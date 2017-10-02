Ask Slashdot: Which Businesses Will Go Away In the Next 10 Years? (nbcnews.com) 96
AmiMoJo writes: Ten years ago NBC published a list of business types that it predicted would disappear in the following decade. Ten years later and we can see how good their fortune telling was. What businesses do you think will go away by 2027? Who is destined to become the next buggy whip manufacturer, whose demand dried up due to changing technology and a changing world?
For reference, NBC's list was: Record stores; Camera film manufacturing; Crop dusters; Gay bars; Newspapers; Pay phones; Used bookstores; Piggy banks; Telemarketing; Coin-operated arcades.
Mozilla will likely disappear before Google. (Score:2, Interesting)
I think it'd be far more likely for Mozilla to disappear long before Google does.
Firefox is the only product of Mozilla's that really sees much use, and even it's losing market share. The latest browser stats [caniuse.com] show it has only about 5% of the market now, and essentially no presence in the mobile market (0.04%!).
If I'm not mistaken, their search deal with Yahoo expires in 2019. Given Yahoo's state, and Firefox's almost non-existent market share, I wouldn't be optimistic about it being extended.
After that, the
But you're right. Mozilla has spent a lot of time not listening to its user base. I definitely understand that the user is not always right, but after the Australis shit and the looming murder of XUL/X
Slashdot (Score:5, Funny)
just kidding, lighten up
Why not? The quality of the community and articles is not what it was. It keeps getting passed around from company to company. It is just one corp org away form shutting down. What is left is a very loyal community. But not one that probably earns whoever owns it right now much money.
Paradoxically, the quality of the comments here would be better if the posting limits were removed. It's stupid that you can only post twice before having to wait long periods of time before being able to comment again. It makes good discussion impossible. Plus it drives away good commenters. The end result is the low quality discussion we now see here so often.
If you're kidding then you're an idiot. Slashdot will most certainly be dead in 10 years. I'd be surprised if it lasts longer than 3 years.
Not prophetic, but very accurate (Score:2)
The article's headline said that these were businesses "facing extinction in ten years." In reality, very few (if any) of the businesses they identified actually are extinct.
Within the article, they did include weasel language under almost every single item to the effect that "it will be around, but their business will decline." Of course, if they had headlined their article "10 businesses that will decline in the next 10 years," nobody would have given it a second glance.
No worries, mate. As soon as any given business becomes obsolete, the hipsters will rush to rediscover it, pay 10x the old price for its products, and make it fashionably cool again. It's the circle of life.
Record stores have bounced back, photographic film has bounced back, and telemarketing is (I'm sad to say) still going strong.
OP made a stupid (but funny) comment, but Universities and places of higher learning could be under the pump as students don't even bother to show up for lectures and instead watch recordings instead.
http://www.news.com.au/finance... [news.com.au]
I suspect that's more on the 30 year timeframe, as I still see cars built in the 1980s and 1990s on the road, and only the rich can afford electric so far.
When are we going to see electric semi-trucks?
A small, convenient electric car for a family is something you can happily recharge overnight. A semi. to drive for a day on electricity alone hauling a trailer with steel, and recharge overnight? Not gonna happen in the next 5-8 years at least, and to replace the existing fleets allow two more decades if you look optimistically.
Gas stations may change the profile, but trucks will need oil for a long time yet.
Immigration Lawyer (Score:2, Insightful)
After all, once immigration is ended once and for all, who needs a lawyer?
After all, once immigration is ended once and for all, who needs a lawyer?
Can't help but hear that in this [youtube.com] voice.
used record stores are thriving ... (Score:1)
... crop dusters still dust, film is making a comeback, telemarketers are still here and are still going to hell
;~)
Film is as niche as vinyl records or lamp amplifiers. Meaning not really all that niche.
Yes, the main widespread professional application is diagnostic imaging. Even though most modern diagnostic imaging systems are digital, film is still the preferred print medium for anything big (say, larger than an ultrasound or dental x-ray) because it's cheaper than moving around uncompressed files, easy to archive, and everyone in the medicine business knows how to use it.
My prediction for the next 10 years is that increased bandwidth, storage, and high(er) dynamic-range displays may make film less comm
Slashdot (Score:2, Redundant)
Poorly maintained forums that get sold from sucker in search of advertising revenue to sucker in search of advertising revenue. Doubly so if they don't support unicode (or if they do).
Chill people (Score:1)
buggy whips are in an uptick (10 things) (Score:1, Interesting)
Now, admittedly, they may not be used for the same thing as they originally were, but the market is increasing.
I'd tend to say the following:
1. Repair stations (not tire shops) - electric cars and trucks need about half as much maintenance and a lot of it is instrument driven. A good way to diversify is add bike repairs to one of your bays, or a chai/bubble tea store.
2. Single gender bathrooms in retail. Most places can't really afford having separate facilities, so you'll probably see most places just have
Nah, I'll still be rich. Technically, I'm worth more than Bernie Sanders, and he's a US Senator. I've been investing since I was a teen.
I'll be fine.
