Slashdot Asks: Have You Switched To Firefox 57? 69
Yesterday, Mozilla launched Firefox 57 for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. It brings massive performance improvements as it incorporates the company's next-generation browser engine called Project Quantum; it also features a visual redesign and support for extensions built using the WebExtension API. Have you used Firefox's new browser? Does it offer enough to make you switch from your tried-and-true browser of choice? We'd love to hear your thoughts.
uBlock Origin, Duck Duck Go Plus, Privacy Badger, HTTPS Everywhere, No Coin, Decentraleyes, Smart Referer, Link Cleaner. NoScript coming back Very Soon Now(TM). What else do you need?
> What else do you need?
Classic theme restorer.
Below someone complained about the placement of the reload button.
What button do you use on the UI that doesn't have a keyboard shortcut to do the same thing faster?
I took everything out of the toolbar, turned on menus and now you can get to anything from the keyboard.
I want to see the tabs.
A quite a while back they made the theme so that you cannot you see them, but classic theme restorer fixed that.
Also I do not use any special keyboard shortcuts(except new tab and find) and have most moved to impossible key combinations so they are not accidentally triggered. It is really annoying when you try to paste with ctrl-v and bookmarks pop up and such..
Chatzilla.
http://chatzilla.hacksrus.com/ [hacksrus.com]
Ouch! That's terrible!
The need to not need any of that shit in the first place.
Brief (Score:1)
What else do you need?
Selenium. Web automation used to be the only area where Firefox was clearly superior. But they broke it with FF version 54, and there appears to be no plans to fix it.
No (Score:1)
The average user doesn't care about tree style tabs, won't notice a performance difference, doesn't know what memory is and doesn't even know Firefox exists. Or Chrome, for that matter. It's just "the icon on the desktop that opens Facebook",
Isn't performance pretty much the *only* thing the average user will notice? (Well, that, and whether or the browser works on Facebook).
Nope (Score:2)
Not until I can block everything that leaks out, like I do with NoScript today. I don't know when that might be, but if it isn't soon, I'll have to switch to Pale Moon.
Privacy and script blocking are far more important to me than speed or stability.
I switched back to Pale Moon, and so far it's been working very well. Maybe in a year or so I'll try Firefox again, and see if everything is working properly. Like extensions.
Nope (Score:2)
Been using all these features for years now in Chrome.
yes and yes/no (Score:2)
I have on my work computer but FireFTP no longer works so I'm not so happy about that. Guess I have to start using filezilla..
Other then that I really like it. I'm not sure it'll make me stop using Chrome though as I use Google Play Music and that website has extra features when used in Chrome.
Yes (Score:2)
Partially (Score:2)
I still need to recompile for my primary desktop (Ubuntu 16.04).
Well, that seems weird. I use Gentoo and FF 57 was available as a binary.
But on the topic, I only switched from FF to Chromium fairly recently, and there's one simple feature I miss from FF and many other browsers: middle click pasting of the URL anywhere on the page. Having to carefully paste it into the address bar now feels idiotic in the same way that moving windows in Windows requires grabbing by the title bar (apparently, they missed the part of the desktop metaphor where you can move a paper docum
No. And don't want to. (Score:2)
Every recent Firefox update has caused problems with a redesigned GUI. Admittedly up until now I've been able to work around it, but having to work around it is not something I enjoy. If there were a decent alternative I'd use it. Unfortunately, the closest thing I've found to a decent alternative is Konqueror, and that's not great. But if they cripple the bookmarks in the sidebar or make the menubar even more unusable I may be forced to change.
Yes and No (Score:4, Informative)
Yes on systems I don't use that much and No on my primary system. I'm waiting for NoScript to finish its WebAssembly port. On the other systems I'm experimenting with uBlock Origin and uMatrix. (I may end up running all three with NoScript and "Allow Scripts Globally" enabled to just take advantage of its ABE, ClearClick and XSS protections, etc... letting uMatrix and uBO do the rest.)
Yes, primary Android browser for 3months now (Score:1)
Yes on systems I don't use that much and No on my primary system.
Similar mix of yes/no, but my yes *is* a primary system.
Firefox Nightly is my daily-driver browser on Android with 57.0a1 as my primary mobile browser for nearly 3 months now (I'm now on 58.0a1). FF Nightly seems to be the only way to get a feature-rich open browser with automatic updates if your device does not have Google Play app installed.
Nightly and 57/58 is definitely an upgrade over the previous mobile Firefox. Works great with uBlock Origin & Video Background Play Fix add-ons, which is about e
Yes because it's in my updates (Score:2)
But I'll see if I can live with it. I'll often choose UI stability, but Firefox's UI has not changed too much. If I don't like the changes, I'll go elsewhere. What else can I do? I don't want to use an out of date browser with security issues.
Firefox was my tried-and-true browser... (Score:1)
Then they started doing stupid stuff like moving the stop/reload button into the address bar and to the right side of my screen. After years of going to the upper left I had to rethink my actions. It is nice to see they moved it back with 57 but it still has pocket built in. Most of my extensions were no longer supported either.
