Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Books Sci-Fi Technology

Ask Slashdot: What Is Your Favorite William Gibson Novel? 79

Posted by BeauHD from the book-club dept.
dryriver writes: When I first read William Gibson's Neuromancer and then his other novels as a young man back in the 1990s, I was blown away by Gibson's work. Everything was so fresh and out of the ordinary in his books. The writing style. The technologies. The characters and character names. The plotlines. The locations. The future world he imagined. The Matrix. It was unlike anything I had read before. A window into the far future of humanity. I had great hopes over the years that some visionary film director would take a crack at creating film versions of Neuromancer, Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive . But that never happened. All sorts of big budget science fiction was produced for TV and the big screen since Neuromancer that never got anywhere near the brilliance of Gibson's future world. Gibson's world largely stayed on the printed page, and today very few people talk about Neuromancer, even though the world we live in, at times, appears headed in the exact direction Gibson described in his Sprawl trilogy. Why does hardly anybody talk about William Gibson anymore? His books describe a future that is much more technologically advanced than where we are in 2017, so it isn't like his future vision has become "badly dated." To get the conversation going, we rephrased dryriver's question... What is your favorite William Gibson novel?

Ask Slashdot: What Is Your Favorite William Gibson Novel? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: What Is Your Favorite William Gibson Novel?

Comments Filter:
  • As much as I like the genre, I think they are all bad.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Agreed. Gibson is extremely overrated.
      Or more specifically, he is the Stephenie Meyer of science fiction.
      It is a guilty pleasure for nerds but lacks literary value.

      Much of his writings can be summed up as "Throwing in whatever sound cool without considering a coherent world building or message."

      With that said, I found the Johnny Mnemonic movie enjoyable even if Gibson fans seems to hate it.
      It isn't that surprising they do by the way. Much of the 'coolness' factor in Gibsons writing comes from vagueness and

      • The Johnny Mnemonic movie wasn't bad, but they tried to make a full movie out of the script for a half hour episode of a series. JM was a short story, a good one, but none that would offer enough material to fill 100+ minutes of movie material, and it shows. Yes, they added some stuff but it was mostly filler, and while most of it did actually fit the world of Gibson's cyberpunk it felt tacked on and corny, like that cyber-priest.

        Plus Reeves can't act worth shit.

    • Can you elaborate why you think they are bad? If not, then why post at all?
  • What can I say. Don't know who he is, don't know what kind of books he writes, impossible to say which I like best.

  • Neuromancer (Score:3)

    by jonwil ( 467024 ) on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @03:16AM (#55347809)

    I wish someone would turn Neuromancer into a film, it would be far better than a lot of the garbage we get at the cinema these days.

    • Impossible. You can try, but I am certain you'll fail just like all others did. Try it yourself. Take the novel and turn it into a script. Then gauge just how long it really is and what run time you'd end up with. Not with the whole trilogy, just the first, just NM. You end up with a movie that runs 5 hours and you already left out half of what's important. Cut it more and what you end up with is a movie that makes no sense, explains no character, you will of course get a story out of it but in the end, nob

    • After watching Blade Runner 2049 this weekend I believe that Denis Villeneuve should give it a go.

    • Johnny Mnemonic [wikipedia.org] with Kaenu Reeves is kind of that :
      it's an adaptation of a Gibson's short story that introduce the universe and a few characters that Gibson will later use for its Sprawl trilogy.

    • There was a attempt to turn Neuromancer in to a movie around 1986/7: King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp reported [dgmlive.com] that he had started work on music for the soundtrack.

      In August it was reported [hollywoodreporter.com] that Deadpooldirector Tim Miller is to direct an adaptation of Neuromancer for Fox. I think some King Crimson music would go very well e.g. Level Five [youtube.com] as title music.

  • Pattern Recognition (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    In a slight departure from his sci-fi novels, I really like the plot and character development of Pattern Recognition.

  • I like all WIlliam Gibson novels. (Score:3)

    by Qbertino ( 265505 ) <moiraNO@SPAMmodparlor.com> on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @03:28AM (#55347835)

    I know the neuromancer and the bridge triology and like both. Perhaps the Bridge triology is a bit better because the scenarios described are more plausible, as is the character of Chevette in "Virtual Light".
    Then again, in the neuromancer triology all three books where quite memorable, whereas Idoru was sort of meh IMHO.

  • But Neuromancer is one of my favorite books,

  • He has not made one dud book and if I was to choose one to be best I would say The Peripheral but I could change my mind in 2018.

    Please keep writing Bill.

  • None (Score:4, Funny)

    by Bruce Perens ( 3872 ) <bruce@perens.com> on Wednesday October 11, 2017 @03:46AM (#55347879) Homepage Journal
    I am really enjoying not reading a William Gibson novel right now. Thus, my favorite is None. I hope to continue to enjoy not reading William Gibson for a while. He is indeed one of my favorite authors for not reading.
    • And by the way, I hope to enjoy not reading Walter Jon Williams for some time after I'm done with Quillifer.
    • Also, I'd like to throw in Phillip K. Dick into the same mix. I recently read some of his books for the first time and I'm amazed how much the state of the art in Sci-Fi has advanced since the time of trashy novels.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What a coincidence, I'm enjoying not knowing who the hell you are.

    • Many of us enjoy not reading your drivel. Anything you can do to help with that would be greatly appreciated. Jealous much?

  • What is your favorite William Gibson novel?

    Who?
    Actually, although I wouldn't have been able to place the author's name, I did consider reading Neuromancer when I came across it, many years back. Didn't do so, but I might pick it up, now that I've been reminded.

  • Mona Lisa Overdrive is my second favourite book of all time (after Lord of the Rings.) He's the only author I haven't read my daughter because I want her to read him herself when she's old enough to appreciate his unique writing style.
  • At the bottom of the page I see today's fortune is ""The Street finds its own uses for technology." -- William Gibson" which sounds too perfect of a coincidence.

  • "Three megabytes of hot RAM"

  • Burning Chrome
    (atmospheric lead-in)
    The sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel.
    https://www.reddit.com/r/Cyberpunk/comments/3s4xju/the_sky_above_the_port_was_the_color_of/ [reddit.com]
  • This was the book that opened my eyes to reading novels in the language they were written in. "The sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel" just doesn't translate that well...
  • Neuromancer will always be a standout piece of speculative fiction and iâ(TM)ll always love it. His newer works are probably âoebetterâ and more nuanced. The wilder dystopias traded for something far more familiar (but still dysfunctional in their own ways). Pattern Recognition is great and a roughly contemporary story. The Peripheral a good mix of both (though perhaps an increasingly uncomfortable one given what has happened in the world since it was written). Not sure I particularly wan
  • The real world tech we have satisfies his vision. It was interesting before the tech we have today. If someone projects the automobile, it is interesting. If the automobile surrounds us, it isn't.

  • The opening line of Neuromancer: "The sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel." I mean, why not say the sky was a clear, bright, uniform blue? :-P

Slashdot Top Deals

Practical people would be more practical if they would take a little more time for dreaming. -- J. P. McEvoy

Close