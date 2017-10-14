Ask Slashdot: How Can You Apply For A Job When Your Code Samples Suck? 110
An anonymous Slashdot reader ran into a problem when looking for a new employer: Most ask for links to "recent work" but the reason I'm leaving my current job is because this company doesn't produce good code. After years of trying to force them to change, they have refused to change any of their poor practices, because the CTO is a narcissist and doesn't recognize that so much is wrong. I have written good code for this company. The problem is it is mostly back-end code where I was afforded some freedom, but the front-end is still a complete mess that doesn't reflect any coherent coding practice whatsoever...
I am giving up on fixing this company but finding it hard to exemplify my work when it is hidden behind some of the worst front-end code I have ever seen. Most job applications ask for links to live code, not for code samples (which I would more easily be able to supply). Some of the websites look okay on the surface, but are one right click -> inspect element away from giving away the mess; most of the projects require a username and password to login as well but account registration is not open. So how do I reference my recent work when all of my recent work is embarrassing on the front-end?
The original submission's title asked what to use for work samples "when the CTO has butchered all my work." Any suggestions? Leave your best thoughts in the comments. How can you apply for a job when your code samples suck?
I am giving up on fixing this company but finding it hard to exemplify my work when it is hidden behind some of the worst front-end code I have ever seen. Most job applications ask for links to live code, not for code samples (which I would more easily be able to supply). Some of the websites look okay on the surface, but are one right click -> inspect element away from giving away the mess; most of the projects require a username and password to login as well but account registration is not open. So how do I reference my recent work when all of my recent work is embarrassing on the front-end?
The original submission's title asked what to use for work samples "when the CTO has butchered all my work." Any suggestions? Leave your best thoughts in the comments. How can you apply for a job when your code samples suck?
Re: (Score:2)
Who's Chris
WE'RE ALL CHRIS
Maybe it's just you.. (Score:1)
Think hard about that for a second. First post!
Share the backend code? (Score:1)
Re:Share the backend code? (Score:5, Insightful)
If a job candidate walked in and handed me proprietary backend code from his current employer, you can pretty much be guaranteed that he wouldn’t be getting the job. Aside from the obvious legal concerns, how could we be expected to trust that he wouldn’t do the same thing later with our code?
Re: (Score:2)
If you are a contractor then they don't own your code. Even as an employee you still own the moral right to your code.
Sure, if a candidate handed me thousands of lines of proprietary code and said 'here ya go' that would be a problem but no one is going to chuck a cow about 50 lines of non specific code he'd anonymized to demonstrates a grasp of the language, it's not like he is handing over the plans to the death star.
Having said that, it's not a very classy move. He should be showing better preparati
Re: (Score:2)
Even as an employee you still own the moral right to your code.
Are you a former Uber employee?
Re: (Score:2)
If you're looking for how well they architecture something or solve non-trivial problems, you might need more than 50 lines.
Indeed. I hire people, and I am looking for way more than 50 lines. At least 500 lines. It should be a non-trivial complete program that does something interesting. It is fine if it is something you wrote for a hobby project on your own time. In fact, it is BETTER if it is hobby code, since that indicates passion and a love of coding.
The first question I will ask is "Explain what this program does." I expect you to walk me through it, explaining as you go. It is surprising how many candidates can't d
Re: (Score:2)
Listen to Bill. A good employer (one you'd actually want to work for) will look deeper than a front end. They will understand that good programmers often get buried on horrible teams or departments. Explain the situation and explain your code. Show off your understanding and the depth of your commitment to the craft.
And good luck.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I've written so much code "for me" and for my reuse, this person just leaves me scratching my head. He's written no library work? I'm 40 and I was writing components to reuse back in the 10th grade and started programming in the 4th grade. This person has no excuse for his lack of code.
Precisely, especially if can zero in on what they want you to do. I've got design patterns demonstrated in several languages, like strategy and control in a java script implementation of application controller for front-end stuff because, by all means show them stuff, but you don't want to give them too much as it might be jerks just trying to raid code samples for ideas with no intention of hiring.
