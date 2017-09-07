Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


AskSlashdot: How Do You See Your Life After Firefox 52 ESR?

Posted by msmash from the let's-get-going dept.
Artem Tashkinov writes: Soon to be released Firefox 56 says that out of 35+ add-ons that I have installed only a single one is a proper WebExtension which means that Firefox 57 will disable over 95% of my add-ons many of which I just cannot live without and for most of them there are simply no alternatives. This number of add-ons sound like an overkill, but actually they are all pretty neat and improve your browsing abilities. That's the reason why I'm using Firefox 52 ESR, which still fully supports XUL add-ons, however after June 2018, it will stop being supported.

Let's list the most famous ones:
  • DownThemAll is still largely irreplaceable since you can download from many parts of the internet much faster if you split the downloaded files in chunks and download them simultaneously;
  • GreaseMonkey allows you to fix or extend your favourite websites using JavaScript;Lazarus: Form Recovery has saved my time and life numerous times; it regularly backups the contents of web forms and allows to restore them after browser restart or accidental page refresh;
  • NoScript: allows you to whitelist JS execution only for websites that you really trust; JS has been used as an attack and tracking tool since its inception;
  • Status-4-Ever and Classic Theme Restorer return Firefox to the time when it was a powerful tool with its own identity and looks, and not a Chrome clone;
  • UnMHT add-on allows you to save complete web pages as a single MHT file;

So what will you do less than a year from now?


  • Sadly, it looks like I will be using less firefox. On the plus side I will get some of that missing memory back.

    • On the plus side I will get some of that missing memory back.

      I wish I could get some missing memory back. Note to all you young Slashdotters out there: stay off the weed and stay in school, because...um...well I can't remember the reason at the moment, but I'm pretty sure there's a perfectly good reason.

    • Switch to Pale Moon. They haven't been using any FF upstream since the Australis fuckfest and its been doing great, just rock solid classic FF without the bullshit. They have done a ton of tweaking to make FF run better, have better support for video formats, security patches, etc and the devs have been great about answering their users and actually listening to them instead of giving them the bird like Mozilla did!

      So please ask any extension devs that make extensions you love to switch to PM, that is wha

  The same as before with one exception

    by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:24PM (#55154843)

    I now know what a slashvertisement for Firefox 56 looks like

  I think we need more browser choices

    by HBI ( 604924 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:25PM (#55154855) Journal

    The Mozilla codebase has proven difficult to maintain - see Pale Moon. So just forking it is problematic.
    The Google and Apple submissions are under corporate control and therefore are anti-user and more importantly, can't be forked.
    Opera just has never been very good.

    Konqueror or Links2 perhaps?

    • Konqueror is, in my opinion, one of the worst browsers available. Unless it has a major revamp (mostly to get rid of the numerous serious bugs and problems rendering HTML), it's not even in the running.

      • Konqueror has had several revamps. In order, they were called Safari, Chrome, and Vivaldi.

        • Except that none of those are anything like good old Konq.

          • Were they really better than Konqueror?

            Or were shitty web developers writing for IE 6 only and maybe had a if/else to feed broken Netscape code if you were lucky when you ran it last?

            We all remember the good days of 2003 on slashdot but forget the time we had to register for a job at a state website and had to boot up XP with IE 6 as the site wouldn't render in any other browser and used VBScript.

            Firefox cleared this up slowly as we advocated it late last decade to the point where Chrome could then come out

            • the time we had to register for a job at a state website and had to boot up XP with IE 6 as the site wouldn't render in any other browser and used VBScript.

              Not only do I remember, I am being increasingly reminded -- the web is moving decidedly back to those days. I have to keep three browsers installed, because no one browser can handle all the web sites I need.

              I'm just waiting for the "Best viewed with..." badges to return.

    mozilla + rust = servo

      by jopsen ( 885607 ) <jopsen@gmail.com> on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:47PM (#55155061) Homepage
      https://servo.org/ [servo.org] Browsers engines are hugely complicated, and forking then will always be hard, very hard.
      Mozilla Firefox is and will remain the best option... with the work being put into servo and features being ported over to firefox we're seeing dramatic performance improvements coming up...

      Extensions breaking is always sad, but there is finally a WebExtensions spec, so breakage can be prevented in the future. The reason extensions are breaking is because they historically have been tied to semi-internal APIs; and have been holding back development... In fact the power previously given to extensions could be considered dangerous.

      • I am fully aware of the reason that extensions are breaking. However, when that means that Firefox has reduced functionality, those reasons mean nothing to me.

        we're seeing dramatic performance improvements coming up...

