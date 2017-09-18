Ask Slashdot: What Would Happen If a Hyperloop Train Failed? 41
dryriver writes: I've been following Elon Musk's Hyperloop initiative with great interest. The idea of getting from one city to another at 700 MPH without having to suffer through an airport and all that jazz is revolutionary. I'm glad that somebody is trying to innovate in the area of land travel. My question though: When conventional trains going at much slower speeds derail or crash, the result is often serious injuries or deaths. What happens if something goes wrong with a 700 MPH Hyperloop train/pod or with part of the track? Would a Hyperloop accident at that speed even be survivable?
We don't know what will happen because it hasn't been engineered and built yet. Determining how it handles various types of failures will certainly be part of the engineering process. Worst case scenario is everyone dies, which isn't much different than a plane crash. But just like with a plane, plenty of fail safes will be there to allow for managed failures. Most catastrophic failures will probably just cause the train to come to a gradual halt.
About the same thing that happens with aircraft (Score:2)
Aircraft rarely hit anything in transit. They're not traveling through a confined space where a few feet of movement would mean disaster. Many mid-air accidents are survivable. There are solid statistics on it, but there are no real world stats on the hyperloop in this regard, obviously.
I think it's a very valid question, and it would be my primary concern as well. Traditional trains are very safe for their passengers, with very low occurrences of fatalities (the number of people killed by trains or in trai
But there is nothing in the tube that they can hit
Soft failure possible too (Score:2)
Similarly, what if the vacuum failed and the pod stopped in a low pressure section pipe in the middle of nowhere. The only way out if to wait for someone to figure out the exact location of the pod and cut you out. I've yet to see an estimate for how many hours (days?) you might be stuck in there in pitch blackness, likely getting cooked inside a metal tube sitting in the sun.
Its this new fangled technology they call a HATCH DOOR every XYZ meters.
Crazy tech.
Hours? Days??? (Score:2)
The only way out if to wait for someone to figure out the exact location of the pod
So you don't think they will know this every second why again???
Even if they didn't have sensors lining the tube (which is obvious) they would know the departure time and velocity until system failure.
I've yet to see an estimate for how many hours (days?)
How long does it take a car to drive from one endpoint of the hyper loop to the other? Hint: in all the proposed routes I've seen that's like 4-6 hours - from the ENDPOINT
Depends on sooo many things (Score:1)
Doesn't need to be perfect (Score:1)
What about an earthquake? (Score:2)
It depends (Score:1)
Trains are not strongly attached to the rail... (Score:2)
More idiotic scare-mongering (Score:2)
IF the system started to have a slow leak the pod would have time to slow, air resistance would do it naturally if nothing else.
Also it's not like it cannot have basically "landing gear" that would be able to slow the pod from 700 MPH in the perfectly smooth sealed tube in the case that a real breach presented itself - but you do all realize that a pressure breach would not be instantaneous across the enter length of the tube, right? Then we are back to the case where pressure changes can be reacted to and
Hyperloop has always been vaporware. (Score:2)
Watch all of the tests and "achievements." Making it to 70 MPH [sic] in a mile long tube by a bunch of (essentially) college students pulling a trolley on a wire in a vacuum. The "huge" achievement of getting vacuum in that tube.
We can't even keep pressurized OIL pipelines from leaking. How the hell do you VACUUM pressurize (way harder because air has no viscosity compared to thick oil) MILES of much larger radius pipeline and ensure enough for humans? It's insane in the face of it. Imagine
Actual discussion? (Score:1)
/. crowd has moved to twitter length replies these days, but how about a real discussion?
There are plenty of failure modes that would be completely survivable, in fact with little or no chance of injury. Tube loses vacuum? Unit slows down and stops. Loss of mains power? Same. Capsule loses pressure integrity? Masks from the ceiling time.
Yes, a catastrophic failure of the tube structure could result in deaths, but I can see the emergency shutdown being engaged system wide in such a case, resu