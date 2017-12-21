Slashdot Asks: Should Tech Companies End the One-Year Software Update Cycle? 184
Software giants Google, Microsoft, Apple and others release a major software update to their desktop and mobile operating system (and OS for other platforms they have) each year. This model seemed viable -- to a consumer -- until a few years ago -- the days when shiny new features were exciting -- but of late the number of bugs that companies are failing to patch before shipping these operating systems has seemingly gone off the roof. For instance, Apple has released more than 10 software updates since seeding out iOS 11 in September this year (up from seven last year). Similar is the case with macOS.
The situation has gotten so dire that IT admins in many corporate environments are waiting for as long as six months before they are certain that it is fine to get the staff to move to the "newer" major software update. For companies like Apple, new software update also means a business opportunity. Several of the new features that they ship with the new update doesn't work with older iPhone and iPad models. And as we learned this week, new major software updates could hinder the performance of old gadgets. With these things in mind, should industry at large consider prolonging the duration between two major software updates? Or should they stick with a one-year software cycle model?
The situation has gotten so dire that IT admins in many corporate environments are waiting for as long as six months before they are certain that it is fine to get the staff to move to the "newer" major software update. For companies like Apple, new software update also means a business opportunity. Several of the new features that they ship with the new update doesn't work with older iPhone and iPad models. And as we learned this week, new major software updates could hinder the performance of old gadgets. With these things in mind, should industry at large consider prolonging the duration between two major software updates? Or should they stick with a one-year software cycle model?
I just want the names to make sense. (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree -- this fad about giving releases names instead of version numbers is a serious pain in the ass.
windows 10 can use stuff like SPX or 10.X.X for th (Score:2)
windows 10 can use stuff like SP X or 10.X.X for the updates if just to give an quick way for people to see if they are up to date the build numbers are ok but not easy as say MAC OSX numbers or most linux distros have easy numbers like say centos 7.X. At least it's better then windows 8.
Re: (Score:2)
Except 1709 was released in late October. It sets in stone their failures forever.
Re: (Score:3)
The names aren't supposed to make sense. They're supposed to be easy to report. It's so you can tell devs you're on "Namibian Tiger" and not feel embarrassed you're out of data, or fat finger 10.11.10 as 10.11.11
You can usually get to the version number if you look.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm on Mac OS X 10.9.5.
Do you know its retarded name?
I don't
...
After a 8 years Mac break my first new Mac was a 17" running Panther (10.4), bought 2004
... that is the only thing I know about the retarded names of Mac OS X and now macOS.
If you follow the "about this Mac" menu: it does not even tell you the name of the OS you are running.
If you really need/want "retarded names" then use some that have an order, like planet names, or chemical elements or can be ordered alphabetically.
Or the names of the mont
Re: (Score:2)
You're running the latest sub-version of "Mavericks". And the point isn't htat you have to look up the stupid name, it's that non-techie people can tell tech support/file bugs using a cute name and not scary numbers. If you were less of a techie, it's probably a lot easier for you to find the name, cause you would look elsewhere in the GUI.
Them being in order would actually be worse... the lack of rhyme or reason means that they don't feel like disguised numbers. Which is important to not scare people.
It
Re: (Score:2)
Te name of my OS is no where mentioned in the GUI, or more correctly: I never saw it the last 13 years.
Re: I just want the names to make sense. (Score:2)
Forward, into the past! (Score:2)
Even though "Alphabet" is the name of Google's parent it is still a good concept even when dealing with other companies. If you understood the alphabet you would know that N comes after M.
Good to know. I was about to finally upgrade my Utopic Unicorn-- old but classic-- but now you have explained it to me, I understand that Aardvark would be a giant step back
Re: Forward, into the past! (Score:2)
Re:I just want the names to make sense. (Score:4, Informative)
Third-party stuff for Ubuntu is just as bad. "Use download link x if you're running Lounging Lizard, link y if you're running Moping Marmot." What the f--k is that? I've got 16.04. Do I need link x or link y?
Code names are cute and all, but come on, publishers, focus on something useful: cite version numbers.
That's more an issue with the third parties than with Ubuntu. For the most part, Ubuntu only uses version numbers on user-facing stuff, with version names used in things like the package repository names. They definitely aren't perfect about it, but they seem to be better than Apple.