        That's all well and good -- but (above a certain level, which FF is) performance is less important to me than functionality.

        In fact the power previously given to extensions could be considered dangerous.

        This is easily the single worst excuse for the API change. I don't see how "we're making it worse for your own good" is a point that proponents of these changes would want to be making.

      Re:mozilla + rust = servo

        by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @05:03PM (#55155539) Journal
        It's fine to make a stable API, but if WebExtension makes GreaseMonkey impossible, then it's a broken API. It doesn't matter how stable that API is, it's broken. The developers who don't understand are geniuses of the apple bar kind.

      Re:

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        The story is stupid anyway. Look at the list of add ons they think they are going to lose:

        DownThemAll - many similar add-ons exist for Chrome
        GreaseMonkey - Chrome version is called Tampermonkey
        NoScript - there is a Chrome version
        UnMHT - SaveAsMHT for Chrome

        WebExtensions are largely compatible with the Chrome API so they should all port over just fine.

        Status-4-Ever and Classic Theme Restorer are the only ones you will lose, but Pale Moon is a reasonable alternative if you really can't stand any of the many C

    • Opera was the best browser around through version 12. It was when they turned into a chrome clone that they turned into shit. Maybe Mozilla could learn a lesson from that...

      • Opera was the best browser around through version 12. It was when they turned into a chrome clone that they turned into shit. Maybe Mozilla could learn a lesson from that...

        What's the lesson? When you have 0.03% market share, and your competitor has 78%, keep doing the same old shit?

    Re:

      by jez9999 ( 618189 )

      The Mozilla codebase has proven difficult to maintain - see Pale Moon. So just forking it is problematic.

      What's your point? Pale Moon is maintaining the codebase, and it's one fucking guy.

  Seamonkey

    by that this is not und ( 1026860 ) * on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:26PM (#55154867)

    I run seamonkey so hopefully the Firefox team won't break the base code so badly that Seamonkey can't be built.

    But since they're trying to actively kill the plugin development community, it's possible there just won't be much to install in Seamonkey.

    We need to keep track of who is in charge at Firefox so we can make sure they never get our business again, no matter what project they migrate to like locusts when FF is dead.

    • Track poor managers: Quoted from the parent comment: "We need to keep track of who is in charge at Firefox so we can make sure they never get our business again, no matter what project they migrate to like locusts when FF is dead."

      Re:Mod parent UP.

        by Man On Pink Corner ( 1089867 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @04:59PM (#55155503)

        Gotta say, I've heard dumber ideas. It would be very helpful if someone started a site that keeps track of product managers who scramble the UI in popular applications, force-feed operating systems to unwilling users, or redesign websites whose only fault is that people like the way they work now.

        Basically a cross between LinkedIn, FuckedCompany, and Rotten Tomatoes, where users post independent "performance reviews." When an exec moves to a new company, we'd know to disable automatic updates for that company's products.

        If anyone wants to take a serious shot at this problem, they can count on at least one subscriber.

  Keep using 52 ESR?

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:26PM (#55154871)

    And probably a plugin that lets me fake my browser's info to sites that ask.

    Did that for FF 31 for a very long time, didn't really ever have functionality problems either. IMHO this current versioning system is complete and utter garbage as it no longer has any meaning. Used to be that the ones-digit meant a milestone. Tenths decimal was a major revision, possibly with additonal features ,but the look-and-feel remained largely the same and the user experience was similar enough that training documentation was generally valid. Hundredths decimal was minor, minor tweaks only, usually bugfixes.

    most of what I see coming out of FF now is hundredths-decimal changes. Sometimes it's tenths. I'm not even sure when it's ones/units anymore. Maybe FF 57 would count. In short though, I don't really care anymore and I only use FF because I used Netscape and then Mozilla and then FF, so if FF gets too dissimilar to what I'm used to or too similar to other offerings then I probably have no reason to bother keeping with it anymore.

    Re:

      by Bigbutt ( 65939 )

      Yea, I'm still using 36 at work. Running anything newer kills my company Windows access within a few minutes, locking my account.

      [John]

  Gone

    by amiga3D ( 567632 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:27PM (#55154875)

    I suppose it'll be something else. There are other options and I'm going to start exploring them now. Maybe FF will get their sh*t together in the meantime.

  • Honestly, the primary add-on that kept me in Firefox was TabGroups, which at least for FF57 won't be possible with WebExtensions. They finally came to an agreement on an API in early August that would re-enable extensions like TabGroups to work under WebExtensions, but before that work is completed it won't even be possible.

