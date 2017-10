Slashdot Asks: Does the World Need a Third Mobile OS?

Now that it is evident that Microsoft doesn't see any future with Windows Phone (or Windows 10 Mobile) , it has become clear that there is no real, or potential competitor left to fight Android and iOS for a slice of the mobile operating system market. Mozilla tried Firefox OS, but that didn't work out either. BlackBerry's BBOS also couldn't find enough taker. Ideally, the market is more consumer friendly when there are more than one or two dominant forces. Do you think some company, or individual, should attempt to create their own mobile operating system?