Re: (Score:2)
I've written so much code "for me" and for my reuse, this person just leaves me scratching my head. He's written no library work?
Indeed. I have over 200MB of code that I have written over the years that is mine. I reuse it in nearly every project. Need to do file sync with UDP? I got it. Need an RS-232 module in Verilog? I got that too. Nobody can say I don't own it, because I do a periodic public timestamp.
To timestamp your work, just create a zip or tgz file of all your stuff, and then do a SHA-256 hash of the file. Post the hash in a public place, such as Facebook, or mail it to yourself or someone else via Gmail or other
Re: (Score:2)
If you are a contractor then they don't own your code.
That depends on the contract. Every time I've done contract work, I've signed a "work for hire" agreement, which means the client owns the code I produce. It would be pretty crazy for the client not to require this, in my opinion.
Even as an employee you still own the moral right to your code.
Say what? How do you figure that?
Re: (Score:2)
If you're a contractor, being paid for time, you don't usually own anything you produce while you're being paid, it will be in your contract.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If a job candidate walked in and handed me proprietary backend code from his current employer, you can pretty much be guaranteed that he wouldn't be getting the job.
This.
I've had candidates do that before, but it's rare. (That I could tell -- obviously, it's not always possible to tell). When it's happened, I've asked for the written release from the employer saying that they are allowed to share the code. If they have one, that makes them even more appealing. If they don't, they aren't getting the job.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing says you can't share that.
Nothing except copyright law and the NDA he signed at his current job.
Re: (Score:2)
Which means that you should contribute to open source projects now and then just to leave some traces of your worth.
Or even develop some demonstration application that you can show. Doesn't really matter what.
Re: (Score:2)
More importantly, you're not trying to walk the edges of copyright law here; you're trying to impress the next guy who's going to give you access to their codebase.
What about when your old job owns the code? (Score:3)
And therefore taking it with you would be illegal?
Re: (Score:1)
And therefore taking it with you would be illegal?
And so is jaywalking, buying beer at 20 years old in the USA, and many other stupid things as shown here https://www.rd.com/funny-stuff... [rd.com] . Big fucking deal. Civil disobedience, man. Think of it this way: 1) You won't get caught. The company interviewing you most certainly won't tell the other company that you shared code, and as long as you just show it to the interviewer on your own machine (not give them a file with the code) it won't escape into the wild, so you have nothing to worry about. 2) True
Re: (Score:2)
If a job applicant came into my office with another company's work product on their laptop (and I knew/they told me it was something they weren't supposed to have) two things would happen.. 1) I would make sure they understood that I wouldn't be hiring them because I couldn't possibly trust them not to do the same thing to me and 2) I would let management at the other company know.
Re: (Score:2)
Would you fail to turn in a thief because they might get in trouble if you did?
Re: (Score:2)
I would let management at the other company know.
I certainly wouldn't hire such an applicant (and would tell the applicant why), but whether or not I let the other company know depends on how sensitive the code appears to be. If it's just mundane stuff, I probably wouldn't bother. If it's clearly the sort of code I wouldn't want being shown around if it were mine, I probably would.
Re: (Score:2)
Point number one is sound and logical practice. Point number two is just silly. You competitor has bad unreliable programmers, yeah, yahoo (heh, heh), yippee kiyay mother flocker. I would also write non-negative references for employees you are trying to unload on competitors. I would also use surreptitious methods to direct crappy customers to competitors and If I could catch out a competitors fraud or criminal practices I would report it to the authorities. I would ower zero loyalty to opposing companies,
Re: (Score:2)
Think of it this way:
1) You won't get caught. The company interviewing you most certainly won't tell the other company that you shared code, and as long as you just show it to the interviewer on your own machine (not give them a file with the code) it won't escape into the wild, so you have nothing to worry about.
2) True, the company you are interviewing for many get a few ideas from what you showed them. But regardless, they would have to code it themselves (see point 1), and secondly, if the original company had management issues like that, it's almost their karma for treating their employees like that (should have trusted them more, in which case they would have stayed and not shared code).
