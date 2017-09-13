Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Ask Slashdot: What Are You Reading This Month? 105

Posted by msmash from the let's-get-going dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Hey folks! Could you share what are some books (or book) you're reading this month? Maybe it's the book you've already started, or you intend to begin or resume later this month? Thanks!

  • What are you reading? (Score:4, Funny)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @01:31PM (#55189133)

    Right now, I'm reading Slashdot.

  • A couple things... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ...but I'm most enjoying Nicomachean Ethics by Aristotle.

  • The Art of Computer Programming, Volume 3 (Score:4, Insightful)

    by computational super ( 740265 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @01:33PM (#55189163)
    I'm in my third year of my multi-year effort to read and work every problem in TAOCP. It's not easy, but I will say that it is rewarding. How practical it is is definitely up for debate, though - I've become an expert at MIX, an assembler language that's never been used anywhere except those books, and is more similar to the IBM instruction sets from the 60s than the x86 instruction set.

  • Currently Writing a Book (Score:3)

    by Jason Levine ( 196982 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @01:35PM (#55189183) Homepage

    I haven't been doing much reading because I've been hard at work writing a book. It's a sequel to my first novel (Ghost Thief [ghostthiefnovel.com] if you don't mind a shameless plug). I'm currently over 72,000 words on the sequel and there's probably another 8,000 words (at least) until I hit the end.

    • I am also writing a book, kind of. 20 years ago I haphazardly began a process that I eventually intended to become an epic series of stories (epic in the original sense of a bunch of interconnected smaller stories) once I had my life well-enough sorted to work on them well, to make them my life's work, my magnum opus; and failing that, this year I decided to finally put some real effort into it anyway even though I still really don't feel like I'm in the right headspace to be writing properly.

      I'm basically

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      I've seen your line in your sig and keep meaning to check it out. Sample downloaded!

      I'm supposed to be writing a lighthearted handbook on health and fitness, but I got halfway through, got distracted, and now keep tinkering with other ideas instead of finishing it up. I've been filling time listening to the Self Publishing Podcast, which--coming from 2102--is already a little dated, but also still somewhat entertaining and informative. (And a little disgusting, as two of the authors on the cast are producin

  • "The Guns of August" by Barbara Tuchman (Score:3)

    by Stormy Dragon ( 800799 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @01:37PM (#55189199) Homepage

    From 1962, the Pulitzer Prize winning account of how World War I started.

  • Anatole France

  • My copy of Blood, Sweat and Pixels by Jason Schreier arrived yesterday from Amazon, haven't started it yet. Heard good things about it so I picked it up.

    From the publisher's website:

    "Taking some of the most popular, bestselling recent games, Schreier immerses readers in the hellfire of the development process, whether it's RPG studio Bioware's challenge to beat an impossible schedule and overcome countless technical nightmares to build Dragon Age: Inquisition; indie developer Eric Barone's single-hand
  • You should give it a read.

  • Reading... (Score:3)

    by Sqreater ( 895148 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @01:43PM (#55189265)
    Not tech. "Stanton," by Walter Stahr. "This Side of Paradise," by F. Scott Fitzgerald. "Led Zeppelin, When Giants Walked the Earth," by Mick Wall. And I just received "What Happened," by Hillary Rodham Clinton. I've been interested in the American Civil War since I was about eight years old or so. I was briefly an English Major. Led Zepp was a favorite growing up. And I'm curious to see Hillary expose her psychology.

  • After watching "Arrival" on an airplane, started reading the other short stories at:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Pretty neat stuff, kinda like reading Neal Stephenson with smaller words. He's very good with trimming unnecessary prose... actually finished reading the story "Arrival" was based on in less time than it took to watch the movie!

  • Safehold series by David Weber

    Post-apocalyptic science fiction novel series (9 books so far).

    Wikipedia Link (with spoilers): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    It has Science-Fiction, technology discovery, war-tactics. Be sure to have the maps handy for each book: http://www.davidweber.net/down... [davidweber.net]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by psergiu ( 67614 )

      If you like David Weber's work and Science Fiction in gereral, you could download a sample of (*cough* *cough* ... almost all *cough*) books from the Baen Library from ebooks dot thefifthimperium dot com
      Do buy the physical books / eBooks if you like them.

  • I really liked Old Man's War series and heard this one was similar. I am almost finished with it after a two evenings reading. I have enjoyed it, but it seems more like a overview of things instead of being super detailed. I will see how the second book goes, but right now I prefer John Scalzi's and John Ringo's works more than this.