    So yeah - once they announced the move to WebExtensions from XUL I started looking at Chrome since it was clear that Mozilla didn't really care about their users or why people actuall

  Already stopped updating

    by WoodstockJeff ( 568111 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:29PM (#55154885) Homepage

    FireFox stopped allowing key add-ons I use already, because the authors have not created signed versions. So I had to reinstall version 47, where I could at least tell it to accept the fact that they add-on wasn't signed.

    • FireFox stopped allowing key add-ons I use already, because the authors have not created signed versions. So I had to reinstall version 47, where I could at least tell it to accept the fact that they add-on wasn't signed.

      Sounds a little like you are blaming FF for the fact that the extension devs are too lazy to provide their users with a way to trust their addons. Is that right?

    • ESR and Developer Edition allow disabling signature checks. But I thought Mozilla already signed all extensions distributed through addons.mozilla.org. Therefore, I can only assume that the extensions were distributed outside addons.mozilla.org. Have you contacted the authors to request a signed version, or if not, to see if you could become the new maintainer? If so, what was the reply?

  without my security extensions, play Vivaldi

    by evolutionary ( 933064 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:30PM (#55154897)
    If Mozilla doesn't come up with a way of keeping the extensions we have grown to love firefox for, I guess I won't be using FireFox. It is strange that Mozilla would not have taken this into account. I've been playing with Vivaldi and I'm a fan of the browser (as well as his music) Have Vivaldi with Umatrix installed, which is like "NoScript" on steroids. So for me Vivaldi is a good alternative to Firefox.

  Just famous or famous and going away?

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:32PM (#55154915)

    NoScript

    Because NoScript is migrating [mozilla.org] to WebExtensions API. I believe that Classic Theme Restorer has already proclaimed that they won't. Don't know about the rest.

    • I believe that Classic Theme Restorer has already proclaimed that they won't.

      Both the CTR folks and Mozilla have stated a number of times that it will not be possible to create an extension that does what CTR does -- so it's toast.

      Which is, in the end, the deciding factor in my not staying with FF after 56. CTR is the only thing that makes the FF UI tolerable.

  • The big issue: Technology companies are usually badly managed. Mozilla Foundation is just one example.

    My list, updated from the list I posted to another story. Every add-on is marked "Legacy" in Firefox version 55.0.3 64-bits.
    1. Adblock Latitude [palemoon.org] For Pale Moon browser only. Blocks display of ads. "Adblock Latitude is a direct fork of Adblock Plus made specifically for the Pale Moon browser."
    2. BetterPrivacy [mozilla.org] Deletes Local Shared Objects, LSOs. LSOs are files placed on your computer by the Adobe Systems Flash plug-in. Use of Adobe Flash allows web sites to track you, permanently even though your browser is configured to delete the files known as "Cookies" after each re-starting of your operating system.
    3. CanvasBiocker [mozilla.org] Prevents websites from using the Javascript <canvas> API to fingerprint them.
    4. Classic Theme Restorer [mozilla.org] Quoting 3 paragraphs:

      "This add-on will stop working when Firefox 57 arrives in November 2017."

      "This add-on will stop working when Firefox 57 arrives in November 2017 and Mozilla drops support for XUL / XPCOM / legacy add-ons. It should still work on Firefox 52 ESR until ESR moves to Firefox 59 ESR in 2018 (~Q2)".

      "There is no 'please port it' or 'please add support for it' this time, because the entire add-on eco system changes and the technology behind this kind of add-on gets dropped without replacement."
    5. Cookies Manager+ [mozilla.org]
    6. Disconnect [mozilla.org]
    7. Facebook Blocker [mozilla.org] Prevents Facebook from following you everywhere there are Facebook "Like" buttons.
    8. Firebug [mozilla.org] "Firebug integrates with Firefox to put a wealth of development tools at your fingertips while you browse. You can edit, debug, and monitor CSS, HTML, and JavaScript live in any web page..."
    9. Ghostery [mozilla.org] DON'T UPDATE. New versions don't allow sufficient user control.
      USE THIS: ghostery-5.4.10-sm+an+fx.xpi Link: Version 5.4.10 [mozilla.org]
      Ghostery sells data it collects. [businessinsider.com] (Business Insider, Jun 18, 2013)
      Ghostery web site [ghostery.com]
    10. HTTPS Everywhere [mozilla.org] Doesn't install in Pale Moon. Encrypts traffic by using HTTPS encryption rather than HTTP wherever web sites accept HTTPS. See How to Protect Your Data After Congress Passed Legislation That Allows Your Internet Search History to Be Sold [vogue.com] (Vogue Magazine, March 29, 2017)
    11. Mozilla Archive Format [mozilla.org] For Firefox and Waterfox only. Saves web pages. For the Pale Moon browser, use MozArchiver.
    12. MozArchiver [palemoon.org] For Pale Moon browser only. Like Mozilla Archive Format that is used with Firefox. Saves web pages.
    13. NoScript [mozilla.org] "The NoScript Firefox extension provides extra protection for Firefox, Seamonkey and other mozilla-based browsers: this free, open source add-on allows

    Re:

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      "There is no 'please port it' or 'please add support for it' this time, because the entire add-on eco system changes and the technology behind this kind of add-on gets dropped without replacement."

