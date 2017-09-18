Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Ask Slashdot: What Would Happen If a Hyperloop Train Failed? 41

Posted by msmash from the thought-exercise dept.
dryriver writes: I've been following Elon Musk's Hyperloop initiative with great interest. The idea of getting from one city to another at 700 MPH without having to suffer through an airport and all that jazz is revolutionary. I'm glad that somebody is trying to innovate in the area of land travel. My question though: When conventional trains going at much slower speeds derail or crash, the result is often serious injuries or deaths. What happens if something goes wrong with a 700 MPH Hyperloop train/pod or with part of the track? Would a Hyperloop accident at that speed even be survivable?

  • you will die. really no ifs ands or buts about it.

    • We don't know what will happen because it hasn't been engineered and built yet. Determining how it handles various types of failures will certainly be part of the engineering process. Worst case scenario is everyone dies, which isn't much different than a plane crash. But just like with a plane, plenty of fail safes will be there to allow for managed failures. Most catastrophic failures will probably just cause the train to come to a gradual halt.

        Agreed... just like plane crashes, it could be catastrophically bad, but also just like plane crashes, it would probably be so rare that it's still safer than driving.
    • Well, your butt will be all about it, seeing as how at that speed, you'd turn to pudding very quickly, delicious human pudding.
  • They tend to stop very quickly when they hit something.
    • Realistically, at those speeds and at it's weight, it's probably going to go through whatever it hits.

      Aircraft rarely hit anything in transit. They're not traveling through a confined space where a few feet of movement would mean disaster. Many mid-air accidents are survivable. There are solid statistics on it, but there are no real world stats on the hyperloop in this regard, obviously.

      I think it's a very valid question, and it would be my primary concern as well. Traditional trains are very safe for their passengers, with very low occurrences of fatalities (the number of people killed by trains or in trai

    • But there is nothing in the tube that they can hit :D

  • I should think a hose and shovel should do the job nicely.

  • The only way that Hyperloop could possibly fail would be if it didn't generate spectacular returns for investors.
  • Because even if it derails it has enough momentum to still reach its destination. Granted it might bring a long a few unintended payload items, such as some cars and city buses.
    • Finally an educated answer to the question. Speeds are only relative after all. Car crashes were less survivable without crumple zones. It all depends on the nature of the collision.

  • Similarly, what if the vacuum failed and the pod stopped in a low pressure section pipe in the middle of nowhere. The only way out if to wait for someone to figure out the exact location of the pod and cut you out. I've yet to see an estimate for how many hours (days?) you might be stuck in there in pitch blackness, likely getting cooked inside a metal tube sitting in the sun.

      Similarly, what if the vacuum failed and the pod stopped in a low pressure section pipe in the middle of nowhere. The only way out if to wait for someone to figure out the exact location of the pod and cut you out. I've yet to see an estimate for how many hours (days?) you might be stuck in there in pitch blackness, likely getting cooked inside a metal tube sitting in the sun.

      Its this new fangled technology they call a HATCH DOOR every XYZ meters.

      Crazy tech.

    • The only way out if to wait for someone to figure out the exact location of the pod

      So you don't think they will know this every second why again???

      Even if they didn't have sensors lining the tube (which is obvious) they would know the departure time and velocity until system failure.

      I've yet to see an estimate for how many hours (days?)

      How long does it take a car to drive from one endpoint of the hyper loop to the other? Hint: in all the proposed routes I've seen that's like 4-6 hours - from the ENDPOINT

  • Ok since Hyperloop is presurised ( no air in the tube ) if there's a leak its easy to detect pressure will drop rapidly so the train or pod will be forced to stop or at least decelerate since with air in the tube it wont be able to maintain its 700 MPH speed. So the tiniest leak should be pretty easy to know. Then its easy to stop the pod before something fatal happens. If the failure is mecanical well then it all depend on how they designed the thing to do. I suspect that there will be redudancy on all key
  • It doesn't need to be perfect, it just needs to be better. This is pure speculation, but given a Hyperloop vehicle's more limited range of motion, and new infrastructure it should be more reliable.
  • If the ground shifts above ground, you get a derailment. If you are in a hyperloop, seems like it would be full-stop - 600 to 0 in a millisecond.
  • If it is survivable depends on how it fails. Like in aircraft, some accidents are survivable.
  • Trains derail because of a century-old standard makes them very badly attached to its rail. If you run into a tube, even if the tube cracks a bit, there is a good chance you still continue in the same direction the same way I can run peas in a straw with crack. I don't think catastrophic can't occur. I just think it's inherently more secure to run in a 360 degrees boundary tube than 2 littles track with no grip else than your own weight.

  • IF the system started to have a slow leak the pod would have time to slow, air resistance would do it naturally if nothing else.

    Also it's not like it cannot have basically "landing gear" that would be able to slow the pod from 700 MPH in the perfectly smooth sealed tube in the case that a real breach presented itself - but you do all realize that a pressure breach would not be instantaneous across the enter length of the tube, right? Then we are back to the case where pressure changes can be reacted to and

  • I'm not kidding.

    Watch all of the tests and "achievements." Making it to 70 MPH [sic] in a mile long tube by a bunch of (essentially) college students pulling a trolley on a wire in a vacuum. The "huge" achievement of getting vacuum in that tube.

    We can't even keep pressurized OIL pipelines from leaking. How the hell do you VACUUM pressurize (way harder because air has no viscosity compared to thick oil) MILES of much larger radius pipeline and ensure enough for humans? It's insane in the face of it. Imagine

  • I know that the /. crowd has moved to twitter length replies these days, but how about a real discussion?

    There are plenty of failure modes that would be completely survivable, in fact with little or no chance of injury. Tube loses vacuum? Unit slows down and stops. Loss of mains power? Same. Capsule loses pressure integrity? Masks from the ceiling time.

    Yes, a catastrophic failure of the tube structure could result in deaths, but I can see the emergency shutdown being engaged system wide in such a case, resu

