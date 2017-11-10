Ask Slashdot: How Many Books Do You Read a Month? 85
joshtops writes: Hi fellow readers. I wanted to ask you how many books do you read in a month on average? Also wanted to understand if that number has changed over the last five years. Also, what are you reading this month?
/. polls (Score:1, Insightful)
This seems to have gotten misplaced,
/. polls are on the right.
Re: (Score:1)
Total, or non-IT related? (Score:1)
My number for the former is respectable, probably 6-8. The latter? Not so much.
Re: (Score:2)
Do Slashdot screeds/rants count as a book?
Re: (Score:2)
I read anywhere between 10-15 fiction, usually SF or Fantasy books a month. Add to that the occasional non-fiction book. I find that I don't read IT books anymore, I get most of my education these days off the web, either howtos or videos. The only books I would buy, IT wise, are reference books, and many of those have funny animal illustrations on them.
:-)
Books worth of reading? (Score:3)
I read a lot. I read on a large number of topics. I'm constantly reading. I never stop, in a practical sense.
I do read books. I'm now reading The Smear by Sharyl Attiksson. I just don't have the time to dedicate to reading a set or large number of books every month.
Re: (Score:1)
Exactly. I am constantly reading, but books are for jails, prisons, and exploiting college students.
Re: (Score:1)
I read the DNC talking points daily, then come here to repeat them.
I still have not gotten around to reading the Obamacare bill.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Same for me. And as we're getting older we start to forget things, so in a way we can say we're currently reading "minus 0.2 book per month".
Science Fiction (Score:1)
Having carelessly gone through the treasure-trove of writings by Asimov, Lem, and Strugatsky brothers in my youth, I was on a dry-spell for some time until I discovered Heinlein — whose hard anti-Socialist (and anti-Soviet in particular) stance made him a virtual unknown on the rusty side of the iron curtain, when I was growing up. But that supply drained quickly as well...
Stephenson is the only modern author so far, who, in my opinion, can match. But he can only write so much and his diversions into
Re: (Score:2)
I am really enjoying Asimov and Heinlein. Can you recommend a good book to start Stephenson ? Never heard of him.
Re: (Score:1)
The best Stephenson is
Snow Crash
best by far for starters.
If you want massive, go Cryptnomicon, also very good.
Re: (Score:1)
The already recommended "Snow Crash" is quite awesome. But my new favorite is "Anathem"...
His "Seven Eves" was a disappointment, if you still have unread Asimov or Heinlein, don't bother.
Re: (Score:2)
Is that Neal Stephenson? If so i already have Crypto-nomicon on my hold list in overdrive
:) Looking forward to it
Re: (Score:1)
Well, Robert Louis was a great writer (and poet) too, but his last name is spelled with a "v" instead of "ph".
Re: (Score:2)
Heinlein - I don't know how many times a teacher confiscated a Heinlein book because I was reading it during class time. I did learn that telling the teacher that you could read your book and follow their lesson was not appreciated. Oh, to be able to read for fun on a consistent basis. I have two books from the Last Fleet: Beyond the Frontier that I haven't had time to read. If you like hard SF or military SF check out http://www.jack-campbell.com/ [jack-campbell.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Heinlein - I don't know how many times a teacher confiscated a Heinlein book because I was reading it during class time. I did learn that telling the teacher that you could read your book and follow their lesson was not appreciated. Oh, to be able to read for fun on a consistent basis. I have two books from the Last Fleet: Beyond the Frontier that I haven't had time to read. If you like hard SF or military SF check out http://www.jack-campbell.com/ [jack-campbell.com]
I learned very early on to put the school book in my lap and the book I was actually reading behind that book. I only did it when the teacher was at the front of the class lecturing.
And love Campbell. Read all of The Lost Fleet, Beyond the Frontier through Invincible, and The Lost Stars through Perilous Shield. I'm sure I'll get an Amazon gift card for Christmas, will probably use it to buy the rest of the Beyond the Frontier ebooks. And for military scifi dont forget the Old Man's War trilogy (much s
Mr Plinkett said it best (Score:1)
http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmw... [tvtropes.org]
"...Point is, I'm still not sure what the [Trade Federation] ships were there to do. And don't any of you f[beep]gots tell me it was explained more in the novelization or some Star Wars BOOK! What matters is the MOVIES! I ain't never read one them Star Wars books, or any books in general for that matter, and I ain't about to start. Don't talk about them stupid video games, or novels, comic books or any of that fucking crap. I seen enough of that shit."
Context matters (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, my problem is I read several books every night, but if I'm counting unique titles in a month it is only single digits.
Overdrive (Score:3)
Switches over to Audiobooks on Overdrive last spring. i'm not 'reading' anywhere from 5-10 books a month. Depends on the length, some books at 8-10 hours, others are 30+. listening at 1.4x i can get through an 8 hour book in a day.
Right now i have finished the "Robots" series by Isaac Asimov, and now on book 2 of the Foundation series.
Overdrive really changed my ability to get through books, i probably read more now in a month the i used to in a year. I highly recommend it to anyone who's local library is a member. The best part is that is completely free.
I kinda stopped reading (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They are a bit dated, but have you read any Asimov or Heinlein? I haven't come across things like that in any of the books i have read thus far.
Re: (Score:2)
As a teenager, I read all of Asimov's sci-fi, his Azazel stories, and a lot of his science essays for the lay person. You know what? I have no idea why I loved his sci-fi so much, because on attempts to revisit it as an adult I find his prose so boring it's unreadable and I can't enjoy the underlying plot. Azazel's still good, though. Actually, I take (some of) that back... the stuff he wrote for the juvenile market as Paul French still reads well for the era.
