Slashdot Asks: Which IT Hiring Trends Are Hot, and Which Ones Are Going Cold? 53
snydeq writes: Recruiting and retaining tech talent remains IT's biggest challenge today, writes Paul Heltzel, in an article on what trends are heating up and what's cooling off when it comes to IT staffing. "One thing hasn't changed this year: Recruiting top talent is still difficult for most firms, and demand greatly outstrips supply," writes Heltzel. "That's influencing many of the areas we looked at, including compensation and retention. Whether you're looking to expand your team or job searching yourself, read on to see which IT hiring practices are trending and which ones are falling out of favor." What are you seeing companies favoring in the hiring market these days?
Demand outstripping supply? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
The key word here is "top." Every single business wants to higher the top of the industry elites....not just regular people who managed to get a degree.
There is a difference in what top tier talent can deliver. Plenty of people consider themselves to be top tier talent until the real world hits them in the face. But that is a separate issue.
There are three problems with retaining top tier talent:
1) they are expensive, and businesses want top tier on the cheap.
2) Other businesses want them, so their have
Re: (Score:3)
This depends a lot on where you are looking. There are tons of companies that have a great deal of trouble filling developer positions, but they aren't in the usual cities or (often) with companies that are well-known in the computer industry.
They also tend to have the most interesting and challenging work. For example, do you want to work with room-sized robots tackling computer vision and AI problems? There are lumber mill equipment manufacturers who badly need you.
Hiring Chief Security Officers with music degrees

Definitely in a downtrend.
Definitely in a downtrend.
Definitely in a downtrend.
I would've used the term decrescendo.
I think I can make it to 'pepperpot'. Will that do?
All the EE jobs are going to India and CHina. They don't require "boots on the ground".
Scientists are portable as well. It's all the same science everywhere.
One thing hasn't changed this year: (Score:3)
Most firms are still offering too little money for the positions they want filled. Translated, this means most companies do not value IT staff.
The companies with management that believe "demand greatly outstrips supply" are earning the security breaches in their futures.
Claiming to be understaffed, but still wasting at least half of everyone's time.
Infrastructure is a dead end street (Score:2, Insightful)
If the good people were paid what they are actually worth you would have no problem attracting them.(Free market etc...)
Oh and Infrastructure is dead, dev and design is where it's at.
I believe this is mostly a myth. While there are people who can crank out code and/or applications really fast, the results are often not maintainable because they are either not designed with other maintainers in mind, or use a technique that typical maintenance staff is not familiar with. You want "team-friendly" developers, not lone keyboard cowboys.

For example, I've built up libraries of code that allow m
For example, I've built up libraries of code that allow m
But you're the kind of guy that writes his own framework....
It's not how fast you code, it's how well you design (to be modified later), it's how well you execute that design, it's how well you split the work with the rest of the team.
Team friendly? Building the team is the key skill, sometimes that requires you NOT be friendly. If someone has got to go, that's it. If you're handed a well functioning team, you are lucky indeed. Most teams suck.
It's a myth see. I searching for a link but it is based on an 60's study of one programming team working one afternoon. Not exactly scientific.
Run Logan, Run! (Score:3)
Just like the NBA: churn and burn. It may be better to become a domain expert with IT knowledge rather than a "direct" IT expert. For example, accounting and chemistry don't change nearly as quick as direct IT. Thus, domain experience is more likely to be valued after age 45. I don't see bunches of accounting and chemistry fads equivalent to IT fads. There's no "Quarks are Obsolete! Learn NoQuarksNeeded 2.0 in 21 Days Head First Unleashed" books in the chemistry section. (Hmmm, maybe there's room for con artists in those industries.)
IT is closer to the clothing fashion industry than real topics. That's why they want younglings. I've seen several dozens of way to do plain old CRUD screens over the years. Do we really need 38 ways to do the same thing and throw out #1 thru #37 to get 38? Plus, they often grow more complicated over time, not less. De-evolution. "It's agile functional separation of scale-able and cloud-able concerns that provides nimble global synergy..." Yeah right, shuddup[1]. The cloud, for example, is often used as an excuse to do really stupid unproven shit in order to out-buzzword your conpetition[2]. Con artists rule over IT.
[1] and git off my lawn
[2] misspelling intentional
True, but a good bullshit artist can convince a PHB they do.
Sysadmin vs IA/Security (Score:2)
Sysadmin jobs are dying off fast, but system security or Information Assurance jobs are growing fast. Same skills, different focus.