Connecting names to numbers can be annoying, but the names are always in alphabetical order, so at least you know which version is newer than the other (unless you're going back 10+ years).
Re: (Score:2)
Especially since there's no easy way to identify the name. There's no codename to be found on the Ubuntu page anywhere that would help link the version number to the name.
I'm actually not sure how to find out the codename other than Google. Under Ubuntu's Settings > About all it shows is "Ubuntu 17.10"
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Codename: xenial" Okay cool. But that was a very techie solution to what is supposed to be the OS that would sway potential Windows 10 users to it. What really should happen is 3rd party software stop using stupid codenames that the vendor themselves obfuscate.
Re: (Score:2)
but the names are always in alphabetical order, so at least you know which version is newer than the other
Yes, but you lose other really important information that version numbers give you, such as "did this release include feature changes, or was it just bug fixes"?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, yes, Apple's "Photos" application for macOS. Trying Googling that with a specific problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Here you go https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%22a... [duckduckgo.com]. So the hint here, put it in quotations so "apple photo" and of course use duckduckgo instead, far superior to google and there more and more adjusted results to suit their advertisers and political delusions of 'total power'. Anyone who uses google other than for maps is making a bad choice, honestly, Duck Duck Go is good enough and enough of you use it and the big shit at alphabet will climb done of his delusions and ego and stop trying to fuck with us and dem
Re: (Score:2)
Cool, thanks, but doesn't Duck Duck Go just use Google? The idea is it's a privacy shield, but not something that will deliver different results. My understanding is, admittedly, about five years old.
Re: (Score:2)
doesn't Duck Duck Go just use Google?
No, DDG uses a bunch of different search engines (including Google), but seems to rely mostly on Bing.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Apple's "Photo"
Apple's "Mail"
Apple's "Messages"
Apple's "Contacts"
Apple's "Calendar"
Apple's "Pages"
Apple's "Numbers"
Etc...
Sure the names make perfect sense, but as you say it's a problem when searching for help.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Simple, try using more than one search term: Ubuntu 10.4,
OpenBSD httpd 1.3, etc. Is that so bloody difficult?
Re: (Score:2)
As an example of how not to do it, call your web server "httpd" (OpenBSD, I am looking at you) how in $(DEITY)'s name are you expected to find help on specific configuration details?
The man pages.
Re: (Score:2)
just try Googling a version number! No chance.
I think that speaks more about your ability to use Google rather than the naming convention of the software you use.
Re: (Score:2)
"ubuntu 17.10" is a perfectly viable search term, except missing the pages that never mention the version number, but vice versa also happens since they have both and some people use only the names, others just use the version number, splitting potential search results when doing by keyword.
In your second scenario, 'openbsd httpd' would seem to be a viable search term, though I admit having a uniue and specific name for a particular project or subproject makes sense, but naming versions is an exercise in fr
Re: (Score:2)
don't have to keep active tabs on Ubunutu to know that 17.10 is the most recent release, because it is 2017 and past October.
Somehow I never realized this...
Re: (Score:2)
I'd be happier with this if they settled on one or the other. 99% of the time I know that the server in the back closet is running 14.04, but I have not the slightest clue what name that was given. Even looking at
/etc/apt/sources.something gives me one word, not both.
Just call it "Version Lizard", and be done with it. If you need a "short" version, use the first letter, you're doing it alphabetically anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Just Google "openbsd httpd".
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, the alphabetical names are clever aid in comparing codenames - but useless when all you know is that you're running 16.04. Which is all the information you see in 90% of contexts.
Meanwhile, I'm not sure what you've been looking for, but I've had a LOT more luck Googling "how to do/fix X in Ubuntu YY.ZZ" than using code names - for the simple reason that the vast majority of discussions of non-trivial issues don't use the codenames, and thus can't possibly be found by searching for them. Code names w
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I suppose that specifying both -- e.g. "Mutant Maruspial(v13.03)" -- is too complicated a concept for software-mongers?
Re: (Score:2)
I think it's almost only so they have a background image and can associate a real-world animal/place/whatever to the OS, to attach an emotion or feeling toward the product.
