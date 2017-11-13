Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Ask Slashdot: Which Software/Devices Are Unusable Without Connecting to the Internet? (techdirt.com) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the running-in-the-background dept.
New submitter AlejandroTejadaC writes: Currently, most commercial software and hardware manufactures rely on an internet connection for registering or activating their products and providing additional functionality. In an ideal world this works fine, but in our real world the buyer could lose access to internet for months -- such as in emergency situations like the aftermath of hurricane Maria -- and their products will refuse to work because they need an internet connection. Which companies are using their internet servers as replacements for hardware dongles? I want to see a complete list of software and devices that become completely unusable without a live internet connection. Just remember the infamous case of the Razer Synapse.

  • Or my router? Nothing I can think of.
    • What about your landline phone or mobile phone? Oh wait, you guys think that stuff doesn't go over the Internet now? How cute!

  • Oh wait, they went bankrupt. Never mind!

    Tasty juice tho.

  • This is no problem at all for devices whose function is to communicate over the internet. And inexcusable for anything else. Period. Get your money back.

    • You prefered the days of USB dongles, license servers and an inability to rent per-minute licenses? I for one didn't I ask companies to add internet connection based licensing, I'm so sick and tired of managing FlexLM servers, replacement dongles and paying $1,000 a year when we desparately need it for 60 minutes.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by cas2000 ( 148703 )

        have you ever heard the term "false dichotomy"?

        because, you know, internet spyware and $1000 dongles are not the only alternatives.

      • You prefered the days of USB dongles, license servers and an inability to rent per-minute licenses? I for one didn't I ask companies to add internet connection based licensing, I'm so sick and tired of managing FlexLM servers, replacement dongles and paying $1,000 a year when we desparately need it for 60 minutes.

        I'll take a local license file and FlexLM manager any day over internet-dependent services.

        I can handle one license server having issues, impeding work. I sure as hell don't want to deal with all of my license managers going down if I lose internet service.

        And 60 minutes a year define your usage requirement? I'd outsource that shit.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          60 minutes a year define your usage requirement? I'd outsource that shit.

          That's about my usage for printers, and for a long time I was relying on print services like ups store, and it was a huge pain in the ass. I ended up buying a wifi printer and it's also a pain in the ass so unfortunately there's no happy conclusion to my story.

  • The tradeoff is between the bad old days of hardware locked licenses or just as bad managing a license server. We have quite a bit of software that was a huge pain in the ass to move between computers or else had to connect to our vpn just to function. Connecting to the internet every few days is a small price to pay to simplify licensing and offer more flexibility in deployment.

  • One of the reasons I picked Tradfri over other other "smart"/IoT lights and switches is because it's all local---no cloudy stuff supported except for the things I've explicitly connected. However, there are a number of silly bugs and missing features that make it practically unusable. So, I'm still searching for lights and buttons that work, and my X10 system is still being used....

  • There is nothing on this planet that I need so badly, that I have to sacrifice it's ability to function if it cannot get on the Internet. If it cannot work on it's own, then it is of no use to me.

  • TiVo (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @08:22PM (#55544491)

    You have a two week grace period, but once it runs out of data and is no longer able to verify your paid account status... you've got an oddly shaped brick on your hands.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Sure, with no guide data, it won't know about what's on and be able to record it. But it will continue to work as a tuner, so you can still watch channels. Course, if Internet is down, cable probably is, too. You can also playback already recorded shows. It doesn't turn into a brick.

      • Though I thought the topic also was about *initially setting up* the device. It needs the Internet to initially set up/set up your channel lineup/get the first set of guide data. (Obviously it needs to keep connecting to keep updating the guide data.)

        Worse though, and I'm a HUGE tivo fan, is the reliance on the net for some things where data _does_ exist on your local Tivo.. e.g. View Upcoming. If you have a net glitch, you can't View Upcoming, even though that data is already on your Tivo. I do use som

  • Software:
    Chrome
    Opera
    Edge (but it is barely usable anyway)
    Play Store
    App Store

    Hardware:
    Modem
    Webcam

    Seriously though, this is a really stupid question.

  • I have several older Nooks by Barnes and Noble. Out of the box they are bricks until you activate them online.

  • ...no longer include on-disk help files any more. Click on "About->Help" (or whatever) and you wind up directed to an external web page. I suppose it saved some disk space when the application was installed but pretty annoying if you hit a snag while using the software, need to access a reference, and internet access isn't available.

    • Allows them to always give you the latest workarounds for bugs and links to ads like no local patching could!

  • The only devices that I have that die quickly are over-the-top settop boxes for streaming TV.

    However, since the OP specifically refers to events that can cause very long outages, I have some more:

    • Cable TV DVR. After 2 weeks, no more guide data. That assumes that cable TV is up but internet isn't. Recorded shows are always available.
    • Microsoft Office 365, even if installed and run locally ahead of time. It phones home every so often (39 days?) to verify your license. Think Puerto Rico.
    • Any documents or email

  • Linux (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Basically unusable without a constant connection to Stack Overflow.

