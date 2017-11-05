Ask Slashdot: Should I Allow A 'Smart TV' To Connect To The Internet? 34
Slashdot reader GovCheese has a question: I use Roku and also the client apps on my gaming consoles for Amazon and Netflix. But it seems less prudent to allow my television, a Samsung, to connect to the internet. My Phillips Blu-ray wants to connect also. But I'd rather not. Is it illogical to allow Roku and a console to connect to streaming services but prevent a "smart" television from doing so?
Slashdot reader gurps_npc argues there's a distinction between devices that need internet access and devices that want it, adding "Smart TVs overcharge in privacy invasion for the minimal advantages they offer."
Leave your own best answers in the comments. Should you let a smart TV connect to the internet?
Firmware updates (Score:3)
... pretty stupid and short-sighted. If you're not paying monthly, but get the updates free of charge as included in the original purchase price for the TV (or phone, or IoT Fridge or whatever), then it's still a real product.
However with the holes in the firmware that you can find today it might be a good idea to put your entertainment system on a separate subnet at home compared to the other devices - and only open that net when you really need.
Segmentation of networks is a good security measure these days.
Blu-Ray yes, Smart TV no (Score:5, Informative)
The Blu-Ray player needs to connect to the internet for updates to be able to play the latest discs. The Smart TV does not, unless you are actually using its "smart" features.
The Blu-Ray player needs to connect to the internet for updates to be able to play the latest discs.
That's a good argument for not having a Blu-Ray player, and for using your game console as your player. Frankly, Blu-Ray's hype far exceeds its delivery. Having compared DVD and Blu-Ray side by side, Blu-Ray's improvements are merely marginal at the best of times, and completely insignificant the rest of the time.
Re: (Score:3)
That's a good argument for not having a Blu-Ray player, and for using your game console as your player.
Except the game consoles spy on you even more than the Blu-Ray player, and are both developed, produced and sold by sleazy corporations with the morals of bedbugs who have been known to distribute malware. (Microsoft is still distributing spyware, disguised as an Operating System.)
Spying? (Score:3)
Didn't Samsung get caught for their TVs always listening to everything around them, with no permission asked? LG was caught snooping on all files and filenames on the network, if my memory serves. Then there were a couple of others whose names I've already forgotten..Heck, pretty much every TV-manufacturer has gotten caught with their pants down by this point. A Roku is somewhat of a different beasts, because it needs Internet for streaming. I would hazard a guess that they track whatever you do on the Roku-box itself, but may not go to the same lengths as TV-manufacturers do, when it comes to overall spying in general.
Personally, I would rather give the TV a middle finger than any connectivity, whatsoever.
The Roku's do like to send data back to Roku's log servers.
However, that's easily preventable. I use PiHole to blacklist their telemetry domains and it doesn't interfere with the normal operation of the box
Re: (Score:3)
Should you..... (Score:1)
Think (Score:2)
If your smartphone (modem firmware plus tons of closed source software) and x86 computer (IntelME, NIC firmware, closed source software) are connected to the Internet on a regular basis using the same network provider then you've already forfeited your privacy and security.
So, the real question is how much additional data you'd like to share with third parties. I'm thinking your movies preferences hardly constitute something to worry about.
Depends on which features you want (Score:2)
As for firmware updates, Samsung's recent brick debacle where it took a technician physically opening the case to get them back pretty much answers that question. The general rule for stuff held in programmable ROM is "if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
No and use a real streaming platform (Score:2)
Plex is my current go to, the smart TV roku etc do not need internet access (have to fake a bit of it to get some to use the network). If you want privacy you have to avoid cloud-based anything. I still put them on their own vlan.
Yes (Score:2)
If you need to (Score:2)
Does connecting your TV to the internet brings you something?
- Yes : connect it
- No : don't
It's that simple.
And the fact that you connect a device to the internet (because it is useful for you to do so) doesn't mean you have to connect everything. It is not all or nothing. From a security/privacy perspective you want to keep your attack surface as small as possible, but it doesn't mean you need to completely wall yourself in unless you have more to hide than normal people.
Software updates only (Score:2)
I just recently bought a pair of 55in Samsung Smart TVs
They each connected to the internet once for firmware updates, and were immediately disconnected afterwards. Unless there's a problem that requires me to update their firmware again, they won't ever be connected again.
All of the apps that the TV offers are already present on my Roku's and quite franky, the Roku's do it better
Not without proper network analysis stuff (Score:2)
