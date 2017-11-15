Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Slashdot Asks: Have You Switched To Firefox 57?

Posted by BeauHD from the flip-of-a-switch dept.
Yesterday, Mozilla launched Firefox 57 for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. It brings massive performance improvements as it incorporates the company's next-generation browser engine called Project Quantum; it also features a visual redesign and support for extensions built using the WebExtension API. Have you used Firefox's new browser? Does it offer enough to make you switch from your tried-and-true browser of choice? We'd love to hear your thoughts.

  • No (Score:3, Informative)

    by fbobraga ( 1612783 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @07:53PM (#55558675) Homepage
    Debian: ESR here

  • Nope (Score:5, Informative)

    by plover ( 150551 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @07:54PM (#55558681) Homepage Journal

    Not until I can block everything that leaks out, like I do with NoScript today. I don't know when that might be, but if it isn't soon, I'll have to switch to Pale Moon.

    Privacy and script blocking are far more important to me than speed or stability.

  • I have on my work computer but FireFTP no longer works so I'm not so happy about that. Guess I have to start using filezilla..

    Other then that I really like it. I'm not sure it'll make me stop using Chrome though as I use Google Play Music and that website has extra features when used in Chrome.

  • It already was my tried and true browser of choice but now I needed userChrome.css to make tree tabs look decent. Those massive performance improvements mean fuck all if you live in a far corner of the world.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Ditto, Firefox has stayed my preferred browser. Though I still use Chrome because I prefer the devtools.

  • Partially (Score:3)

    by DRichardHipp ( 995880 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @07:58PM (#55558705)
    Newer laptops have been updated (MacPro, Lenovo Win10) but I still need to recompile for my primary desktop (Ubuntu 16.04). Works fine for me. Firefox has been and continues to been my favorite browser.

    • I still need to recompile for my primary desktop (Ubuntu 16.04).

      Well, that seems weird. I use Gentoo and FF 57 was available as a binary.

      But on the topic, I only switched from FF to Chromium fairly recently, and there's one simple feature I miss from FF and many other browsers: middle click pasting of the URL anywhere on the page. Having to carefully paste it into the address bar now feels idiotic in the same way that moving windows in Windows requires grabbing by the title bar (apparently, they missed the part of the desktop metaphor where you can move a paper docum

  • Every recent Firefox update has caused problems with a redesigned GUI. Admittedly up until now I've been able to work around it, but having to work around it is not something I enjoy. If there were a decent alternative I'd use it. Unfortunately, the closest thing I've found to a decent alternative is Konqueror, and that's not great. But if they cripple the bookmarks in the sidebar or make the menubar even more unusable I may be forced to change.

  • Yes and No (Score:5, Informative)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:00PM (#55558721)

    Yes on systems I don't use that much and No on my primary system. I'm waiting for NoScript to finish its WebAssembly port. On the other systems I'm experimenting with uBlock Origin and uMatrix. (I may end up running all three with NoScript and "Allow Scripts Globally" enabled to just take advantage of its ABE, ClearClick and XSS protections, etc... letting uMatrix and uBO do the rest.)

  • But I'll see if I can live with it. I'll often choose UI stability, but Firefox's UI has not changed too much. If I don't like the changes, I'll go elsewhere. What else can I do? I don't want to use an out of date browser with security issues.

  • Nope. (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:04PM (#55558747)

    I'm a longtime Firefox user, and I've been annoyed as anyone about the bone-headed UI decisions in past years. But there, at least, you could use add-ons to revert back to a sane user interface, restore the status bar, and the like.

    But killing your core, essential feature that makes your product actually worth using over any other browser? Did some cruel time traveller come back in time to ruin Firefox from within or something - I can't see a motivation on the part of those who would do this.

  • Nope, switched to chrome (Score:5, Insightful)

    by robocord ( 15497 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:05PM (#55558755)

    I've stuck with firefox for a long time, but they've finally removed the last few things that were better than chrome, so it's time to give in and switch to the path of least resistance.

    Congrats Firefox dev team! You've made it so much like chrome that there's no longer any reason to use it!

