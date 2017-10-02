Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Ask Slashdot: Which Businesses Will Go Away In the Next 10 Years?

Posted by BeauHD
AmiMoJo writes: Ten years ago NBC published a list of business types that it predicted would disappear in the following decade. Ten years later and we can see how good their fortune telling was. What businesses do you think will go away by 2027? Who is destined to become the next buggy whip manufacturer, whose demand dried up due to changing technology and a changing world?

For reference, NBC's list was: Record stores; Camera film manufacturing; Crop dusters; Gay bars; Newspapers; Pay phones; Used bookstores; Piggy banks; Telemarketing; Coin-operated arcades.

Ask Slashdot: Which Businesses Will Go Away In the Next 10 Years?

  • Slashdot (Score:3, Funny)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @07:34PM (#55297491) Journal

    just kidding, lighten up

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Why not? The quality of the community and articles is not what it was. It keeps getting passed around from company to company. It is just one corp org away form shutting down. What is left is a very loyal community. But not one that probably earns whoever owns it right now much money.

      • They might make more money if they allowed subscriptions (they have been disabled for months as far as I can tell). Reddit had a great little thing going called "Reddit Gold" that you could buy that would give you...something, I don't remember what. I was always buying Reddit Gold for people who were being awesome when most people were being dicks. I'd happily support Slashdot.

      • Re: Slashdot (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Paradoxically, the quality of the comments here would be better if the posting limits were removed. It's stupid that you can only post twice before having to wait long periods of time before being able to comment again. It makes good discussion impossible. Plus it drives away good commenters. The end result is the low quality discussion we now see here so often.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      If you're kidding then you're an idiot. Slashdot will most certainly be dead in 10 years. I'd be surprised if it lasts longer than 3 years.

  • Correct on all counts. None were reaches, but they weren't trying to be sensational.

    • The article's headline said that these were businesses "facing extinction in ten years." In reality, very few (if any) of the businesses they identified actually are extinct.

      Within the article, they did include weasel language under almost every single item to the effect that "it will be around, but their business will decline." Of course, if they had headlined their article "10 businesses that will decline in the next 10 years," nobody would have given it a second glance.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by elrous0 ( 869638 )

        No worries, mate. As soon as any given business becomes obsolete, the hipsters will rush to rediscover it, pay 10x the old price for its products, and make it fashionably cool again. It's the circle of life.

  • Immigration Lawyer (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    After all, once immigration is ended once and for all, who needs a lawyer?

  • used record stores are thriving ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ... crop dusters still dust, film is making a comeback, telemarketers are still here and are still going to hell ;~)

  • Slashdot (Score:2, Redundant)

    by chihowa ( 366380 )

    Poorly maintained forums that get sold from sucker in search of advertising revenue to sucker in search of advertising revenue. Doubly so if they don't support unicode (or if they do).

  • We need to consider if we'll be around in ten years before we waste time prognosticating on the businesses that will go out.

  • Now, admittedly, they may not be used for the same thing as they originally were, but the market is increasing.

    I'd tend to say the following:

    1. Repair stations (not tire shops) - electric cars and trucks need about half as much maintenance and a lot of it is instrument driven. A good way to diversify is add bike repairs to one of your bays, or a chai/bubble tea store.

    2. Single gender bathrooms in retail. Most places can't really afford having separate facilities, so you'll probably see most places just have

    • To tag onto this, if you've been into a Best Buy in, say, the last ten years and again in the last year, you'll notice that the software section, the movie section, and the music section has dwindled from probably 30% of floorspace to 5%. We'll still consume movies and purchase software, but the era of the DVD as a delivery vehicle for movies/software and the CD as a delivery vehicle for music should be dead by 2027.

  • This isn't a business going away, but the need for Trump's Wall will not be needed.

    More and more agriculture harvesting / picking is being done by machine today. This trend will continue and the need for immigrant labor will be reduced to a tiny fraction of what it is today.

  • Comments here are for the US (mostly...)

    Fast food chain burger flipper -- replaced by a robot. There still will be employees at the stores, just a bunch less. Minimum wage laws have made their work too expensive.

    More and more agricultural crop picking work will be automated. Especially if Trump continues to clamp down on illegal immigration. Growers either won't be able to find workers, or the workers that remain will want too much money.

    And this will apply in a lot of other places as well. More and mo

  • they'll get eaten alive by a vulture capital firm in a leveraged buyout. Just happened to Toys-R-Us. I figure a few more retailers are next. Maybe one of the remaining sporting goods stores.

  • Lobbyists (Score:3)

    by Pseudonym ( 62607 ) on Monday October 02, 2017 @08:15PM (#55297791)

    Just kidding. Lobbying will be a growth industry for the next decade at least.

  • (No explanation needed.)

  • Drivers, burger flippers, mechanics,
  • What company will disapear? Uber! You cannot loose money on every trip forever.

  • Please, for the love of the gods, please let this stop being a profession.

  • Goodbye NBC, we hardly watched you...

