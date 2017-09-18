Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses IT Technology

Slashdot Asks: Which IT Hiring Trends Are Hot, and Which Ones Are Going Cold? 53

Posted by BeauHD from the icy-hot dept.
snydeq writes: Recruiting and retaining tech talent remains IT's biggest challenge today, writes Paul Heltzel, in an article on what trends are heating up and what's cooling off when it comes to IT staffing. "One thing hasn't changed this year: Recruiting top talent is still difficult for most firms, and demand greatly outstrips supply," writes Heltzel. "That's influencing many of the areas we looked at, including compensation and retention. Whether you're looking to expand your team or job searching yourself, read on to see which IT hiring practices are trending and which ones are falling out of favor." What are you seeing companies favoring in the hiring market these days?

Slashdot Asks: Which IT Hiring Trends Are Hot, and Which Ones Are Going Cold? More | Reply

Slashdot Asks: Which IT Hiring Trends Are Hot, and Which Ones Are Going Cold?

Comments Filter:

  • Hot grits on the way out. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hot: Python

    Cold: Slashcode

  • have you seen that movie?

  • Demand outstripping supply? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Monday September 18, 2017 @06:48PM (#55222353)
    Unless we're talking H1-Bs I don't see that in the slightest. What I do see is several of my buddies in dead end jobs (and a few acquaintances rocking recent CS degrees stuck in crap IT jobs) while workers here on cheap visas and outsourcing dominate the industry. I suppose if they can keep this up though nobody local will go into IT (since you can't get work). I can tell you this, I just sent my kid to college to be a nurse. IT ranked below liberal arts degree on the list of things I wanted her to major in.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The key word here is "top." Every single business wants to higher the top of the industry elites....not just regular people who managed to get a degree.

      There is a difference in what top tier talent can deliver. Plenty of people consider themselves to be top tier talent until the real world hits them in the face. But that is a separate issue.

      There are three problems with retaining top tier talent:

      1) they are expensive, and businesses want top tier on the cheap.
      2) Other businesses want them, so their have

    • This depends a lot on where you are looking. There are tons of companies that have a great deal of trouble filling developer positions, but they aren't in the usual cities or (often) with companies that are well-known in the computer industry.

      They also tend to have the most interesting and challenging work. For example, do you want to work with room-sized robots tackling computer vision and AI problems? There are lumber mill equipment manufacturers who badly need you.

  • AI .... whether it's really AI or not is immaterial

  • Hiring Chief Security Officers with music degrees (Score:3, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 18, 2017 @06:51PM (#55222373)

    Definitely in a downtrend.

  • One thing hasn't changed this year: (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Monday September 18, 2017 @07:16PM (#55222481)

    Most firms are still offering too little money for the positions they want filled. Translated, this means most companies do not value IT staff.

    The companies with management that believe "demand greatly outstrips supply" are earning the security breaches in their futures.

  • A good trench digger might dig 20% more earth than an average one, a good plumber might lay 20% more pipe, or save 20% through a clever approach . But a good technology person can deliver a lot more than an entire team of their more average peers. But corporate pay grades never reflect this.
    If the good people were paid what they are actually worth you would have no problem attracting them.(Free market etc...)

    Oh and Infrastructure is dead, dev and design is where it's at.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      But a good technology person can deliver a lot more than an entire team of their more average peers.

      I believe this is mostly a myth. While there are people who can crank out code and/or applications really fast, the results are often not maintainable because they are either not designed with other maintainers in mind, or use a technique that typical maintenance staff is not familiar with. You want "team-friendly" developers, not lone keyboard cowboys.

      For example, I've built up libraries of code that allow m

      • But you're the kind of guy that writes his own framework....

        It's not how fast you code, it's how well you design (to be modified later), it's how well you execute that design, it's how well you split the work with the rest of the team.

        Team friendly? Building the team is the key skill, sometimes that requires you NOT be friendly. If someone has got to go, that's it. If you're handed a well functioning team, you are lucky indeed. Most teams suck.

    • A good technology person in forty hours cannot replace hundreds of billable/man-hours in a fixed time. It's simply not possible.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by plopez ( 54068 )

      It's a myth see. I searching for a link but it is based on an 60's study of one programming team working one afternoon. Not exactly scientific.

  • Run Logan, Run! (Score:3)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday September 18, 2017 @07:18PM (#55222497) Journal

    TFA: "In terms of job opportunities, it's probably no surprise that Millennials have the edge. Those between 25-30 years old get the most job offers, reports Hired's 2017 State of Global Tech Salaries. After the age of 45, the average salary and number of job offers decline. After 50, most IT pros see a significant decline in salary in line with their experience."

    Just like the NBA: churn and burn. It may be better to become a domain expert with IT knowledge rather than a "direct" IT expert. For example, accounting and chemistry don't change nearly as quick as direct IT. Thus, domain experience is more likely to be valued after age 45. I don't see bunches of accounting and chemistry fads equivalent to IT fads. There's no "Quarks are Obsolete! Learn NoQuarksNeeded 2.0 in 21 Days Head First Unleashed" books in the chemistry section. (Hmmm, maybe there's room for con artists in those industries.)

    IT is closer to the clothing fashion industry than real topics. That's why they want younglings. I've seen several dozens of way to do plain old CRUD screens over the years. Do we really need 38 ways to do the same thing and throw out #1 thru #37 to get 38? Plus, they often grow more complicated over time, not less. De-evolution. "It's agile functional separation of scale-able and cloud-able concerns that provides nimble global synergy..." Yeah right, shuddup[1]. The cloud, for example, is often used as an excuse to do really stupid unproven shit in order to out-buzzword your conpetition[2]. Con artists rule over IT.

    [1] and git off my lawn
    [2] misspelling intentional

  • Sysadmin jobs are dying off fast, but system security or Information Assurance jobs are growing fast. Same skills, different focus.

Slashdot Top Deals

You are in the hall of the mountain king.

Close