Slashdot Asks: What Are Some Books, Movies, Documentaries and Shows From This Year That You Liked and Recommend To Others? 68
As we prepare to end the year, several readers have suggested we asked one another about the things we liked. We encourage everyone to participate.
I saw Rogue One
Was that this year or last?
Otherwise, I got nothing.
Lots, actually ...
CaptainDork snorted:
Movies: Colossal, Dave Made a Maze, Atomic Blonde (despite the critics' naysaying), and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, just for starters. All excellent in their very different ways.
TV: Legion, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (season 2 - or "series 2" in Brit-speak - was even crazier than season 1), Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell, Ken Burns' The Vietnam War, Marvel's The Defenders, The Orville (uneven, and it suffers from some pretty lame scriptwriting, but I expect it to improve in future seasons, as Seth Macfarlane shows always do), and BBC's The Alternativity (I've only seen the doc, not the performance that goes with it), off the top of my head. I'm sure I could think of more, if I tried.
Neal Stephenson's The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O., and his three-volume masterpiece The Baroque Cycle (not new for 2017, but the best thing he's ever written, IMnsHO). I could go on here, too, but I'm being called away for Xmas brunch.
Cynicism and snarkiness are not nearly as hip - or as entertaining - as you might believe
Agreed. Legion is amazing. I forgot that was this year. Also The Defenders is good.
Worst trend of 2017: people being jerks, having nothing but negativity to offer, but still taking up eveyon's attention with their useless noise. Especially in regard to political bullshit.
New Years Resolution suggestion: shut up with your political shit and the rest of the negative nonsense. Have an answer that actually helps someone, even if it's only a vain reassurance of some sort. Or just be quiet sometimes. We're tired of the constant self-involved bitching.
Not a stellar year imo (Score:3)
Books: Black Widow and House of Spies by Daniel Silva
Film: John Wick Chapter 2
TV: haha, none
Netflix: Godless
This. I've got one episode to go, and it's a good, nasty Western. My wife votes for Red Oaks and Mozart in the Jungle. Both of us also liked Errol Morris' Wormwood.
Clean Code by Robert C. Martin (Score:3, Interesting)
I read this after over a decade of software development. Despite already following a number of good practices and writing functional code sans a bug here and there, my code has markedly changed and has become easier to read and test.
'The Rust Programming Language' (Score:1)
I read The Rust Programming Language [rust-lang.org]. It's one of the best programming books ever written, I think. It is very clear and it has lots of practical examples. I already knew that Rust was going to be the language of the future, but this book really shows just how powerful Rust is. In the 1990s we talked about how great the K&R book was. Well in the 2020s I think we'll be talking about how great The Rust Programming Language book is, and how it has changed computing forever.
"Homo Deus" by Yuval Harari (Score:3, Interesting)
Homo Deus is a powerfully insightful book that brings down the curtain on modern man and contemplates the species that will replace us, some sort of artificially-evolved, highly-augmented, post-human organism. When our descendants are indistinguishable from Gods, their motivation becomes a matter of great importance.Harari asks the profound question: "What do we want to want?" This is a dazzlingly brilliant book.
Hypernormalisation (Score:3)
Science Fiction books (Score:1)
The Gathering Edge by Sharon Lee and Steve Miller
Challenges of the Deeps by Ryk E. Spoor
Tim S.
Youtube-stuff (Score:2)
The Undoing Project, The Pigeon Tunnel, and more . (Score:2)
The Undoing Project by Michael lewis -- made me rethink everything I thought about how human make decisions,
The Pigeon Tunnel by John le Carre -- his amazing life, wonderfully told by the author.
So, Anyway , by John Cleese -- his funny autobiography
Ghost of the Tsunami, by Richard Lloyd Parry -- the saddest story ever, of school children lost in the Tsunami.
The Island at the Center of the World, by Russell Shorto -- Dutch New York was way different than whatever you think it was.
And The Weak Suffer What The
Orphan Black (Score:4, Interesting)
BBC America's Orphan Black. The series ended this year, if you never heard of it, best you watch the first few episodes of Season 1 before you look to see what is is about. All I will say it is a SIFI type series that what goes on in it is either possible now or will be in the near future.
The Friendly Orange Glow (Score:3)
The Friendly Orange Glow: The Untold Story of the PLATO System and the Dawn of Cyberculture [amazon.com]
The Genius (South Korea) (Score:2, Interesting)
The Genius (South Korea) is probably the smartest television show I've ever seen. They did four seasons from 2013 to 2015. Each season, 13 players (many minor celebrities/presenters, some non-celebrities) are brought in to play social/intellectual games (no physical challenges or stunts. It's all about how smart you are and how social you are.) Each week, they play one Main Match, where there are one or more winners and one or more losers (and everyone else, who are neither winners nor losers that week.
Movies (Score:2)
News for Nerds? (Score:2)
Inconvenient Sequel (Score:3)
Hidden Figures (Score:2)
Some from me (Score:2)
Ajin, Castlevania season 1, Horizon Zero Dawn, Persona 5, Stranger Things, Qorvo's 5G RF for dummies.
No documentaries because they're mostly insufferable. Hey documentary makers: if your topic really is so interesting then you can stop hitting the audience over the head with how fucking interesting it is every fucking 30 seconds. And if you have stunning visuals of nature, have the narrator shut the fuck up for a few seconds and just let us appreciate what we're seeing.
Valerian (Score:2)
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt22... [imdb.com]
I'm as suprised as anyone.
Best of the year? No. Fun? You betcha.
The Magnus Archives (Score:2)
Icarus (Score:2)
The documentary Icarus about the decades of Russian cheating.
Blue Planet II (Score:2)
Another stellar David Attenborough documentary.
For a movie, "Arrival". Not dumbed-down science fiction.
Persepolis Rising (Score:2)