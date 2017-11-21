Ask Slashdot: How Are So Many Security Vulnerabilities Possible? 18
dryriver writes: It seems like not a day goes by on Slashdot and elsewhere on the intertubes that you don't read a story headline reading "Company_Name Product_Name Has Critical Vulnerability That Allows Hackers To Description_Of_Bad_Things_Vulnerability_Allows_To_Happen." A lot of it is big brand products as well. How, in the 21st century, is this possible, and with such frequency? Is software running on electronic hardware invariably open to hacking if someone just tries long and hard enough? Or are the product manufacturers simply careless or cutting corners in their product designs? If you create something that communicates with other things electronically, is there no way at all to ensure that the device is practically unhackable?
Is software running on electronic hardware invariably open to hacking if someone just tries long and hard enough?
This is 10% of the problem
Or are the product manufacturers simply careless or cutting corners in their product designs?
This is 90% of the problem.
That can be simply listed as (in the order that I see them):
- Microsoft as an OS vendor (I know I'll get attacks from various ACs that think any criticism of MS is unfair but they are putting 'way more energy into sucking user's personal data into their servers than protecting said personal data)
- Large service companies with poor security for customer databases (I just saw Uber had a big hack last year that they've been trying to keep quiet).
- The 10% of so of the user population at large which don't have
Yes, the big issue here is that it's common knowledge consumers by and large refuse to be bothered to get educated and the bulk of the major software development companies out there aren't don't have leadership ethical enough to be able to resist taking maximum possible advantage of their naivety. Unfortunately this knowledge gap is also being turned against our own government even as our own government participates in using the very same knowledge gap on the general population. It's a huge ugly mess, rea
Just in case the uninitiated might confuse this for a serious statement; to be clear he's completely trolling.
Good security usually means re-architecting whatever legacy garbage fire has been burning in off in the corner for the last 12 years and that costs money. The insecure software is still generating revenue in it's current state and there are no consequences for poor software security. #Equafax
How are bugs still possible? That's how security holes are still possible too.
The good news is much like Charlie Rose gets embarrassed off the national stage, hopefully companies that don't take security seriously will be forced into bankruptcy.
Yes.
I've been a software security guru for more than ten years, and none of the companies I worked for, whether Fortune 100 or commercial companies shipping commercial software, fixed all the vulnerabilities we found before shipping. (Some set the bar at "high" and some as "critical", but no one halted the presses for "medium".) For all I know, most of the vulnerabilities we found perished on a disbanded tea
How Are So Many Security Vulnerabilities Possible?
Do you life in a house or apartment? Go around and look very closely at every aspect of the structure. As you go, make note every flaw you find, however tiny, but paying special attention to things that could be avenues for entering the dwelling from the outside even if everything is locked up. Now imagine 1,000,000 people all working constantly to find ways through those vulnerabilities without you realizing that is going on. Now imagine everybody in your city has an identical dwelling so that when one