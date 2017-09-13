Ask Slashdot: What Are You Reading This Month? 117
An anonymous reader writes: Hey folks! Could you share what are some books (or book) you're reading this month? Maybe it's the book you've already started, or you intend to begin or resume later this month? Thanks!
...but I'm most enjoying Nicomachean Ethics by Aristotle.
Currently Writing a Book (Score:3)
I haven't been doing much reading because I've been hard at work writing a book. It's a sequel to my first novel (Ghost Thief [ghostthiefnovel.com] if you don't mind a shameless plug). I'm currently over 72,000 words on the sequel and there's probably another 8,000 words (at least) until I hit the end.
I am also writing a book, kind of. 20 years ago I haphazardly began a process that I eventually intended to become an epic series of stories (epic in the original sense of a bunch of interconnected smaller stories) once I had my life well-enough sorted to work on them well, to make them my life's work, my magnum opus; and failing that, this year I decided to finally put some real effort into it anyway even though I still really don't feel like I'm in the right headspace to be writing properly.
I'm basically
I've seen your line in your sig and keep meaning to check it out. Sample downloaded!
I'm supposed to be writing a lighthearted handbook on health and fitness, but I got halfway through, got distracted, and now keep tinkering with other ideas instead of finishing it up. I've been filling time listening to the Self Publishing Podcast, which--coming from 2102--is already a little dated, but also still somewhat entertaining and informative. (And a little disgusting, as two of the authors on the cast are producin
"The Guns of August" by Barbara Tuchman (Score:3)
From 1962, the Pulitzer Prize winning account of how World War I started.
Crazy how all the WW1 era monarchs were cousins and went to war with each other to prove their nation's honor
Known as Kindle or a number of other options if you don't want to turn paper pages.
Revolt of Angels (Score:2)
Anatole France
Blood, Sweat and Pixels (Score:2)
From the publisher's website:
"Taking some of the most popular, bestselling recent games, Schreier immerses readers in the hellfire of the development process, whether it's RPG studio Bioware's challenge to beat an impossible schedule and overcome countless technical nightmares to build Dragon Age: Inquisition; indie developer Eric Barone's single-hand
How not to ask dumb questions on internet forums.. (Score:1)
Try the Dark Tower books too. Then miss the movie - It's a train wreck.
Reading... (Score:3)
Ted Chiang (Score:2)
After watching "Arrival" on an airplane, started reading the other short stories at:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Pretty neat stuff, kinda like reading Neal Stephenson with smaller words. He's very good with trimming unnecessary prose... actually finished reading the story "Arrival" was based on in less time than it took to watch the movie!
Haha, I also saw arrival on a plane and was pleasantly surprised by how good it was.
Safehold (Score:2)
Safehold series by David Weber
Post-apocalyptic science fiction novel series (9 books so far).
Wikipedia Link (with spoilers): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
It has Science-Fiction, technology discovery, war-tactics. Be sure to have the maps handy for each book: http://www.davidweber.net/down... [davidweber.net]
If you like David Weber's work and Science Fiction in gereral, you could download a sample of (*cough* *cough*
... almost all *cough*) books from the Baen Library from ebooks dot thefifthimperium dot com
Do buy the physical books / eBooks if you like them.
The Forever War (Score:1)
I really liked Old Man's War series and heard this one was similar. I am almost finished with it after a two evenings reading. I have enjoyed it, but it seems more like a overview of things instead of being super detailed. I will see how the second book goes, but right now I prefer John Scalzi's and John Ringo's works more than this.
Re: The Forever War (Score:2)
Second the forever war. Old man's war is maybe better but they're both very unique and interesting. I like how the telling of the forever war is a bunch short scenes. It really gives a sense of the time/culture streaming past as the main character stays unchanged, like a stone in the tide.
H.P. Lovecraft (Score:2)
GPS Declassified (Score:1)
GPS Declassified: From Smart Bombs to Smartphones. [amazon.com] Not very technical, but more of an overview of the organizations and reasons behind the development of the US NAVSTAR (aka GPS) system.
