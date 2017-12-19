Ask Slashdot: Are There Any Alternatives To Android Or iOS? 54
An anonymous Slashdot reader is asking whether or not there are any alternatives to Android or iOS smartphones: Like most of us, I've owned a few smartphones over time, ranging from a Nokia E71 to a Samsung Android phone and now, an Apple iPhone. It is close to phone upgrade time, and I've been reviewing the features that I use on my phone. When I think honestly about it, the only features I really need are:
1. Phone calls (loads of conference calls, for which I use a wired headset with a microphone)
2. SMS Messaging (unlimited on my plan)
3. Navigation (very important, and is probably the most-used app on my phone)
4. Occasional internet browsing
All of this could be done by the Nokia E71, when Nokia Maps was a thing. If I want to move away from Apple, Google and the like, do I have any options now? Are there any trustable (and by trustable, I mean avoiding unknown Chinese manufacturers) phones in the market today that could do all four and (ideally) have better battery life than one day?
1. Phone calls (loads of conference calls, for which I use a wired headset with a microphone)
2. SMS Messaging (unlimited on my plan)
3. Navigation (very important, and is probably the most-used app on my phone)
4. Occasional internet browsing
All of this could be done by the Nokia E71, when Nokia Maps was a thing. If I want to move away from Apple, Google and the like, do I have any options now? Are there any trustable (and by trustable, I mean avoiding unknown Chinese manufacturers) phones in the market today that could do all four and (ideally) have better battery life than one day?
First Post? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Root your phone, then you'll be able to remove all the crapware.
Re: (Score:2)
It had potential, don't get me wrong; and if Microsoft hadn't screwed every single pooch they encountered on their journey with Windows Phone, I'm sure it would be a real winner, but...
Its dead, Jim.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
iOS and Android dominate the market today, but there are a few alternatives with potential to escape from the app/spyware hell. Silent Circle make the Blackphone, which is Android-based but with a heavy emphasis on security and privacy compared to most of the major off-the-shelf brands. Perhaps more interesting, Purism are working on the Librem 5 and recently beat their funding target by a comfortable margin, which potentially means a privacy and security focussed phone that runs a different platform entire
Re: (Score:1)
As an iPhone user, what is this app/spyware hell of which you speak?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, the answer really is no. BlackBerry OS, Windows Phone, and Palm OS all died a long time ago.
windows phone? (Score:2)
You could probably snag a Nokia Lumia from target or amazon or something and save several hundred dollars; provided those are actual needs.
Re: (Score:2)
My $50 Lumia 640 with WP8.1 could do all of that beautifully, and works with band 12 on Tmobile...except the web browser was falling too far behind for my needs. So I updated to WP10. It has more features and the browser works much better, though the UI was a bit of step backwards in usability, mostly around things getting smaller and more complicated. I have no issue with missing apps. I may pick up a used Idol4s when they get under $100.
Custom Android ROM (Score:3)
Ubuntu Touch/Mobile failed, Microsoft is closing shop on Windows 10 Mobile.
Honestly your best bet would be a phone that you can root, and put a stripped-down custom Android ROM on it. You don't need to connect to any Google Play services to get all the basics. At least that way you get to pick your configuration and keep it minimal.
99% good enough (Score:2)
Sometimes, don't you just want a phone that may not do absolutely everything, but otherwise generally just works? Aren't you old enough to not need to put up with half-assed shit
Re: (Score:2)
I've never been that impressed with the experience provided by these multibillion dollar corporations.
Despite all is their resources, they mostly deliver lipstick on a pig. With a custom ROM, at least it's mostly MY pig.
I'm not sure if you're aware of the whole fiasco with the Intel ME, but there are concerns about smartphones for pretty much the same reason. Like there have been bugs found in the ME. So there may be bugs in the phone's firmware as well.
https://ssd.eff.org/en/module/... [eff.org]
Absolutely ... (Score:2)
... a book.
Sailfish on Sony Xperia (Score:4, Informative)
Sailfish by Jolla [jolla.com], on either the Sony Xperia or any of a number [jolla.com] of other phones as aftermarket.
Re: Sailfish on Sony Xperia (Score:2)
I've wanted to try Sailfish just for the BTRFS support, but it's not supported on any phone that I actually want to use.
Cheap Windows phone (Score:1)
Any cheapo windows phone will do all that just fine. The built-in map app is great for navigation, even without internet.
The E71 still does ALL that... (Score:3)
Provided you load up The Garmin APP, and get the maps from OpenStreetMaps, and OperaMini
More seriously though, the market has spoken, and there are only three platforms:
iOS 18% Installed base.