I guess it's better for the Keynote to say "Today we're introducing macOS Mountain Higher Sierra Leopard Lion!" rather than "Today we're introducing macOS 12!"
Re: (Score:3)
I recall reading blog posts about app development and the author encouraging developers to release often so that users know your project is active. Personally I turned off auto update, and check through the list occasionally to see if an app I'm using has an update, and what features they have added. If all they say is "more bug fixes and features", or "we'll let you know of the features in the app", that app doesn't get updated, and may eventually be uninstalled. To me the frequent call for updates is a
Re: FF's frequent releases have ruined it (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
and perhaps it wasn't Google at all, but every time we tested something and filed a bug the next day they would have marked all bugs as fixed and told us to test on the new version where we would inevitably find the same bug. Bug fixing makes them seem like they are making progress and looks like a good metric to management, where really they are just sweeping shit under the rug.
Well bug fixing is a good metric, but refiled bugs should be a huge red-flag metric. If you're closing bugs that aren't actually fixed that's like improving support call times by hanging up on customers. That it can happen accidentally because the bug description or reproduction steps were unclear or incomplete is fine. That you made a botched fix that didn't completely address the issue or resolve it properly, fine. But if you're just saying we got a new version and are closing all bugs against the old one
Re: (Score:2)
I agree. The insane frequency of releases is what made me disable automatic updating for everything.
Yes (Score:5, Interesting)
Yes
/thread
Now that software companies are hooked on the recurring revenue of subscription-based pricing and their end users have seemingly accepted it with little fanfare, I don't see the subscription model going away any time soon.
The trap is that software companies now want to be seen as giving continual improvements (and therefore value) to their customers, so they push out annual updates (as most subscriptions are an annual subscription) just so that people are using WhateverApp 2018 instead of WhateverApp 2017. It's got a bigger number in it's name, it must be more better. Or, why am I paying a subscription for WhateverApp 2015 and it's nearly 2018? What has the vendor been doing for the last two years to deserve my money?
Re:Yes (Score:4, Informative)
No one really sells operating systems to consumers, via subscription or otherwise. MS sells OEM licenses. Apple sells computers with free OS upgrades. Linux vendors sell support. No one is paying fees to subscribe to OS releases.
Re: (Score:2)
What do folks want? Have their improvements and new features, but don't install the necessary update for it? Or is it more that any new version is at times riddled with bugs that require frequent patching? If the latter, then we have the typical quali
Re: (Score:2)
Agree; it is all about subscription revenue. AutoDesk, Adobe, and Microsoft aren't about to turn that away, so neither will the rest of the pack.
I would think it would start to make competitors more viable, but from where I sit it seems to further consolidate power.
Re: (Score:2)
Since you do not, you are not their end user. The ones paying the subscriptions are, and they are out-numbering those who have purchased the software traditionally, and it is more profitable, which is why companies are abandoning their purchase-ware.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
One year cycles aren't for consumers benefit (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: One year cycles aren't for consumers benefit (Score:3)
Starbucks does it with a rewards program (Score:2)
Ask anybody what their favorite coffee is a
Re: One year cycles aren't for consumers benefit (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And this is because each new release also comes with new major problems. We aren't upgrading to High Sierra at work, because it does not work (never mind the blatant security hole). Every time a new tool is rolled out, something goes wrong, unless you're one of those that does nothing but use a Office (although on Mac that is tje most likely thing to break). When the updates don't break in functionality they will inevitably have rewritten the UI. I presume that latter is so that IT nuns can roam the corr
Re: (Score:2)
High Sierra breaks compatibility with a lot of good software. Like all Pre-X versions of Final Cut Pro.
Agile (Score:5, Insightful)
Internally all these companies preach "Agile" and "continuous software delivery". Guess that's just all to pacify upper management, since it isn't really working.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I think upper management would prefer something more predictable than Agile. Agile is usually pushed hardest by new employees coming from places that were already part of the Agile cult.
Basically, they can't. (Score:5, Insightful)
The answer is yes, but tech companies won't do it, because these things have nothing to do with consumer needs, but are instead strictly tied to stuff like marketing, and advertising. And it has huge sprawling effects that are hard to predict and figure out.
For companies like Google, Apple and Microsoft, software cycles don't live in a vacuum. They are tied to advertisement campaigns, keynotes, presentations, relationships with press, developers, business contracts, and a whole ton of other stuff people might not be aware of.
