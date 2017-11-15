Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Slashdot Asks: Have You Switched To Firefox 57?

Posted by BeauHD from the flip-of-a-switch dept.
Yesterday, Mozilla launched Firefox 57 for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. It brings massive performance improvements as it incorporates the company's next-generation browser engine called Project Quantum; it also features a visual redesign and support for extensions built using the WebExtension API. Have you used Firefox's new browser? Does it offer enough to make you switch from your tried-and-true browser of choice? We'd love to hear your thoughts.

  • Debian: ESR here

  • Nope (Score:2)

    by plover ( 150551 )

    Not until I can block everything that leaks out, like I do with NoScript today. I don't know when that might be, but if it isn't soon, I'll have to switch to Pale Moon.

    Privacy and script blocking are far more important to me than speed or stability.

    • I switched back to Pale Moon, and so far it's been working very well. Maybe in a year or so I'll try Firefox again, and see if everything is working properly. Like extensions.

  • Been using all these features for years now in Chrome.

  • I have on my work computer but FireFTP no longer works so I'm not so happy about that. Guess I have to start using filezilla..

    Other then that I really like it. I'm not sure it'll make me stop using Chrome though as I use Google Play Music and that website has extra features when used in Chrome.

  • It already was my tried and true browser of choice but now I needed userChrome.css to make tree tabs look decent. Those massive performance improvements mean fuck all if you live in a far corner of the world.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      Ditto, Firefox has stayed my preferred browser. Though I still use Chrome because I prefer the devtools.
  • Newer laptops have been updated (MacPro, Lenovo Win10) but I still need to recompile for my primary desktop (Ubuntu 16.04). Works fine for me. Firefox has been and continues to been my favorite browser.

    • I still need to recompile for my primary desktop (Ubuntu 16.04).

      Well, that seems weird. I use Gentoo and FF 57 was available as a binary.

      But on the topic, I only switched from FF to Chromium fairly recently, and there's one simple feature I miss from FF and many other browsers: middle click pasting of the URL anywhere on the page. Having to carefully paste it into the address bar now feels idiotic in the same way that moving windows in Windows requires grabbing by the title bar (apparently, they missed the part of the desktop metaphor where you can move a paper docum

  • Every recent Firefox update has caused problems with a redesigned GUI. Admittedly up until now I've been able to work around it, but having to work around it is not something I enjoy. If there were a decent alternative I'd use it. Unfortunately, the closest thing I've found to a decent alternative is Konqueror, and that's not great. But if they cripple the bookmarks in the sidebar or make the menubar even more unusable I may be forced to change.

  • Yes and No (Score:4, Informative)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:00PM (#55558721)

    Yes on systems I don't use that much and No on my primary system. I'm waiting for NoScript to finish its WebAssembly port. On the other systems I'm experimenting with uBlock Origin and uMatrix. (I may end up running all three with NoScript and "Allow Scripts Globally" enabled to just take advantage of its ABE, ClearClick and XSS protections, etc... letting uMatrix and uBO do the rest.)

    • Sorry... s/WebAssembly/WebExtensions/

    • Yes on systems I don't use that much and No on my primary system.

      Similar mix of yes/no, but my yes *is* a primary system.

      Firefox Nightly is my daily-driver browser on Android with 57.0a1 as my primary mobile browser for nearly 3 months now (I'm now on 58.0a1). FF Nightly seems to be the only way to get a feature-rich open browser with automatic updates if your device does not have Google Play app installed.

      Nightly and 57/58 is definitely an upgrade over the previous mobile Firefox. Works great with uBlock Origin & Video Background Play Fix add-ons, which is about e

  • But I'll see if I can live with it. I'll often choose UI stability, but Firefox's UI has not changed too much. If I don't like the changes, I'll go elsewhere. What else can I do? I don't want to use an out of date browser with security issues.

  • Firefox was my tried-and-true browser... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Then they started doing stupid stuff like moving the stop/reload button into the address bar and to the right side of my screen. After years of going to the upper left I had to rethink my actions. It is nice to see they moved it back with 57 but it still has pocket built in. Most of my extensions were no longer supported either.

    For now I'm sticking with Chrome. They haven't moved the stop/reload button since I have been using it. The developer tools are pretty decent too. Firefox is decent also but once you

  • Nope. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I'm a longtime Firefox user, and I've been annoyed as anyone about the bone-headed UI decisions in past years. But there, at least, you could use add-ons to revert back to a sane user interface, restore the status bar, and the like.

    But killing your core, essential feature that makes your product actually worth using over any other browser? Did some cruel time traveller come back in time to ruin Firefox from within or something - I can't see a motivation on the part of those who would do this.

  • I've stuck with firefox for a long time, but they've finally removed the last few things that were better than chrome, so it's time to give in and switch to the path of least resistance.

    Congrats Firefox dev team! You've made it so much like chrome that there's no longer any reason to use it!

