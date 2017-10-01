Ask Slashdot: What's The Best Open Source Hardware to Tinker With? 16
This question comes from an anonymous Slashdot reader who just got an Arduino and started tinkering with electronics: I'm quite amazed at the quality of the hardware, software, and the available tutorials and (mostly free) literature. A very exciting and inexpensive way to get a basic understanding of electronics and the art of microcontroller programming.
Now that I'm infected with the idea of Open Source hardware, I'm wondering if the Slashdot community could suggest a few more things to get for a beginner in electronics with experience in programming and a basic understanding of machine learning methods. I was looking at the OpenBCI project [Open Brain Computer Interface], which seems like an interesting piece of hardware, but because of the steep price tag and the lack of reviews or blog posts on the internet, I decided to look for something else.
Leave your best answers in the comments. What's the best open source hardware to tinker with?
Sadly, the days of Heathkit are long gone.
Tinkering? Open source hardware? (Score:2)
I'm just curious why the hardware needs to be open source for you to tinker with it. If you aren't planning on making contributions to the hardware design (which doesn't sound like "tinkering" to me), and if you aren't going to base products on it that you are going to sell or distribute, then I don't see why it needs to be open source.
So if we're not talking about open source hardware, I have enjoyed experimenting with the STM32 Nucleo boards. They're affordable ($11), and at one time were vastly more po
My guess is Open Source(tm) hardware has better/more (any) hardware documentation readily available along with numerous project tutorials and such.
This is just a guess, but offhand, I'd say it's because being open source suggests the details of its design are readily available to anyone who wants to see them, which is id
i think HackRF one and KiwiSDR are cool (Score:2)
Pencil and paper (Score:2)
I like pencil and paper. Sometimes a pen.
Hammers, nails, screwdrivers, and such work well too.
Raspberry Pi (Score:2)
By far, my favorite hardware to work with is the Raspberry Pi 3. It now works with mainline Linux, and has a bunch of gpio to play with.