    • Re:Nope, switched to chrome (Score:5, Informative)

      by theweatherelectric ( 2007596 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @09:14PM (#55559139)

      give in and switch to the path of least resistance

      Which is.. to keep using Firefox? Firefox's WebExtensions API offers more [mozilla.org] than Chrome's does [mozilla.org] (see the browser comparison tables). The claims that Firefox is a "Chrome clone" are silly.

      uBlock Origin works better [mozillazine.org] in Firefox 57 than possible in Chrome (gorhill [github.com] is the developer of uBlock Origin). Firefox's webRequest API was extended [hackademix.net] for NoScript's use (and it will use it when it gets released in a couple of days [hackademix.net]).

      • give in and switch to the path of least resistance

        Which is.. to keep using Firefox? Firefox's WebExtensions API offers more [mozilla.org] than Chrome's does [mozilla.org] (see the browser comparison tables). The claims that Firefox is a "Chrome clone" are silly.

        uBlock Origin works better [mozillazine.org] in Firefox 57 than possible in Chrome (gorhill [github.com] is the developer of uBlock Origin). Firefox's webRequest API was extended [hackademix.net] for NoScript's use (and it will use it when it gets released in a couple of days [hackademix.net]).

        This reminds me of the old Emacs joke posted here. It goes Yeah I love Emacs. It's a great OS it just comes with a shitty text editor.

        As a browser webkit beat it a very long time ago regardless of plugins. To me I view Firefox like RealNetworks realplayer or winamp. I heard both are better or were I should say, but who cares this is 2017 the world has moved on. I have not run it many years and neither have my coworkers. My 70 year old father is the only person I am aware of who still uses it.

        I do not mean t

    • Re:Nope, switched to chrome (Score:5, Insightful)

      by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @02:21AM (#55560425)

      >"Congrats Firefox dev team! You've made it so much like chrome that there's no longer any reason to use it!"

      1) Is not a binary blob
      2) Is community developed (although sometimes hard to tell)
      3) Contains no Googleisms and Google tracking
      4) Far less likely to contain back doors
      5) Still has more UI control options
      6) Promotes browser diversity and choice

      Had you said "Chromium" instead of "Chrome", that would have helped with a few of the above, but still not really deal with all of it.

      • READ FIREFOX'S PRIVACY POLICY! (Score:5, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 16, 2017 @09:54AM (#55562135)

        Mark Davis, before you make an asinine claim about Firefox like:

        3) Contains no Googleisms and Google tracking

        you should read Firefox's privacy policy [mozilla.org]!

        That way you'd see that it contains stuff like (emphasis added):

        Location data to Google's geolocation service: Firefox always asks before determining and sharing your location with a requesting website (for example, if a map website needs your location to provide directions). To determine location, Firefox may use your operating system’s geolocation features, Wi-fi networks, cell phone towers, or IP address, and may send this data to Google's geolocation service, which has its own privacy policy.

        and

        Webpage and technical data to Google’s SafeBrowsing service: To help protect you from malicious downloads, Firefox sends basic information about unrecognized downloads to Google's SafeBrowsing Service, including the filename and the URL it was downloaded from.

        and

        On iOS and Android: Firefox by default sends mobile campaign data to Adjust, our analytics vendor, which has its own privacy policy. Mobile campaign data includes a Google advertising ID, ...

        So don't give us this bullshit about Firefox not containing "Googleisms and Google tracking". Firefox very clearly does use at least two Google services, and using these services involves sending data to Google. And this "Google advertising ID" is clearly an example of a "Googleism" that has found its way into Firefox.

        Anyone who claims that Firefox cares about its users' privacy is full of bullshit.

        Given how Firefox uses services provided by Google, I don't consider it any better than Chrome. In fact, it may be worse, because clearly some people like you have been fooled into wrongly thinking that Firefox is free from "Googleisms and Google tracking".

  • Unfortunately yes and then back. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by luvirini ( 753157 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:05PM (#55558761)

    Firefox updated itself to 57 and made tabs impossible to see again.

