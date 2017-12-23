Ask Slashdot: How Do You Avoid 'Information Overload' (wikipedia.org) 55
As we approach a holiday weekend and a brand new year, do we need to start carving out more time away from the internet? "I'm convinced the Internet (as in Slashdot) is making many people more lonely (and duller), not better," writes long-time Slashdot reader shanen: I think the best description of the problem I've read is The Shallows: What the Internet is Doing To Our Brains by Nicholas Carr. Not exactly his formulation, but in brief I would say that too much information is overwhelming us...
Some approaches towards solutions appear in The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli (based on the German Die Kunst des klaren Denkens : 52 Denkfehler, die Sie besser anderen uberlassen. Again, better references would be greatly appreciated, especially as regards the problem of disaster porn overwhelming journalism.
New Media professor Clay Shirky has argued that "it's not information overload, it's filter failure." And Carr's original question was actually "Is Google Making Us Stupid?" though he still warned of the possibility that "the crazy quilt of Internet media" is remapping the neural circuitry in our brains. (And that "as we come to rely on computers to mediate our understanding of the world, it is our own intelligence that flattens.") The original submitter asked the question another way -- "Is deep thought possible in the Internet Age?" But it'd be interesting to hear what strategies are being used by Slashdot readers.
Leave your best answers in the comments. How do you avoid information overload?
I didn't have enough attention span to read the summary. Could someone please summarise it?
"Here's a couple books we'd like you to buy."
Yeah fuck that. If you want to read them, grab them for free.
Nicholas Carr - The Shallows: What the Internet is Doing to Our Brains [thepiratebay.org]
Rolf Dobelli - The Art of Thinking Clearly [thepiratebay.org]
"I'm convinced the Internet (as in Slashdot) is making many people more lonely (and duller)"
That's because you still hope to find some news for nerds, stuff that matters,
We old fucks gave that hope up years ago.
Yes, but, but, but... In the original form [not that I would want to complain about the editing], I was asking for a Christmas present of enlightenment. I think I went wrong when I tried to make it into a joke along the lines of "Go ahead, punks, make my [Christmas] day" with help for deeper thinking.
I think I would be violating the network protocol to say more. However, the revised version did remind me of The Filter Bubble , which is another closely related book. I read that one last year, though it was
Drink a fuck ton of beer (Score:1)
Easy answer.
Ignore the news (Score:1)
Since Trump was elected I mostly ignore the news.
I have selectively ignored some news for decades. For instance, you can filter out all news about the Middle East for twenty years, and when you tune in again the situation will be exactly the same.
Here is a quick cheat sheet:
1. Always ignore news about "people".
2. Selectively ignore news about "events".
3. Read news about ideas and innovations - stuff that matters.
Turn off the phone, put it in a room you're not in (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously. Turn off the phone and put it in a room you're not in. Then, step away from the computer (PC, tablets, laptops, whatever you use.)
Now, go do other things you've forgotten how to do.
Seriously. Turn off the phone and put it in a room you're not in. Then, step away from the computer (PC, tablets, laptops, whatever you use.)
Now, go do other things you've forgotten how to do.
This is exactly my strategy. You know what's the very last thing most people need? A smart watch, or anything else that tethers them even more to the online world. I think people are forgetting how to experience life first hand.
I give everything a time, then swap to something else. Here in the US, it takes some digging to get an accurate report about something since sources are heavily biased, so one's best bet is other countries (which have a slant, but tend to be neutral in the case of the issue mentioned.)
Sites like Reddit and Slashdot help, since eventually the truth relating to some allegation or some happening does work its way out, better than most mainstream media, and you will find insights (even if it is someone doing a
Actually the last advice in The Art of Thinking Clearly was to stop reading the news. While I do agree that the lion's share of the news is trivia, disaster porn, or worse, I think that it's going too far to ignore all of it.