      Then why didn't the maintainer of Classic Theme Restorer work with Mozilla over a year ago to ensure such a "replacement" when Mozilla announced that it was switching to WebExtensions?

      Re:

        by suutar ( 1860506 )

        how do you know they didn't try to? Perhaps CTR uses something that Mozilla just doesn't want to provide anymore.

  Same as today, using Pale Moon

    by gosand ( 234100 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:33PM (#55154933)

    It's been about a year, and Firefox hasn't given me a single reason to come back.

  Pale Moon

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:34PM (#55154935)

    I'll probably switch to Pale Moon. Even has the old school UI that I like.

    Current plugins installed:

    NoScript *INDISPENSABLE*
    GreaseMonkey
    Nuke Anything
    DownThemAll
    VideoDownloadHelper

    • You'll still have NoScript after 56. So that's something.

  • We need to take over Mozilla. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pale Moon and Waterfox are useful, but we need to get developers to coup Mozilla and force them to keep the tried and trusted extension APIs and fix the user inteface which is getting flat and clippyfied. Firefox is necessary to stop a Chrome only or IE/Edge only web, that's why we used Firefox in the first place. We can do it. X.org took over from XFree86, EGCS and GCC merged, Devuan stopped SystemD in Debian and Bitcoin Cash saved Bitcoin. Now we need to launch operation FreedomFox.

  Chromium

    by a9db0 ( 31053 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:34PM (#55154943)

    More Chrome or Chromium profiles until some of the add-ins catch up. Without AdBlock Plus, NoScript, and HTTPS Everywhere the web is nearly unusable. Without TabMixPlus and Xmarks, it's a lot less convenient.

  This is way overblown

    by Anonymous Coward

    This list is ridiculous because Greasemonkey and Lazarus already have Webextension versions (i.e. they already exist for Chrome) and Noscript has one in the works. There's half the list.

    There are certainly a few extensions I'm going to miss but this really did need to happen. Current Firefox performance is awful compared to Chrome. The nightly builds of F57 already have enormous performance gains over the stable build from yanking out huge amounts of legacy code. Webextensions will definitely be less capabl

    • Overblown to you, perhaps. But for some people, like myself, this is not a small problem.

      Current Firefox performance is awful compared to Chrome.

      Perhaps -- I use Chrome as little as I can get away with, so I can't really compare the two.

      However, personally, this doesn't matter even a little. FF performance is acceptable to me, and that there are browsers out there that are faster is only meaningful if they don't suck for me in other ways. Chrome definitely sucks for me in most ways.

      And, going by everything that Mozilla has said about 57, Firefox will too.

  I switched to Chrome

    by Anonymous Coward

    After updating to Firefox I-don't-support-your-plugins-anymore version, and suffer the loss of O(200) tabs in tab mix plus, I finally switched to Chrome...
    Fuck you Firefox. Fuck you.

  Still evaluating

    by JohnFen ( 1641097 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:36PM (#55154967)

    But right now, it's looking like I'll be switching to Pale Moon.

    Re:

      by Rob Riggs ( 6418 )
      Need something like that to continue to use the f5 VPN plugin. Seems to be what f5 is recommending for their Linux users. They still don't have a reasonable replacement for that POS plugin they distribute.

  How do I see my life?

    by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:37PM (#55154977)

    How Do You See Your Life After Firefox 52 ESR?

    If my life was significantly different after a new release of any software, I think I'd see my life as re-evaluating whatever life choices made that software such a significant part of my life.

  Netscape 4.7

    by gatzke ( 2977 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:38PM (#55154991) Homepage Journal

    I used Netscape Communicator 4.7 way longer than I should have. Keep the installer bundle and run until she dies or you find a replacement.

    Or find a fork.

  • I have already switched to Pale Moon for Windows. I also did the same for my Mac, even though Pale Moon is still experimental on macOS and I needed to do a long search for its latest version. (If you are interested, it is here [palemoon.org].

  Software should solve problems, not create them...

