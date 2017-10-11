Ask Slashdot: What Is Your Favorite William Gibson Novel? 18
dryriver writes: When I first read William Gibson's Neuromancer and then his other novels as a young man back in the 1990s, I was blown away by Gibson's work. Everything was so fresh and out of the ordinary in his books. The writing style. The technologies. The characters and character names. The plotlines. The locations. The future world he imagined. The Matrix. It was unlike anything I had read before. A window into the far future of humanity. I had great hopes over the years that some visionary film director would take a crack at creating film versions of Neuromancer, Count Zero and Mona Lisa Overdrive . But that never happened. All sorts of big budget science fiction was produced for TV and the big screen since Neuromancer that never got anywhere near the brilliance of Gibson's future world. Gibson's world largely stayed on the printed page, and today very few people talk about Neuromancer, even though the world we live in, at times, appears headed in the exact direction Gibson described in his Sprawl trilogy. Why does hardly anybody talk about William Gibson anymore? His books describe a future that is much more technologically advanced than where we are in 2017, so it isn't like his future vision has become "badly dated." To get the conversation going, we rephrased dryriver's question... What is your favorite William Gibson novel?
The one he has not written (Score:2)
Never heard of him before. (Score:3)
Who? (Score:1)
Who tf is William Gibson?
Neuromancer (Score:2)
I wish someone would turn Neuromancer into a film, it would be far better than a lot of the garbage we get at the cinema these days.
I like all WIlliam Gibson novels. (Score:2)
I know the neuromancer and the bridge triology and like both. Perhaps the Bridge triology is a bit better because the scenarios described are more plausible, as is the character of Chevette in "Virtual Light".
Then again, in the neuromancer triology all three books where quite memorable, whereas Idoru was sort of meh IMHO.
In general, I'm not a SF fan (Score:2)
Uniformly brilliant (Score:2)
He has not made one dud book and if I was to choose one to be best I would say The Peripheral but I could change my mind in 2018.
Please keep writing Bill.