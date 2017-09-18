Slashdot Asks: Which IT Hiring Trends Are Hot, and Which Ones Are Going Cold? 109
snydeq writes: Recruiting and retaining tech talent remains IT's biggest challenge today, writes Paul Heltzel, in an article on what trends are heating up and what's cooling off when it comes to IT staffing. "One thing hasn't changed this year: Recruiting top talent is still difficult for most firms, and demand greatly outstrips supply," writes Heltzel. "That's influencing many of the areas we looked at, including compensation and retention. Whether you're looking to expand your team or job searching yourself, read on to see which IT hiring practices are trending and which ones are falling out of favor." What are you seeing companies favoring in the hiring market these days?
Hot grits on the way out. (Score:1)
Hot: Python
Cold: Slashcode
Clowns (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
The IT Office
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1u5jO57eD-U [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Because that's what this is, pure and simple. Check the submitter's history, constant submissions of articles from the same site.
Clickbait. Just say no.
Bad
Demand outstripping supply? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
The key word here is "top." Every single business wants to higher the top of the industry elites....not just regular people who managed to get a degree.
There is a difference in what top tier talent can deliver. Plenty of people consider themselves to be top tier talent until the real world hits them in the face. But that is a separate issue.
There are three problems with retaining top tier talent:
1) they are expensive, and businesses want top tier on the cheap.
2) Other businesses want them, so their have
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Managers are idiots.
They operate in the arena of influence and appearances. If they read in Fortune that some technology is Trending, they'll want to find someone and be able to say their department is Top technology. So their hire fresh turds of of school who've had a few semesters in Visual processing, or some other AI and pay them tons of money while ignoring the people that are actually keeping the company running by maintaining and enhancing the current systems.
Some AI jock can't make sure the check go
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen this in particular with millennials and those who had helicopter parents getting hit by the real world for the first time. Some times hard.
Oh the number of discussions I've had with folks over the last ~8 years that amount to: No you really aren't worth that much money yet, yes I know you graduated from xyz cse program. However doing good academically does not mean you are going to be as good in 2 years as the dev with 10 years experience that graduated from abc school's mid-tier cse program. I
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It's hard to find a programming job that pays a rockstar's salary.
Re: (Score:2)
You'll find the industry elites in marketing, Google, Amazon, etc. Everyone else solves real problems.
Re:Demand outstripping supply? (Score:5, Informative)
This depends a lot on where you are looking. There are tons of companies that have a great deal of trouble filling developer positions, but they aren't in the usual cities or (often) with companies that are well-known in the computer industry.
They also tend to have the most interesting and challenging work. For example, do you want to work with room-sized robots tackling computer vision and AI problems? There are lumber mill equipment manufacturers who badly need you.
Re: (Score:2)
Females get harassed in programming anyway
Sexual harassment exists in all professions. I have seen zero evidence that it is more common in programming. My company has dealt with dozens of complaints from the sales dept, from shipping/receiving, and even one from the accounting dept. Number from programming or IT: 0.
Re: (Score:2)
no, they are talking about top tier talent for bottom tier salaries,
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Move to a better city, or know your market and set expectations appropriately.
Turn this around (Score:2)
Unless we're talking H1-Bs I don't see that in the slightest. What I do see is several of my buddies in dead end jobs (and a few acquaintances rocking recent CS degrees stuck in crap IT jobs) while workers here on cheap visas and outsourcing dominate the industry.
Okay, now turn that around.
How do you feel about DACA, total amnesty, and unrestricted immigration?
Lots and lots of people are screaming for DACA and giving citizenship to just about anyone who can evade the border guards and get here.
DACA and other immigration issues speak to the same problems you are complaining about. The argument is that the country cannot absorb the illegal immigrants(*), doing so would wreck the future outlook and way of life for US citizens.
So, based on your post, how do you feel abo
Re: (Score:1)
No problems with DACA. Disagree on total amnesty and unrestricted immigration.
I see a lot of screaming about DACA. I do NOT see a lot of "giving citizenship to just about anyone who can evade the border guards and get here".....unless you want to turn it around and tal
Two Letters .... (Score:3)
AI
.... whether it's really AI or not is immaterial
Re: (Score:2)
That's it Exper Systems... It's hot! It's new.. It's.... oh crap
Hiring Chief Security Officers with music degrees (Score:3, Funny)
Definitely in a downtrend.
Re: (Score:2)
Definitely in a downtrend.
I would've used the term decrescendo.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
All the EE jobs are going to India and CHina. They don't require "boots on the ground".
Re: (Score:2)
Scientists are portable as well. It's all the same science everywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
I don't know, is California considered a solid state?
It is now. But only until the Big Earthquake or the 2020 presidential election, which ever comes first.