For now I'm sticking with Chrome. They haven't moved the stop/reload button since I have been using it. The developer tools are pretty decent too. Firefox is decent also but once you
Who doesn't use a keyboard short cut for reload?
First think I did was take every button out of the toolbar and turn on the old menus.
Who doesn't use a keyboard short cut for reload?
*raises hand*
Nope. (Score:1)
I'm a longtime Firefox user, and I've been annoyed as anyone about the bone-headed UI decisions in past years. But there, at least, you could use add-ons to revert back to a sane user interface, restore the status bar, and the like.
But killing your core, essential feature that makes your product actually worth using over any other browser? Did some cruel time traveller come back in time to ruin Firefox from within or something - I can't see a motivation on the part of those who would do this.
Nope, switched to chrome (Score:2, Informative)
I've stuck with firefox for a long time, but they've finally removed the last few things that were better than chrome, so it's time to give in and switch to the path of least resistance.
Congrats Firefox dev team! You've made it so much like chrome that there's no longer any reason to use it!
Unfortunately yes and then back. (Score:2)
Firefox updated itself to 57 and made tabs impossible to see again.
They broke that quite a while back, but before 57 you could use "classic theme restorer" to make them visible again. But 57 stopped it from working and there is apparently no fix.
So had to switch back to 56.
And then they also brag about a lie on their website "Set up Firefox your way. " when you cannot even set tab borders anymore.
Yes (Score:2)
No Upgrade Here (Score:2)
This is all about the add-ons and customization. They can make it the fastest browser by an order of magnitude but if they break things that I consider vital then I won't upgrade.
Love it! (Score:5, Interesting)
I am probably in the minority here (this place loves to complain) but I love the update. The new GUI is great once I got used to it and set the Dark Theme, plus it is noticeably faster. As for extensions, most of the ones I use are supported, and the ones that didn't i discovered i either didnt need or had functionality replacements available in the browser now that I didn't realize since never looked.
"I'll just load up firefox to che..."
"No! I don't use that. I use that blue moon one"
My only complaint with Pale Moon atm is with regards to Youtube and live streams: having to kill Asynch MSE for WebM MSE gets annoying fast, and seems to not always work either.
Probably eventually (Score:2)
Firefox was always my "tried and true browser of choice", but it's been running continuously since before 57 came out so it hasn't updated yet.
When it does I'll lose some extensions I really quite liked, so I'm hanging on to see if they receive updates. I expect the more popular ones will in time, and the more obscure ones I wouldn't be able to replicate by switching browser anyway - so either way I expect to end up on Firefox 57, possibly with some switching to alternate or equivalent extensions in the p
Yes (Score:2)
Now, if Slashdot would change its favicon to use transparent corners instead of white corners, that one tab of mine wont look so funny.
Ahaha, that was bugging me too!
I wasn't actually expecting to like this update. I can live with the UI updates, although I'd characterize them as "not much different". Fortunately, the few add-ons I used upgraded seamlessly, and the browser seems pretty snappy.
Overall, I think it's an improvement, but I certainly wouldn't dismiss the annoyance of those who don't like the UI or lost their favorite add-ons.
Moving to chrome (Score:1)
If I'm going to be forced to deal with the loss of extensions I've been using for years, it'll be with people who didn't break extensions I've been using for years.
3 Months time (Score:2)
I wait at least a quarter for kinks to be worked out with the browser and extensions.
Yep!! (Score:2)
I've upgraded to 57 on my primary system and my work system.
KeePass works fine and NoScript should be available soon. The one add-on that I use a lot that does not work with it is Capture & Print. I have a workaround, but this add-on did exactly what I wanted with no extra bells or whistles. I'm crossing my fingers that it will be updated as well.
As for Firefox itself, I don't like that they moved the refresh button to the left of the URL. I preferred it on the right. The GUI is now more inline wit
I don't like that they moved the refresh button to the left of the URL. I preferred it on the right.
The Refresh button is now outside the URL bar and you can move it via the Customize screen like some of the other UI buttons.
Have been on the ESR channel since 10.0... (Score:2)
Why cahnge now? I am on ESR 52.
But, normally, I got the next ESR as soon as it hit mozilla servers, and manually installed, without waiting for the update system to offer it to me. The last few months of the life of the ESR was hell, mostly because developers check for the browser, and consider the ESR "Old, insecure and Unsupported" (which is NOT TRUE), so websites throw a lot of warnings and render incorrectly...
This time around, though, I'll hold tight until july 2018 to get it when the dust settles. Too
Firefox 57 finally pushed me over to Chrome (Score:2)
I've been using Firefox "since it all began" (and Mozilla before then, and Netscape when that was the thing - yes, that's a long time ago). My primary reason for sticking with Firefox through thick and thin was the wide selection of addons, in particular those designed to guard privacy and clean up my web experience.
With the move to webextensions there was little left to distinguish between Firefox and Chrome. My main reservation wrt. Chrome was presumable lack of ability to programmatically control cookie
Yes. Since beta. And more... (Score:2)
It was not long ago that the Mozilla foundation was demonized for supporting those bitches in Ant
Yep (Score:2)
Yes! (Score:2)