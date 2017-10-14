Ask Slashdot: How Can You Apply For A Job When Your Code Samples Suck? 34
An anonymous Slashdot reader ran into a problem when looking for a new employer: Most ask for links to "recent work" but the reason I'm leaving my current job is because this company doesn't produce good code. After years of trying to force them to change, they have refused to change any of their poor practices, because the CTO is a narcissist and doesn't recognize that so much is wrong. I have written good code for this company. The problem is it is mostly back-end code where I was afforded some freedom, but the front-end is still a complete mess that doesn't reflect any coherent coding practice whatsoever...
I am giving up on fixing this company but finding it hard to exemplify my work when it is hidden behind some of the worst front-end code I have ever seen. Most job applications ask for links to live code, not for code samples (which I would more easily be able to supply). Some of the websites look okay on the surface, but are one right click -> inspect element away from giving away the mess; most of the projects require a username and password to login as well but account registration is not open. So how do I reference my recent work when all of my recent work is embarrassing on the front-end?
The original submission's title asked what to use for work samples "when the CTO has butchered all my work." Any suggestions? Leave your best thoughts in the comments. How can you apply for a job when your code samples suck?
Share the backend code? (Score:1)
Re:Share the backend code? (Score:5, Insightful)
If a job candidate walked in and handed me proprietary backend code from his current employer, you can pretty much be guaranteed that he wouldn’t be getting the job. Aside from the obvious legal concerns, how could we be expected to trust that he wouldn’t do the same thing later with our code?
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing says you can't share that.
Nothing except copyright law and the NDA he signed at his current job.
What about when your old job owns the code? (Score:3)
And therefore taking it with you would be illegal?
Re: (Score:1)
And therefore taking it with you would be illegal?
And so is jaywalking, buying beer at 20 years old in the USA, and many other stupid things as shown here https://www.rd.com/funny-stuff... [rd.com] . Big fucking deal. Civil disobedience, man. Think of it this way: 1) You won't get caught. The company interviewing you most certainly won't tell the other company that you shared code, and as long as you just show it to the interviewer on your own machine (not give them a file with the code) it won't escape into the wild, so you have nothing to worry about. 2) True
Re: (Score:2)
If a job applicant came into my office with another company's work product on their laptop (and I knew/they told me it was something they weren't supposed to have) two things would happen.. 1) I would make sure they understood that I wouldn't be hiring them because I couldn't possibly trust them not to do the same thing to me and 2) I would let management at the other company know.
write your own samples (Score:1, Insightful)
Generally, code that you wrote for pay does not belong to you, so you won't be able to submit it as a code sample anyway. So write some open source software, and write it as well as you are able. Then you can submit that.
Re: (Score:2)
Generally, code that you wrote for pay does not belong to you, so you won't be able to submit it as a code sample anyway. So write some open source software, and write it as well as you are able. Then you can submit that.
exactly, unless you have explicit permission to share and show that code from work it aint yours to show to a new prospective employer. If you need code then contribute to a open source project or write something at home that demonstrates your good coding practises. I have moved out of coding now but when I did I always demonstrated home projects as I don't have the right to keep let alone show code I wrote for other employers.
Re: (Score:1)
The best way is to contribute to an open source project (or create one) where you benefit from a team of quality developers, good coding standards, appropriate unit tests, etc. Being able to contribute on a team of quality developers is a different think then writing some good sample code that doesn't do anything or serve much purpose other than as boilerplate sample code
Re: (Score:2)
Came to say this.
1. Your company's code is your company's code. You don't get to hand it out.
2. What would be the point of showing them a page with a bunch of code written by some else?
Write your own code... an API, a full (simple) app, whatever. Document it well, attribute any help from others, put it on Github, host it somewhere like AWS, Google Cloud, or Heroku if you want 'live code'.
Ignore them (Score:5, Insightful)
Most job applications ask for links to live code
In nearly all companies, what you wrote as part of employment is owned by the company. So asking for live code from job applicants is no different from asking for trade secrets, and there should only be one respond:
"It is both against my ethics and my employment contract to show any of my employer's code to you, but I can tell you my code is being used in production capacity in my employer servicing business function X, Y and Z. I am happy to provide codes which I do own so you can judge the quality of my work."
Essentially, you ignore the unreasonable requests and provide a reasonable alternative. Any company that rejected you for that, you wouldn't want to work there anyway, who knows what further unreasonable/unethical request you would get if they became your boss.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the only correct response is to hang up the phone.
Employers might ask you if you have any open source code on GitHub or something, but beyond that, no legitimate employer should ask for examples of recent code unless you're a new college hire, for precisely this reason. Forget about whether they would still hire you if you say no. Any employer that even asks should be immediately disqualified from consideration.
Ethics Question to be Respectfully Answered (Score:2)
dgatwood,
I could see an employer asking this question as a way to ascertain what the applicant's moral character is.
I thought the response by khchung was perfectly worded - you're not going to violate any laws or ethics by providing a previous employer's intellectual property. But, you're happy to provide samples of your own work that you have created on your own.
If a programmer can't provide code they've written on their own, I would tend to doubt their skills in exactly the same way I would doubt the ski
Re: (Score:2)
That's why one should build "live code" outside a normal work environment.
Perhaps you wrote a bandwagon incremental game on your spare time. If you have that game on any public-play website, it counts as live, and you can demonstrate your work.
Create the "Not a Hotdog" App (Score:2)
Lots of good points about the possible legal issues of pointing to your existing/previous employer's code from the perspective that a) you don't own the code, b) your disparaging a company's product (which you may not be allowed to do because of past employment agreements) and c) I'm not really sure that you can easily prove that you wrote it in the first place.
Instead, if you think you're a Hotel Sierra coder, create a relatively simple app - it doesn't have to be brilliant in concept but use it as an oppo