You are the worst possible kind of candidate for a job in IT. No ethics, no pride, no class. Those are not things you can learn, you were simply born with a few missing parts.
You don't belong in IT but you probably have a future in used cars sales or marketing. Time to pivot, my friend, otherwise it won't be long before your name circulates on the informal do-no-hire network.
Re: (Score:2)
write your own samples (Score:1, Insightful)
Generally, code that you wrote for pay does not belong to you, so you won't be able to submit it as a code sample anyway. So write some open source software, and write it as well as you are able. Then you can submit that.
Re: (Score:2)
Generally, code that you wrote for pay does not belong to you, so you won't be able to submit it as a code sample anyway. So write some open source software, and write it as well as you are able. Then you can submit that.
exactly, unless you have explicit permission to share and show that code from work it aint yours to show to a new prospective employer. If you need code then contribute to a open source project or write something at home that demonstrates your good coding practises. I have moved out of coding now but when I did I always demonstrated home projects as I don't have the right to keep let alone show code I wrote for other employers.
Re: (Score:2)
It's also distributing copyrighted material
Re: (Score:1)
The best way is to contribute to an open source project (or create one) where you benefit from a team of quality developers, good coding standards, appropriate unit tests, etc. Being able to contribute on a team of quality developers is a different think then writing some good sample code that doesn't do anything or serve much purpose other than as boilerplate sample code
Re: (Score:2)
I'd recommend contributing to the Rust programming language project. It is one of the friendliest and most welcoming open source communities I've ever dealt with. Their code of conduct helps ensure it stays a friendly and welcoming project, too. Plus you'll get to collaborate with some of the most talented programmers to have ever lived. Rust is one of those open source projects that can change your life in excellent ways.
What about systemd, the high-quality init system that powers most of today's servers, as indicates the name of its website (freedesktop.org)
Re: (Score:2)
Came to say this.
1. Your company's code is your company's code. You don't get to hand it out.
2. What would be the point of showing them a page with a bunch of code written by some else?
Write your own code... an API, a full (simple) app, whatever. Document it well, attribute any help from others, put it on Github, host it somewhere like AWS, Google Cloud, or Heroku if you want 'live code'.
When all you have is a hammer (Score:2)
When the only tool you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
What would you think of a handyman whose answer to everything is "use a ball-peen hammer"? You might notice that's the only tool he has, a ball peen hammer. No screwdriver, no wrench, just a ball peen hammer.
Rust is like a ball peen hammer. There are a few jobs for which Rust is the right tool. For 98% of programming needs, another common tool is clearly a better fit. The limited memory safety Rust fanbois are so proud of is also true
Ignore them (Score:5, Insightful)
Most job applications ask for links to live code
In nearly all companies, what you wrote as part of employment is owned by the company. So asking for live code from job applicants is no different from asking for trade secrets, and there should only be one respond:
"It is both against my ethics and my employment contract to show any of my employer's code to you, but I can tell you my code is being used in production capacity in my employer servicing business function X, Y and Z. I am happy to provide codes which I do own so you can judge the quality of my work."
Essentially, you ignore the unreasonable requests and provide a reasonable alternative. Any company that rejected you for that, you wouldn't want to work there anyway, who knows what further unreasonable/unethical request you would get if they became your boss.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, the only correct response is to hang up the phone.
Employers might ask you if you have any open source code on GitHub or something, but beyond that, no legitimate employer should ask for examples of recent code unless you're a new college hire, for precisely this reason. Forget about whether they would still hire you if you say no. Any employer that even asks should be immediately disqualified from consideration.
Ethics Question to be Respectfully Answered (Score:2)
dgatwood,
I could see an employer asking this question as a way to ascertain what the applicant's moral character is.
I thought the response by khchung was perfectly worded - you're not going to violate any laws or ethics by providing a previous employer's intellectual property. But, you're happy to provide samples of your own work that you have created on your own.
