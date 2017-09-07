AskSlashdot: How Do You See Your Life After Firefox 52 ESR?

DownThemAll is still largely irreplaceable since you can download from many parts of the internet much faster if you split the downloaded files in chunks and download them simultaneously;

GreaseMonkey allows you to fix or extend your favourite websites using JavaScript;

Lazarus: Form Recovery has saved my time and life numerous times; it regularly backups the contents of web forms and allows to restore them after browser restart or accidental page refresh;

NoScript: allows you to whitelist JS execution only for websites that you really trust; JS has been used as an attack and tracking tool since its inception;

Status-4-Ever and Classic Theme Restorer return Firefox to the time when it was a powerful tool with its own identity and looks, and not a Chrome clone;

UnMHT add-on allows you to save complete web pages as a single MHT file;

So what will you do less than a year from now?