  • Firefox updated itself to 57 and made tabs impossible to see again.

    They broke that quite a while back, but before 57 you could use "classic theme restorer" to make them visible again. But 57 stopped it from working and there is apparently no fix.

    So had to switch back to 56.

    And then they also brag about a lie on their website "Set up Firefox your way. " when you cannot even set tab borders anymore.

  • Love it. Fast and fixes rendering issues I had in FF 56.

  • This is all about the add-ons and customization. They can make it the fastest browser by an order of magnitude but if they break things that I consider vital then I won't upgrade.

  • Love it! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by blahbooboo ( 839709 ) on Wednesday November 15, 2017 @08:08PM (#55558779)

    I am probably in the minority here (this place loves to complain) but I love the update. The new GUI is great once I got used to it and set the Dark Theme, plus it is noticeably faster. As for extensions, most of the ones I use are supported, and the ones that didn't i discovered i either didnt need or had functionality replacements available in the browser now that I didn't realize since never looked.

  • Firefox was always my "tried and true browser of choice", but it's been running continuously since before 57 came out so it hasn't updated yet.

    When it does I'll lose some extensions I really quite liked, so I'm hanging on to see if they receive updates. I expect the more popular ones will in time, and the more obscure ones I wouldn't be able to replicate by switching browser anyway - so either way I expect to end up on Firefox 57, possibly with some switching to alternate or equivalent extensions in the p

  • Yes (Score:2)

    by 89cents ( 589228 )
    Well I've always been a Firefox user and felt it was getting slow and bloated, but I am loving this update. I did a speed test this morning from www.speed-battle.com and peacekeeper.futuremark.com and Firefox 57 beat out Chrome 62 by quite a margin in most tests. Now, if Slashdot would change its favicon to use transparent corners instead of white corners, that one tab of mine wont look so funny.

    • Now, if Slashdot would change its favicon to use transparent corners instead of white corners, that one tab of mine wont look so funny.

      Ahaha, that was bugging me too!

      I wasn't actually expecting to like this update. I can live with the UI updates, although I'd characterize them as "not much different". Fortunately, the few add-ons I used upgraded seamlessly, and the browser seems pretty snappy.

      Overall, I think it's an improvement, but I certainly wouldn't dismiss the annoyance of those who don't like the UI or lost their favorite add-ons.

  • If I'm going to be forced to deal with the loss of extensions I've been using for years, it'll be with people who didn't break extensions I've been using for years.

  • I wait at least a quarter for kinks to be worked out with the browser and extensions.

  • I've upgraded to 57 on my primary system and my work system.

    KeePass works fine and NoScript should be available soon. The one add-on that I use a lot that does not work with it is Capture & Print. I have a workaround, but this add-on did exactly what I wanted with no extra bells or whistles. I'm crossing my fingers that it will be updated as well.

    As for Firefox itself, I don't like that they moved the refresh button to the left of the URL. I preferred it on the right. The GUI is now more inline wit

    • I don't like that they moved the refresh button to the left of the URL. I preferred it on the right.

      The Refresh button is now outside the URL bar and you can move it via the Customize screen like some of the other UI buttons.

  • Why cahnge now? I am on ESR 52.

    But, normally, I got the next ESR as soon as it hit mozilla servers, and manually installed, without waiting for the update system to offer it to me. The last few months of the life of the ESR was hell, mostly because developers check for the browser, and consider the ESR "Old, insecure and Unsupported" (which is NOT TRUE), so websites throw a lot of warnings and render incorrectly...

    This time around, though, I'll hold tight until july 2018 to get it when the dust settles. Too

  • I've been using Firefox "since it all began" (and Mozilla before then, and Netscape when that was the thing - yes, that's a long time ago). My primary reason for sticking with Firefox through thick and thin was the wide selection of addons, in particular those designed to guard privacy and clean up my web experience.

    With the move to webextensions there was little left to distinguish between Firefox and Chrome. My main reservation wrt. Chrome was presumable lack of ability to programmatically control cookie

  • I am sticking with and supporting Firefox since several beta versions ago. This is a first for me in the many years since it became bloated and unusable. It's all brand new and for those complaining about plugins, complain to those who make the plug-ins in question. Question their loyalty to freedom. Or does George Soros and crew pay your bills? Is that happening here now too? There is plenty of that going on.

    It was not long ago that the Mozilla foundation was demonized for supporting those bitches in Ant

  • Yep (Score:2)

    by jemmyw ( 624065 )
    Yes. Next question?

  • Yes! (Score:2)

    by jon3k ( 691256 )
    It's fantastic. Long time Chrome user who made the switch, running Nightly for several weeks now. More stable and faster than Chrome ever was. Couldn't be happier. Only use a few plugins (Vimium, Tree Style Tabs, uBlock, etc) so it's been a very painless process to switch.

