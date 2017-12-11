Ask Slashdot: Biggest IT Management Mistakes? 41
snydeq writes: Sure, nobody's perfect. But for those in charge of enterprise technology, the fallout from a strategic gaffe, bad hire, or weak spine can be disastrous, writes Dan Tynan, in an article on the biggest management mistakes in IT. "Some of the most common IT gaffes include becoming trapped in a relationship with a vendor you can't shake loose, hiring or promoting the wrong people, and hiding problems from top management until it's too late to recover." What are some other career- and company-destroyers you've witnessed in your years in IT?
News stories: Intel and Microsoft spyware. (Score:1)
Microsoft's history is filled with abuse [slashdot.org]. Important 3rd comment: Possibly some other person from India... [slashdot.org]
Windows 10 is possibly the worst spyware ever made. [networkworld.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Show me an OS that can replace W10 with everyday apps. There isn't anything out there that can handle Acrobat, MS office, Outlook, Exchange and other items, other than Windows. Oh, AD capability is a must out of the box.
Don't tell me what to use. Tell me what you are trying to accomplish, and I will find a solution. That's my job as an engineer. Of course you can't run Exchange on Linux without virtualization. But if your goal is to get e-mail, calendaring, and contacts I can do that for you.
Need Acrobat? Sorry. Try coming to me and saying "I need to read PDFs" or "I need to save this document as a PDF". Sure. I can solve those problems for you.
"I want Office on Linux". No, you don't. You want some of the *featur
Hiring the wrong company (Score:2)
We hired a company to port our whole email system to Google. They showed up totally ready it seemed until I discovered that one of the director's email history packages was linked directly to a lower level book keeper's email simply because both of their names started with the letter C.
When I found out I hit the roof and called the guy in and had an emergency meeting. What other bungles had happened? They made promises to fix it.
A week later I get an email that it's all fixed and sure enough I went on the s
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe it's the old Domino files one has to spend hours on DOS command line to pull out of an Enterprise Vault system.
Now you see why I'm paid the nominal bucks!
Re: (Score:2)
I believe in your message, especially the AI part.
AI should be used to analyze and predict the behaviour of malware regardless of source and just say, "No!"
You and I know the difference between bullshit and wild honey.
A computer can know that, as well.
You didn't say within my own company. (Score:2)
Biggest one I've seen is -- duh. [marketwatch.com]
Wow! Equifax. (Score:2)
Equifax Faces Mounting Costs and Investigations From Breach [nytimes.com].
The Equifax Breach Was Entirely Preventable [wired.com]
But still, the Intel and Microsoft spyware seems more destructive.
Failing to manage customer expectations (Score:2)
Practically every mistake in IT is recoverable, except for failing to manage customer expectations.
In particular the two ways in which I can specifically think of that lack of customer expectation management becomes a project killer are lack of solid requirements (e.g., constantly changing requirements), and mismatch between the developer's idea and customer's idea of what the deliverable should look like.
I think that the requirements one is the worse of the two because it is so easy to have this conversati
Sales Engineer (Score:2)
Always make sure your sales team includes a dedicated engineer. They will help keep them in line, and mitigate situations in which a customer was promised something like running Internet Explorer on AIX.
Failing to expand with the business (Score:2)
The big one I've seen with my current employer is that they've failed to expand their IT staff as the organization as a whole has expanded. The predictable result is that nothing but the most urgent requests gets handled promptly, and minor problems fester indefinitely.
spending too much (Score:1)
time on slashdot
"No. 1: Vendor lock-in" like buying Microsoft? (Score:1)
In about March, we started moving everything to Microsoft, and they audited us in August. About $250k worth of internal time later, they gave us the final bill. We didn't know, for example, you couldn't run Visual Studio Professional on Amazon on nondedicated hardware. Amazon charges $2.185 per hour for that which is $19,140.60 extra per year. We're paying $1,199 per year already for VS for every developer, so we assumed we'd be allowed to use it with no extra charges. We were wrong. I think the total
If I had to pick one (Score:3)
Not implementing and operating a data backup system properly.
