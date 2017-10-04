Ask Slashdot: Share Your Security Review Tales 34
New submitter TreZ writes: If you write software, you are most likely subject to a "security review" at some point. A large portion of this is common sense like don't put plain text credentials into github, don't write your own encryption algorithms, etc. Once you get past that there is a "subjective" nature to these reviews.
What is the worst "you can't do" or "you must do" that you've been subjected to in a security review? A fictitious example would be: you must authenticate all clients with a client certificate, plus basic auth, plus MFA token. Tell your story here, omitting incriminating details.
What is the worst "you can't do" or "you must do" that you've been subjected to in a security review? A fictitious example would be: you must authenticate all clients with a client certificate, plus basic auth, plus MFA token. Tell your story here, omitting incriminating details.
Common Sense? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
There's nothing more uncommon about common sense.
Apparently, acceptable grammar is quite rare as well.
Fooled ya! (Score:3)
If you write software, you are most likely subject to a "security review" at some point
Wrong! My code has never been subjected to any such stupid security review.
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are mine, not my employer Equifax.
Disclaimer to disclaimer: Nah! I'm not really working for Equifax
Re: (Score:3)
We all know you're not working at Equifax. But do they pay well?
Re: (Score:2)
We all know you're not working at Equifax. But do they pay well?
No, but my credit report looks fantastic! Now...
Re: (Score:3)
Nice one! What musical instrument do you play?
Anything the client won't pay for (Score:2)
Anything the client didn't pay for. (Threats to suspend a very large support payment count as payment, however.) Likewise, whenever a customer wanted to pay extra for an MFA, SSO or other integration, we were all ears.
Or were you looking for whining?
Buffer Overruns (Score:1)
Working for a semi-well known mesh networking company in Seattle, I was hired for DevOps because, despite 20+ years experience with C/C++, the gasseous CTO didn't believe I was qualified to do development. About a month into the job, I got called into a code review for one of the senior developers, and I quickly caught several buffer overruns on the "rookie mistake" level with strncpy overflowing the allocated space.
Gotta wonder how many of those Mr. Senior Developer committed to the code base.
Re: (Score:2)
You were hired for a lower paying position because they felt you weren't qualified enough for the position you applied and then had you doing it anyway for less pay because your title was still something else.
This is standard practice.
FBI subpoena (Score:4, Funny)
You MUST have anti-virus with current signatures! (Score:2)
This happened to a customer of us: They were told by an auditor that they absolute must have anti-virus on all machines, as per policy. Hence they built a tunnel into a completely isolated environment with absolutely no malware-vectors in order to be able to get updated AV signatures to the AV they installed on these machines. The really bad thing was that they did not seem to understand when we explained to them that they now did not have an isolated environment anymore and that the AV vendor as well as an
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure there is such a thing as a completely isolated environment anymore. There are too many air-gap bridging attacks. (See also Stuxnet).
Now, those attacks require far more work than the anti-virus vector. And it's not likely to be used. But it should be expected that something valuable enough (to a nation state) will be breached.
Worst and Best (Score:2)
I use to work for a company, about a year ago, where no one had even the most basic concept of data security. During my time there I implemented MFA on all Servers, programmed in Data Encryption, Data Validation, Client Verification, DB Security and other such improvements. Well, I was showing the three other existing employees how the software worked and how the new infrastructure worked, they didn't like that it was now "hard" to log into the servers and that they would now have to use password a