Heinlein, on the other hand... great stuff,
Re: (Score:3)
Not to self-promote... well, actually, forget that, YES to self-promote, but my novel - Defenders of Shadow and Light: Ghost Thief [ghostthiefnovel.com] - has no gratuitous sex or violence. There's actually no sex, but decent amounts of violence. I read it to my then-9 year old son as I was writing it. I'm working on the sequel now.
some recommended reading (Score:1)
It's good to just pick up a book that may not necessarily be related to your daily work or life. I hope you all find time to read one of these books:
The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports, Jeff Passan (2016)
For a Song and a Hundred Songs: A Poet's Journey Through a Chinese Prison, Liao Yiwu, translated from the Chinese by Wenguang Huang (2013)
Start-up Nation: The Story of Israel's Economic Miracle, Dan Senor and Saul Singer (2009)
Sowbelly: The Obsessive Quest for
Re: (Score:2)
For anyone looking to try audiobooks, check if your local library is part of the Overdrive (or other) system, which gives you access to a large library for free.
I like audio books for all the tedious day to day tasks. I can listen while driving, commuting, doing dishes, cleaning the house, doing laundry. Basically anything where i dont need to listen to someone else speak or concentrate hard i can listen to book. Makes menial tasks much easier to get through for me.
Re: (Score:2)
...music is somewhat a waste of time. I do really enjoy music...
I consider occasionally enjoying myself a good use of time. If you need to justify it, recognize that you're more productive when you're generally in a positive state of mind and that making time for leisure helps that.
Here's a more relavant question for Slashdot... (Score:1)
Why have I had to restart all the smartphones I have possessed if I leave the basement (with them), and would like to use the GPS?
The GPS application always complains of no internet access, even when it's on. And these have been "brand name" devices.
Books (Score:2)
Over the past month or so, I've finished 8 sci-fi type books, all new ones vs picking up one I've read before. I also finished the latest hardback Walking Dead book (14) and read Watchmen again.
Most of the IT type books are references where I'm reading a chapter to work on something. A couple of the video courses are in process as well. I have Safari Online so my selections there are AWS Operations (video), Infrastructure as Code, JSON at Work, Ansible Up and Running, GIT Essentials (video), Jump Start GIT,
Read none, Listen too 3-4. (Score:2)
With work and side projects, in my downtime, its some tv and games. (orville,scif-fi shows, world of tanks). So that leaves my commutes and headphones at work. Also I have a large drive every 2 months, so I finish an audio book right there.
Mostly politics and hard sci-fi audiobooks and podcasts. Just finished Scott Adams older book and picked up his new one. Right now in the middle of "Forbidden Thoughts" which is very interesting hugo style collection of sci-fi short.
4-5 (Score:2)
It's decreased a bit in recent years because I have a more interesting but demanding job, but not a huge amount. 90% of my reading is done in the gym, the other when i'm waiting on a kid to get out of some kid activity or my wife to be done shopping.
0% of my books are physical, that's far too impractical for me.
Books'... (Score:2)
...worth of forum posts surely?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You did seem to manage to write using these letter things on this website though. As for reading the question, I am not even going to ask!
Just rearranged my home office/den to encourage it (Score:2)
With that in place, I'm reading about 3 books at a time now, typically one physical book I've read before, one new physical book, and one often from a PDF (I especially like to read political books like Shatter
History of Silicon Valley (Score:2)
Highly recommended!
Not as much as I'd like to (Score:2)
In May this year, I made a lifestyle change, and I now exercise 30 minutes every morning M-F 6am. While that was my "positive growth" change I made, I find I do read less now than before.
Not that I was ever an avid reader in the past, but I averaged two books a year. Now it's been two years since I last completed a book.
The last three books I recall reading are:
Freakonomics
The Battle for the Soul of Capitalism
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
3 to 6 Sci-Fi and Fantasy per month (Score:1)
4-5 books per month (Score:2)
I read a lot while travelling - on planes and so on.
I borrow paper books from a next-door library.
Currently reading: "Hunting Eichmann"
https://www.goodreads.com/book... [goodreads.com]
The last book finished: "We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves"
https://www.goodreads.com/book... [goodreads.com]
less than 1 per month (Score:2)
4+ Books/month (Score:2)
Currently reading the SFWA's "Greatest Sci-Fi 1928-1964" edited by Theodore Sturgeon that I found in a used book store.
Books and more... (Score:1)
Current vs. former average (Score:2)
about one per month (Score:1)
Writing Instead of Reading (Score:2)
This past year I've been focused on writing books instead of reading them. (I'd like to do both but time constraints kept me from that.) I'm working on the sequel to my first book Defenders of Shadow and Light: Ghost Thief [ghostthiefnovel.com].
0 - 1 (Score:2)
I used to be an avid reader.
Now I drive two to three hours a day, I have a toddler at home, and my wife sees me reading and interprets it as time to get close and engage in activity around me because I must feel lonely.
Audiobooks I do on occasion while driving, though I do tend to listen to political podcasts instead. I did listen to a Kevin MItnick one a couple of months back.
I have literally something close to 100 industry related e-books I've gotten from the Humble Bundle I really want to dig into, but
This seems like an odd topic for Slashdot, but... (Score:2)
It depends on the lengths of the books involved, but i spend about 40 hours on my commute per month, which works out to one really long book, 2-4 "normal" books, or a larger number of short stories or novellas. However if i
have had a hard time lately (Score:2)
Quite a few, but not from cover to cover (Score:2)
I do not read fiction (I just don't enjoy it), so I tend to read a lot of technical/programming books. Since they're usually pretty expensive, subscribing to one of the many publisher's unlimited ebook websites has really opened a new world for me. It used to be that I had to value a book's content quite a bit before I could read any of it, when I had to buy each one separately. Since it's usually not necessary to read each one from cover to cover, i tend to jump around a lot, and don't mind dumping a bo