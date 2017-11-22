Ask Slashdot: What Are Your Greatest Successes and Weaknesses With Wine (Software)? 87
wjcofkc writes: As a distraction, I decided to get the video-editing software Filmora up and running on my Ubuntu box. After some tinkering, I was able to get it installed, only to have the first stage vaporize on launch. This got me reflecting on my many hits and misses with Wine (software) over the years. Before ditching private employment, my last job was with a software company. They were pretty open minded when I came marching in with my System76 laptop, and totally cool with me using Linux as my daily driver after quickly getting the Windows version of their software up and running without a hitch. They had me write extensive documentation on the process. It was only two or three paragraphs, but I consider that another Wine win since to that end I scored points at work. Past that, open source filled in the blanks. That was the only time I ever actually needed (arguably) for it to work. Truth be told, I mostly tinker around with it a couple times a year just to see what does and does not run. Wine has been around for quite awhile now, and while it will never be perfect, the project is not without merit. So Slashdot community, what have been your greatest successes and failures with Wine over the years?
windows can run under linux so why bother? (Score:2)
if you're running windows wares you "lost the battle already", just run actual windows in a VM and your windows wares will run wonderfully.
"freedom" while running proprietary software requiring windows? bwhahaha.
And how many instructions for running windows wares do you see with "install a copy of xxxx.dll from a working copy of windows"? Answer: Lots.
So get a license, you windows wares fanboy.
Feel free to quote those unfair EULA terms.
These terms in the Windows 10 EULA [microsoft.com] worry me:
Even the most basic
Most of those are safety nets. You perceive them as possible dangers, I perceive them differently.
1. "use the software as server software" refers to you being denied support if you use the Windows 10 OS commercially as a server and your database hosted under it breaks. Basically, if you use Windows 10 non-server as a server and it fucks your data, you can't sue for damages.
Car analogy: "You can't use your Volkswagen Polo for professional racing".
2. the software transfer chain issue: I don't think it's "unfa
And I replied.
You act as if that were a pissing contest or something. Grow up. I was asking for details, I got details provided, I answered them with my understanding on them.
Yes, we're having a *gasp* mature discussion on Slashdot.
If all I want to do is play my favorite game from the 90s, then installing windows is a huge waste of time and resources, compared to wine.
you're funny, people waste hours and days trying to twiddle and fiddle and solve wine issues, if they're solvable at all. If you want to play games from the 90s, install an old windows version and have a stable platform for playing with no fuss, the installation only needs to be done once after all.
Or support open-source and buy a support license from the commercial version of Wine - Crossover from Codewavers [codeweavers.com]. These guys have made WINE setup and installation pretty damn easy. And they actually support the W
Why would I maintain an entire Windows installation when I can just use Wine?
Because the application raises an unhandled exception and writes a memory dump when you start it under Wine. And even if you manually write the registry keys whose absence causes the exception, it freezes up in the settings dialog. Or when you're editing an instrument, one of the controls starts flashing, causing the entire application to become unresponsive. All three of these problems are true of the application 0CC-FamiTracker 0.3.14.6 on Wine 1.8, the version of Wine shipped with Debian 9.
Broke and Working - here's my top 5 (Score:3, Interesting)
Broken Badly and I wish they weren't: Skype, Fractal Painter, Newer Photoshop CS, just about all WWW browsers, and newer Outlook
Most of the time, one is simply backed into a corner when turning to Wine. I hate using it, but it's better than booting into Windows.
alpha stage game (Score:1)
I got a recent strategy pc game to run fine (albeit slowly). Heres the catch: i was an early alpha tester and the game didnt even have textures yet. The game developer was shocked when i told him it worked
The game developer was shocked because the game had been released 6 months ago and had all features implemented... but under Wine it looked like an early alpha with no textures.
Minesweeper (Score:1)
Minesweeper was the only thing I ever got to run with it. And notepad, maybe. Wine sucked eggs since its inception. Bet it still does?!
Games work well (Score:1)
As of a year or two ago, most of my (at least older) Windows games started working quite well.
I've setup a PXE server for which clients can run quite a few games, including various games running under wine
.Easy ol'-fashioned LAN party!
Yes, that is what the OP proposed as a topic of conversation.
"Success" (Score:2)
My greatest success was giving up and just using a full windows VM under Parallels.
Fiddling with wine is fine when you're living alone with nothing better to do. But when you have stuff you need to get done, the last thing you have time for is fiddling around with esoteric settings and figuring out why your particular version of a DLL won't work just so you can get your chosen app running.
I guess it's a matter of whether your employer is willing to expense $200 for Windows [microsoft.com] and $80 for Parallels Desktop.
Extensive documentation? (Score:2)
"They had me write extensive documentation on the process. It was only two or three paragraphs,
..."
Perhaps something is missing here - but, in most contexts, "two or three paragraphs" is nowhere near "extensive" documentation. That's more along the lines of "better than nothing".
That sentence does not qualify as documentation. It’s not even accurate, except as a fantasy movie line.
WoW (Score:2)
Me too, but the graphics looked bad when compared to running on Windows, and I got significantly more CPU usage. That was with NVidia's proprietary drivers. Also on Debian, during Burning Crusade. It was then that I decided Wine wasn't worth using for games - even the highest-rated titles suffered from performance and graphics problems. I just kept a Windows partition around for games, and used Linux for work.