Google's Android with PlayStore/Services 55%
AOSP (Android Open Source Ports) 27%
the rest of the platforms (WindowsPhone10, BlackBerry's BB10, WebOS, Bada) are pretty much roundng errors.
WP10 will be supported (including security patches) until 2020. BB10 will be "zombie supported" (no mention of security patches) until 2020 as well. The other two, I do not know.
So, pick your poison wisely; for there is pretty much no escape.
But, if you are hellbent on not being on neither iOS, nor any flavour of Android, then, for your specific use case, I'd bet either on Bada (Samsung has big pockets to keep the platform going for a while), or a "Smarther than a featurephone, but dumber thn a smartphone" asha-type phone from HMD (the owners of the Nokia brand).
PS: My last four phones were a Nokia E71 like you (which I still keep around as my Garmin), then a Nokia N9, then a Blackberry Q10, then a Blackberry keyONE (android, current one), but I had a mobile phone in some capacity since 1996 (Motorola AMPS, then ericsson AMPS, then Sony AMPS, then nokia 6119, then nokia 7110, then Ericsson-Symbian-but-I-forget-cause-I-was-mugged, then Nokia 7250i, then some no-name huawei). So I kinda speak from experience.
I feel your pain... (Score:2)
Before I picked up my current phone, I looked at a (slightly used) Nokia 808 Pureview. I wanted decent sized screen, a phone, messaging, and a great camera with flash, and with the ability to get info from/to my computer. A decent browser would be nice to use in place of some apps (in the case of the 808). That was pretty much it.
In the end, even the Carl Zeiss lens with a 41 megapi
Here's a comparison: (Score:3)
Betteridge (Score:2)
ubports and Sailfish are probably your best bets if you want to flash a custom firmware to a small base of supported handsets.
Nope. (Score:2)
Windows Phone is dead (arguable whether it is a good alternative). Samsung was working on a clean-sheet mobile OS, but hasn't launched anything with it as far as I know.
Mobile devices have become virtually indistinguishable from each other within the phone and tablet categories other than OS and screen size. I gave up on getting a new smartphone because nothing has a hardware keyboard anymore... everything is a super-thin slab of touchscreen-only monotony packed with inevitably over-spec'd hardware drivin
Come on... (Score:2)
From what you're telling us, you have very modest requirements, albeit not quite modest enough to use a plain old candy bar phone.
Now as a non-tech geek, which is what this profile is screaming, why would you not want to go mainstream? iOS and Android is mainstream. They are readily available. There are tons of resources on how to use them. They have apps available should the need arise. Going out of mainstream is for early adopters, for tech geeks, for people with non-mainstream needs. There's a reason why
Phones for the 1% (Score:2)
You're a rare breed, using your smartphone primarily as a phone (!!!) and secondarily for other things.
[quote]1. Phone calls (loads of conference calls, for which I use a wired headset with a microphone)
2. SMS Messaging (unlimited on my plan)
3. Navigation (very important, and is probably the most-used app on my phone)
4. Occasional internet browsing[/quote]
GIven you're not using Signal, #1 and #2 can be handled by any cheap handset.
Navigation is a function of whose data you want to use. The most accurate da
Buy the tech not into the brand (Score:2)
2. SMS Messaging (unlimited on my plan)
Something like a better Nokia 3310 that can support calls, tethering.
3. Navigation (very important, and is probably the most-used app on my phone)
A portable GPS unit with free new map support.
4. Occasional internet browsing
A quality laptop using any OS you like.
No android or apple OS needed.
Buy real devices that support what is needed as part of their design.
Trust is gone (Score:2)
The internet is a cesspool, the big tech corps are vampires, and no, there is no anything that you can trust. The internet is over. Net neutrality is over. Sorry, but there it is.
Since you donâ(TM)t like it... (Score:2)
... slashdotters will make up some shit that doesnâ(TM)t exist. Because it doesnâ(TM)t exist.
There are some, one is kinda viable (sort of) (Score:2)
Probably the most viable phone OS is Legacy OS, which is just an open source version of Android. You can install it, and provided you don't instal gapps, it is pretty secure. It also gives you complete control over your phone. Legacy OS + Fdroid gives you a FOSS solution that protects your privacy about as well as any OS for a tracking device can.
There is also the openmoko stack from a few years ago. If you can get your hands on a Neo FreeRunner, they are an acceptable phone. You'll be on your own for