Ask Slashdot: Which Businesses Will Go Away In the Next 10 Years?

AmiMoJo writes: Ten years ago NBC published a list of business types that it predicted would disappear in the following decade. Ten years later and we can see how good their fortune telling was. What businesses do you think will go away by 2027? Who is destined to become the next buggy whip manufacturer, whose demand dried up due to changing technology and a changing world?

For reference, NBC's list was: Record stores; Camera film manufacturing; Crop dusters; Gay bars; Newspapers; Pay phones; Used bookstores; Piggy banks; Telemarketing; Coin-operated arcades.

Ask Slashdot: Which Businesses Will Go Away In the Next 10 Years?

  • Slashdot (Score:5, Funny)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @07:34PM (#55297491) Journal

    just kidding, lighten up

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Why not? The quality of the community and articles is not what it was. It keeps getting passed around from company to company. It is just one corp org away form shutting down. What is left is a very loyal community. But not one that probably earns whoever owns it right now much money.

      • They might make more money if they allowed subscriptions (they have been disabled for months as far as I can tell). Reddit had a great little thing going called "Reddit Gold" that you could buy that would give you...something, I don't remember what. I was always buying Reddit Gold for people who were being awesome when most people were being dicks. I'd happily support Slashdot.

      • Re: Slashdot (Score:2, Funny)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Paradoxically, the quality of the comments here would be better if the posting limits were removed. It's stupid that you can only post twice before having to wait long periods of time before being able to comment again. It makes good discussion impossible. Plus it drives away good commenters. The end result is the low quality discussion we now see here so often.

      • And Slashdot Japan is dead.

    • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If you're kidding then you're an idiot. Slashdot will most certainly be dead in 10 years. I'd be surprised if it lasts longer than 3 years.

    • Sadly, when was the last time the "slashdot effect" was actually observed to cause a virtual DOS attack due to a link from slashdot as opposed to some other site?
  • Correct on all counts. None were reaches, but they weren't trying to be sensational.

    • The article's headline said that these were businesses "facing extinction in ten years." In reality, very few (if any) of the businesses they identified actually are extinct.

      Within the article, they did include weasel language under almost every single item to the effect that "it will be around, but their business will decline." Of course, if they had headlined their article "10 businesses that will decline in the next 10 years," nobody would have given it a second glance.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by elrous0 ( 869638 )

        No worries, mate. As soon as any given business becomes obsolete, the hipsters will rush to rediscover it, pay 10x the old price for its products, and make it fashionably cool again. It's the circle of life.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Zobeid ( 314469 )

      Record stores have bounced back, photographic film has bounced back, and telemarketing is (I'm sad to say) still going strong.

  • Immigration Lawyer (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    After all, once immigration is ended once and for all, who needs a lawyer?

  • used record stores are thriving ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... crop dusters still dust, film is making a comeback, telemarketers are still here and are still going to hell ;~)

  • Slashdot (Score:2, Redundant)

    by chihowa ( 366380 )

    Poorly maintained forums that get sold from sucker in search of advertising revenue to sucker in search of advertising revenue. Doubly so if they don't support unicode (or if they do).

  • We need to consider if we'll be around in ten years before we waste time prognosticating on the businesses that will go out.

  • Now, admittedly, they may not be used for the same thing as they originally were, but the market is increasing.

    I'd tend to say the following:

    1. Repair stations (not tire shops) - electric cars and trucks need about half as much maintenance and a lot of it is instrument driven. A good way to diversify is add bike repairs to one of your bays, or a chai/bubble tea store.

    2. Single gender bathrooms in retail. Most places can't really afford having separate facilities, so you'll probably see most places just have

    • To tag onto this, if you've been into a Best Buy in, say, the last ten years and again in the last year, you'll notice that the software section, the movie section, and the music section has dwindled from probably 30% of floorspace to 5%. We'll still consume movies and purchase software, but the era of the DVD as a delivery vehicle for movies/software and the CD as a delivery vehicle for music should be dead by 2027.

      • Micro SDs are the only way to go.

        No, seriously, you will literally wear TBs of info in your jacket. Get used to it. I'm going to glam up with a bioluminescent glow sleeve and my old combat badge repurposed as a comm badge.