It takes far more than what the article is complaining about to tip the scale.
Re:Basically, they can't. (Score:4, Insightful)
This, pretty much. The product/sales/marketing departments are bred and educated on the yearly sales cycle; software development is ultimately dictated by them. The closest truce that I've seen has been the creation of LTS releases, which matches the annual or semi-annual cadence of the corporate sales/acquisition cycle with that of need for IT departments/software developers to ship and support stable software. Ubuntu's 2 years between LTS releases is rather long but it's extremely predictable and results in good stability with the interleaving releases being flexible enough to try out new features without screwing over seasoned IT professionals.
For consumer products like the iPhone there will almost always be an annual incremental upgrade over last year; you don't want to sell the same product (iPhone, Laptop, Tablet*) two years in a row with no improvements at Christmas, you're looking at a sales disaster. You'd have to get rid of the Christmas sales season to effectively kill annual software updates.
*The iPad seems to be the sole exception to this, the iPad Mini hasn't seen any significant upgrades since ~2013 and apple still sells the iPad Mini 2 despite being on version 4 or 5 now. Tablets with their larger batteries and internal volume pretty much maxed out on features within a couple of years of their introduction and hit full market saturation and last forever for whatever reason.
Ubuntu LTS still get SP like updates to it (Score:2)
Ubuntu LTS still get SP like updates to it with an easy move update to the next LTS.
Centos / redhat is an LTS of fedora.
Re: (Score:2)
Except that my two top-spec iPads and iPhone 4s were wonderfully responsive and fluid right until the last software update which, guess what, made them so slow as to be practically unusable.
I'm sure that's just a coincidence...
Re: (Score:2)
This, pretty much. The product/sales/marketing departments are bred and educated on the yearly sales cycle; software development is ultimately dictated by them.
This is true, but not in the direction you imply, I think. Left to themselves, most development and QA teams would release more often than once per year, not less. Or maybe never.
Very long development cycles are bad, because they lead to developers trying to fit too much into each release, and they lead to developers racing the release deadlines. If your product is only released once per year and you miss the deadline, your feature isn't going to launch for another full year. That provides a strong motiva
Re: (Score:2)
Also iOS needs to come out on an annual basis in order to support the new features in the new iPhones and iPads that come out every year. It would be great if Apple could move away from the annual release cycle of the phones until they had the features working properly.
Re: (Score:2)
There is this demand from investors to not only make profit, but to make more profit than before. Changing the release cycle would send the stock plummeting as investors would believe they would be getting less return.
Re: (Score:2)
support the new features in the new iPhones and iPads that come out every year.
Most of the time those aren't even phone features, but software features restricted to specific models. Remember when Siri first came out? What phone can't record audio with a microphone and send it to a remote server?
Modularize (Score:2)
Just modularize the OS the same way others have already. Android is Linux based. Decouple the kernel from the UI API from the UI implementation. Same goes for other hardware layers of abstraction too. One of the biggest thing hurting Android to date is the lack of updates that need to be approved by both handset manufacturers and cell network carriers. We're stuck waiting months to years for updates, assuming we even get any at all. I'm currently on an Android device that can run every app I've downloaded f
Of course (Score:2)
Major releases whenever, bug fixes quarterly (Score:2)
On the desktop yes, for consistency (Score:2)
They use yearly releases to switch things around in the interface and change around options, as well as reset preferences.
If there was consistency and refinement then that would be much more user friendly, not to mention carrying forward preferences and selected defaults as opposed to the big upheaval of installing a new version of Windows for example.
Desktop Mac users... (Score:2)
Would be thrilled if Apple actually had a yearly update cycle.
That would not change anything. (Score:2)
It would only mean 2 years of developing more new features followed by 6 months of patches instead of the 4 months of patches we get today.
What is needed is more focus on testing, and less focus on new "features" that most people don't even want!
This issue is actually rather simple... (Score:2)
...are these vendors to stay attached to their "income is the most important thing in the world" mindset, or do they take the more mature view that "customer satisfactions is vital to survival?" Clearly, most of all major industry is focused on the first, at the expense of long-term survival.
