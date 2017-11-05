Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Ask Slashdot: Should I Allow A 'Smart TV' To Connect To The Internet?

Posted by EditorDavid
Slashdot reader GovCheese has a question: I use Roku and also the client apps on my gaming consoles for Amazon and Netflix. But it seems less prudent to allow my television, a Samsung, to connect to the internet. My Phillips Blu-ray wants to connect also. But I'd rather not. Is it illogical to allow Roku and a console to connect to streaming services but prevent a "smart" television from doing so?
Slashdot reader gurps_npc argues there's a distinction between devices that need internet access and devices that want it, adding "Smart TVs overcharge in privacy invasion for the minimal advantages they offer."

Leave your own best answers in the comments. Should you let a smart TV connect to the internet?

  • Firmware updates (Score:3)

    by mdsharpe ( 1051460 ) on Sunday November 05, 2017 @06:54AM (#55492497)
    Pretty much the only reason I let my "smart" TV connect to the Internet is for firmware updates. Don't think I've had one in a while though now so assuming they've stopped being developed I may disconnect it soon.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ReneR ( 1057034 )
      yeah, well, unless it is like a Samsung "smart" tv were they constantly break things with the updates. my farther's one now even reboots every 25 minutes since one of the last updates, and it does not look like there will be another update coming. 2017 - when firmware updates are part of planned obsolescence, on the iOS side, likewise,

  • Blu-Ray yes, Smart TV no (Score:5, Informative)

    by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Sunday November 05, 2017 @06:59AM (#55492513) Homepage Journal

    The Blu-Ray player needs to connect to the internet for updates to be able to play the latest discs. The Smart TV does not, unless you are actually using its "smart" features.

    • The Blu-Ray player needs to connect to the internet for updates to be able to play the latest discs.

      That's a good argument for not having a Blu-Ray player, and for using your game console as your player. Frankly, Blu-Ray's hype far exceeds its delivery. Having compared DVD and Blu-Ray side by side, Blu-Ray's improvements are merely marginal at the best of times, and completely insignificant the rest of the time.

      • That's a good argument for not having a Blu-Ray player, and for using your game console as your player.

        Except the game consoles spy on you even more than the Blu-Ray player, and are both developed, produced and sold by sleazy corporations with the morals of bedbugs who have been known to distribute malware. (Microsoft is still distributing spyware, disguised as an Operating System.)

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by bn-7bc ( 909819 )
        Well I would dissagree with you there, having my blu-ray player hooked up to mu 7.1 sutrround I higlie apriciate the addition of High def audio (Dolby ma, Atmos etc)
    • I haven't connected my blu-ray player to the internet since I bought it.

  • Spying? (Score:3)

    by Gaygirlie ( 1657131 ) <gaygirlieNO@SPAMhotmail.com> on Sunday November 05, 2017 @07:02AM (#55492519) Homepage

    Didn't Samsung get caught for their TVs always listening to everything around them, with no permission asked? LG was caught snooping on all files and filenames on the network, if my memory serves. Then there were a couple of others whose names I've already forgotten..Heck, pretty much every TV-manufacturer has gotten caught with their pants down by this point. A Roku is somewhat of a different beasts, because it needs Internet for streaming. I would hazard a guess that they track whatever you do on the Roku-box itself, but may not go to the same lengths as TV-manufacturers do, when it comes to overall spying in general.

    Personally, I would rather give the TV a middle finger than any connectivity, whatsoever.

    • The Roku's do like to send data back to Roku's log servers.

      However, that's easily preventable. I use PiHole to blacklist their telemetry domains and it doesn't interfere with the normal operation of the box

  • Should you..... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    insert your cock into holes between bathroom stalls in any Miami club? Stupid question.

  • If your smartphone (modem firmware plus tons of closed source software) and x86 computer (IntelME, NIC firmware, closed source software) are connected to the Internet on a regular basis using the same network provider then you've already forfeited your privacy and security.

    So, the real question is how much additional data you'd like to share with third parties. I'm thinking your movies preferences hardly constitute something to worry about.

  • My LG is hardwired. I use its DLNA features but I also block it by MAC from sending any traffic out of the local RFC1918. This obviously isn't going to work if you use the TV's streaming features but for locally hosted content it's ideal.

    As for firmware updates, Samsung's recent brick debacle where it took a technician physically opening the case to get them back pretty much answers that question. The general rule for stuff held in programmable ROM is "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." I understand many w

  • Plex is my current go to, the smart TV roku etc do not need internet access (have to fake a bit of it to get some to use the network). If you want privacy you have to avoid cloud-based anything. I still put them on their own vlan.

  • Your TV and Roku are both closed source. You have no idea what either one are doing, so you might as well let etiher one do whatever they want.

  • Does connecting your TV to the internet brings you something?
    - Yes : connect it
    - No : don't
    It's that simple.

    And the fact that you connect a device to the internet (because it is useful for you to do so) doesn't mean you have to connect everything. It is not all or nothing. From a security/privacy perspective you want to keep your attack surface as small as possible, but it doesn't mean you need to completely wall yourself in unless you have more to hide than normal people.

  • I just recently bought a pair of 55in Samsung Smart TVs

    They each connected to the internet once for firmware updates, and were immediately disconnected afterwards. Unless there's a problem that requires me to update their firmware again, they won't ever be connected again.

    All of the apps that the TV offers are already present on my Roku's and quite franky, the Roku's do it better

