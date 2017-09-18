Ask Slashdot: What Would Happen If a Hyperloop Train Failed? 91
dryriver writes: I've been following Elon Musk's Hyperloop initiative with great interest. The idea of getting from one city to another at 700 MPH without having to suffer through an airport and all that jazz is revolutionary. I'm glad that somebody is trying to innovate in the area of land travel. My question though: When conventional trains going at much slower speeds derail or crash, the result is often serious injuries or deaths. What happens if something goes wrong with a 700 MPH Hyperloop train/pod or with part of the track? Would a Hyperloop accident at that speed even be survivable?
We don't know what will happen because it hasn't been engineered and built yet. Determining how it handles various types of failures will certainly be part of the engineering process. Worst case scenario is everyone dies, which isn't much different than a plane crash. But just like with a plane, plenty of fail safes will be there to allow for managed failures. Most catastrophic failures will probably just cause the train to come to a gradual halt.
An airplane can glide quite some distance without power. It can even be controlled during this phase.
If a hyperloop tube suffers a catastrophic breach, think of the pressure wave of air rushing in and what that will do to any near by vehicle. Now, what happens to the vehicles in front of the one that just became a bullet in a gun?
Plane crashes are seldom fatal (Score:2)
Worst case scenario is everyone dies, which isn't much different than a plane crash.
Evidently you aren't aware that 95.7% of surviving an accident in a plane. The vast majority of people actually do survive. When the National Transportation Safety Board studied accidents between 1983 and 2000 involving 53,487 passengers, they found that 51,207 survived. [huffingtonpost.com]
It's unclear what the statistics might be for hyperloop but assuming instant fiery death is probably not going to be correct for the majority of failure modes.
Worst case scenario is everyone dies, which isn't much different than a plane crash.
Evidently you aren't aware that 95.7% of surviving an accident in a plane.
What part of my post makes you think I'm not aware how safe plan travel is? I said the worst case scenario is everyone dies, which is absolutely true of plane crashes. I also went on to say that planes have plenty of fail safes which allow for managed failures. Did you read my whole post? The entire point was that planes are just as inherently dangerous as the Hyperloop but don't end up being very dangerous in practice because of good engineering and operations.
The mortality rate for national newsworthy and international newsworthy airplane accidents is near 100%, hence the cognitive disconnect.
You could quickly depressurize the loop by having emergency vents placed along the line. However, a sudden inrush of air might present a fire acceleration hazard. I don't see how they could quickly/easily isolate a section of the loop for air ingress, although I suppose they could have some time of door that at least partially sealed a section (those would be quite expensive I imaging), so they'd need to vent air to fill the entire loop, slowing down all other pods in the loop.
We don't know what will happen because it hasn't been engineered and built yet. Determining how it handles various types of failures will certainly be part of the engineering process. Worst case scenario is everyone dies, which isn't much different than a plane crash. But just like with a plane, plenty of fail safes will be there to allow for managed failures. Most catastrophic failures will probably just cause the train to come to a gradual halt.
Even though I agree that scenario could be similar to a plane crashes, I still agree with the parent. The reason is that it takes quite some times (decades) even for the plane to be as safe as now. Until we have figured out most of the issues that may occur with hyperloop technology, most likely many (if not all who ride it) people will die a long the process. Thus, there is no if, and, or but until then.
There's a notable difference to plane crashes though: failures of the tube or even a singular capsule will halt all traffic on the route, potentially for an extended period of time if pressurisation of tube tube fails due to the tube itself being damaged.
if there is probability of mass casualties and destruction to surroundings, in addition to mass deaths of passengers, hyperloop will not be built through built up urban areas. which sort of negates the its utility, better take an airplane.
(this is assuming if it is going to be built at all, i think there is way too much technical difficulties to get even to starting point, even to a real model test ) .
About the same thing that happens with aircraft (Score:2)
True...
BUT, being that the whole path of the Hyperloop will be ground based, there will be MANY more points of attack along the route by those with terroristic minded activities to plan.
Regular trains crashing through the train station building isn't unheard of.
Aircraft rarely hit anything in transit. They're not traveling through a confined space where a few feet of movement would mean disaster. Many mid-air accidents are survivable. There are solid statistics on it, but there are no real world stats on the hyperloop in this regard, obviously.
