of Windows pathing among other things). I think that's the biggest problem. Firefox is making all these changes but they haven't really settled them, meanwhile they're rolling them out to production. I'm guessing that since they just don't have the money they used to they haven't got a lot of other options besides what's basically an all inc

  • Only now add-on developers started to migrate to webextension API and same new APIs is still being updated to allow more add-ons to work... not all the current features will exist, but most will, if not, open a mozilla bug requesting it and let then define how dangerous it is to be implemented or what workaround exists.

    Please notice that the old add-on interface is way too powerful and hard to maintain compatibility, its a blocker to replace geko with servo, so yes, the old interface needs to go... keeping

