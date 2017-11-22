Ask Slashdot: What Are Your Greatest Successes and Weaknesses With Wine (Software)? 34
wjcofkc writes: As a distraction, I decided to get the video-editing software Filmora up and running on my Ubuntu box. After some tinkering, I was able to get it installed, only to have the first stage vaporize on launch. This got me reflecting on my many hits and misses with Wine (software) over the years. Before ditching private employment, my last job was with a software company. They were pretty open minded when I came marching in with my System76 laptop, and totally cool with me using Linux as my daily driver after quickly getting the Windows version of their software up and running without a hitch. They had me write extensive documentation on the process. It was only two or three paragraphs, but I consider that another Wine win since to that end I scored points at work. Past that, open source filled in the blanks. That was the only time I ever actually needed (arguably) for it to work. Truth be told, I mostly tinker around with it a couple times a year just to see what does and does not run. Wine has been around for quite awhile now, and while it will never be perfect, the project is not without merit. So Slashdot community, what have been your greatest successes and failures with Wine over the years?
Easy (Score:1, Funny)
windows can run under linux so why bother? (Score:2)
if you're running windows wares you "lost the battle already", just run actual windows in a VM and your windows wares will run wonderfully.
Re: (Score:2)
"freedom" while running proprietary software requiring windows? bwhahaha.
And how many instructions for running windows wares do you see with "install a copy of xxxx.dll from a working copy of windows"? Answer: Lots.
So get a license, you windows wares fanboy.
Re: (Score:1)
If all I want to do is play my favorite game from the 90s, then installing windows is a huge waste of time and resources, compared to wine.
Re: (Score:2)
you're funny, people waste hours and days trying to twiddle and fiddle and solve wine issues, if they're solvable at all. If you want to play games from the 90s, install an old windows version and have a stable platform for playing with no fuss, the installation only needs to be done once after all.
Broke and Working - here's my top 5 (Score:3, Interesting)
Broken Badly and I wish they weren't: Skype, Fractal Painter, Newer Photoshop CS, just about all WWW browsers, and newer Outlook
Most of the time, one is simply backed into a corner when turning to Wine. I hate using it, but it's better than booting into Windows.
alpha stage game (Score:1)
I got a recent strategy pc game to run fine (albeit slowly). Heres the catch: i was an early alpha tester and the game didnt even have textures yet. The game developer was shocked when i told him it worked
Minesweeper (Score:1)
Minesweeper was the only thing I ever got to run with it. And notepad, maybe. Wine sucked eggs since its inception. Bet it still does?!
Games work well (Score:1)
As of a year or two ago, most of my (at least older) Windows games started working quite well.
I've setup a PXE server for which clients can run quite a few games, including various games running under wine
.Easy ol'-fashioned LAN party!
"Success" (Score:2)
My greatest success was giving up and just using a full windows VM under Parallels.
Fiddling with wine is fine when you're living alone with nothing better to do. But when you have stuff you need to get done, the last thing you have time for is fiddling around with esoteric settings and figuring out why your particular version of a DLL won't work just so you can get your chosen app running.
Extensive documentation? (Score:2)
"They had me write extensive documentation on the process. It was only two or three paragraphs,
..."
Perhaps something is missing here - but, in most contexts, "two or three paragraphs" is nowhere near "extensive" documentation. That's more along the lines of "better than nothing".
WoW (Score:2)
iTunes (Score:2)
iTunes 7 (which was about the newest version that would work with my netbook) worked fine, as it was the only way to play my FairPlay DRM'd stuff.
as another poster said, everything else was native alternatives (LibreOffice, GIMP) or native browser
16-bit programs? (Score:2)
I have a 16-bit program (originally run under Windows 3.0) which I believe the only way to run now is under Wine.
Re: (Score:1)
I have a 16-bit program (originally run under Windows 3.0) which I believe the only way to run now is under Wine.
You can probably also run the program on 32 bit Windows 7 or possibly newer. I'm not sure how easy it is to get 32 bit versions now, though.
a while (Score:2)
Two words.
Foobar2000 (Score:2)
Successes? (Score:2)
Successes?
I have never accomplished to get anything working with Wine. Not even with hours upon hours of manual, help pages, forum, etc. reading.
What a horrible piece of forever-incomplete, always unstable, butt-ugly malware it is.
Unusual Wine Story with IE6. (Score:2)
I could list a bunch of other stories, of games and fun stuff, but Ages ago, just before I graduated with a Bachelors Degree, in the far off year of 2008, I had to take this Statistics Course that was unrelated to my Major. It was like one of those Dangling Gen-Ed courses. It was done completely online and it absolutely required Internet Explorer 6.x
You could NOT do the tests on anything else. So I had a Dell Ubuntu Laptop that Ran I think it was Hardy Heron, that had a Wine Isolated Prefix that ran IE6 jus
WINE has always lived in the Bizarro Universe. (Score:2)
WINE has always lived in the Bizarro Universe.
This is because they always counted the number of API calls they succeed in handling, and then the one they failed at was "just that one".
So you always had "((N-1)/N * 100)% of calls worked!".
To get you over that hump, you've always had to to go with a commercial version of WINE, like CrossOver, where they don't ever shove the final fixes back into the actual WINE code -- despite the GPL.
If the WINE guys are diligent, and go over the published GPL'ed code, and b