The authors had an event on C-SPAN [c-span.org]
Three-Body Problem Trilogy (Score:1)
Various (Score:2)
Read Dennis E Taylor's Outland, liked We Are Legion, We Are Bob better.
Just finished Jim Butcher's Furies of Calderon, always like his writing in any book.
Now reading Revenger by Alastair Reynolds. Kind of slow starting but the ideas and descriptions of an existence in space without planets is pretty interesting.
Jim Butcher is a good writer. I like his style too. I just finished reading the entire series of Dresden novels, again, to keep it fresh in my mind while waiting for Peace Talks.
Bobiverse series. Loving it... (Score:2)
Re: Bobiverse series. Loving it... (Score:1)
Entire Vince Flynn, Mitch Rapp series (Score:2)
Currently reading (Score:2)
Revelation Space by Alastair Reynolds and am having some trouble getting into the swing of the story. It has taken me a few weeks just to make it 100 pages in... though now I am getting a little more used to the writing style and the story is picking up a bit..... I guess it doesn't help that archeology is not my cup of tea either...
Prior to this, I finished up Peter Hamilton's "Fallers" series with "A night without stars" (excellent!)
And prior to that I read James Corey's "Babylon's Ashes" which is another
The Complete Guide to Asperger's Syndrome (Score:2)
by Tony Attwood.
Discovering I have asperger's (now known as high functioning autism) was one of the (if not THE) most life-changing events of my life (no joke). Not only has this book helped me understand myself, but I'm hoping it'll help me cope with all my still significant social and dating issues. I'm 1/3 of the way through, so we'll see. Any hints and tips from fellow aspies welcome.
I learned social skills in part from the friends I had, but two other sources definitely helped me in my late high school/early college years. One is Dale Carnegie's "How to Win Friends and Influence People," which is well worth the read. Another source is David DeAn
John Le Carré (Score:2)
I'm in the middle of John Le Carré's latest. It's his first George Smiley novel in something like 25 years, and supposedly it is the final farewell to the character. I'm quite enjoying it so far.
Whoops, I might want to mention that the book is called A Legacy of Spies.
Alex Shvartsman is my newest find (Score:2)
Fiction: I'm currently reading a set of short stories by Alex Shvartsman, titled "Explaining Cthulhu to Grandma and Other Stories." He's a fun writer. Some of the stories are ideas I've seen before but there's a broad breath of stories, including classic scifi, fantasy, and magical realism. I also am rereading the Alcatraz v. the Evil Librarians which is made for about 10 year olds but is absolutely hilarious and well done (which shouldn't be surprising since the author, Brandon Sanderson is in general an
DRM-free Comics from Image Comics (Score:2)
"Kingsman: The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons (differs quite a bit from the movie, but I guess Samuel L. Jackson as the baddie has more pull than some random 23 yo whiz kid...)
"After Death" volume 1-3 by Scott Snyder and Jeff Lemire (still haven't read volume 3)
Probably "Black Magic" volume 1 by Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott (after reading the next 2 issues a refresher after the long hiatus couldn't hurt)
"Lazarus: Cull" by Greg Rucka, Michael Lark and Santi Arcas (plus what's been released of
The Hercules Text (Score:3)
I am half way through The Hercules Text by Jack McDevitt. After that I had planned to read a few more of his stand alone works, Eternity Road and Moonfall but I'm thinking of diverting to read some Jerry Pournelle's works. I'll probably start with Footfall since it has been on my "to be reread list" for almost a decade. From there who knows? I'm looking at a whole list of Pournelle that deserve to be re-read.
Some older Sci-Fi by Heinlein, Niven (Score:1)
I just finished "Time Enough for Love" by Robert Heinlein three days ago, and have begun reading "Lucifer's Hammer" by Larry Niven. Both had sat on my shelf unread for years. I was feeling nostalgic and wanted to read some classic-ish sci-fi. Time Enough for Love was highly amusing.