If a programmer can't provide code they've written on their own, I would tend to doubt their skills in exactly the same way I would doubt the ski
Re: (Score:2)
I haven't kept a practice log since I was in elementary school, and I don't know very many musicians that do. That doesn't mean we don't practice. That said, I'm assuming your intended poi
Re: (Score:2)
I wouldn't hire you without seeing code licensed under an appropriate free software license. I would never hire a proprietary software developer period. You people make me sick. Isn't being paid for your work sufficient? Nothing my company produces will ever be proprietary.
"Donnie, is that you? Your chicken pot pie is getting cold."
- Your mom, calling from upstairs
Re: (Score:2)
That's why one should build "live code" outside a normal work environment.
Perhaps you wrote a bandwagon incremental game on your spare time. If you have that game on any public-play website, it counts as live, and you can demonstrate your work.
Not so fast (Score:2)
I work for a respectable company and all our code is Apache licensed (open source) and publicly available. Anyone can see my code.
Let's not jump to conclusions and assume that OP is breaking the law.
That said, my advice to OP is to contribute code constantly to open source and free software projects. This is very impressive to employers for various reasons: 1) it displays your passion-driven, good quality code, in projects that you yourself chose, 2) it shows your delight in code itself, rather than pro
Re: (Score:2)
Chef/Puppet
2010 called, they want their unreliable, kludgy alternatives to Ansible back.
Re: (Score:2)
You want a pull, image-based deployment strategy? Docker.
You want a push, idempotent playbook deployment strategy? Ansible.
You want something heavy that requires a client on each machine, and that requires a central database that poorly scales and that easily gets out of sync? Chef/Puppet.
Of course if you've learned your Devops skills in 2010 and can't be bothered to upgrade yourself, feel free to stick with Chef or Puppet. Or why not Microsoft SCCM or IBM Maximo while you're looking at obsolete junk?
Create the "Not a Hotdog" App (Score:2)
Lots of good points about the possible legal issues of pointing to your existing/previous employer's code from the perspective that a) you don't own the code, b) your disparaging a company's product (which you may not be allowed to do because of past employment agreements) and c) I'm not really sure that you can easily prove that you wrote it in the first place.
Instead, if you think you're a Hotel Sierra coder, create a relatively simple app - it doesn't have to be brilliant in concept but use it as an oppo
It's not avaliable! (Score:3)
Simple answer: you can't legally share your code.
If they balk, tell them they are being unprofessional.
In 32 years I've never been asked to provide code. Good thing with the number of NDA's I've signed.
If they're asking you to write a code sample, that's a different story. Make something up.
Rate a musician based on his band? (Score:2)
This is a re-iteration of a reply elsewhere in this thread.
I think a reasonable analog would be in terms of musicians - would you hire a musician based on the work of the band they were in or would you want them to audition for you?
The obvious example would be if you were hiring a musician based on them being an ex-Beatle would you be as happy with a Ringo as a John, Paul or George? How would you feel if you got George based on what you heard in the albums and later found out that Eric Clapton played some
Re: (Score:2)
if you were hiring a musician based on them being an ex-Beatle would you be as happy with a Ringo as a John, Paul or George?
Trick question. Do you mean the real Paul McCartney, or the guy they hired to impersonate him after his death and who turned out to be immensely more talented than the real Paul?
Have a hobby project (Score:2)
Code samples don't have to be from your job. Have a hobby programming project, and use that for your code samples.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps you should stop hiring them off a street corner.
Give anecdotes (Score:2)
You don't have code samples, but what you do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills you have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make you a nightmare for bugs in other peoples convoluted code...
Few people get a clean environment in which to create pristine code from scratch, be proud of how you have shone a light into some dark places, made things work where others couldn't find the problem and made the world a better place one line of code at a time
Oh, and for sure write some of your ow
Useful, Secure, Familiar (Score:2)
1) Write code that solves a problem. In your job, you must have thought a few times, "Someone should write code to that does such-and-such." Ok, for your project, write that code. The interviewer will be more interested in your code, if they want to use it themselves.
2) Make sure that your code is secure. Don't tell the interviewer, "This code assumes that the input data has previously been checked." No - your code should check the input, and reject any bad input.
3) Before the interview, make sure that you'