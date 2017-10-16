Ask Slashdot: What Are Some Hard Truths IT Must Learn To Accept? (cio.com) 18
snydeq writes: "The rise of shadow IT, shortcomings in the cloud, security breaches -- IT leadership is all about navigating hurdles and deficiencies, and learning to adapt to inevitable setbacks," writes Dan Tynan in an article on six hard truths IT must learn to accept. "It can be hard to admit that you've lost control over how your organization deploys technology, or that your network is porous and your code poorly written. Or no matter how much bandwidth you've budgeted for, it never quite seems to be enough, and that despite its bright promise, the cloud isn't the best solution for everything." What are some hard truths your organization has been dealing with? Tynan writes about how the idea of engineering teams sticking a server in a closet and using it to run their own skunkworks has become more open; how an organization can't do everything in the cloud, contrasting the 40 percent of CIOs surveyed by Gartner six years ago who believed they'd be running most of their IT operations in the cloud by now; and how your organization should assume from the get-go that your environment has already been compromised and design a security plan around that. Can you think of any other hard truths IT must learn to accept?
The Cloud is your enemy. (Score:1)
The Cloud is your enemy. Fire anyone who offers a "cloud" solution before offering an in-house solution, because I can guarantee you that "cloud" services are only half as efficient as running the hardware in-house. The question really is where do you want your data to be.
If you have privacy concerns (eg credit cards), then machines dealing with credit cards should be co-located in a high-security data center that you know who has physical access to it. If you are simply serving cat videos, then cloud-away,
There is nothing wrong with the tag (Score:2)
in HTML. There. I said it.
IT is out, DevOps is in (Score:2)
If it aint' broke (Score:3)
Then don't fix it. Seriously if something has been working fine for years, don't meddle with it.
People matter most, and there aren't enough (Score:2)
The single biggest predictor of project success/failure is the quality of the people involved [brucefwebster.com].
However, most firms are bad at recruiting and maintaining top-quality people. Often, they chase the best ones away, resulting in the Dead Sea Effect. [brucefwebster.com]
Finally, "In starting a new software program, all the important mistakes are made on the first day." (The Art of Systems Architecting, Maier & Rechtin).
Off the top of my head (Score:2)
You're overpaying programmers for the shitty code they produce.
With each iteration, operating systems become less usable and user friendly.
The "cloud" is only as good as your connection or the bad software behind it (see above).
Overpriced hardware cannot compensate for poor software (see above).
Voice recognition is not the be all and end all.
Broadband speeds and pricing in the U.S. will always be behind the rest of the industrialized nations until there is competition.
The world is messy (Score:1)
VocTech is the future. (Score:2)
IT going forward doesn't need a dozen people with BS degrees. When you're building a house you only need so many civil engineers and architects. At some point you need a fleet of plumbers, electricians and general contractors. Some people insist that a BS is required so management finds the cheapest BS they can. For 10% of my job I would love to hire a 17-18 year old apprentice and just train them in the hands on tools.
Programmer time isn't fungible. (Score:2)
Software engineering cannot be squeezed into formulas for plugging and chugging.