    They broke that quite a while back, but before 57 you could use "classic theme restorer" to make them visible again. But 57 stopped it from working and there is apparently no fix.

    So had to switch back to 56.

    And then they also brag about a lie on their website "Set up Firefox your way. " when you cannot even set tab borders anymore.

    • Firefox updated itself to 57 and made tabs impossible to see again.

      They broke that quite a while back, but before 57 you could use "classic theme restorer" to make them visible again. But 57 stopped it from working and there is apparently no fix.

      So had to switch back to 56.

      And then they also brag about a lie on their website "Set up Firefox your way. " when you cannot even set tab borders anymore.

      Ever since they inexplicably moved the tab bar away from the pane of the viewer and tried to make it impossible to put it back where it belongs, I've known this to be a lie.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      https://www.ghacks.net/2017/11/13/customize-firefox-57-with-css/
      Your welcome.

      • Re:Unfortunately yes and then back. (Score:4, Insightful)

        by luvirini ( 753157 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @11:33PM (#55559835)

        So having to tweak a number of CSS files to fix something that the developers broke on purpose in version 29 and still have not fixed to this day. UGH. Really user friendly. No wonder Firefox is losing market share.

        If the browser is supposed to be so customizable why is there no UI setting or a direct fix even now more than 3 years after they broke it?

        At least with the classic theme restorer you could just install the extension and forget for more than three years that the developers hate the users.

  • Yes (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Lothsahn ( 221388 ) <Lothsahn@@@SPAM_ ... u_bastardsyahocm> on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:06PM (#55558767)
    Love it. Fast and fixes rendering issues I had in FF 56.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by phayes ( 202222 )

      It's fast, but are you seeing problems with it like I am? As an example here on slashdot's Interactive Discussion system (D2), with FF57 I can no longer click on low modded article headers to expand them.

      I have a similar problem on Ars Technica forums.

      I can adapt to all the other new changes but if FF57 breaks essential functions I'll be moving to chrome in short order.

  • No Upgrade Here (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xbytor ( 215790 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:07PM (#55558777) Homepage

    This is all about the add-ons and customization. They can make it the fastest browser by an order of magnitude but if they break things that I consider vital then I won't upgrade.

  • Love it! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by blahbooboo ( 839709 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:08PM (#55558779)

    I am probably in the minority here (this place loves to complain) but I love the update. The new GUI is great once I got used to it and set the Dark Theme, plus it is noticeably faster. As for extensions, most of the ones I use are supported, and the ones that didn't i discovered i either didnt need or had functionality replacements available in the browser now that I didn't realize since never looked.

  • Firefox was always my "tried and true browser of choice", but it's been running continuously since before 57 came out so it hasn't updated yet.

    When it does I'll lose some extensions I really quite liked, so I'm hanging on to see if they receive updates. I expect the more popular ones will in time, and the more obscure ones I wouldn't be able to replicate by switching browser anyway - so either way I expect to end up on Firefox 57, possibly with some switching to alternate or equivalent extensions in the p

  • Yes (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 89cents ( 589228 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:14PM (#55558823)
    Well I've always been a Firefox user and felt it was getting slow and bloated, but I am loving this update. I did a speed test this morning from www.speed-battle.com and peacekeeper.futuremark.com and Firefox 57 beat out Chrome 62 by quite a margin in most tests. Now, if Slashdot would change its favicon to use transparent corners instead of white corners, that one tab of mine wont look so funny.

    • Now, if Slashdot would change its favicon to use transparent corners instead of white corners, that one tab of mine wont look so funny.

      Ahaha, that was bugging me too!

      I wasn't actually expecting to like this update. I can live with the UI updates, although I'd characterize them as "not much different". Fortunately, the few add-ons I used upgraded seamlessly, and the browser seems pretty snappy.

      Overall, I think it's an improvement, but I certainly wouldn't dismiss the annoyance of those who don't like the UI or lost their favorite add-ons.

  • If I'm going to be forced to deal with the loss of extensions I've been using for years, it'll be with people who didn't break extensions I've been using for years.