Just adapt. Realize certain things are inevitable. Including lower energy usage in American residences, higher efficiency, more distributed energy generation from renewables, drop in beef and pork consumption (partially replaced by beefalo, so cowboys will come into fashion again, with robotic exoskeletons (those things are ornery)), insect farming, and replace
Well sure. But apartments? Gardens for food? Not being able to afford a car? C'mon.
;)
This is an obvious transition. I'm sorry you haven't seen how the world is changing, but it is.
The problem is you have this concept of "owning a car". In most cases, people lease cars and don't own them. People under 35 aren't buying as many cars. Electric cars, even if larger percent of market share, are more easily used for car sharing, or on demand uses.
It's all part of the urbanization thing. Nobody will force you to get rid of things, but choosing to live those lifestyles will become ever more unreacha
Micro SDs are the only way to go.
No, seriously, you will literally wear TBs of info in your jacket. Get used to it. I'm going to glam up with a bioluminescent glow sleeve and my old combat badge repurposed as a comm badge.
I seriously doubt your assertion about cell phone stores.
First, the current trend is "more powerful CPU, more fancy screen, more feature-packed, and try to squeeze in a better battery that can run that for a couple hours." This trend doesn't seem to be changing, and so self-powered phones won't happen anytime soon as anything but a gimmick. There's simply no way to keep all these features running off "ambient" power.
And Wifi range is short enough there's no way you'd see these 'self-charging' phones running
How about Microsoft merge with Oracle and then merge with Comcast and Spectrum and AT&T, and then the whole ball of flaming shit burns a painful ugly death live streaming for everybody to see and dance to. Hell, I might even leave the basement to witness it in person.
Easy one (Score:2, Funny)
Gun stores.
No Mexico / US Wall needed (not a biz, but...) (Score:2)
This isn't a business going away, but the need for Trump's Wall will not be needed.
More and more agriculture harvesting / picking is being done by machine today. This trend will continue and the need for immigrant labor will be reduced to a tiny fraction of what it is today.
Co's won't invest in much automation R&D unless the labor actually does dry up.
Here's a few (Score:2)
Comments here are for the US (mostly...)
Fast food chain burger flipper -- replaced by a robot. There still will be employees at the stores, just a bunch less. Minimum wage laws have made their work too expensive.
More and more agricultural crop picking work will be automated. Especially if Trump continues to clamp down on illegal immigration. Growers either won't be able to find workers, or the workers that remain will want too much money.
And this will apply in a lot of other places as well. More and mo
>> Despite environmentalist daydreams, gas and diesel engines will still be around and still be way most new vehicles are powered.
Yes they will still be around but they will be an increasingly expensive niche market. I'll bet that in 10 years they won't be even close to the majority of new vehicles.
https://www.vox.com/energy-and... [vox.com]
https://www.forbes.com/sites/w... [forbes.com]
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/0... [nytimes.com]
https://www.forbes.com/sites/b... [forbes.com]
Not as a market, but the new AIs will hunt them down.
Find moderately sized companies w/good credit (Score:2)
Lobbyists (Score:3)
Just kidding. Lobbying will be a growth industry for the next decade at least.
Naw, they'll be automated:
Equifax! (Score:2)
(No explanation needed.)
not much about business but ocuppations (Score:2)
Uber! (Score:2)
Youtubers (Score:2)
Please, for the love of the gods, please let this stop being a profession.
Please, for the love of the gods, please let this stop being a profession.
Why? There are some very good science and learning channels out there that I would hate to see go.
Not very good predictions (Score:1)
NBC did not do a good job predicting:
you're wrong, of course as is your score of only 20%. The vinyl records for example will be for a niche market. so will film for cameras and newspapers. you're comparing gnat farts to a hurricane for most of those
TV NETWORKS (Score:2)
Equifax (Score:2)
One can only hope it doesn't take 10 years.
Microsoft (Score:2)
Ther will probably still be some business entity around called Microsoft but it will be fully owned by the Chinese and will just be an IP troll.
It will be pretty much irrelevant and insignificant in any real sense, They won't be making or selling any actual products by then.
I've been waiting for decades to see MS die. I'll do some unmentionable acts on their grave when they do. The downside is some other near-monopoly will move into their place and start the cycle again.
Yeah I agree.
I've a gut feeling that Google's turn to become the nominal Evil Empire of the computer world will actually be quite soon.
I also considered Apple, but they don't have enough market share outside of phones to be taken seriously in the general computer space, besides they're pretty much universally hated already.
Coal miners. (Score:2)
I'm not being optimistic about renewable energy use or the will of the government to stop pollution, it's just that natural gas has been gutting the coal industry and despite a recent uptick, automation is replacing most workers. The companies may survive another 7 years but the occupation as we know it will die. With no economic incentive (jobs) to keep the sector alive, politicians that aren't heavily bribed will turn on coal completely most likely by other growing sectors that bribe them better.
Here's [wp.com]
IBM (Score:1)
Hookers (Score:3)
If the facebook has its way with virtual reality then the worlds oldest business will vanish. Cross physical feed back with AI then things get
... creepy.