I think it's a very valid question, and it would be my primary concern as well. Traditional trains are very safe for their passengers, with very low occurrences of fatalities (the number of people killed by trains or in trai
Unlike a train or plane, a hyperloop is an enclosed tube where collisions *should* be non-existent unless you put multiple cars in the same tube. The most likely failure is likely stalling in which case you will need to have some way of extracting the stalled car but everyone should be uninjured. The mostly likely fatal failure would likely be a break in the tube causing a derailment and the closest we have to that would be roller coasters and large oil pipelines. Looking at the failure rate of large oi
But there is nothing in the tube that they can hit
Simple (Score:2)
We now have video of crashes at 200+ MPH. Tell me those look survivable.
Failure is not an option (Score:2)
Very bad things. (Score:2, Interesting)
Thunderfoot has done a series of videos on this topic. Even if you assume you could make a HUGE 99% perfect vaccuum with that volume of air; any failure causes its occupants to get exploded out the end somewhere. Lots and lots of energy in that system.
BUT, if it weren't for Al Gore inventing the Internet, none of these Musk creations would have come to life....
You just GOTTA go back to basics on this type thing.
Hyperloop is safer as a function of its speed (Score:2)
Why would you think there would be cars and city buses in a sealed tube that's had most of the air pumped out of it?
Soft failure possible too (Score:2)
Similarly, what if the vacuum failed and the pod stopped in a low pressure section pipe in the middle of nowhere. The only way out if to wait for someone to figure out the exact location of the pod and cut you out. I've yet to see an estimate for how many hours (days?) you might be stuck in there in pitch blackness, likely getting cooked inside a metal tube sitting in the sun.
Re:Soft failure possible too (Score:4, Funny)
Similarly, what if the vacuum failed and the pod stopped in a low pressure section pipe in the middle of nowhere. The only way out if to wait for someone to figure out the exact location of the pod and cut you out. I've yet to see an estimate for how many hours (days?) you might be stuck in there in pitch blackness, likely getting cooked inside a metal tube sitting in the sun.
Its this new fangled technology they call a HATCH DOOR every XYZ meters.
Hatch doors... which would be separate failure points along the way for the pressure difference to be changed.
Assume perfect seals and no malicious or accidental misuse of even a single hatch door. A tech team is sent out to to assist the passengers in getting out. You can't just open the hatch, you've 14.7 lbs of pressure per square inch trying to keep that door closed, assuming it swings out. Now you've got to pressurize either the entire system (so largely shutting it down), or the particular leg you are
* citation needed
Factors: what's the size of the failure, and where on the track in relation to the pod does the failure occur.
Hours? Days??? (Score:2)
The only way out if to wait for someone to figure out the exact location of the pod
So you don't think they will know this every second why again???
Even if they didn't have sensors lining the tube (which is obvious) they would know the departure time and velocity until system failure.
I've yet to see an estimate for how many hours (days?)
How long does it take a car to drive from one endpoint of the hyper loop to the other? Hint: in all the proposed routes I've seen that's like 4-6 hours - from the ENDPOINT
Depends on sooo many things (Score:1)
you are assuming gradual technical failure. that is too limiting and hubristic.
there can be sudden catastrophic failure, both accidental, and intentional (and even well planned) like a terrorist attack.
if hyperloop ever gets built(which i doubt for unrelated technical and commercial reasons), there will be a disaster at some point. that is a certainty.
such a disaster in itself is not(and should not be) an argument against hyperloop. but planning for that (such as not building in urban areas)would increase c
Doesn't need to be perfect (Score:1)
What about an earthquake? (Score:2)
A hyperloop cab can not derail.
It uses U shaped skids that wrap around the rail, facepalm.
It depends (Score:1)
Trains are not strongly attached to the rail... (Score:3)
More idiotic scare-mongering (Score:3)
IF the system started to have a slow leak the pod would have time to slow, air resistance would do it naturally if nothing else.