There's a reason that some automobiles are preferred over others, but many customers will STILL buy the cheaper model...only to become disgusted with it's quality in due time. Same issue, same ultimate result: Merced
longer release cycles != less bugs (Score:3)
The assumption here is that with longer release cycles there will be less bugs.
This just does not follow at all. You may think "but they would have more time to fix bugs", sure, but they will also have more time to add new bugs. Every new feature will have a corresponding number of bugs, having larger releases means having more features per release. Maybe you think "keep the amount of features the same just do more testing" sure, but they can do that with smaller releases as well.
If a company releases every 2 years, that means that a bug will be sitting there unpatched for 2 whole years. The new release may fix all those bugs, but it will also introduce a whole set of new bugs that will stay there for 2 more years. If the same company releases every month, then the worst bugs will be squashed within a month or two. The bugs that survive longer are the low priority ones. By having frequent releases and prioritizing the defects properly, the same company can keep a higher overall quality.
A customer may decide to upgrade only every 2 years, in which case, the customer is not affected by how many releases are made, so they are not worst off.
If you do software development right, the real question is not "is the software ready to be shipped?". Your software should ideally always be ready to be shipped. The real question is "which features are ready to be shipped", you would simply merge the features that are ready and tested. Anything that is half baked will be left for future releases. This model decouples release cycle and quality. The quality question then becomes an issue of how much testing each individual feature has (automated testing FTW).
Re: (Score:3)
This is true, but the two aren't completely disconnected.
Rapid release cycles and Agile development methods go hand in hand, and in my observations and experience, nothing has accelerated the decline in software quality as much as Agile development methods.
We need to get rid of Agile, and when Agile is gone, rapid release will necessarily go as a side-effect.
Re: (Score:2)
If Agile means to you having less testing, you are doing it wrong.
To the contrary, the best thing you can do in agile and DevOps in general is add automated testing and run all the tests on every single commit.
Re: (Score:2)
I never said Agile means you do less testing, although an awful lot of Agile practitioners seem to think that automated testing can replace or reduce the need for other sorts of testing, which isn't true at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Every blind-follower says exactly the same line: "you're doing agile wrong".
Every company I've worked at, using agile, they ALL appear to be "doing it wrong" - especially with micro-management ("daily stand-ups"), along with a blame process ("sprint review"), and a continuous sprint-cycle to ensure your devs are constantly on a treadmill and never have time to think, evaluate, and innovate!
What's worse is that it's some of the devs, who advocate for agile (i.e. blind followers), not knowing that it only ben
Re: (Score:2)
Lots of companies don't care about QA these days.
:(
Re: (Score:2)
The reboots caused by updates are at least as frequent as BSODs in Windows 95.
Twice a day updates now? Just kidding - I got hard freezes just as often as BSODs.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing wrong with twice a day updates (we sometimes do even 3). But only if you have a comprehensive automated test suit.
Re: (Score:2)
Is that test suit custom-tailored?
Yes (Score:3, Insightful)
Although there are many things that are contributing to the ongoing decline in software quality, I think "rapid release" and similar Agile-inspired release cycles have done more to speed up the problem than any other single factor.
Ditch it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You and I have been in the industry for roughly the same amount of time. I haven't done a study on this, so this is merely my own subjective perception. I don't know how to answer the "why do you think" question without simply restating my premise. I first noticed the overall decline in software quality about 15 years ago, but the pace of it has picked up over the past 5 or so. By "quality" I mean overall reliability, performance, and the number of nontrivial bugs.
Software has never been perfect. I'm not cl
Re: (Score:2)
Without data, it's impossible to say. My perception is that it's actually better today than it was, particularly in light of the much greater complexity of today's software products. We do see more security bugs, but I think that's due to greater scrutiny, not more bugs.
Re: (Score:2)
So we're both expressing opinions. Fair enough.
:)
Re: (Score:2)
So we're both expressing opinions. Fair enough.
:)
Well, except that you stated yours as fact.
What one year update cycle? (Score:2)
The high, mighty and the wise people, otherwise known as the sales team, have pushed for and won three month release cycles. Planning meetings are immediately followed by progress review meetings with no time in the interim to ma
Ignore the calendar. Ship it when it's ready. (Score:2)
No need for timed cycles... Just sell when ready! (Score:2)
I hate the push to get something new out the door every single calendar year. On the corporate I.T. side, it's a huge time waster and hassle for I.T. staff, even if every one of those new releases was given away free. It's not just about the "big items" like new operating systems. It's all of the supplementary stuff that kills you with a thousand paper cuts. For example, we've had to start paying for the latest annual update to TeamViewer for our remote control software. Otherwise, if you decide you're "jus
Re: (Score:2)
Do you expect your annual salary every calendar year (in biweekly or monthly increments)? Or that the salary is paid "when the business is ready".
Me not at all, but I know other people were really excited. And, importantly for MS, those are people who were moving to GoogleDocs because it had that feature.
Correlation with solar orbit? (Score:2)
Software giants Google, Microsoft, Apple and others release a major software update to their desktop and mobile operating system (and OS for other platforms they have) each year.
I'm fine with annual software updates if someone can explain to me the relationship between the need for a software update and the time it takes to orbit the Sun once. Otherwise just release the updates when they are ready to be released. If that is more often or less often than 1 year I don't care either way. Release it when it has been adequately tested and debugged and not a moment earlier except to consenting beta testers.
Windows is more like 5 years, 6 months is nothing. (Score:2)
As an individual I move almost right away to a new version, but if I were a company I would not move until at least 2 patch cycles have completed -- and maybe longer (for macOS that is close to 3 months) -- and that is what I would consider fairly aggressive
Re: (Score:2)
Regular users never ever say "I love my job, I'm not stressed out and overworked at all! I sure wish my computer would change in arbitrary ways so I could relearn the same process I've used for years. New menu systems are so fun!"
They also never say: "Well, I have a perfectly good printer, but I don't care if it goes into the trash and there isn't budget for a new one, since my computer has been changed so the start menu looks more like the Brady Bunch intro. It's so nice!"
Changing OS versions is like
Re: (Score:2)
You must be new here: this isn't a news article headline, it is a "Slashdot Asks" - specifically invoking discussion, not lazily authoring of news publications.
Re:Use the Debian model (Score:4, Insightful)
Ubuntu which is the most like Debian instead has a 6 months release cycle and they constantly have shit-tons of problems with every new release, same with Windows which also moved to a 6 months cycle now.
If you don't like how quickly things change in the normal Ubuntu releases, stick to the Long-Term Support releases, which are, like Debian, every 2 years.
Re: (Score:2)
Is that really easier than Ubuntu LTS? I use either Ubuntu LTS or CentOS for servers. And 5 years of updates is pretty good without any upgrading.
Re:release cadence (Score:5, Insightful)
You're not buying into that "Continuous Deployment, ship a new build to production every night!" BS, are you? Automated code testing is still no match for real end-user testing, and you're going to eventually release shit code to production if you rely on it.
Re: (Score:2)
With Windows 10 Microsoft wants everyone to adopt an even more frequent update cycle
Which is insane. Releases are disruptive, so Microsoft is saying that they want everyone to be disrupted even more.
that branch obviously won't get the benefit of updated features and technology
That sounds like a desirable thing, not a downside. Part of the problem with rapid releases is that new features and technology come out far too often.
Re: (Score:2)
Then again, if I was a customer of the third party vendor I'd want to put more pressure on them to stay current and keep my product working.
And I, as a consumer, have not bought into the software subscription model. I want software to "just work" 5 years after I bought it. It was the one thing you could count on from Windows until recently. The copy of Adobe Creative Suite I bought 10 years ago works on nothing after Windows 7 without extreme UI bugs.
windows 7 and 2012r2 really need an SP or rollup (Score:2)
windows 7 and 2012r2 really need an SP or update rollup the long list gives issues with windows update now days.
Re: (Score:2)
Win7 has a service pack and update rollups. [microsoft.com]
Why aren't you including updates on your install media?
Re: (Score:2)
They realize they have a mostly captive market so they aren't hurt by making a bunch of unnecessary UI changes that turn out to be disasters.
For Microsoft the upside for Win8 was "we reinvented windows for the tablet and captured the market" and the downside was "some people will bitch about Microsoft". The downside was never "Windows will go away because people quit buying it."
The real problem is that Microsoft sees it as necessary for them to "innovate" or else they will lose business. One of the genius