  • 3 Months time (Score:3)

    by yayoubetcha ( 893774 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:17PM (#55558837)

    I wait at least a quarter for kinks to be worked out with the browser and extensions.

  • Yep!! (Score:3)

    by David_Hart ( 1184661 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:18PM (#55558843)

    I've upgraded to 57 on my primary system and my work system.

    KeePass works fine and NoScript should be available soon. The one add-on that I use a lot that does not work with it is Capture & Print. I have a workaround, but this add-on did exactly what I wanted with no extra bells or whistles. I'm crossing my fingers that it will be updated as well.

    As for Firefox itself, I don't like that they moved the refresh button to the left of the URL. I preferred it on the right. The GUI is now more inline with the Windows 10 UI and other flat minimal style GUIs which I'm now used to. Pages load fine and I haven't had any problems with it yet.

  • Why cahnge now? I am on ESR 52.

    But, normally, I got the next ESR as soon as it hit mozilla servers, and manually installed, without waiting for the update system to offer it to me. The last few months of the life of the ESR was hell, mostly because developers check for the browser, and consider the ESR "Old, insecure and Unsupported" (which is NOT TRUE), so websites throw a lot of warnings and render incorrectly...

    This time around, though, I'll hold tight until july 2018 to get it when the dust settles. Too

  • Firefox 57 finally pushed me over to Chrome (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ugen ( 93902 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:26PM (#55558885)

    I've been using Firefox "since it all began" (and Mozilla before then, and Netscape when that was the thing - yes, that's a long time ago). My primary reason for sticking with Firefox through thick and thin was the wide selection of addons, in particular those designed to guard privacy and clean up my web experience.

    With the move to webextensions there was little left to distinguish between Firefox and Chrome. My main reservation wrt. Chrome was presumable lack of ability to programmatically control cookie access list (i.e. allow/session only/deny sites ability to set cookies from an extension). Authors of Firefox cookie manager extensions (such as Cookie Controller) stated that doing so is not possible in Chrome.

    Finally, I figured I'd give it a try. Less than 20 minutes of searching helped me find an API to control cookies from a Webextension. I wrote my own (and put it up in Chrome "web store" - "Cookie ACL manager"), and we were in business shortly.

    While doing that, found a few bugs (not critical but def. needing some attention) in cookie and site data handling. Reported these through Chrome bug reporting site and was positively surprised by developers actually reading and responding (and, hopefully, fixing them soon). By comparison, never got Firefox developers to fix anything.

    So - I am sorry Firefox, it's been a good 20 years, but now we must part. Farewell.

  • Yep (Score:2)

    by jemmyw ( 624065 )
    Yes. Next question?

  • Yes! (Score:2)

    by jon3k ( 691256 )
    It's fantastic. Long time Chrome user who made the switch, running Nightly for several weeks now. More stable and faster than Chrome ever was. Couldn't be happier. Only use a few plugins (Vimium, Tree Style Tabs, uBlock, etc) so it's been a very painless process to switch.

  • Loaded question (Score:3, Insightful)

    by slack_justyb ( 862874 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:47PM (#55559017)

    Apparently the answer according to Slashdot is Mozilla can suck balls no matter what they do. They fix the slowness and now everyone bitches about broken extensions. I get it, everyone is butt hurt about Firefox 3.5 not lasting one hundred millions years. Seriously, FF 57 is faster, extensions, no wait let me correct that, NoScript is coming and it'll be even faster. It doesn't use the abomination that is XUL. But no, the massive tectonic changes that everyone wanted back in 3.5 days, those *finally* get done and (right now) everyone just bitches about NoScript. Color me unsurprised that the comment section over at Slashdot just becomes a "Why I hate _____" section. Because that's all Slashdot is now, a forum for people to tell other people why they hate whatever free technology they've been giving with zero effort on their part. How whatever this new shiny thing will never compare to whatever thing it was meant to replace that was invented oh so many moons ago. It's clearly a violation of whatever made up principals our Luddite collective deemed to be the gospel so many years ago.

