Slashdot Asks: Does the World Need a Third Mobile OS? 93
Now that it is evident that Microsoft doesn't see any future with Windows Phone (or Windows 10 Mobile), it has become clear that there is no real, or potential competitor left to fight Android and iOS for a slice of the mobile operating system market. Mozilla tried Firefox OS, but that didn't work out either. BlackBerry's BBOS also couldn't find enough taker. Ideally, the market is more consumer friendly when there are more than one or two dominant forces. Do you think some company, or individual, should attempt to create their own mobile operating system?
Tizen? (Score:1)
Works nicely on very low power devices.
Re: (Score:2)
Also buggy as hell, I hear.
Re: (Score:2)
Compared to what?
I heard it was pretty stable at this current state.
Re: (Score:2)
Tell that to my refrigerator. Hotspots are buggy. Changes revert without reason. I got a firmware upgrade and everything choked. I ended up doing a factory reset on the built in tablet and starting over.
Not a Tizen problem but the fact that I can't use any of the accessory software on rooted Android devices. Really? I can't get a copy of the shopping list on my phone because I use LineageOS??
I wouldn't trust Samsung to build the OS core on a device I needed to be sane and/or stable.
Re: (Score:2)
From what I hear, big chunks of Tizen were developed by someone who hates dynamic typing so they're passing everything around via typedef'ed void pointers.
Re: (Score:2)
Hates static typing, even.
Re: (Score:2)
It’s also a cesspool of shitty, insecure code.
Samsung code, you mean.
Firefox OS failed because it was terrible! (Score:1)
Of course it didn't work out. The evidence suggests that that's because Firefox OS was just bad software.
This review of Firefox OS gives some insight into how bad Firefox OS was. [arstechnica.com]
Before you blame the hardware, read some of the things that the review says about the Firefox OS software:
Re: (Score:3)
Firefox OS was treated more like a project like NodeWebkit [nwjs.io] or Electron [electron.atom.io]: A sand-boxed browser that calls custom external components that could be more sand-boxed browsers. It was inefficient and a memory hog for the hardware it was being designed for. The failure (misrepresentation?) of Matchstick.tv [kickstarter.com] left a bad taste in everyone's mouth.
sailfish (Score:2)
how is sailfish doing? I haven't heard much about them since they went software only.
Re: (Score:2)
https://blog.jolla.com/sailfishx_sales/ [jolla.com]
TempleOS (Score:4, Funny)
It's time for TempleOS Mobile!
Re: (Score:2)
Nah, it's time for MovieOS Mobile
Branch Tizen or Ubuntu (Score:3, Interesting)
Both are / has a mobile version of their OS. Someone should branch it and get it working on commodity hardware. We need truly open source devices. Its ridiculous that Android phone I bought a year ago will never get a security update. Or that I have to basically pay for a security update from Apple.
Re: (Score:3)
Umm, did you read the next two sentences:
Re: (Score:2)
It's ridiculous that the discount 3rd-party Android phone you bought ago will never get a security update. All my Nexuses and now Pixels get updates immediately and for years.
Re: (Score:1)
Not sure what you mean by paying for a security update. If you bought an iPhone a year ago you'll certainly get updates. You don't even have to beg your carrier.
It may not come from the USA (Score:4, Interesting)
One thing we have seen is that it is a tremendously expensive undertaking. The Android example shows how difficult it is to handle the unruly mob of independent manufacturers, so I think we will see such an OS one day, but that it will follow the Apple model of integrated hardware and software.
The market demand in the US and Europe is not terribly high for such a beast, but I could easily see, say, China or Korea deciding that having a new platform was of strategic value. Samsung has even tried it already.
In China, for example, if it were announced today that Android and iOS were going to be forbidden starting in 2021, you would have a pretty complete alternative ecosystem by then.
Eventually (Score:3)
When the two major offerings are not serving the whole market an opportunity will develop... but I don't think that time is right now. At some point, Apple will do something more dramatically stupid than removing the headphone jack, and maybe then an alternative will make sense.
Elon's MuskOS (Score:4, Funny)
because... why not?
In decades of developing and promoting tech (Score:2)
I have never met a customer who knows what he wants until he sees it.
So I don't think the question can be answered; the only thing we know for sure is that, at this time, not enough people want something like FireFox or BB OS to make them viable; or at least if there are enough people nobody has figured out a way to get it to the people who want it.