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:50PM (#55155075)
    The developers seem to be taking Firefox in a direction that results in a second-class clone of google's Chrome. If I had wanted to use Chrome, I'd be using Chrome. So it looks like, for me at least, the answer to the question is - I'll be looking for something to replace Firefox if what I need stops working. It's really a simple decision. I use software to help me solve problems, not to create more problems.

    • It's almost as if the Firefox team doesn't realise the only reason people still use Firefox is because of the broad support for addons.

      Of the 13 addons I use, all except 1 are marked Legacy, and ironically, that 1 is something I was testing and never use. In fact I need to remove that.

      Every other addon I consider essential to my browsing experience, simply because they've allowed me to configure my usage to the most optimal experience for me. Likewise, if they stop working; I'm not going to waste time deali

    • Well, nevermind, this solves all my problems. https://ask.slashdot.org/comme... [slashdot.org]

  I'm in the throes of re-writing my extension

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @03:53PM (#55155097)
    I've been putting it off because the APIs aren't completely settled and I don't much relish the thought of doing it twice (my app's a tricky beast thanks to some quirks of Windows pathing among other things). I think that's the biggest problem. Firefox is making all these changes but they haven't really settled them, meanwhile they're rolling them out to production. I'm guessing that since they just don't have the money they used to they haven't got a lot of other options besides what's basically an all inclusive beta program.
  • I'll just keep using Chrome.

  • With the old version of FF entering the warning track - I've decided that I'll take the time to upgrade everything.

    Getting rid of my flip phone and moving to Windows Phone.
    Upgrading from Windows XP to Ubuntu Satanic.
    FF ESR to Opera !!

    there. now I'll be current and fashionable.

    sorry for poking fun at the OP. But this is why companies (like major air traffic control systems) still run on XP. It was as good as it ever got - and too many reasons to stay behind. Adapt or get run over by the wheel progress.

    • It was as good as it ever got

      That's funny. Do you remember viruses, malware, and rootkits. XP was as bad as it ever has been.

  • So basically there'll be a new version that supports only a different sort of browser add-on using a different API, and not that it won't suport ANY add-ons? Wha'ts the big deal? I'll just keep using what I have until such a time that the new-and-shiny version that supports add-ons using the new API has all the add-ons that I want, then I'll worry about switching over. Why is this even a big deal? What am I missing, that someone else is getting all anxious over it?

    • What am I missing, that someone else is getting all anxious over it?

      Honest answer? This is describing me personally, but I suspect I'm not alone: I still use Firefox because it supports functionality that no other browser (aside from earlier versions/forks of Firefox) does.

      I have also been using Firefox from the very beginning, and have a strong emotional connection with it.

      When 57 hits and the functionality that I need goes away, I'll have to use something else. It's an emotional blow, A bit like losing the family pet. So the whole thing makes me feel sad and comes with a

  • It seemed every other release would break most of my add-ons and I'd have to wait for the devs to update their stuff. Now that they will intentionally kill them all, I certainly have no reason to go back.

  • The main reason that I stick with Firefox is the NoScript extension. If that stops being available for Firefox, I will stop using Firefox.

    Javascript is the vector for 99% of the attacks on the Internet. There is no substitute for an extension that shows you what scripts a page wants to run and allows you to selective enable those sources - either temporarily or permanently.

  • So.. guess who won't be updating.

  • Wow oh wow how Firefox the favorite of old slashdot and geeks had mighty fallen.

    Oddly Firefox 10 years ago is what Chrome was today. A new leaner faster browser without the bloat and was an experimental patch of Mozilla. Today Firefox is like IE. Old, insecure, and breaks between releases.

    Firefox can not have sandboxing with %appdata to lowrights catching it up with IE 8 and Chrome 1.0 (2009 era security) so congrats. My last sentence was not meant to be flamebait but I have seen too many infections with Fi

  • I gave up on Firefox a long time ago, after far too many crashes. XUL is pretty badly designed as an extension API. Many had asked firefox devs, nevertheless, about the possibility of maintaining backwards compatability with existing plugins, only requring the new API for new plugins. They said that such major changes were planned to browser internals that the amount of porting it would take for plugin developers just to keep up would mean a major rewrite of plugins anyway.

    XUL and friends is a very low lev

  • however after June 2018, it will stop being supported... So what will you do less than a year from now?

    Well, since the release calendar shows ESR 59.0 available on March 5, 2018, I'll probably be using that. Seems a safe bet that by then most extensions will work with it. Is there more to this question, or was this just so you could list some of your favorite extensions? (And how could you not list Adblock Plus?)

  • It's like Firefox before Mozilla started sucking.

