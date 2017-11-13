Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Internet Communications Network Software Hardware Technology

Ask Slashdot: Which Software/Devices Are Unusable Without Connecting to the Internet? (techdirt.com) 22

Posted by BeauHD from the running-in-the-background dept.
New submitter AlejandroTejadaC writes: Currently, most commercial software and hardware manufactures rely on an internet connection for registering or activating their products and providing additional functionality. In an ideal world this works fine, but in our real world the buyer could lose access to internet for months -- such as in emergency situations like the aftermath of hurricane Maria -- and their products will refuse to work because they need an internet connection. Which companies are using their internet servers as replacements for hardware dongles? I want to see a complete list of software and devices that become completely unusable without a live internet connection. Just remember the infamous case of the Razer Synapse.

Ask Slashdot: Which Software/Devices Are Unusable Without Connecting to the Internet? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: Which Software/Devices Are Unusable Without Connecting to the Internet?

Comments Filter:
  • Or my router? Nothing I can think of.
    • What about your landline phone or mobile phone? Oh wait, you guys think that stuff doesn't go over the Internet now? How cute!

  • Oh wait, they went bankrupt. Never mind!

    Tasty juice tho.

  • This is no problem at all for devices whose function is to communicate over the internet. And inexcusable for anything else. Period. Get your money back.

    • You prefered the days of USB dongles, license servers and an inability to rent per-minute licenses? I for one didn't I ask companies to add internet connection based licensing, I'm so sick and tired of managing FlexLM servers, replacement dongles and paying $1,000 a year when we desparately need it for 60 minutes.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by cas2000 ( 148703 )

        have you ever heard the term "false dichotomy"?

        because, you know, internet spyware and $1000 dongles are not the only alternatives.

  • The tradeoff is between the bad old days of hardware locked licenses or just as bad managing a license server. We have quite a bit of software that was a huge pain in the ass to move between computers or else had to connect to our vpn just to function. Connecting to the internet every few days is a small price to pay to simplify licensing and offer more flexibility in deployment.

  • One of the reasons I picked Tradfri over other other "smart"/IoT lights and switches is because it's all local---no cloudy stuff supported except for the things I've explicitly connected. However, there are a number of silly bugs and missing features that make it practically unusable. So, I'm still searching for lights and buttons that work, and my X10 system is still being used....

  • There is nothing on this planet that I need so badly, that I have to sacrifice it's ability to function if it cannot get on the Internet. If it cannot work on it's own, then it is of no use to me.

  • You have a two week grace period, but once it runs out of data and is no longer able to verify your paid account status... you've got an oddly shaped brick on your hands.

  • Software:
    Chrome
    Opera
    Edge (but it is barely usable anyway)
    Play Store
    App Store

    Hardware:
    Modem
    Webcam

    Seriously though, this is a really stupid question.

  • I have several older Nooks by Barnes and Noble. Out of the box they are bricks until you activate them online.

Slashdot Top Deals

Disk crisis, please clean up!

Close