    • Second the forever war. Old man's war is maybe better but they're both very unique and interesting. I like how the telling of the forever war is a bunch short scenes. It really gives a sense of the time/culture streaming past as the main character stays unchanged, like a stone in the tide.

  • H.P. Lovecraft: The Ultimate Collection (160 Works Including Early Writings, Fiction, Collaborations, Poetry, Essays & Bonus Audiobook Links) Always a good (if somewhat pulpy) read.

  • GPS Declassified (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    GPS Declassified: From Smart Bombs to Smartphones. [amazon.com] Not very technical, but more of an overview of the organizations and reasons behind the development of the US NAVSTAR (aka GPS) system.

    The authors had an event on C-SPAN [c-span.org]

  • Three-Body Problem Trilogy by Cixin Liu

  • Read Dennis E Taylor's Outland, liked We Are Legion, We Are Bob better.

    Just finished Jim Butcher's Furies of Calderon, always like his writing in any book.

    Now reading Revenger by Alastair Reynolds. Kind of slow starting but the ideas and descriptions of an existence in space without planets is pretty interesting.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 )

      Jim Butcher is a good writer. I like his style too. I just finished reading the entire series of Dresden novels, again, to keep it fresh in my mind while waiting for Peace Talks.

  • On the most recent book of the Bobiverse series. Basically a modern day nerd engineer ends up as the consciousness controlling a space probe in the future. We've heard that before, but this one is witty, and as Bob replicates himself, the byplay between the various Bobs as they explore the galaxy is pretty hilarious. Not too many dead spots in the story 3 books in, and the chuckles come on a regular basis. I ran across this one by accident, and have been binge reading the series for a few days now. Alon
  • Re reading the whole series,since I heard there maybe a new book out by the ghost writer that helped on his last book before Vince Flynn's death.

  • Revelation Space by Alastair Reynolds and am having some trouble getting into the swing of the story. It has taken me a few weeks just to make it 100 pages in... though now I am getting a little more used to the writing style and the story is picking up a bit..... I guess it doesn't help that archeology is not my cup of tea either...

    Prior to this, I finished up Peter Hamilton's "Fallers" series with "A night without stars" (excellent!)

    And prior to that I read James Corey's "Babylon's Ashes" which is another

  • by Tony Attwood.

    Discovering I have asperger's (now known as high functioning autism) was one of the (if not THE) most life-changing events of my life (no joke). Not only has this book helped me understand myself, but I'm hoping it'll help me cope with all my still significant social and dating issues. I'm 1/3 of the way through, so we'll see. Any hints and tips from fellow aspies welcome.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Eldaar ( 5056619 )
      I don't have Asperger's (that I know of!), although my social skills declined after I suffered a concussion at age 9. So during my teen years, I had a hard time starting conversations with strangers and even responding to certain social cues.

      I learned social skills in part from the friends I had, but two other sources definitely helped me in my late high school/early college years. One is Dale Carnegie's "How to Win Friends and Influence People," which is well worth the read. Another source is David DeAn

  • I'm in the middle of John Le Carré's latest. It's his first George Smiley novel in something like 25 years, and supposedly it is the final farewell to the character. I'm quite enjoying it so far.

  • Fiction: I'm currently reading a set of short stories by Alex Shvartsman, titled "Explaining Cthulhu to Grandma and Other Stories." He's a fun writer. Some of the stories are ideas I've seen before but there's a broad breath of stories, including classic scifi, fantasy, and magical realism. I also am rereading the Alcatraz v. the Evil Librarians which is made for about 10 year olds but is absolutely hilarious and well done (which shouldn't be surprising since the author, Brandon Sanderson is in general an

  • "Kingsman: The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons (differs quite a bit from the movie, but I guess Samuel L. Jackson as the baddie has more pull than some random 23 yo whiz kid...)
    "After Death" volume 1-3 by Scott Snyder and Jeff Lemire (still haven't read volume 3)
    Probably "Black Magic" volume 1 by Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott (after reading the next 2 issues a refresher after the long hiatus couldn't hurt)
    "Lazarus: Cull" by Greg Rucka, Michael Lark and Santi Arcas (plus what's been released of

  • The Hercules Text (Score:3)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @02:00PM (#55189435) Homepage

    I am half way through The Hercules Text by Jack McDevitt. After that I had planned to read a few more of his stand alone works, Eternity Road and Moonfall but I'm thinking of diverting to read some Jerry Pournelle's works. I'll probably start with Footfall since it has been on my "to be reread list" for almost a decade. From there who knows? I'm looking at a whole list of Pournelle that deserve to be re-read.

  • I just finished "Time Enough for Love" by Robert Heinlein three days ago, and have begun reading "Lucifer's Hammer" by Larry Niven. Both had sat on my shelf unread for years. I was feeling nostalgic and wanted to read some classic-ish sci-fi. Time Enough for Love was highly amusing.

    PS, both novels start off rather boring, but improve in tone and pacing around the 50-page mark.

    • I really liked Time Enough for Love and its life positive message. Here is a guy who lived forever, was tired of it and wanted everyone else to appreciate the short lives that they had.

      With Dr. Jerry's passing, it may be time for a re-read of Mote and Gripping Hand.

  • Y is for Yesterday - Sue Grafton
    Pale King and Princes - Robert Parker

    Going Deep - John Holland
    A history of the attack submarine

    The Cake and the Rain - Jimmy Webb
    Biography of the 60s/70s song writer

    The Taking of the K-129 - Josh Dean
    Another telling of the CIA's Glomar Explorer's attempt to raise a Russian nuke submarine from 15000-foot depth

  • Though much of the book is timeless, it is interesting to recognize throughout the text the immediacy of WWII and the effects it had on Lewis's thinking and work.

  • I picked up a copy of O'Reilly's "Ansible: Up & Running" this weekend. At a meetup last night, I got a very strong recommendation for "Ansible for DevOps," so that will be the next item on the list. Both seem to be well liked by others who've read them.

  • finishing up Joe Abercrombie's excellent "First Law" trilogy.

  • If you ever look for sci-fi on amazon you'll see hyperion in like every list. It never looked that great to me but eventually I gave in and read it. It was... interesting. But I'd say thumbs down. The storytelling is top notch. But the book goes on and on and spins all these increasingly crazy stories together until your like "how could they possibly tie this all together" and then after a very loooong read, everything is coming to a head and it just ENDS without resolving or revealing anything.

    1. That's su

    • I had a similar experience as yours with Hyperion, but I found that on the whole the sequel held together much better, including tying together all those apparently unrelated stories. If possible, just get it from the library. That way, low risk.
  • I just finished 'One Second After' by William R. Forstchen, about an EMP attack. I just started 'One Year After' by him, and am also currently in the middle of 'The Autobiography of Mark Twain, Volume One'. I'm also going through the Windows Server 2016 Certification Guides. I alternate between fiction and non-fiction.
  • "The Stone Sky" is the 3rd book in Jemisin's "Broken Earth" trilogy and so far (I'm ~100 pages in) it is living up to the first two. When I say that, keep in mind that the first two books each won the Hugo for best novel (2015 & 2016) so I had high hopes.

  • "The Information" by James Gleick
    "Light Years" by Brian Clegg

    Just finished "13.8" by John Gribbin

  • Earlier this month, I read Thomas Berry's book The Sacred Universe.

    It encompasses about 30 years of thought from Berry, who is a priest interested in trying to find a new moral and ethical framework based upon our understanding of the universe through science. He outlines what he sees as several of the key stories provided by the world's historical religions and shows how we can recast many of these stories in light of our modern understanding of the physical world.

    The book also discusses some of th

  • "The Infinity Puzzle: Quantum Field Theory and the Hunt for an Orderly Universe" (you'll need a bachelor's degree in physics or equivalent to make heads or tails out of this one).

    "The Windup Girl"

  • How Linux Works, The Linux Bible, Crown of Vengeance by Mercedes Lackey et al, The Brightest Fell by Seanan MacGuire, Ruin of Angels by Max Gladstone, Rituals by Kelley Armstrong, Raven Strategy by Yoon Ha Lee. I will likely add more before the month is over.
  • Playboy, 180 and oh yeah 1884

  • First book in an epic medieval fantasy.
    It's good. Full of fun adventures.

    http://a.co/7HUB5Hf [a.co]

  • I'm reading Gelman and Hill: Data analysis using regression and multilevel / hierarchical models [columbia.edu]... actually for several months now, mostly a few pages before I go to bed. It's well written, fascinating material with nice examples. At first I was just interested in the general topic, lately I've started building my own regression models in R (very easy once you get used to it) with publicly available data. So yes, you have to be some kind of data nerd to appreciate the book... but that's what you get for as

  • For pleasure, I'm reading Raymond Chandler's Philip Marlowe novels. Every once in a while I get an itch for old noir novels that I need to scratch.

  • Ask Slashdot: What are you having for lunch today?

  • Southern Reach trilogy, psychologically thrilling...