Also it's not like it cannot have basically "landing gear" that would be able to slow the pod from 700 MPH in the perfectly smooth sealed tube in the case that a real breach presented itself - but you do all realize that a pressure breach would not be instantaneous across the enter length of the tube, right? Then we are back to the case where pressure changes can be reacted to and the system brought to a gradual halt.
I sweat Slashdot has become a bastion of luddite nut-jobs, who seem to purposefully ignore physics. Shameful to see such a virulent example of this on the home page.
You all sound like the people who wouldn't get into the first automobiles... or modern day Amish who still will not, but at least the Amish people are generally useful.
Hyperloop has always been vaporware. (Score:1)
Watch all of the tests and "achievements." Making it to 70 MPH [sic] in a mile long tube by a bunch of (essentially) college students pulling a trolley on a wire in a vacuum. The "huge" achievement of getting vacuum in that tube.
We can't even keep pressurized OIL pipelines from leaking. How the hell do you VACUUM pressurize (way harder because air has no viscosity compared to thick oil) MILES of much larger radius pipeline and ensure enough for humans? It's insane in the face of it. Imagine
Actual discussion? (Score:1)
I know that the
/. crowd has moved to twitter length replies these days, but how about a real discussion?
There are plenty of failure modes that would be completely survivable, in fact with little or no chance of injury. Tube loses vacuum? Unit slows down and stops. Loss of mains power? Same. Capsule loses pressure integrity? Masks from the ceiling time.
Yes, a catastrophic failure of the tube structure could result in deaths, but I can see the emergency shutdown being engaged system wide in such a case, resu
What kind of failure are you imagining? (Score:2)
Not sure of the mode of propulsion, if maglev, and it loses power it lowers onto wheels on the tracks and rolls to a stop. If just floating due to the vacuum pressure in the tube it will still have wheels to drop onto wh
FMEA (Score:4)
That's ok, I'm game to start one. First we need to define the hyperloop as a system.
Next, we imagine, and list all of the possible failure modes for each one.
Rapid depressurization
Rapid depressurization
Thermal event
Explosive event
Then we discuss the effect of each failure mode, and steps that can be taken to mitigate it... Completing an FMEA usually takes hours in meetings with large numbers of engineers brainstorming all of the possibilities.
The answer is very simple (Score:1)
Logically.... (Score:2)
- Gradual vacuum failure: Increased drag/resistance, system sensing and ordered shutdown, survivable but recovery will require process and equipment.
- Instantaneous vacuum failure: caused by or accompanied by tube failure/deconstruction - collision and rapid dissection of the capsule, probably not survivable for all passengers.
- Instantaneous maglev failure, loss of suspension: Probable contact with tube, friction or impact force causing tube or capsule failure, probably not survivable for all passengers.
Security? (Score:2)
The idea of getting from one city to another at 700 MPH without having to suffer through an airport and all that jazz is revolutionary.
You'll still need to suffer through the Hyperloop terminal and security similar to airports. There's no way TSA will allow people to just walk onto a system like this without screening. Even a fairly small bomb would kill everyone onboard.
Like commercial airliners, then. But still safer than the highway that we all take to and from work, school and the store every day.
about the same as what happens when a plane fails (Score:2)
probably about the same as what happens when a plane fails.
2cents
Ask a Medical Doctor in 1820... (Score:2)
Ask a Medical Doctor in 1820 what would happen if a steam locomotive crashed... all manner of mayhem, injury and likely death - that's what the experts all said. Falling off a running horse is bad enough, but the speeds that are possible with rail transportation are far worse.
Different kinds of accidents. (Score:2)
Each individual hyperloop pod has far fewer people in it than a train, so the most important consideration is to limit damage to one pod. I guess in an emergency you can brake a pod at maybe 2g which means you'd want them at least 2500m apart. Probably round up to 2 miles. You can get braking either from ablative skids on the bottom of the pod (I saw this design in an other context) or by releasing the vacuum and air-braking.
So compared to a train crash, there may be more damage, but to fewer people.
As to w
The Cheese Slicer (Score:2)
If you wanted to cause some economic/real terror you just shoot a piece of aircraft cable diagonally through the tunnel. The car arrives in the station sliced in half. The same thing happens to your investment in hyperloop.
f=M*A (Score:1)
Reddit discussion on hyperloop pop failure modes (Score:2)