    • I seriously doubt your assertion about cell phone stores.

      First, the current trend is "more powerful CPU, more fancy screen, more feature-packed, and try to squeeze in a better battery that can run that for a couple hours." This trend doesn't seem to be changing, and so self-powered phones won't happen anytime soon as anything but a gimmick. There's simply no way to keep all these features running off "ambient" power.

      And Wifi range is short enough there's no way you'd see these 'self-charging' phones running

  • Easy one (Score:2, Funny)

    by 0xdeadbeef ( 28836 )

    Gun stores.

  • This isn't a business going away, but the need for Trump's Wall will not be needed.

    More and more agriculture harvesting / picking is being done by machine today. This trend will continue and the need for immigrant labor will be reduced to a tiny fraction of what it is today.

  • Comments here are for the US (mostly...)

    Fast food chain burger flipper -- replaced by a robot. There still will be employees at the stores, just a bunch less. Minimum wage laws have made their work too expensive.

    More and more agricultural crop picking work will be automated. Especially if Trump continues to clamp down on illegal immigration. Growers either won't be able to find workers, or the workers that remain will want too much money.

    And this will apply in a lot of other places as well. More and mo

  • they'll get eaten alive by a vulture capital firm in a leveraged buyout. Just happened to Toys-R-Us. I figure a few more retailers are next. Maybe one of the remaining sporting goods stores.

  • Lobbyists (Score:3)

    by Pseudonym ( 62607 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @08:15PM (#55297791)

    Just kidding. Lobbying will be a growth industry for the next decade at least.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Naw, they'll be automated:

      while(conglomerate.satisfied==false) {
        politician.bribe.percent++;
      }

  • (No explanation needed.)

  • Drivers, burger flippers, mechanics,
  • What company will disapear? Uber! You cannot loose money on every trip forever.

  • Please, for the love of the gods, please let this stop being a profession.

    • Please, for the love of the gods, please let this stop being a profession.

      Why? There are some very good science and learning channels out there that I would hate to see go.

  • Not very good predictions (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    NBC did not do a good job predicting:

    • Record stores - Nope (0/1) - https://entertainment.slashdot.org/story/17/06/30/1837226 https://entertainment.slashdot.org/story/16/12/06/1851218
    • Camera film manufacturing - Nope (0/2) - https://entertainment.slashdot.org/story/17/01/07/0537247
    • Crop dusters - Nope (0/3) - https://www.delawareonline.com/story/news/local/delaware/2017/06/08/farming-air-crop-dusters-fuel-industry/380403001/
    • Gay bars - Nope (0/4) - http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/michael-henry-straight-

    • you're wrong, of course as is your score of only 20%. The vinyl records for example will be for a niche market. so will film for cameras and newspapers. you're comparing gnat farts to a hurricane for most of those

  • Goodbye NBC, we hardly watched you...

  • One can only hope it doesn't take 10 years.

  • Ther will probably still be some business entity around called Microsoft but it will be fully owned by the Chinese and will just be an IP troll.
    It will be pretty much irrelevant and insignificant in any real sense, They won't be making or selling any actual products by then.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      I've been waiting for decades to see MS die. I'll do some unmentionable acts on their grave when they do. The downside is some other near-monopoly will move into their place and start the cycle again.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        Yeah I agree.
        I've a gut feeling that Google's turn to become the nominal Evil Empire of the computer world will actually be quite soon.

        I also considered Apple, but they don't have enough market share outside of phones to be taken seriously in the general computer space, besides they're pretty much universally hated already.

  • I'm not being optimistic about renewable energy use or the will of the government to stop pollution, it's just that natural gas has been gutting the coal industry and despite a recent uptick, automation is replacing most workers. The companies may survive another 7 years but the occupation as we know it will die. With no economic incentive (jobs) to keep the sector alive, politicians that aren't heavily bribed will turn on coal completely most likely by other growing sectors that bribe them better.

    Here's [wp.com]

  • Lenevo and Tata will purchase the remnants.

  • Hookers (Score:3)

    by jwhyche ( 6192 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @08:59PM (#55298059) Homepage

    If the facebook has its way with virtual reality then the worlds oldest business will vanish. Cross physical feed back with AI then things get ... creepy.