    I mean, dang. It's damned if you do and damned if you don't on Slashdot. Mods, I await your flamebait scores, but its like everyday this place descends further into old tech guys yelling at each other about the good old days.

    • Re:Loaded question (Score:5, Informative)

      by Presence Eternal ( 56763 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @09:54PM (#55559393)

      The Luddites had very good reasons to hate the industrialization that threatened their culture, economy, and way of life. Their opponents were brutal and made inferior textiles with a high human cost. The Luddite rebellion failed, and the horrible treatment of textile workers has continued pretty much unabated to this very day. It's a silly thing to trot out when "progress" has more steps back than forward.

      Firefox 57 fixed problems I didn't have and took away things I've used for years. 56 worked well on everything from my i7 gaming rig to my ancient Pentium laptop that shipped with vista and 2 gigs of ram. I kind of wonder if this "57 is fast" stuff is a bunch of benchmark fluff, but it could be I'm just insensitive to browser latency. Stability, now that has been a very real problem in the past. Stability was also flawless on all my machines in 56.

      If 57 is delightful for you, cool. Me, I lost extensions that've been part of my daily life, I gained nothing, and I think that's a perfectly damn fine reason to be annoyed with it. Not to mention all the extension developers who got shafted. Feh, Luddite indeed.

      In Firefox's favor though, Fakespot on Chrome costs 2 dollars a month for a glorified link opener. What the frak?

      • Re:Loaded question (Score:4, Insightful)

        by hyades1 ( 1149581 ) <hyades1@hotmail.com> on Thursday November 16, 2017 @01:47AM (#55560303)

        Thank you for responding to that idiot better than I could have. Most Firefox users didn't go in that direction for raw speed and a new GUI every frickin' week. In the early days (and yes, I was an early adopter) it worked reasonably well and featured a consistently-increasing number of add-ons that let you turn it into a browser that did exactly what you wanted. At the time, it was really the only choice for people who wanted to customize their web-surfing experience.

        Fast forward to now...The only thing that has kept me from dumping Firefox completely (I use Pale Moon mostly, but there's some sites it just won't render properly) is Classic Theme Restorer. Now, apparently, the developer is being given the cold shoulder by Firefox.

        So screw 'em. I'll keep my current version for those rare occasions when I need it and use an alternative for everything else. Mostly that will continue to be Pale Moon. When I really care about privacy/security, I don't bother with "Private Browsing" on either of them. I just use Epic.

  • I tried it. I thought it would be a big improvement with all the hype, but it looks like MS Edge. Unused space next to the home button, it shares data by default (that sucks), has multiple buttons to save a page as favorite (why?), the "Find" toolbar is on the bottom (why?), it still doesn't switch to new tabs by default, and NoScript doesn't seem to work yet. Why do I need an account to use Pocket? Better yet, why is there a help page instructing how to remove the Pocket icon? I would like fewer icons

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      Why do I need an account to use Pocket?

      The account is used to synchronize the links stored in Pocket on one of your devices that runs Pocket with the links stored in Pocket on another of your devices that runs Pocket. How would you recommend that this be accomplished without an account?

      • From Mozilla.org: "Pocket strips away clutter and saves the page in a clean, distraction-free view". Why can't I have a clean distraction-free view without an account?

  • Yes, then I found out they broke the QuickJava extension, which is the only reason I use FF. So now I'm going back.

  • Better managed alternatives (Score:5, Informative)

    by Futurepower(R) ( 558542 ) <MJennings.USA@NOT_any_of_THISgmail.com> on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @09:04PM (#55559083) Homepage
    Alternatives:
    Waterfox portable [waterfoxproject.org].
    Pale Moon 64-bits [palemoon.org]
    Pale Moon 32-bits [palemoon.org]
    Pale Moon Portable [palemoon.org]

    Ghostery does not install in Pale Moon, so I use the Disconnect [mozilla.org] extension. Disconnect's interface is not as well-designed.

  • Firefox is my browser of choice. (Score:3)

    by iCEBaLM ( 34905 ) <icebalm&icebalm,com> on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @09:19PM (#55559167)

    Firefox is, and has been, my browser of choice.