Re: (Score:3)
My favorite customer is related to yours. This customer knows exactly what he wants, in detail, and you deliver it to him exactly as he asked for it, and they don't like it. Mind you, you make lots of helpful suggestions along the way, which they hate. Then they go to another vendor, and they get exactly what you pitched them.
Re: (Score:2)
I have never met a customer who knows what he wants until he sees it.
I'm getting really tired of hearing that. It may be true (in fact, sometimes it is and sometimes it isn't), but in the last few years it only ever seems to be uttered by developers and companies who want to foist whatever they make onto people because that's what they invested in, not because customers unknowingly want it.
Re: (Score:2)
"Foisting" implies just getting to the sale and moving on. What I'm talking about is more like a long journey into the unknown you're take with someone.
People usually have a pretty good understanding of what they do every day. But there's no inherent reason that they would understand how what they do could be done differently.
Re: (Score:2)
"Foisting" implies just getting to the sale and moving on.
What I mean by "foisting" is when you are given the "choice" between their way or nothing, regardless of whether or not their way is actually good for you.
Also, developers who talk this way are often wrong about what people want, but in their arrogance (that is an incredibly arrogant attitude, after all), are unable to even see their error. The tech industry has gone backwards in several ways as a direct result of this.
Answer precedes the question (Score:2)
> Microsoft tried, people preferred to choose between the OSes that are more popular. Mozilla tried Firefox OS, but that didn't work out either. BlackBerry's BBOS also couldn't find enough takers
> Do you think some company, or individual, should attempt to create their own mobile operating system?
Lots of people and companies DID try. Big companies and small.
> Ideally, the market is more consumer friendly when there are more than one or two dominant forces.
Apparently not in this instance, in wh
Re: (Score:2)
More like, Microsoft tried to hijack Nokia's rabidly loyal fanbase. As it turns out, killing the system they already used (Symbian) and the system they wanted to use (MeeGo) in favor of someone else's unproven new system was not the way to win them over.
Purism (Score:3)
Hopefully Purism, with their Librem phone and PureOS, will survive, if only as a niche product. Designed to be a super secure phone based on Debian.
https://puri.sm/ [puri.sm]
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully Purism, with their Librem phone and PureOS, will survive, if only as a niche product. Designed to be a super secure phone based on Debian.
https://puri.sm/ [puri.sm]
But if there aren't many apps for it not many people will adopt it. If not many people adopt it, no one will write apps for it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
and we can put whatever OS we like on damn near any hardware.
... which is often the precise reason why we won't get such drivers or the data needed to write such drivers.
Definitely (Score:4, Interesting)
Lots of people here will post very specific solutions that they have been following. Each will advocate this, that or the other and each is admirable in its own way. I am a longtime user of iOS but before that I had a Palm, starting with the Pilot and going through a number of devices. But I have a different focus.
We need a third, perhaps a fourth, fifth and sixth mobile operating system because it is vital. It is very important to note that Apple and Alphabet will definitely stop innovating and will reach a point of stasis if there is no alternative. Big corporations will tend to want to rest on laurels and allow the hardware people to carry the load. We saw that with Microsoft in the late 1990s and into the early 2000s under Steve Ballmer. They simply quit innovating on all fronts and assumed that Intel and the other chip makers would carry things forward. The result was Windows XP, which became the least secure thing you could run on a computer and the most fraught with irrelevance.
Were I a multimillionaire, I would look at this particular discussion and I would support upstarts with venture capital—not because I hate iOS or Android but because you need innovation. You have to have real competition and two companies trying to outdo each other are just not enough.
And here is a real-life example: Try to book a flight now that we are, essentially, down to three major airlines. These three have whittled down competition and ceded certain aspects of innovation in a manner that exactly re-creates a monopoly. Oh, they'll tell you that they're competing, but they are simply not doing it. You can bet that Alphabet and Apple will do exactly the same.
Two software companies is not enough to keep innovation fired up. We need more than three, actually.
It's all about the Apps. (Score:1)
That's the wrong question. (Score:2)
That's the wrong question. The right question is this:
What fundamental problem cannot be solved by trivially tweaking or skinning the existing OSes?
If you have an answer for that question, then clearly there's a need for a third OS. If the new OS is just going to be a knock-off of iOS and Android with nothing fundamentally different, then you might as well just use Android and avoid trifurcating the developer community.
Re: (Score:2)
That's the wrong question. The right question is this:
What fundamental problem cannot be solved by trivially tweaking or skinning the existing OSes?
