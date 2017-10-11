Ask Slashdot: What Is Your Favorite William Gibson Novel? 79
dryriver writes: When I first read William Gibson's Neuromancer and then his other novels as a young man back in the 1990s, I was blown away by Gibson's work. Everything was so fresh and out of the ordinary in his books. The writing style. The technologies. The characters and character names. The plotlines. The locations. The future world he imagined. The Matrix. It was unlike anything I had read before. A window into the far future of humanity. I had great hopes over the years that some visionary film director would take a crack at creating film versions of Neuromancer, Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive . But that never happened. All sorts of big budget science fiction was produced for TV and the big screen since Neuromancer that never got anywhere near the brilliance of Gibson's future world. Gibson's world largely stayed on the printed page, and today very few people talk about Neuromancer, even though the world we live in, at times, appears headed in the exact direction Gibson described in his Sprawl trilogy. Why does hardly anybody talk about William Gibson anymore? His books describe a future that is much more technologically advanced than where we are in 2017, so it isn't like his future vision has become "badly dated." To get the conversation going, we rephrased dryriver's question... What is your favorite William Gibson novel?
Time to revisit the works of Gibson.
Another piece of work that might have inspired Gibson is Max Headroom.
Yeah. There isn't a single wasted word, it's poetry in prose form, it still feel visionary three decades later and although his later work is excellent it can't quite match this.
Although if you include short stories, Johnny Mnemonic is at least as good.
The one he has not written (Score:2)
Agreed. Gibson is extremely overrated.
Or more specifically, he is the Stephenie Meyer of science fiction.
It is a guilty pleasure for nerds but lacks literary value.
Much of his writings can be summed up as "Throwing in whatever sound cool without considering a coherent world building or message."
With that said, I found the Johnny Mnemonic movie enjoyable even if Gibson fans seems to hate it.
It isn't that surprising they do by the way. Much of the 'coolness' factor in Gibsons writing comes from vagueness and
The Johnny Mnemonic movie wasn't bad, but they tried to make a full movie out of the script for a half hour episode of a series. JM was a short story, a good one, but none that would offer enough material to fill 100+ minutes of movie material, and it shows. Yes, they added some stuff but it was mostly filler, and while most of it did actually fit the world of Gibson's cyberpunk it felt tacked on and corny, like that cyber-priest.
Plus Reeves can't act worth shit.
Can you give an example of writing where there is concrete stuff and substance?
Neal Stephenson. Gibson was a master of creating atmosphere, and then in many cases not taking the story much farther than that.
Never heard of him before. (Score:1, Redundant)
He's a science fiction author that wrote one of the most influential books of the last century.
His material is available from all good bookstores and several bad ones, check him out.
You're so cute. Which is your favourite Gibson book though?
Like here: https://www.sfbok.se/forfattar... [sfbok.se]
I know. I mean, it's not like even Wikipedia has an entire section devoted to his influence.
Oh, wait.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Neuromancer (Score:3)
I wish someone would turn Neuromancer into a film, it would be far better than a lot of the garbage we get at the cinema these days.
Impossible. You can try, but I am certain you'll fail just like all others did. Try it yourself. Take the novel and turn it into a script. Then gauge just how long it really is and what run time you'd end up with. Not with the whole trilogy, just the first, just NM. You end up with a movie that runs 5 hours and you already left out half of what's important. Cut it more and what you end up with is a movie that makes no sense, explains no character, you will of course get a story out of it but in the end, nob
After watching Blade Runner 2049 this weekend I believe that Denis Villeneuve should give it a go.
Johnny Mnemonic (Score:2)
Johnny Mnemonic [wikipedia.org] with Kaenu Reeves is kind of that :
it's an adaptation of a Gibson's short story that introduce the universe and a few characters that Gibson will later use for its Sprawl trilogy.
There was a attempt to turn Neuromancer in to a movie around 1986/7: King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp reported [dgmlive.com] that he had started work on music for the soundtrack.
In August it was reported [hollywoodreporter.com] that Deadpooldirector Tim Miller is to direct an adaptation of Neuromancer for Fox. I think some King Crimson music would go very well e.g. Level Five [youtube.com] as title music.
Pattern Recognition (Score:1)
In a slight departure from his sci-fi novels, I really like the plot and character development of Pattern Recognition.
I like all WIlliam Gibson novels. (Score:3)
I know the neuromancer and the bridge triology and like both. Perhaps the Bridge triology is a bit better because the scenarios described are more plausible, as is the character of Chevette in "Virtual Light".
Then again, in the neuromancer triology all three books where quite memorable, whereas Idoru was sort of meh IMHO.
In general, I'm not a SF fan (Score:2)
Uniformly brilliant (Score:2)
He has not made one dud book and if I was to choose one to be best I would say The Peripheral but I could change my mind in 2018.
Please keep writing Bill.
None (Score:4, Funny)
Ditto. (Score:2)
What a coincidence, I'm enjoying not knowing who the hell you are.
Heh. (Score:2)
What is your favorite William Gibson novel?
Who?
Actually, although I wouldn't have been able to place the author's name, I did consider reading Neuromancer when I came across it, many years back. Didn't do so, but I might pick it up, now that I've been reminded.
Mona Lisa Overdrive (Score:1)
"Unique writing style", that's a good one. How about "endless stream-of-consciousness tack-on sentences that span pages"?
Is today's fortune a coincidence? (Score:2)
Not badly dated? (Score:2)
"Three megabytes of hot RAM"
Burning Chrome (Score:1)
(atmospheric lead-in)
The sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Cyberpunk/comments/3s4xju/the_sky_above_the_port_was_the_color_of/ [reddit.com]
Neuromancer, hands down (Score:2)
Article reads as if Gibson has stopped writing (Score:2)
Because (Score:2)
Best description ever of a blue sky... (Score:2)
The opening line of Neuromancer: "The sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel." I mean, why not say the sky was a clear, bright, uniform blue?
