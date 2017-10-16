Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Hard Truths IT Must Learn To Accept? (cio.com) 66
snydeq writes: "The rise of shadow IT, shortcomings in the cloud, security breaches -- IT leadership is all about navigating hurdles and deficiencies, and learning to adapt to inevitable setbacks," writes Dan Tynan in an article on six hard truths IT must learn to accept. "It can be hard to admit that you've lost control over how your organization deploys technology, or that your network is porous and your code poorly written. Or no matter how much bandwidth you've budgeted for, it never quite seems to be enough, and that despite its bright promise, the cloud isn't the best solution for everything." What are some hard truths your organization has been dealing with? Tynan writes about how the idea of engineering teams sticking a server in a closet and using it to run their own skunkworks has become more open; how an organization can't do everything in the cloud, contrasting the 40 percent of CIOs surveyed by Gartner six years ago who believed they'd be running most of their IT operations in the cloud by now; and how your organization should assume from the get-go that your environment has already been compromised and design a security plan around that. Can you think of any other hard truths IT must learn to accept?
The Cloud is your enemy. (Score:2, Insightful)
The Cloud is your enemy. Fire anyone who offers a "cloud" solution before offering an in-house solution, because I can guarantee you that "cloud" services are only half as efficient as running the hardware in-house. The question really is where do you want your data to be.
If you have privacy concerns (eg credit cards), then machines dealing with credit cards should be co-located in a high-security data center that you know who has physical access to it. If you are simply serving cat videos, then cloud-away,
But then give a bunch of examples where the cloud is actually better than in-house - eg:
* If you are simply serving cat videos, then cloud-away
* it is cheaper to borrow the CPU power of 500 computers for one day than it is to buy two computers and have them take one year.
Fact is, buying computer services off other p
I would argue the opposite, especially if you are a small company.
You probably can't afford a team of security experts, or have any control on who accesses the data center where your machines are. Large, reputable cloud companies can.
This exactly. I work with a midsized non-profit (roughly $3,000,000/year revenues), and we didn't do credit cards for years because we didn't have the ability (or desire) to have to deal with the security hassles associated with them. We finally found a good partner/vendor and were able to outsource the credit card portion of our online operations to them, and with the long delayed arrival of proper EMV terminals in the US, we can finally handle them on-site without having to take absurd security precaution
The idea of the cloud should be hardware and OS virtualization. Where it's physically put should be secondary. In other words, cloud should not be about "outside" versus "inside" an organization, but rather "we can move it as needed, both inside and outside".
That would be about better standards, not dragging apps out of the building and hosting them at Big Conglomerate, Inc. The problem is such is less profitable for Big Conglomerate, Inc. They know having you by the balls is more profitable and that's the
Answer (Score:2, Insightful)
>> What Are Some Hard Truths IT Must Learn To Accept?
...that IT is not engineering, and that engineering is not IT.
There is nothing wrong with the tag (Score:2)
in HTML. There. I said it.
IT is out, DevOps is in (Score:2)
Is that all that is? I have long been struggling to figure out what the heck that trendilicious phrase meant. Thank you.
If it aint' broke (Score:3)
Then don't fix it. Seriously if something has been working fine for years, don't meddle with it.
I have to disagree. You have to move with the technology, if you don't then you'll be caught when support ends.
Support always ends.
Products change. Companies change focus. Executives decide to leave markets that aren't profitable anymore.
Any one of those and you're SOL if all you care about is "ain't broke".
What needs to change? That attitude. The world is always coming up with new fools and new ways to break things. If you aren't on the lookout for ways to keep protected and to keep pace with how and why t
But if you don't understand why it works, then it may fail in a mysterious way at the worst possible time.
"Working" doesn't mean it's secure and maintained. E.g. Equifax didn't replace one of their ad tracking scripts and as a result were delivering malware when the company serving it went bust and forfeited their domains.
People matter most, and there aren't enough (Score:2)
The single biggest predictor of project success/failure is the quality of the people involved [brucefwebster.com].
However, most firms are bad at recruiting and maintaining top-quality people. Often, they chase the best ones away, resulting in the Dead Sea Effect. [brucefwebster.com]
Finally, "In starting a new software program, all the important mistakes are made on the first day." (The Art of Systems Architecting, Maier & Rechtin).
..bruce..
Off the top of my head (Score:2)
You're overpaying programmers for the shitty code they produce.
With each iteration, operating systems become less usable and user friendly.
The "cloud" is only as good as your connection or the bad software behind it (see above).
Overpriced hardware cannot compensate for poor software (see above).
Voice recognition is not the be all and end all.