If you have an answer for that question, then clearly there's a need for a third OS. If the new OS is just going to be a knock-off of iOS and Android with nothing fundamentally different, then you might as well just use Android and avoid trifurcating the developer community.
as much as i realize that the privacy horse has already left the barn, it'd be the problems of privacy and information mining. Google has gotten to the point of maliciousness. Apple isn't quite there yet but they're close. we need an OS that doesn't mine and share every bit of data.
Re: (Score:2)
What fundamental problem cannot be solved by trivially tweaking or skinning the existing OSes?
Freedom and control.
True, you can make Android give you a lot of this, but it takes quite a bit of work and technical knowledge.
YES!!! (Score:3)
If I could find a phone that had true security in mind (where updates come quickly) and a permissions model that would allow me, the user, to actually set the what permissions an app has versus it wanting to access every damn thing on my phone, I would buy it in a heart beat.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean an Android device version 6+?
Free Software to the rescue again! (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Security through obscurity, via administrative dictate. Nice.
Re: (Score:2)
They just hit 100%.
What would be the goal? (Score:2)
If you want there to be competition, the next question would be competition for who? Android & iOS are pretty competitive with one another in terms of features and support. The handset makers aren't going to be doing any more competing than they currently are. Samsung is half-heartedly working on their own mobile OS to make it look like they're not completely indebted to Google for their part of the market. Carriers in the US couldn't care less as long as they can continue to dictate bands & crapwar
Wayland/Linux based phone (Score:2)
Why not a device sold with a full featured standard Linux distribution with standard Window systems X11 and Wayland. There never was a need for Google to make yet another incompatable window system when it could have easily adapted X or Wayland to its needs. And please, I dont mean Ubuntus phone with Mir, which was a mistake since Canonical could have worked with Wayland folks to get whatever they needed added to Wayland for their phone project, Canonical coming up with Mir was sheer idiocy and threatened t
Maybe Palm WebOS (Score:2)
what about symbian comeing back? (Score:2)
what about symbian comeing back?
Microsoft Android? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft tried. One of their ideas was xamarin for code you can write once and push to all 3 platforms. Unfortunately, even if they managed to get
everyone to switch all their NEW applications to xamarin, they still likely would not be able to compete with the existing apps for quite some time.
If I was microsoft and wanted to create a third OS, I would make sure that on day one it could connect to both the iphone store and the google play
store and install anything on both stores without a recompile. Sure
Yes and it comes in about a year (Score:2)
https://puri.sm/shop/librem-5/ [puri.sm]
Security, integrity, user control. Libre software and hardware. That's why it is needed.
What's the question? (Score:2)
Do you think some company, or individual, should attempt to create their own mobile operating system?
What are you asking? As you yourself commented, people have attempted to create their own mobile operating systems.
Are you asking should someone try *and succeed* to create their own *commercially successful* mobile OS?
What is missing (for the masses)? (Score:3)
Every time I have seen a new application, service, etc get overtaken by a competitor is because the new thing filled a hole missing by the masses. The biggest complaints I hear from mobile device users is around their carrier and/or the hardware. IOS and Android are in heavy competition and feature development is at breakneck pace, no startup could compete with that.
And the biggest barrier to entry is app development, people don't care what the OS is as long as they can snapchat and play angry birds.
Ohh and the patent system, throw that in and it really is a fools errand.
Re: (Score:2)
IOS and Android are in heavy competition and feature development is at breakneck pace, no startup could compete with that.
I'm not so sure.
That iOS and Android are locked into escalating feature creep could be an opportunity. I'm sure I'm not the only one who has not interest in the vast majority of the new features they keep piling on, and who might prefer that the quality of the existing stuff be improved instead of continuing to make that pile bigger.
Perhaps my segment of the market would never be the largest one, but I'd be surprised if it wasn't large enough for someone to make a profit with.
There is a third Mobile OS already (Score:3)
Is called AOSP.
You see, Android and AOSP are different enough, that AOSP qualifies as a third OS all into itself. AOSP is a very fragmented third OS (API wise) and playing catchup with Google's Android Proper, since the only commonality (APP wise) is in some APIs that are delerict and whose advanced functionality migrated long ago to GooglePlayStore/Services APIs. Android can run most APPs that AOSP can run, but AOSP can not run some of android's APPs, due to the use of APIs and Services tied to propiertary parts of Android
But AOSP is very big in places Like South East Asia and LatAm (where the growth is baby!), also, in places where Google services and APPs are not available, or are not the most popular. Also, some big players (like Amazon in it's tablets) have embraces AOSP.