Re: (Score:1)
Or one of your monstrous yogurt sharts. [slashdot.org] Seriously, given how thin the walls are at The Grove, what bothers the neighbors first? The smell, or the straining sounds you make?
Do you want some spam-flavored macadamia nuts [amazon.com] with your whine?
Re: (Score:2)
And yet you're in Miami. Very strange.
I hate of the perverts in SF, so I'm moving to Berlin.
;-)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The 'libtards' in Miami have better tans.
One thing hasn't changed this year: (Score:5, Insightful)
Most firms are still offering too little money for the positions they want filled. Translated, this means most companies do not value IT staff.
The companies with management that believe "demand greatly outstrips supply" are earning the security breaches in their futures.
Re: (Score:2)
Claiming to be understaffed, but still wasting at least half of everyone's time.
Re: One thing hasn't changed this year: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Not to worry. We'll just make it up with unpaid overtime.
Or perhaps not.
Re: (Score:2)
>> most companies do not value IT staff.
Assuming you really mean the IT department, most of them are fucking useless anyway, because they nearly all see their job as being a gatekeeper rather than an enabler.
Re: (Score:1)
IT is a custodial position. In today's world of highly commoditized software, an IT position is not a developer position. You take it out of the box, you plug the parts together. You make sure it runs. You keep making sure it runs for several years.
That's different from software development, even if you have to do a little typing to keep all the pieces working together.
Infrastructure is a dead end street (Score:4, Insightful)
If the good people were paid what they are actually worth you would have no problem attracting them.(Free market etc...)
Oh and Infrastructure is dead, dev and design is where it's at.
Re: (Score:1)
I believe this is mostly a myth. While there are people who can crank out code and/or applications really fast, the results are often not maintainable because they are either not designed with other maintainers in mind, or use a technique that typical maintenance staff is not familiar with. You want "team-friendly" developers, not lone keyboard cowboys.
For example, I've built up libraries of code that allow m
Re: (Score:2)
But you're the kind of guy that writes his own framework....
It's not how fast you code, it's how well you design (to be modified later), it's how well you execute that design, it's how well you split the work with the rest of the team.
Team friendly? Building the team is the key skill, sometimes that requires you NOT be friendly. If someone has got to go, that's it. If you're handed a well functioning team, you are lucky indeed. Most teams suck.
Re: (Score:1)
I guess I wasn't clear on what I meant by "team friendly". I meant organizing both team members and the architecture around the needs and abilities of the team in order for the team to be as productive as possible. This also applies to regular level coders coding for future maintainers. One has to kind of get into others' thinking processes to make it easy to grok and change for THEM. That's mostly the kind of "people skills" I'm talking about. I didn't really mean "budy budy" type of friendly, at least not
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's a myth see. I searching for a link but it is based on an 60's study of one programming team working one afternoon. Not exactly scientific.
Re: (Score:1)
You know as little about trench digging or plumbing as the plumber knows about what you do.
Run Logan, Run! (Score:5, Interesting)
Just like the NBA: churn and burn. It may be better to become a domain expert with IT knowledge rather than a "direct" IT expert. For example, accounting and chemistry don't change nearly as quick as direct IT. Thus, domain experience is more likely to be valued after age 45. I don't see bunches of accounting and chemistry fads equivalent to IT fads. There's no "Quarks are Obsolete! Learn NoQuarksNeeded 2.0 in 21 Days Head First Unleashed" books in the chemistry section. (Hmmm, maybe there's room for con artists in those industries.)
IT is closer to the clothing fashion industry than real topics. That's why they want younglings. I've seen several dozens of way to do plain old CRUD screens over the years. Do we really need 38 ways to do the same thing and throw out #1 thru #37 to get 38? Plus, they often grow more complicated over time, not less. De-evolution. "It's agile functional separation of scale-able and cloud-able concerns that provides nimble global synergy..." Yeah right, shuddup[1]. The cloud, for example, is often used as an excuse to do really stupid unproven shit in order to out-buzzword your conpetition[2]. Con artists rule over IT.
[1] and git off my lawn
[2] misspelling intentional
Re: (Score:1)
True, but a good bullshit artist can convince a PHB they do.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
IT is closer to the clothing fashion industry than real topics.
Relevant [youtu.be]
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen several dozens of way to do plain old CRUD screens over the years. Do we really need 38 ways to do the same thing and throw out #1 thru #37 to get 38?
Seems like the thing to do is to reach for bigger and more interesting problems and leave the CRUD screens to the newbies. If you've been around long enough to see so many variations, you have too much experience to be wasted on such things. At most you should be doing the code reviews.
Sysadmin vs IA/Security (Score:2)
Sysadmin jobs are dying off fast, but system security or Information Assurance jobs are growing fast. Same skills, different focus.
Just get your MCSE (Score:1)
Lying shits - Demand and supply are fine (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think I can make it to 'pepperpot'. Will that do?
Re: (Score:2)