Fast forward to the present, when there are enough native Linux games on Steam to keep me happy. I
iTunes (Score:2)
iTunes 7 (which was about the newest version that would work with my netbook) worked fine, as it was the only way to play my FairPlay DRM'd stuff.
as another poster said, everything else was native alternatives (LibreOffice, GIMP) or native browser
16-bit programs? (Score:2)
I have a 16-bit program (originally run under Windows 3.0) which I believe the only way to run now is under Wine.
I have a 16-bit program (originally run under Windows 3.0) which I believe the only way to run now is under Wine.
You can probably also run the program on 32 bit Windows 7 or possibly newer. I'm not sure how easy it is to get 32 bit versions now, though.
The other option is use a VM
But then according to the EULA, you technically have to buy two Windows licenses: one for the host and one for the guest. This can get expensive at $199.99 each (source [microsoft.com]).
a while (Score:2)
Two words.
Foobar2000 (Score:2)
Successes? (Score:2)
Successes?
I have never accomplished to get anything working with Wine. Not even with hours upon hours of manual, help pages, forum, etc. reading.
What a horrible piece of forever-incomplete, always unstable, butt-ugly malware it is.
Unusual Wine Story with IE6. (Score:2)
I could list a bunch of other stories, of games and fun stuff, but Ages ago, just before I graduated with a Bachelors Degree, in the far off year of 2008, I had to take this Statistics Course that was unrelated to my Major. It was like one of those Dangling Gen-Ed courses. It was done completely online and it absolutely required Internet Explorer 6.x
You could NOT do the tests on anything else. So I had a Dell Ubuntu Laptop that Ran I think it was Hardy Heron, that had a Wine Isolated Prefix that ran IE6 jus
WINE has always lived in the Bizarro Universe. (Score:3)
WINE has always lived in the Bizarro Universe.
This is because they always counted the number of API calls they succeed in handling, and then the one they failed at was "just that one".
So you always had "((N-1)/N * 100)% of calls worked!".
To get you over that hump, you've always had to to go with a commercial version of WINE, like CrossOver, where they don't ever shove the final fixes back into the actual WINE code -- despite the GPL.
If the WINE guys are diligent, and go over the published GPL'ed code, and bring the changes back, that's fine, but... there's always this huge latency.
So from day one, they lied with statistics, and when something started running, then hey, that was great, but not everything was going to run.
Today, it's more disappointing, since unless you run older Windows programs, from older versions of Windows, things are back to broken.
most modern software nowadays has an OSX version.
Unless it's from a small business that hasn't yet received enough revenue from license sales to buy enough Macs for testing. You would end up seeing something like this:
Greatest Success? (Score:2)
Learning to not care about the OS and going with the one that gives me the largest ecosystem of quality software.
I agree, I've been running Linux exclusively since the mid-to-late 90s for home use and I've never needed Wine for anything.
Stock-trading platforms (Score:2)
Success: Questrade IQ Edge (Canadian broker)
Weakness: Fidelity Active Trader Pro (US broker)
Details:
Questrade IQ Edge works quite well under Wine, although it freezes if I try to minimize its window.
Fidelity Active Trader Pro almost finishes starting up, but fails at the last moment with an unhelpful error message. Funny thing is, Fidelity uses Crossover (a Wine derivative) to run Active Trader Pro on Macs. I'm wondering whether it's worth buying the Linux version of Crossover.
Skyrim (Score:2)
I think what impressed me most was Skyrim working pretty much out-of-the box. It needed a little prodding to set the amount of VRAM up correctly, but apart from that it Just Worked. It was the first game where I'd not even bothered trying to run it via Windows at all.
Windows hobbled on for a bit longer, occasionally curling up into a ball because I dared to put two PCIe cards in back in slightly different slots, or add a new disk for the ZFS array to use. Then, when it finally self-destructed entirely, I
If you have more space and more money to throw at hardware than I do, getting a second machine - or indeed a games console - would achieve the same results with less hassle
Windows might be the better option because the console won't run game mods.
Adobe Digital Editions (Score:1)
It's not easy, and every few years the way you have to do it changes, but if you don't do that, you can't take ebooks out of the library, so it's worth the pain.
Firefox with Silverlight (Score:2)
All because Bluecat IPAM requires the Silverlight crap, and I was sick of firing up a VM or VDI *just* to adjust permissions on a DNS or IP record
Myst (Score:1)
I have never successfully gotten Myst to run.
Successes: 0. Fails: 3-4 (Score:2)
That job ended in '03 (startup ran out of money), and little did I know it would be the last time I'd work in a *nix environment. Why? Cygwin. I could run Windows, get all the Window
Running a WABI environment (Score:1)
Back when Wine was alpha grade software, I had a copy of Red Hat's branded WABI installed on my Slackware system. I launched Wine to run the progman.exe file in the WABI Windows environment and it loaded up the whole Windows 3 desktop.
It was pretty cool.
Whoops, my mistake. I found the manual here. It was Caldera's release of Wabi 2.2.
The Penguin Hutchinson Library CD. (Score:1)