Currently, AOSP has a 26% market share (bigger than iOS'), iOS has a 18% market share and Google's Android has something like 55% of the 3223 Million Smartphones currently in active use worldwide...
If anything has a chance to suceed in the short and medium term to fight the duopoly of Android/iOS, is a broad agreement among players for a sort of universal API to challenge the GooglePlayStore/Services APIs that are present in android but not on AOSP.
This comment is brought you by a Cellular Operator Engineer, Manager and technical trainer in LatAm rocking a Blackberry Q10 with BBOS 10.3.3.
http://communities-dominate.bl... [blogs.com]
It could happen when the time is right ... (Score:2)
I think now is not the time. It's that simple. We're currently in a situation where Apple's iOS pleases a big segment of the population who like the relative ease of use, the compatibility with many other devices (from clock radios to car stereos supporting "CarPlay"), and like the App Store "walled garden" model where every submission is subject to review (higher confidence of no malware problems or non-functioning software).
The others fall pretty well into the category of being happy with various Android
most users don't care about the OS (Score:2)
the catch 22 problem Microsoft faced after they missed/messed up mobile was the "Apps gap"
e.g. no one wanted to write apps for Microsoft's mobile OS because there wasn't a big enough user base to make it worthwhile, no users wanted a Microsoft mobile device because there weren't any apps
...
which really illustrates the fact that users want to do "something" with their device (you know "use" the hardware), and the vast majority don't feel strongly about the Operating System
so the long held tradition of qu
The more the merrier (Score:1)
Yes (Score:2)
Another viable mobile OS (or two or three) would be a very welcome thing.
Diversity required for survival (Score:2)
We also need second and third intelligent species.
They would pull us back to our senses before we nuked or boiled ourselves out of existence.
Or take they could over where we failed.
No (Score:3)
You already have an open source OS or at least most of the building blocks for one, it even runs Linux.
1. Download AOSP
2. Find hardware manufacturers that'll give you open source drivers
3. Find open alternatives to the Google services
4. Point the phone to F-Droid or similar as the default/only repository
5. Ship
Why would you start to build another platform from scratch, do you think you can unseat Google? Do you think you can succeed where Microsoft, Canonical, Blackberry, Firefox etc. have failed? I think that at best you can be the free alternative, like what CentOS is to RHEL. And even that is an ambitious undertaking, because most likely the major component suppliers will say no to open drivers. But the point is that they'd probably say no with any other OS too, if you can't get a decent cell phone chipset, bluetooth chipset, wireless chipset, GPS chipset, camera, fingerprint reader etc. you're not getting anywhere. But sure, you can always pile more problems on top...
How to answer your question: (Score:2)
Try it and see. If it survives the market, the world needed what you built. If it doesn't survive, the world didn't need what you built.
The world didn't need Windows on a phone or BlackBerry but they might like some other Operating System design....The issue will be what does your OS provide that the others don't do as well?
I wish you luck, IOS has a strangle hold on most of the market because it "just works" (usually) and Google has nearly all the rest wrapped up with Android. If you can do it better,
Re: (Score:2)
Try it and see. If it survives the market, the world needed what you built. If it doesn't survive, the world didn't need what you built.
That's a very naive and simplistic view of the way in which the market works.
Yes. Android isn't everything (Score:2)
Elements within Google itself think there should be a third - hence Fuchsia.
Android (*bought* by Google, not home grown) was essentially a quick-and-dirty rollout for time-to-market reasons, and there will certainly be benefits if some deep-pocketed sponsor can roll out something built from the ground up for mobile and not desktop requirements.
Although I guess the question is essentially asking if "Blackberry should die"?
The greatest "what might have been" I think of is Palm/WebOS. Whatever you may think o
Meh (Score:1)
This is pretty much a waste of time, as the new wearable self-powered circuitry (communicator or sleeve with keyboard) that will replace mobile OS already is pretty much done.
But, hey, keep pushing stuff we don't need, grandpa
It is already available: SailfishOS (Score:2)
Read more here [jolla.com], wikipedia here [wikipedia.org], the Toolkits here [sailfishos.org], and the Sony handsets here [sonymobile.com]. And if you are enough of a hardware hacker, there are numerous other handsets to try it on.
Is it 100% complete? Almost, just missing a few sensors and bluetooth, but its sure better than starting from s
No No No & No (Score:2)
Too much money for the OS dev.
Too much programming anew for developers.
Too much for matching up with hardware.
Too much for any sane normal phone user to put up with.