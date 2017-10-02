Ask Slashdot: Which Businesses Will Go Away In the Next 10 Years? (nbcnews.com) 52
AmiMoJo writes: Ten years ago NBC published a list of business types that it predicted would disappear in the following decade. Ten years later and we can see how good their fortune telling was. What businesses do you think will go away by 2027? Who is destined to become the next buggy whip manufacturer, whose demand dried up due to changing technology and a changing world?
For reference, NBC's list was: Record stores; Camera film manufacturing; Crop dusters; Gay bars; Newspapers; Pay phones; Used bookstores; Piggy banks; Telemarketing; Coin-operated arcades.
For reference, NBC's list was: Record stores; Camera film manufacturing; Crop dusters; Gay bars; Newspapers; Pay phones; Used bookstores; Piggy banks; Telemarketing; Coin-operated arcades.
Mozilla will likely disappear before Google. (Score:1)
I think it'd be far more likely for Mozilla to disappear long before Google does.
Firefox is the only product of Mozilla's that really sees much use, and even it's losing market share. The latest browser stats [caniuse.com] show it has only about 5% of the market now, and essentially no presence in the mobile market (0.04%!).
If I'm not mistaken, their search deal with Yahoo expires in 2019. Given Yahoo's state, and Firefox's almost non-existent market share, I wouldn't be optimistic about it being extended.
After that, the
Slashdot (Score:3, Funny)
just kidding, lighten up
Re: (Score:1)
Why not? The quality of the community and articles is not what it was. It keeps getting passed around from company to company. It is just one corp org away form shutting down. What is left is a very loyal community. But not one that probably earns whoever owns it right now much money.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Slashdot (Score:1)
Paradoxically, the quality of the comments here would be better if the posting limits were removed. It's stupid that you can only post twice before having to wait long periods of time before being able to comment again. It makes good discussion impossible. Plus it drives away good commenters. The end result is the low quality discussion we now see here so often.
Re: (Score:1)
If you're kidding then you're an idiot. Slashdot will most certainly be dead in 10 years. I'd be surprised if it lasts longer than 3 years.
Not prophetic, but very accurate (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The article's headline said that these were businesses "facing extinction in ten years." In reality, very few (if any) of the businesses they identified actually are extinct.
Within the article, they did include weasel language under almost every single item to the effect that "it will be around, but their business will decline." Of course, if they had headlined their article "10 businesses that will decline in the next 10 years," nobody would have given it a second glance.
Re: (Score:2)
No worries, mate. As soon as any given business becomes obsolete, the hipsters will rush to rediscover it, pay 10x the old price for its products, and make it fashionably cool again. It's the circle of life.
Re: (Score:2)
OP made a stupid (but funny) comment, but Universities and places of higher learning could be under the pump as students don't even bother to show up for lectures and instead watch recordings instead.
http://www.news.com.au/finance... [news.com.au]
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
I suspect that's more on the 30 year timeframe, as I still see cars built in the 1980s and 1990s on the road, and only the rich can afford electric so far.
Immigration Lawyer (Score:1)
After all, once immigration is ended once and for all, who needs a lawyer?
used record stores are thriving ... (Score:1)
... crop dusters still dust, film is making a comeback, telemarketers are still here and are still going to hell
;~)
Slashdot (Score:2, Redundant)
Poorly maintained forums that get sold from sucker in search of advertising revenue to sucker in search of advertising revenue. Doubly so if they don't support unicode (or if they do).
Chill people (Score:2)
buggy whips are in an uptick (10 things) (Score:2)
Now, admittedly, they may not be used for the same thing as they originally were, but the market is increasing.
I'd tend to say the following:
1. Repair stations (not tire shops) - electric cars and trucks need about half as much maintenance and a lot of it is instrument driven. A good way to diversify is add bike repairs to one of your bays, or a chai/bubble tea store.
2. Single gender bathrooms in retail. Most places can't really afford having separate facilities, so you'll probably see most places just have
Re: (Score:1)
Nah, I'll still be rich. Technically, I'm worth more than Bernie Sanders, and he's a US Senator. I've been investing since I was a teen.
I'll be fine.
Just adapt. Realize certain things are inevitable. Including lower energy usage in American residences, higher efficiency, more distributed energy generation from renewables, drop in beef and pork consumption (partially replaced by beefalo, so cowboys will come into fashion again, with robotic exoskeletons (those things are ornery)), insect farming, and replace
Re: (Score:1)
Easy one (Score:3)
Gun stores.
Re: (Score:1)
No Mexico / US Wall needed (not a biz, but...) (Score:2)
This isn't a business going away, but the need for Trump's Wall will not be needed.
More and more agriculture harvesting / picking is being done by machine today. This trend will continue and the need for immigrant labor will be reduced to a tiny fraction of what it is today.
Here's a few (Score:2)
Comments here are for the US (mostly...)
Fast food chain burger flipper -- replaced by a robot. There still will be employees at the stores, just a bunch less. Minimum wage laws have made their work too expensive.
More and more agricultural crop picking work will be automated. Especially if Trump continues to clamp down on illegal immigration. Growers either won't be able to find workers, or the workers that remain will want too much money.
And this will apply in a lot of other places as well. More and mo
Re: (Score:1)
Not as a market, but the new AIs will hunt them down.
Find moderately sized companies w/good credit (Score:2)
Lobbyists (Score:3)
Just kidding. Lobbying will be a growth industry for the next decade at least.
Equifax! (Score:2)
(No explanation needed.)
not much about business but ocuppations (Score:2)
Uber! (Score:2)
Youtubers (Score:2)
Please, for the love of the gods, please let this stop being a profession.
TV NETWORKS (Score:2)