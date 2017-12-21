Ask Slashdot: When Is the Right Time To Discuss Retirement With Your Employer?

96123771 story

An anonymous reader writes: As I am sliding down the far side of 60, retirement is something coming up in two or three years.



The usual notice time is two weeks, but I'm one of two people (maybe three if they pull one back in off other projects he's done the past four years) who do what I do, and is fairly important to the company's product. Yeah, we'd be in serious hurt if one of us were hit by a truck.



I'd like to give a lot of notice. It took them six months to find me for this position half a decade ago. But I don't want to be let go before I'm ready to go, either.



Most slashdotters seem to be a lot younger than me, so maybe I'm asking in the wrong place, but has anyone else dealt with this issue?