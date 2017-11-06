Ask Slashdot: Can Smart TVs Insert Ads Into Your Movies? (gigaom.com) 18
dryriver writes: Back in 2015, the owners of some Samsung smart TVs complained about their viewing of films and other content being constantly interrupted by a recurring Pepsi ad. It turned out that yes, the Samsung TV itself was inserting the ad into content.
Samsung said at the time that it was a software glitch that caused this. They left a function on by default that should have been off when they shipped the TVs. But it proves that Smart TVs have an unnerving capability built into them -- the ability to interrupt content playback with product ads actually stored on the TV itself.
So here's the question -- what if all Smart TV makers suddenly decide that having the ability to push custom ads to the owner of the TV is "fair game"? What if they decide "You want to own this model of TV for XXX Dollars? Well, you can have it, but we'll reserve the right to show you customized advertising as you are viewing stuff with it"? Are there any laws anywhere that would protect TV owners from such intrusive advertising?
Don't buy a smart TV (Score:3)
A Smart TV is a Dimwit TV after two years at most anyway.
Compared to even the most basic stand-alone media player, the "Smart" part of TV's is rarely more than "Marginally above braindead" any way.
Get a separate screen and separate smart media box.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I think that is what most technically competent people do anyway.
The funny thing is that my PVR is getting 5 years old, and I would struggle to find one now that is as good.
Of course the internet related functions have mostly moved to a different box, but most smart boxes are not good PVRs.
Are there any laws...? (Score:2)
No.
Daft question (Score:2)
If you buy a smart TV at a discount in exchange for giving the TV manufacturer the rights to show you adverts then of course there's no law that's going to 'protect' you from this. By buying the TV with those conditions attached, you've accepted the conditions.
The law of economics (Score:3)
Don't buy such a TV. Simple law of economics.
Re: (Score:2)
Don't buy such a TV. Simple law of economics.
We live in the era of never-asked-for-this-shit features, which means you'll get what the manufacturer says you need.
The only simple thing to understand here, is that your opinion no longer matters.
I can live without it. (Score:3)
It's TV, I can live without it. I haven't had any TV channels for years now.
I only use it for streaming now, of course I wouldn't accept ad's when watching it.
I have the feeling that they are really over-estimating their worth, Personally I watch less and less TV shows and movies, I haven't watched a movie in a year, and I can't find any new TV shows that I care to watch anymore.
However, I do subscribe to a bunch of youtube channels and support some of them on Patreon.
Kindle With Special Offers (Score:2)
Recall that the Kindle/Fire line of e-readers/tablets have a slightly cheaper version which shows large ads on the lock screen. In my experience they resemble the scrolling ads on Netflix for shows they offer, that works as a screen saver, which I haven't heard anyone complain about or even mention. If that bothers you, you can spend a few dollars more for the model with no ads. So silent ads as screen savers, sure why not.
Pausing the content you're actively trying to consume, and inserting additional ads,
Re: (Score:2)
You've got to the nub of the gist there. Inserting adverts into content would be unacceptable to most people IMHO, and impossible for content being displayed from an external source, unless the HDMI spec were changed to accommodate such things.
But would people accept 'screensaver' adverts? Maybe. I've got a Kindle that shows adverts but it does so when the device is in sleep mode; as soon as you swipe the screen to start reading something, the ad disappears. That doesn't bother me at all, and I'm fairly sen