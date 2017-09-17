Ask Slashdot: What's the Best Business Model for An Open Source Developer? 31
An anonymous reader writes: I'm interested in creating really good open source software. However, unless programmers have an incentive to work on their projects for long periods, many projects are be abandoned.
There's many business models surrounding free/libre open source software: support (pay for help, or additional features), premium (pay for more advanced software), hosting (pay for using the software on someone else's servers), donation (two versions of the same app, pay because you want to be nice to the developers), etc. Not all of those business models align the interests of the developer and the customer/user in the same way: support-based models for example, benefit developers who introduce certain mistakes or delay introducing features. (In the short term. In the long run, it opens a door for competitors...) Which of those align the interests of both?
The original submission also asks if any of these models are "morally questionable" -- and if there's other business models that have proven successful for open source software. Leave your best thoughts in the comments. What's the best business model for an open source developer?
There's many business models surrounding free/libre open source software: support (pay for help, or additional features), premium (pay for more advanced software), hosting (pay for using the software on someone else's servers), donation (two versions of the same app, pay because you want to be nice to the developers), etc. Not all of those business models align the interests of the developer and the customer/user in the same way: support-based models for example, benefit developers who introduce certain mistakes or delay introducing features. (In the short term. In the long run, it opens a door for competitors...) Which of those align the interests of both?
The original submission also asks if any of these models are "morally questionable" -- and if there's other business models that have proven successful for open source software. Leave your best thoughts in the comments. What's the best business model for an open source developer?
What's your audience? (Score:2)
'Really good open source software' doesn't say much. The business model, if there is one at all, depends very much on the audience you target. Enterprise companies will have different incentives to pay you than school kids do. There's quite a difference between making money from the 1000th Flappy Birds clone, or from some financial statistics system that may change a business forever.
Perhaps if your goal is to make a living writing software, get yourself a well-paying job as a developer or start your own c
Re: (Score:2)
Different models work for different software.
For the good old boring B2B (Business to Business) software. Normally you can give away the software but pay for consulting and support services to keep it running. As the product is sufficiently complex enough that your expertise as the creator will be able to help customers implement it.
Other approaches is having the software in the cloud, where people pay for the software as a service.
Other approaches is if you could get some sort of grant for development. A
That's easy to answer (Score:2)
You choose the one that pays the most money for the least effort.
However finding the model that best suits a particular client and developer is a totally different question and (IMHO) can not be answered without knowing specific details.
---
And a note to the "editor" . What's the point of deleting a clause from the original submission if you only turn around and then repeat it in full, albeit with some additional text saying that the OP also originally asked this clause? Is this some sort of power trip to
Service Support (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Open Source is not (necessarily) Free (Score:1)
Has anybody ever tried this model? Indeed, as someone has already said, it depends a lot
Re: Open Source is not (necessarily) Free (Score:2)
An Open Source Developer? (Score:2)
It sounds to me that you have to separate goals: 1) work as a free lance developer 2) work on an open source project.
Either one of those is pretty easy to accomplish on its own (assuming you're a good enough developer to get hired to do the work someone else wants, or a good enough programmer to write a popular open source project).
But combining the two will be very difficult (not impossible, but very difficult). Being paid for support means you must develop and market a product to someone who is willing t
Our profession has evolved (Score:2)
AFAICT our profession has evolved. The sole developer doesn't exist anymore, at least not for longer than a project solving a specific problem. That means that the tasks we do as a computer expert vary very much throughout the course of our assignments. Most mundane stuff is automated and the practive of sharing code via the free open source is so commonplace, that most problems can be solved by downloading a lib from the interweb in 5 minutes.
All in all this means, for me, as a freelance developer with str
Oh I'll tell you (Score:2)
The best business model is busking.
ahhhh (Score:2)
++moderation
That's a backwards question (Score:2)
You can't say "unless programmers have an incentive to work for long periods" and " benefit developers who introduce mistakes or delay features" at the same time.
OSS might take advantage of the free contributions that developers are willing to give, but that's where the free ends. If you want to create a product that requires more contribution than you can get for free, that's the very part that you need to charge for -- by definition.
There's no "morally questionable" surrounding needing to get paid to giv
Personal experience as someone willing to pay (Score:2)
The company I worked for was starting to look for a replacement for Lynx, and I was in the position to choose OpenFire [igniterealtime.org]. I wanted to find a host, someone that would offer configuration services and a host for it. I reached out to the various listed supporting companies at the time and got nowhere. I would have been happy to pay someone for a dozen hours worth of configuration support. Instead I ended up setting it up and working through all the issues myself, but that was my least preferred option. There wou
Re: (Score:2)
As a consumer much like yourself, I can agree.
However, I fear that with the approach of free software with configuration fees, you will get into the ballgame that is <sarcasm>"sure you can defend yourself in the court of law", or "sure you can do your own taxes", or "sure you can
..." </sarcasm>
Work for Microsoft - Seriously (Score:2)
The obvious answer on how to survive on writing open source is to work for a large company that will pay you to do it. My first thought was:
- IBM
- Redhat
- Oracle
Doing a quick search on who are the biggest corporate contributors to open source software, the first thing that came up was this article: https://www.infoworld.com/arti... [infoworld.com]
IBM, Redhat and Oracle are also good choices - if you don't want to starve and you understand how the open source ecosystem works, go corporate.
The business model depends (Score:2)
on the nature of your customer and the type of software. When you talk about 'business models', before you get into any kind of complicated strategy, the important thing to fix in your mind is that you have to answer this question: where is the cash going to come from?
Let's say your software is a version of Tetris. In that case you don't have many places to get cash from. What you'd do is to find sources of revenue that were so small that it really isn't worthy anyone's time to download the source code fro