I have been bit by this myself and I thought I was doing a good job at it. (I'm not an IT manager -- I'm a software engineer who often gets shoved the IT manager's job for one reason or another.)
Almost every other failure can be mitigated but not this one.
Re: (Score:2)
Not implementing and operating a data backup system properly.
I have been bit by this myself and I thought I was doing a good job at it. (I'm not an IT manager -- I'm a software engineer who often gets shoved the IT manager's job for one reason or another.)
Almost every other failure can be mitigated but not this one.
I think data backup is very important. What is even more important is making sure you can do recoveries from the backups. (And keeping older backups off site) Lessons learned the hard way at my former employer.
Re: (Score:1)
Absolutely. If you haven't tested to make sure you can actually recover your data when you need it, you might discover you've been wasting your time, and at the worst possible moment. And, of course, that testing of your recovery procedure needs to include integrity testing so you have confidence the data you're recovering is what it's supposed to be.
Re: (Score:2)
Almost every other failure can be mitigated but not this one.
Oh, we mitigated around it. Thank $deity that Bitcoin was only about $700 back then.
Focusing on Employees (Score:2)
When a company focuses on taking care of their Employees, then the employees can focus on getting work done, getting the client taken care of.
Part of that is keeping employees skilled. You might think the worst that could happen is that they outgrow your company and move on because they've become highly skilled. That's not true at all. They could be underskilled and stay right where they are
...until the company goes under.
Like this? (Score:3)
Arriving at the new hospital data center (a room 500 ft from the old data center) before anyone else (including IBM), doors open, snowing a blizzard out at 25 degrees, calling the CIO and asking him if he'd been in the room lately.
Nope.
Asking him if he had the electrical contractor's number Call it. There is not s single power outlet visible. Not one.
Yeah, they closed up the walls and painted, the electrical sub never got called.
Extension cords. Frantic 220 installs. Mangled sheetrock. The AS/400 came up about 5:30pm. I was secretly pleased our NetWare cluster was in failover...
We got done about 10:30pm on a Sunday night. No one every asked if this was an IT blunder or or a contractor blunder, but I never discussed it with the CIO , ever. He paid the overtime. My boss was litersally, genuinely speechless, a first for him. This was the same client who had a Token_Ring network that would beacon furiously on a regular basis. IBM took three months to say they couldn't do anything with the CAUs/LAMs, and they should come out and be replaced with switches. Took me asn entire afternoon to find the loose DB-9 interconnect on an 8230 chassis, the ones that were welded on back then. Bolted it in place, problem solved, we did put in the T-C switches during the move. I credit Laura Chappell, her presentation on Token networks at Networks Expo when she was with Novell, and Lanalyzer, for making me a lot of money. Thanks you, Laura!
Now there was the client who, after much analysis, believed his app vendor and replaced our 16MB Token-Ring network with 100Base-T, since they were adamant that Ethernet would outperform Token. This required recabling, drops from the ceiling, because we had reused the existing Cat 3 PDS in floor trays, but that wouldn't do for 100Base-T. No, it made no difference. The vendor them blamed NetWare and AdvantageDB, and in came the NT 4 server. The IT supervisor was the owner's son, but that's not why I questioned his competence.
I don't know how that came out because they wouldn't use us for that, we were a 'NetWare shop', despite my finishing my MCSE. Fine. I know the new guys presented migrating NetWare to NT at our Novell user group two months later. That's how it was back then. Feh.
Mine... (Score:2)
...was caving and hiring the the admin by boss, the CEO, wanted me to hire, not the one I wanted to hire. Badddddd mistake, but she did end up letting me fire him after a series of highly visible fuckups.
Know your limits (Score:2)
Does a medical database have to track phone calls, public and private databases to ensure every person who had a test got their results?
If a person had contact with a professional over a result? That person never got a result and never saw the professional after a test was done.
That a person actually got their results and did not move to another part of the country?
Bring in an expert who has worked with the exact problem around the world and who can make a database wor