Broadband speeds and pricing in the U.S. will always be behind the rest of the industrialized nations until there is competition.
Your definition of 24/7 uptime is vastl
The world is messy (Score:1)
Now when I see thing like the blockchain I
The humanities - ethnography, sociology, philosophy - have valuable insights to offer into the complexities of human society.
Now when I see thing like the blockchain I see projections of ideology, and very little real understanding of the complexities of politics, ethics and social norms.
Reading that another way: You need to understand the social interactions and interpersonal relationships involved with the current process before you can re-engineer it. That guy with the overflowing in-basket through which paperwork barely flows. And what the hell does he contribute to the work process anyway? What exactly is the value of his 'APPROVED' or 'DENIED' stamp? Answer: He's the division head's golfing buddy. And if you really researched the sociological reasons for his existence, you'd understan
VocTech is the future. (Score:2)
IT going forward doesn't need a dozen people with BS degrees. When you're building a house you only need so many civil engineers and architects. At some point you need a fleet of plumbers, electricians and general contractors. Some people insist that a BS is required so management finds the cheapest BS they can. For 10% of my job I would love to hire a 17-18 year old apprentice and just train them in the hands on tools.
I don't need a BS. I don't need an Indian. I just need someone thirsty and willing to le
Programmer time isn't fungible. (Score:2)
Software engineering cannot be squeezed into formulas for plugging and chugging.
"What are some" (Score:1)
The most banal, junior school/Jeopardy linguistic construct ever.
E.g. "What are some hard truths your organization has been dealing with?"
You could say
"What hard truths has your organization been dealing with?"
Or, imagining the set of hard truths being finite, you could even say "Which...".
Fred Brooks knows (Score:2)
Forgot a few (Score:2)
While there are a lot of problems with the way IT is done in companies today, my experience has been that the companies who pay the least for IT (as
Your Way Doesn't Matter (Score:2)
We are blue collar workers (Score:3)
If you don't work for a tech company, you are a blue collar worker not a white collar worker.
Even if you do work for a tech company, if you are not a manager or a high level designer, you are a blue collar worker.
Basically, we are more like plumbers than doctors.
We really should unionize.
Agile is bullshit (Score:2, Insightful)
1) Agile is bullshit
2) You do not need to have meetings every day
3) Standing up for a meeting is utterly ridiculous
4) Iteration Managers are a very poor replacement for Project Managers
5) Scrum Masters are a crock. You should not hire these people
6) Kanban is a bullshit methodology
7) Hotdesking sucks. Treat your staff well and give them their own desk.
codebase is more important functionality (Score:2)
You could have a hideous frankensystem that grants golden penis wishes and you will go bankrupt trying to maintain it if you don't let those two skinny guys and that fat guy convert it to Rails, then Angular, then React every 6 months.
People are expensive (Score:2)
Throw it away, Reboot it, Buy that software, Replace that finicky ___. Don't be the "hero" who spends 3 days debugging something which can be replaced for $500.
Microservice Hype (Score:2)
You mean convert all your API's into JSON calls and spin up gajillion web services? Why? That increases complexity. Native-app-language-to-native-app-language is much easier than app-language-to-JSON-back-to-native-app-language.
Can't cloud do monolith? If not, what's stopping it? The performance bottleneck usually is and should be the database anyhow for must CRUD
Can use anything, doesn't have to be JSON. Any network protocol will do.
And you don't have to use micro services. You certainly can run a monolith. But with "the cloud" you now gain the ability to spin up as many servers as you want and spin them down too. So it enables micro services as an option.
And that option has interesting benefits. It does increase complexity (drastically), but for that cost you get a decent bit. The ab
Perhaps we are using different definitions of "microservices". I'd like to see a practical example/scenario for a typical application at a typical company.
For example, let's say you have 75 satellite offices and each office has to submit sales goals and budget estimates each month, along with actual values for prior months, and related reports and charts comparing months and offices. (Doing it with mass spreadsheets has proven too messy to coordinate.)
How are custom microservices likely to help here?
Three hard truths (Score:2)
1. The whipped cream in the bathroom is not whipped cream.
2. We cannot escape ourselves.
3. And sometimes, the cat door... is closed.
Some things to learn (Score:1)
1. State actors never have your own best interests at heart.
2. Frat tech boys will always get their feelings hurt. And whine whenever they aren't winning massively.
3. Comment your code. Always. And stick to naming conventions, it saves a lot of time - for you, and for others.
4. Low cost index mutual funds and ETFs will always outperform actively managed stock and bond funds. Property will always outperform all of these in areas of high population and job growth. You can't take it with you, so don't buy a ho