  • Waiting for a NoScript update, then I’ll jump.

  • No discernible difference that matters (Score:3)

    by mschuyler ( 197441 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @10:06PM (#55559463) Homepage Journal

    First World Problem. Took a few seconds so had to have been pre-downloaded. Differences are not worth the energy to worry about. Meh? Don't care.

  • perversely impressive (Score:4, Funny)

    by JackSpratts ( 660957 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @10:22PM (#55559551) Homepage

    browsers are now basically scaffolds for my extensions. 57 borked them all. every single one - it was actually impressive in a perverse way. i rolled back to 56.

    - js.

  • I'm trying FF57 for 64-bit Linux.
    Facebook brings it to a screeching halt.

  • I updated and it works.
    The for me important plug-ins also work, Tree Style tabs, uBlock origine, the video downloadhelper, Ghostery and the JavaScrypt toggle.
    Albeit Tree Style tabs still need a tweak to hide the old tabs, it should be done in a couple of days.

  • While I do use Chromium on occasion, Firefox has been my "tried and true browser of choice" since it was called Phoenix. I was initially quite annoyed about the deprecation of legacy XUL add-ons, however throughout the FF57 beta period, WebExtensions have popped up to meet just about all of my needs, and the performance improvements have been outstanding. Firefox continues to be the de-facto standard browser for the web. It is an indispensable tool, and a wonderful model for the entire software industry.

  • ... It has its original 2 GB of RAM, HDD, etc. except Mac OS X El Capitan v10.11.6. Very slow and old especially with Firefox. V57 was much faster I could tell!

  • I'm warming up to FireFox again (Score:3)

    by Tony Isaac ( 1301187 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @12:13AM (#55559995) Homepage

    I had used only Chrome for quite a few years. Firefox was just too slow. It struggled with simple tasks like scrolling down the page.

    But in the last couple of months, two important things happened:
    - Firefox started working on performance, bringing it in line with Chrome's performance
    - Firefox added the ability to block auto-play video. *That* won me over.

    I'm not totally on Firefox yet, but I'm more and more a fan.

  • Yes (Score:3)

    by jimbo ( 1370 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @12:34AM (#55560067)

    I have been waiting for it and returned to Firefox with 57. It's nice and speedy now and I prefer it over the other for ideological reasons. Replaced Lastpass with Bitwarden in the process and awaiting NoScript this week.

    Apparently I'm one of the very few who doesn't give a damn how tabs look like, where they are, how menus are placed/organised/looks, etc etc. I'm a "heavy duty" browser user but can still work with any modern browser, such as any FF UI we've seen, Vivaldi, chrome, opera without feeling "workflow impaired". I just get to know them and make them work for me. I guess I'm flexible.

  • No (Score:4, Insightful)

    by trawg ( 308495 ) on Thursday November 16, 2017 @03:24AM (#55560601) Homepage

    Five of the five addons I have installed are marked as Legacy so will not work :( One of them is NoScript, which I know is coming in the next few days, but it's actually the one I care about the least.

    The others are:

    FireGestures (for gesture controlling - amazing how you get used to this & how much difference it makes to your browsing experience). No update news but from comments it seems it's unlikely to be updated to its former glory due to deficiencies in the new API. There are partial replacements so not too bad.

    GreaseMonkey (for modifying webpages on the fly). I mostly use this for minor work enhancements so not critical but it's a really useful tool. I think it's easily replaceable though.

    QuickJava. A super useful tool that simply puts icons in the status bar allowing you to toggle on/off JS, WebGL, RTC, Images, CSS, Proxy, etc. Staggeringly handy.

    Classic Theme Restorer. I will miss the UI flexibility the most.

    I have maybe 12 other addons that I mostly leave disabled; only two of these have been updated, the others are legacy.

    I am really torn; I want to stay up-to-date with Firefox but the reason I use Firefox is that I've customised it to my preferences. If I lose that ability and it's not replaced with something better - the speed is nice but I don't really care about it - then why would I update?

