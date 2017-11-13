Ask Slashdot: Which Software/Devices Are Unusable Without Connecting to the Internet? (techdirt.com) 42
New submitter AlejandroTejadaC writes: Currently, most commercial software and hardware manufactures rely on an internet connection for registering or activating their products and providing additional functionality. In an ideal world this works fine, but in our real world the buyer could lose access to internet for months -- such as in emergency situations like the aftermath of hurricane Maria -- and their products will refuse to work because they need an internet connection. Which companies are using their internet servers as replacements for hardware dongles? I want to see a complete list of software and devices that become completely unusable without a live internet connection. Just remember the infamous case of the Razer Synapse.
You could still do a point to point connection with a modem, bypassing the Internet. You would need to be on an old school copper phone line connection, though... Fiber would go over a data connection.
Oh wait, they went bankrupt. Never mind!
Tasty juice tho.
You prefered the days of USB dongles, license servers and an inability to rent per-minute licenses? I for one didn't I ask companies to add internet connection based licensing, I'm so sick and tired of managing FlexLM servers, replacement dongles and paying $1,000 a year when we desparately need it for 60 minutes.
have you ever heard the term "false dichotomy"?
because, you know, internet spyware and $1000 dongles are not the only alternatives.
You prefered the days of USB dongles, license servers and an inability to rent per-minute licenses? I for one didn't I ask companies to add internet connection based licensing, I'm so sick and tired of managing FlexLM servers, replacement dongles and paying $1,000 a year when we desparately need it for 60 minutes.
I'll take a local license file and FlexLM manager any day over internet-dependent services.
I can handle one license server having issues, impeding work. I sure as hell don't want to deal with all of my license managers going down if I lose internet service.
And 60 minutes a year define your usage requirement? I'd outsource that shit.
60 minutes a year define your usage requirement? I'd outsource that shit.
That's about my usage for printers, and for a long time I was relying on print services like ups store, and it was a huge pain in the ass. I ended up buying a wifi printer and it's also a pain in the ass so unfortunately there's no happy conclusion to my story.
The tradeoff is between the bad old days of hardware locked licenses or just as bad managing a license server. We have quite a bit of software that was a huge pain in the ass to move between computers or else had to connect to our vpn just to function. Connecting to the internet every few days is a small price to pay to simplify licensing and offer more flexibility in deployment.
The only Steam games (and I have quite a few) I can't play offline are MMO games. The rest is perfectly playable, once installed.... or at least their single-player and (for those that have that) local multi-player modi are.
I have no experience with EA Origin, so please enlighten me...
There is nothing on this planet that I need so badly, that I have to sacrifice it's ability to function if it cannot get on the Internet. If it cannot work on it's own, then it is of no use to me.
TiVo (Score:3)
You have a two week grace period, but once it runs out of data and is no longer able to verify your paid account status... you've got an oddly shaped brick on your hands.
Though I thought the topic also was about *initially setting up* the device. It needs the Internet to initially set up/set up your channel lineup/get the first set of guide data. (Obviously it needs to keep connecting to keep updating the guide data.)
Worse though, and I'm a HUGE tivo fan, is the reliance on the net for some things where data _does_ exist on your local Tivo.. e.g. View Upcoming. If you have a net glitch, you can't View Upcoming, even though that data is already on your Tivo. I do use som
Barnes and Noble Nooks (Score:2)
I have several older Nooks by Barnes and Noble. Out of the box they are bricks until you activate them online.
A lot of software packages... (Score:2)
...no longer include on-disk help files any more. Click on "About->Help" (or whatever) and you wind up directed to an external web page. I suppose it saved some disk space when the application was installed but pretty annoying if you hit a snag while using the software, need to access a reference, and internet access isn't available.
Well, then I guess I managed to break mine... Guess I have to get a new one?
The only devices that I have that die quickly are over-the-top settop boxes for streaming TV.
However, since the OP specifically refers to events that can cause very long outages, I have some more:
