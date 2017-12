Ask Slashdot: How Do You Avoid 'Information Overload'

As we approach a holiday weekend and a brand new year, do we need to start carving out more time away from the internet? "I'm convinced the Internet (as in Slashdot) is making many people more lonely (and duller), not better," writes long-time Slashdot reader shanen New Media professor Clay Shirky has argued that "it's not information overload, it's filter failure ." And Carr's original question was actually "Is Google Making Us Stupid?" though he still warned of the possibility that "the crazy quilt of Internet media" is remapping the neural circuitry in our brains . (And that "as we come to rely on computers to mediate our understanding of the world, it is our own intelligence that flattens.") The original submitter asked the question another way -- " Is deep thought possible in the Internet Age? " But it'd be interesting to hear what strategies are being used by Slashdot readers.Leave your best answers in the comments. How do you avoid information overload?