In terms of solutions, I've been thinking along two lines. One involves time management, as you mentioned, but the problem there is project planning. It's really hard to judge how much time a specific task or project will consume, but it's even harder to decide how much time that task
All Pr0n All Dya (Score:2)
Sorry for th tpyos... as always just tpyin with left hnda
I'd probably give you the "Funny" mod if I ever saw a mod point, but the deeper truth underlying your joke is that the Internet was largely paid for by porn. I had that not from the horse's mouth, but straight from the owner of an early ISP.
However I'm not sure whether to classify the joke itself as the shallowest form of not thinking or as deep fantasies. I'm embarrassed that I can't recall the name of the anonymizing network... The thing with the little onion?
Phone is a phone and GPS and health tracker. No browser, no news, no mail.
No smartwatch.
Main personal device is a tablet. Browser, newsreader and social media app. eMail. eBooks.
"Computer" for work and last resort for personal stuff.
Notepad, reminders, calendar sync across all.
Instead of worrying about identifying and remedying problems in my life, I just let Systemd manage my life. If i get to caught up and don't respond to it in time, it kills me and then spawns a new copy! Speaking of which, OH GOD, I FORGOT THE BUTTON! AAAARRRRGGGHHHhhhh!
... ...
New computer, who dis?
... it is exposing how shallow and stupid humanity always was. The reality is we live in a dystopian idiocracy. The reason the world is so corrupt is because the vast majority of the public falls for the lies of the rich and powerful and their corporations and vote against their own interests. That's reality.
Edwards: Why the big secret? People are smart. They can handle it.
Kay: A person is smart. People are dumb, panicky dangerous animals and you know it. Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe. Five hundred years ago, everybody knew the Earth was flat, and fifteen minutes ago, you knew that humans were alone on this planet.
I've felt for a while that there has been a steady drumbeat in the culture to be "engaged" and "informed" and now "woke." There's no respect for someone who says "I work 50 hours a week plus commute, I don't give a shit about $HEADLINE_X. I am going to grab some beer and enjoy $ALCOHOL_COMPATIBLE_ACTIVITY instead of worrying about shit that I can't fix."
But that person is actually speaking a pretty hardcore truth 99% of the time, and the effects of denigrating it are toxic. Here's a good example...
How well
It's easy (Score:3)
1. No Facebook
2. No Twitter
3. No LinkedIn
4. No Instagram
5. No Flickr
6. No Slashd.... d'oh!
I need to know things like the weather, traffic conditions, family plans, etc.. If a local, national, or international news event will affect me directly, I pay attention and try to find out what exactly is going on. If it's not going to affect me, I ignore it (category #3).
I want to know things like some sports scores, how something works, how to repair something, how to cook w
Stock up on "Underload' (Score:2)
How Do You Avoid 'Information Overload'
Watch Fox News or CSPAN - no information there.
Information overload? No, entertainment overload (Score:2)
As we approach a holiday weekend and a brand new year, do we need to start carving out more time away from the internet?
I don't have any problem with the Internet being full of information, I find it's great. Even if parts of it are full of crackpots you can find tons of useful posts if you're willing to go outside the echo chambers. No, what's killing "everything else" is that there's so much entertainment, even if Sturgeon's law that says 90% of everything is crap I have the feeling the total is growing and growing. Here's a good TV series, there's a good movie, this was a cool game and I feel like I have a "backlog" of th
we're overloaded with data.
There isn't a precise semantic distinction between these two terms, and they're often used interchangeably. That leads to confusing terms like "information overload".
But if you think about information as that aspect of data or its context that makes us informed, and we instead call the phenomenon we're talking about "data overload", then things become a lot clearer. What we're talking about is a form of incapacitation, but this is exactly the opposite of becoming informed, whic
You brought up the shallows in the summary. But the issue isn't that you have information overload, the issue is that you keep surfacing new ideas all the time. Stop what you're doing. Turn off reddit and pick 2 or 3 places for information and check them on a schedule. Not when you're bored, not when you have free time. The problem is that a person gets attuned to the constant 'ding' new thing alert, its the same thing as someone playing slots in vegas. Just choose when it is time to look at things, stick t