PS, both novels start off rather boring, but improve in tone and pacing around the 50-page mark.
I really liked Time Enough for Love and its life positive message. Here is a guy who lived forever, was tired of it and wanted everyone else to appreciate the short lives that they had.
With Dr. Jerry's passing, it may be time for a re-read of Mote and Gripping Hand.
Variety of detective novels and non-fiction (Score:2)
Y is for Yesterday - Sue Grafton
Pale King and Princes - Robert Parker
Going Deep - John Holland
A history of the attack submarine
The Cake and the Rain - Jimmy Webb
Biography of the 60s/70s song writer
The Taking of the K-129 - Josh Dean
Another telling of the CIA's Glomar Explorer's attempt to raise a Russian nuke submarine from 15000-foot depth
Mere Christianity by C. S. Lewis (Score:1)
Ansible books (Score:2)
I picked up a copy of O'Reilly's "Ansible: Up & Running" this weekend. At a meetup last night, I got a very strong recommendation for "Ansible for DevOps," so that will be the next item on the list. Both seem to be well liked by others who've read them.
Joe Abercrombie, First Law series (Score:2)
Just finished Hyperion (Score:2)
If you ever look for sci-fi on amazon you'll see hyperion in like every list. It never looked that great to me but eventually I gave in and read it. It was... interesting. But I'd say thumbs down. The storytelling is top notch. But the book goes on and on and spins all these increasingly crazy stories together until your like "how could they possibly tie this all together" and then after a very loooong read, everything is coming to a head and it just ENDS without resolving or revealing anything.
1. That's su
A little bit of everything... (Score:1)
The Stone Sky - N K Jemisin (Score:2)
What I am reading (Score:1)
"The Information" by James Gleick
"Light Years" by Brian Clegg
Just finished "13.8" by John Gribbin
Soddy Frederick (Score:1)
Wealth, Virtual Wealth and Debt.
The role of money.
The Count of Monte Cristo (Score:1)
I'm reading _The Count of Monte Cristo_ for the first time at age 50. I'm sure glad I started reading it; I think it's great. You can get it legally for free online since it's in public domain. I downloaded it to a kindle.
“And now,' said the unknown, 'farewell kindness, humanity, and gratitude! Farewell to all the feelings that expand the heart! I have been heaven's substitute to recompense the good - now the god of vengeance yields to me his power to punish the wicked!”
The Sacred Universe (Score:2)
Earlier this month, I read Thomas Berry's book The Sacred Universe.
It encompasses about 30 years of thought from Berry, who is a priest interested in trying to find a new moral and ethical framework based upon our understanding of the universe through science. He outlines what he sees as several of the key stories provided by the world's historical religions and shows how we can recast many of these stories in light of our modern understanding of the physical world.
The book also discusses some of th
Infinity Puzzle & Windup Girl (Score:1)
"The Windup Girl"
Books this month (Score:1)
Suzanne Summers (Score:2)
The Gods Who Walk:Book One of the Antembra Trilogy (Score:2)
First book in an epic medieval fantasy.
It's good. Full of fun adventures.
http://a.co/7HUB5Hf [a.co]
Gelman and Hill statistics / regression textbook (Score:1)
For Pleasure (Score:2)
For pleasure, I'm reading Raymond Chandler's Philip Marlowe novels. Every once in a while I get an itch for old noir novels that I need to scratch.
Jeff VanderMeer's (Score:2)
Stephen Fry (Score:2)
More than one book (Score:2)
Barnaby Rudge
"De chaos van het slagveld" an in-depth analysis about the evolution of the Belgian army in the trenches in WWI
Sandman, "The Kindly Ones"
"American Gods"
Two recommendations (Score:1)
Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies by Bostrom. It makes some pretty good arguments, and examines them from multiple angles.
The Witcher Series, by Sapkowski. Haven't watched Game of Thrones but I think it's the same genre. Interesting world building.